A neophyte is a plant species that originates from another area and is introduced into the natural habitat. Among neophytes, there are "invasive species" that spread massively at the expense of native species. Thanks to their biological characteristics (high growth or reproduction rate), they can compete with other plants for habitat and resources and eventually displace them in the medium or long term. This is why invasive neophytes should be removed.
