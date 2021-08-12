Comet : Half-Year Report 2021 (pdf)

Results for the first half of 2021

Record results achieved in the first six months of 2021

First half of 20211

Net sales growth of 36.2% to CHF 248.3 million (H1 2020: CHF 182.3 million)

EBITDA margin expanded to 17.8% (H1 2020: 10.3%)

Free Cash Flow of CHF 15.3 million (H1 2020: CHF 4.5 million)

Outlook for second half of 2021

Continued post-pandemic economic recovery

Unprecedented growth cycle in the semiconductor sector

Steady recovery in automotive, aerospace and security sectors

Supply chain management and inventory investment offsets potential risk

Guidance for FY2021: net sales in the range of CHF 480 million to CHF 500 million, EBITDA margin between 18.0% and 20.0%

In the first six months of 2021, the Comet Group achieved record first- half net sales and EBITDA performance. The Group's primary end mar­ ket, the semiconductor industry, continues its unprecedented growth cycle that began in early 2020 and accelerated in the first half of 2021 due to the continued digitalization. Further, the industrial end markets automotive, aerospace and security are on a steady recovery path, al­ beit at a pace that has varied from segment to segment. In addition to favorable macroeconomic trends, the Group exhibited market share gains via design and spec wins as well as thanks to the uptake of new products launched in 2020. The Group's achievements reflect a relent­ less focus on execution of the company's core strategies. The realign­ ment of the X-Ray Systems (IXS) business and expansion of the geo­ graphic footprint contributed to the strong first half results. The in­ creasing strain on global supply chains in the current global economic recovery has had no impact on Comet's ability to meet customer de­ mands.

As already stated in the company's announcement of July 23, 2021, the Group increased net sales by 36.2% to CHF 248.3 million

(H1 2020: CHF 182.3 million). The growth in sales, an improved sales mix and operating leverage led to 136.0% higher EBITDA of CHF 44.3 million (H1 2020: CHF 18.8 million). The EBITDA margin grew to 17.8% (H1 2020: 10.3%). Net income rose more than fourfold to CHF 27.8 mil­ lion from CHF 6.5 million in the prior-year period.

Comet ended the first half with a strong balance sheet with an equity ratio of 52.6% (year-end 2020: 50.1%) and cash and cash equivalents of CHF 76.4 million, providing the company with a degree of flexibility to execute its focus strategy.