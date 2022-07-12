Comet Holding AG – Presentation of the Half-Year Results 2022
07/12/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
Comet Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Comet Holding AG – Presentation of the Half-Year Results 2022
12.07.2022 / 19:40
We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the first half-year 2022 results of Comet Holding AG. The half-year results will be presented in a conference call in English. Participation via webcast is also possible.
Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. CEST
Comet Group
The Comet Group is a world-leading, innovative Swiss technology company with a focus on plasma control and X-ray technology. With high-quality high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to improve the quality of their products and at the same time to produce them more efficiently and in a more environmentally friendly manner. The innovative solutions are used in the semiconductor market, the aerospace and automotive industry as well as in the security testing sector. Comet Holding AG is headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, and is currently represented in all global markets. We employ over 1,500 people worldwide, around 500 of them in Switzerland. In addition to production sites in China, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Malaysia and the USA, we maintain various subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet shares (COTN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.