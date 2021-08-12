Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Comet Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COTN   CH0360826991

COMET HOLDING AG

(COTN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/11 11:30:58 am
306 CHF   -1.77%
12:41aCOMET : Half-Year Report 2021 (pdf)
PU
12:41aCOMET : Presentation Half-Year Results 2021 (pdf)
PU
12:32aEQS-ADHOC : Comet Group: Record results achieved -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comet : Presentation Half-Year Results 2021 (pdf)

08/12/2021 | 12:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

H1 2021 Financial Results

August 12, 2021

Kevin Crofton, CEO

Lisa Pataki, CFO

Comet AG

Herrengasse 10

CH-3175 Flamatt

T +41 31 744 90 00

www.comet.tech

Cautionary statement regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements about the Comet Group that may be subject to uncertainty and risk. Readers should therefore be aware that such statements may deviate from actual future outcomes or events. Forward- looking statements in this document are projections of possible future developments. All forward-looking statements are made on the basis of data available to Comet at the time of preparation of this document. The Comet Group assumes no obligation whatsoever to update or revise forward-looking statements in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

H1 2021 Financial Results

8/12/2021

2

Agenda

  1. Business & Industry Review
  2. Financial Results
  3. Outlook
  4. Q & A

Agenda

  1. Business & Industry Review
  2. Financial Results
  3. Outlook
  4. Q & A

Business & Industry Review

Best half-year result in the company's history

Delivered record sales and EBITDA margin

Market share gains from design & application wins

Fueled by the semi boom, strengthening aerospace and automotive industries

Positioned to seize new opportunities

New product launches, expansion of geographic footprint

Managed potential impact of tight supply chain

Inventory positions taken to maintain deliveries

Progressed with programs to strengthen organization, infrastructure and cultural alignment; initiated formal ESG program

248.3

17.8%

Net sales in CHF millions

EBITDA margin

(+36.2% vs. H1 2020)

(H1 2020: 10.3%)

15.3

21.1%

Free cash flow in CHF millions

Return on Capital Employed

(H1 2020: CHF 4.5 million)

(ROCE) (H1 2020: 7.0%)

H1 2021 Financial Results

8/12/2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Comet Holding AG published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMET HOLDING AG
12:41aCOMET : Half-Year Report 2021 (pdf)
PU
12:41aCOMET : Presentation Half-Year Results 2021 (pdf)
PU
12:32aEQS-ADHOC : Comet Group: Record results achieved -2-
DJ
12:32aEQS-ADHOC : Comet Group: Record results achieved in the first half of 2021
DJ
07/27COMET : Research Partners Lifts Price Target on Comet, Maintains Buy Recommendat..
MT
07/23COMET : Presentation of the Half-Year Results 2021
PU
07/23EQS-NEWS : Comet Holding AG - Presentation of the Half-Year Results 2021
DJ
07/23COMET : achieves vibrant growth in the first half-year
PU
07/23EQS-ADHOC : Comet Group achieves vibrant growth in the first half-year
DJ
07/23Comet Holding AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMET HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 498 M 540 M 540 M
Net income 2021 58,2 M 63,1 M 63,1 M
Net cash 2021 62,3 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,7x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 2 377 M 2 580 M 2 579 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,65x
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 403
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart COMET HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Comet Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMET HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 306,00 CHF
Average target price 338,25 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Timothy Crofton Chief Executive Officer
Elisabeth Pataki Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Kundert Non-Executive Chairman
Keighley Peters Chief Information Officer
Patrick Jany Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMET HOLDING AG54.39%2 580
HEXAGON AB35.74%42 833
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED31.41%30 921
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-2.00%30 901
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION47.56%30 285
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED35.02%23 212