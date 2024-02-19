Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference
Comet Holding AG – Presentation of the Full-Year Results 2023

19.02.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the 2023 annual results of Comet Holding AG. The results will be presented by Stephan Haferl, CEO, and Nicola Rotondo, interim CFO, during a physical conference in English.

Date and Time: Monday, March 4, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.
Venue: Widder Hotel (Zunft Stube), Rennweg 7, CH-8001 Zurich

Please register for the event until February 29, 2024, using the following Weblink:

LINK TO MEETING REGISTRATION

Instead of attending in person, you have the option of following the presentation via webcast:

LINK TO WEBCAST

Dial-in Conference Call

+41 (0) 58 310 50 00 (Europe)
+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 (UK)
+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 (USA)

Others

We look forward to welcoming you in Zurich or on the phone.

Yours sincerely,
Comet Group

Dr Ulrich Steiner
VP Investor Relations & Sustainability

   
Contact  
Investors / Analysts  
Dr Ulrich Steiner  
VP Investor Relations & Sustainability  
T +41 31 744 99 95  
ulrich.steiner@comet.ch  
   

Comet Group
The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient, and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,500 people worldwide, including about 500 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1840429

 
