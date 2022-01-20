EQS-Ad-hoc: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results

Comet Group ends 2021 with strong performance



20-Jan-2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Key figures full-year 2021 Net sales grew by nearly 30% to c. CHF 513 million (FY20: CHF 395.8 million)

EBITDA margin rose to c. 20% (FY20: 14.8%) Comet Group today announces the preliminary, unaudited key figures for the full-year 2021.



Net sales increased sharply by nearly 30% to approximately CHF 513 million compared to full-year 2020 (CHF 395.8 million) and, thus, exceeded the guidance of CHF 480 million to 500 million. The company's growth continues to be driven by the robust semiconductor industry cycle and strong demand for x-ray systems, modules and tubes despite a resurgence of the pandemic in the final months of the year.



At EBITDA level, the Comet Group achieved an EBITDA margin of approximately 20% which is at the upper end of the guided range of 18% to 20%, and well above the 14.8% reported in the prior-year period.

Comet will release full financials for FY21 and provide an outlook for FY22 on March 4, 2022.



Definition of alternative performance measures (APM)

EBITDA margin: EBITDA as a percentage of net sales

EBITDA margin: EBITDA as a percentage of net sales

EBITDA: Operating income before amortization, depreciation and impairment losses on property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets

April 14, 2022 Full-year results 2021

Annual General Meeting Comet Group

The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,400 people worldwide, including about 500 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

