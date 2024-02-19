Comet Holding AG – Presentation of the Full-Year Results 2023
February 19, 2024 at 12:02 pm EST
Comet Holding AG
Comet Holding AG – Presentation of the Full-Year Results 2023
19.02.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the 2023 annual results of Comet Holding AG. The results will be presented by Stephan Haferl, CEO, and Nicola Rotondo, interim CFO, during a physical conference in English.
Date and Time: Monday, March 4, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Venue: Widder Hotel (Zunft Stube), Rennweg 7, CH-8001 Zurich
Please register for the event until February 29, 2024, using the following Weblink:
LINK TO MEETING REGISTRATION
Instead of attending in person, you have the option of following the presentation via webcast:
We look forward to welcoming you in Zurich or on the phone.
Dr Ulrich Steiner
VP Investor Relations & Sustainability
Investors / Analysts
Dr Ulrich Steiner
VP Investor Relations & Sustainability
T +41 31 744 99 95
ulrich.steiner@comet.ch
Comet Group
The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient, and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,500 people worldwide, including about 500 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Comet Holding AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer of systems and components for the non-destructive testing, security applications, and plasma excitation in the fabrication of memory chips, flat screens and solar panels. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into two segments: the Modules & Components segment develops, manufactures and markets components and modules for industrial x-ray applications, and components and radio frequency (RF) modules for a range of applications in vacuum capacitors and for semiconductor fabrication plants, and the Systems segment is a vendor of systems and services for non-destructive testing, using x-ray technology and computed tomography. The Company operates through its subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, the United States, China and Japan.