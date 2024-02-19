Comet Holding AG – Presentation of the Full-Year Results 2023

We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the 2023 annual results of Comet Holding AG. The results will be presented by Stephan Haferl, CEO, and Nicola Rotondo, interim CFO, during a physical conference in English.

Date and Time: Monday, March 4, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.

Venue: Widder Hotel (Zunft Stube), Rennweg 7, CH-8001 Zurich

Please register for the event until February 29, 2024, using the following Weblink:

LINK TO MEETING REGISTRATION

Instead of attending in person, you have the option of following the presentation via webcast:

LINK TO WEBCAST

Dial-in Conference Call

+41 (0) 58 310 50 00 (Europe)

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 (UK)

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 (USA)

Others

We look forward to welcoming you in Zurich or on the phone.

Yours sincerely,

Comet Group

Dr Ulrich Steiner

VP Investor Relations & Sustainability