Sophie - high school student on an internship Sophie is a 17-year-old high school student specializing in physics and mathematics. She is part of the University of Bern's young talent development program. In her free time, she enjoys playing the drums, taking photographs and reading books.

How did you discover your spirit of discovery for the STEM subjects? As a child, I loved looking at the stars and visiting the observatory with my parents. This sparked my curiosity to learn more about the universe and I bought books accordingly. This is how my interest in physics - especially astrophysics - was born. As a result, I decided to major in physics and mathematics at secondary school.

What fascinated you most during your internship in the R&D team*? The insight into different professions was very exciting for me, as I was able to talk to different people, from test engineers, physicists and electricians to software and hardware engineers. This has given me a better idea of the different professions. Previously, I learned a lot about the fields of study at school, but I was never able to imagine exactly what the job is really like in a company. And I think it's great to get to know women like Neethu in this professional role. Another highlight was the X-ray. I took my analog camera with me and got pictures of it.