  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Comet Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    COTN   CH0360826991

COMET HOLDING AG

(COTN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 01/19 11:30:34 am
297.5 CHF   +0.85%
12:33aComet Group ends 2021 with strong performance
EQ
01/14COMET : Baader Swiss Equities Conference, Jan 2022 (pdf)
PU
01/13LET IT SNOW : Year-end donation campaign
PU
Comet Group ends 2021 with strong performance

01/20/2022 | 12:33am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
Comet Group ends 2021 with strong performance

20-Jan-2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Key figures full-year 2021

  • Net sales grew by nearly 30% to c. CHF 513 million (FY20: CHF 395.8 million)
  • EBITDA margin rose to c. 20% (FY20: 14.8%)

Comet Group today announces the preliminary, unaudited key figures for the full-year 2021. 

Net sales increased sharply by nearly 30% to approximately CHF 513 million compared to full-year 2020 (CHF 395.8 million) and, thus, exceeded the guidance of CHF 480 million to 500 million. The company's growth continues to be driven by the robust semiconductor industry cycle and strong demand for x-ray systems, modules and tubes despite a resurgence of the pandemic in the final months of the year.

At EBITDA level, the Comet Group achieved an EBITDA margin of approximately 20% which is at the upper end of the guided range of 18% to 20%, and well above the 14.8% reported in the prior-year period.
Comet will release full financials for FY21 and provide an outlook for FY22 on March 4, 2022.

-end-

Definition of alternative performance measures (APM)
EBITDA margin: EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
EBITDA: Operating income before amortization, depreciation and impairment losses on property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets

   
Contacts  
Media Investors / Analysts
Ines Najorka Ulrich Steiner
VP Group Communications VP Investor Relations & Communication
T +41 79 573 45 94 T +41 31 744 99 95
ines.najorka@comet.ch ulrich.steiner@comet.ch
   
Company Calendar  
March 4, 2022
April 14, 2022		 Full-year results 2021
Annual General Meeting
   
   

Comet Group
The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,400 people worldwide, including about 500 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1270605

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1270605  20-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270605&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 502 M 548 M 548 M
Net income 2021 60,3 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
Net cash 2021 81,2 M 88,7 M 88,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,8x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 2 311 M 2 525 M 2 524 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,45x
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 403
Free-Float -
Chart COMET HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Comet Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMET HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 297,50 CHF
Average target price 387,25 CHF
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Timothy Crofton Chief Executive Officer
Elisabeth Pataki Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Kundert Non-Executive Chairman
Keighley Peters Chief Information Officer
Patrick Jany Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMET HOLDING AG-12.33%2 500
HEXAGON AB-11.87%37 454
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-13.71%30 815
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.78%29 611
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-13.79%27 614
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-4.60%19 252