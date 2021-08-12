Comet : Half-Year Report 2021 (pdf)

As a leading technology company in the plasma control and x-ray space, we are part of the digital transformation. In all our markets, this megatrend is powering sustained growth. Focused and flexibly positioned, we want to take advantage of this driving force and grow more quickly than the market. Our strong underpinnings for this are our experience and our highly skilled employees, the confidence of our customers and our sound capital base.
The Comet Group
Comet is a global technology leader based in Switzerland. For more than 70 years, we have been developing and manufacturing innovative high-tech components and systems. As a trailblazing, leading tech company in radio frequency (RF) power and x-ray technology, we make a growing contribution to a safer and more secure, more efficient and sustainable world of manufacturing, communication and mobility.
With pioneering solutions for a wide range of industries, we support customers in improving and evolving their products and processes. As a result, we help bring greater safety and security, mobility, sustainability and efficiency to many areas of life. Plasma control modules from Comet are important in the efficient fabrication of computer chips with ever higher storage capacity. The Group's high-performancex-ray systems for non-destructive testing and inspection make vehicles safer and airport security checks more reliable.
With our leading-edge products, we are always challenging the limits of the physically possible. Our highly skilled experts work closely both with customers in Europe, the Americas and Asia and with well-known research institutions worldwide. The resulting tailored solutions deliver lasting value-added for our customers and partners.
Comet Holding AG
Financial review
Results for the first half of 2021
Record results achieved in the first six months of 2021
First half of 20211
Net sales growth of 36.2% to CHF 248.3 million (H1 2020: CHF 182.3 million)
EBITDA margin expanded to 17.8% (H1 2020: 10.3%)
Free Cash Flow of CHF 15.3 million (H1 2020: CHF 4.5 million)
Outlook for second half of 2021
Continued post-pandemic economic recovery
Unprecedented growth cycle in the semiconductor sector
Steady recovery in automotive, aerospace and security sectors
Supply chain management and inventory investment offsets potential risk
Guidance for FY2021: net sales in the range of CHF 480 million to CHF 500 million, EBITDA margin between 18.0% and 20.0%
In the first six months of 2021, the Comet Group achieved record first- half net sales and EBITDA performance. The Group's primary end mar ket, the semiconductor industry, continues its unprecedented growth cycle that began in early 2020 and accelerated in the first half of 2021 due to the continued digitalization. Further, the industrial end markets automotive, aerospace and security are on a steady recovery path, al beit at a pace that has varied from segment to segment. In addition to favorable macroeconomic trends, the Group exhibited market share gains via design and spec wins as well as thanks to the uptake of new products launched in 2020. The Group's achievements reflect a relent less focus on execution of the company's core strategies. The realign ment of the X-Ray Systems (IXS) business and expansion of the geo graphic footprint contributed to the strong first half results. The in creasing strain on global supply chains in the current global economic recovery has had no impact on Comet's ability to meet customer de mands.
As already stated in the company's announcement of July 23, 2021, the Group increased net sales by 36.2% to CHF 248.3 million
(H1 2020: CHF 182.3 million). The growth in sales, an improved sales mix and operating leverage led to 136.0% higher EBITDA of CHF 44.3 million (H1 2020: CHF 18.8 million). The EBITDA margin grew to 17.8% (H1 2020: 10.3%). Net income rose more than fourfold to CHF 27.8 mil lion from CHF 6.5 million in the prior-year period.
Comet ended the first half with a strong balance sheet with an equity ratio of 52.6% (year-end 2020: 50.1%) and cash and cash equivalents of CHF 76.4 million, providing the company with a degree of flexibility to execute its focus strategy.
Performance of the divisions
PCT: Accelerated momentum in the semiconductor equipment market - beta tests with RF generator on track
IXS: Realignment proving beneficial in H1 - general uptick in end markets and focus on electronics fueling growth
IXM: Strongly improved first six months - new products key to growth
Comet's Plasma Control Technologies (PCT) division achieved signifi cant growth in all geographic markets and with all major customers. This resulted in net sales growth of 50.1% year-over-year to CHF 145.4 million (H1 2020: CHF 96.9 million). Due to the strong net sales growth and advances in productivity, PCT achieved 86.8% higher EBITDA of CHF 34.7 million compared to the same period last year (H1 2020: CHF 18.6 million). The EBITDA margin increased from 19.2% to 23.9%.
To meet the booming demand for wafer fabrication equipment, PCT continues to ramp production capacity for impedance matching net works (matchboxes) at its new plant in Penang, Malaysia. The new plant in Penang has been fully qualified by the key customers for high- volume manufacturing of matchboxes. The production ramp an nounced last year is both on schedule and delivering the cost benefits expected in making the decision to invest in Penang.
Beta testing of the new, innovative RF generator progressed as planned. Test programs with Tier 1 and Tier 2 customers are ongoing, with good performance demonstrated to date.
As predicted going into 2021, the X-Ray Systems (IXS) end markets be gan to rebound after a cyclical and pandemic-driven slump in 2019 and 2020. The electronics sector featured rising demand in China, Europe and North America. In IXS' other core end markets, the automotive in dustry continues a slow, steady recovery, while the aerospace sector has begun to recover in certain regions, notably China and North Amer ica.
Compared to the first half of 2020, the division reported 30.8% higher net sales of CHF 70.2 million (H1 2020: CHF 53.7 million). Newly intro duced x-ray systems contributed significantly to sales growth. The divi sion made promising inroads with new products and applications in the semiconductor market, particularly in Taiwan. As a result of the major divisional realignment program undertaken in 2020 and the improving market conditions noted above, IXS achieved positive
EBITDA of CHF 4.5 million, compared to a loss of CHF 2.1 million in the previous year, and returned a favorable EBITDA margin of 6.4% (H1 2020: -3.9%).
In the X-Ray Modules (IXM) division, the core markets of non-destruc tive testing and security inspection continued to gain momentum in all regions. The market recovery combined with a successful fast market entry for new products launched in 2020 resulted in net sales growth of 23.4% to CHF 37.3 million (H1 2020: CHF 30.2 million). EBITDA rose by 39.2% to CHF 5.9 million (H1 2020: CHF 4.2 million). The EBITDA margin increased from 14.0% to 15.8%.
