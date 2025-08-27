UBS has downgraded its recommendation on Comet from 'buy' to 'neutral' with a target price reduced from 272 to 194 Swiss francs, leaving an upside potential of 8% for the Swiss semiconductor manufacturer's stock.
In the summary of its note, the broker explains that it is downgrading its position "to reflect a less sustained short-term revenue environment, which also limits its potential for improving its operating margin."
Comet: UBS downgrades stock
Published on 08/27/2025 at 09:55 am EDT
Share
UBS has downgraded its recommendation on Comet from 'buy' to 'neutral' with a target price reduced from 272 to 194 Swiss francs, leaving an upside potential of 8% for the Swiss semiconductor manufacturer's stock.
© MarketScreener.com - 2025
Share