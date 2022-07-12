Log in
Comet Holding AG – Presentation of the Half-Year Results 2022
EQ
05/23Swiss Tech Group Comet Names New CEO
MT
05/23Changes to the Executive Committee of Comet Group
EQ
Comet Holding AG – Presentation of the Half-Year Results 2022

07/12/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Comet Holding AG – Presentation of the Half-Year Results 2022

12.07.2022 / 19:40

Dear Sir or Madam

We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the first half-year 2022 results of Comet Holding AG. The half-year results will be presented in a conference call in English. Participation via webcast is also possible.

 

Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. CEST

 

Dial-in Conference Call
+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europe)
+44 (0)207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 (1)631 570 5613 (USA)

Others

Link to webcast

We look forward to your participation.

 

Yours sincerely,
Comet Group

Ines Najorka
VP Global Communications

Dr. Ulrich Steiner
VP Investor Relations & Communications
   
Contacts  
Media Investors / Analysts
Ines Najorka Ulrich Steiner
VP Group Communications VP Investor Relations & Communication
T +41 79 573 45 94 T +41 31 744 99 95
ines.najorka@comet.ch ulrich.steiner@comet.ch

Comet Group
The Comet Group is a world-leading, innovative Swiss technology company with a focus on plasma control and X-ray technology. With high-quality high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to improve the quality of their products and at the same time to produce them more efficiently and in a more environmentally friendly manner. The innovative solutions are used in the semiconductor market, the aerospace and automotive industry as well as in the security testing sector. Comet Holding AG is headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, and is currently represented in all global markets. We employ over 1,500 people worldwide, around 500 of them in Switzerland. In addition to production sites in China, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Malaysia and the USA, we maintain various subsidiaries ­in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet shares (COTN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1396675

 
End of News EQS News Service

1396675  12.07.2022 

© EQS 2022
