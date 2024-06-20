Comet : Insights and advices for making unbiased study and career choices
June 20, 2024 at 01:45 pm EDT
Sophie - high school student on an internship
Sophie is a 17-year-old high school student specializing in physics and mathematics. She is part of the University of Bern's young talent development program. In her free time, she enjoys playing the drums, taking photographs and reading books.
How did you discover your spirit of discovery for the STEM subjects?
As a child, I loved looking at the stars and visiting the observatory with my parents. This sparked my curiosity to learn more about the universe and I bought books accordingly. This is how my interest in physics - especially astrophysics - was born. As a result, I decided to major in physics and mathematics at secondary school.
What fascinated you most during your internship in the R&D team*?
The insight into different professions was very exciting for me, as I was able to talk to different people, from test engineers, physicists and electricians to software and hardware engineers. This has given me a better idea of the different professions. Previously, I learned a lot about the fields of study at school, but I was never able to imagine exactly what the job is really like in a company. And I think it's great to get to know women like Neethu in this professional role. Another highlight was the X-ray. I took my analog camera with me and got pictures of it.
What do you take with you from your internship experience into your everyday school life?
I now know that I want to study physics when it comes to choosing a degree course and career. I have also realized that, in addition to specialist knowledge, soft skills play an important role in professional life, such as explaining ideas and solutions or presenting work progress.
X-ray image from Sophie's analog camera.
*An R&D team is a group of experts responsible for conducting research and development activities to create new products, technologies, and solutions. They identify opportunities, develop ideas, conduct experiments, analyze data, and collaborate with other departments to drive innovation and improve existing products and processes.
