  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Comet Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COTN   CH0360826991

COMET HOLDING AG

(COTN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-10-19 am EDT
152.00 CHF   -3.80%
12:32aComet achieves an excellent sales performance in Q3
EQ
10/18Comet : The benefits of working in a global organization.
PU
10/17Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Comet, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comet achieves an excellent sales performance in Q3

10/20/2022 | 12:32am EDT
Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Comet achieves an excellent sales performance in Q3

20.10.2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Trading update third quarter 2022


•    Net sales of CHF 164.8 million in Q3/22, CHF 432.3 million after 9M/22
•    Book-to-bill ratio of 1.14 at the end of Q3/22
•    Guidance for FY22 confirmed


Comet achieved strong sales of CHF 164.8 million in Q3/22 driven by continued vigorous demand from the semiconductor equipment industry (15.5% sales growth compared to Q2/22). In the first nine months, the company achieved sales of CHF 432.3 million. This acceleration underlines the continued robust demand for Comet’s products and the conversion of record high backlogs. 

The development of order intake and the book-to-bill ratio remained high in Q3/22 although the sentiment in the semiconductor equipment industry has become more cautious. Short-term uncertainties stemming from geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and supply chain bottlenecks contributed to a more temperate order book in Q3/22. Comet’s book-to-bill of 1.14 contributes to the continued high level of backlog. 

In the third quarter, Comet focused on reliably serving its customers despite supply chain pressures. The company rebounded on sales to Chinese customers but has not yet fully recovered from the unfavorable impact of the restrictive COVID-19 measures in China. To meet the expected vibrant growth for matchboxes in the medium term, Comet will benefit from doubling its operations in Penang, Malaysia. This expansion underpins the company’s confidence in the structural growth of the semiconductor industry and puts Comet in an excellent position to meet the projected rising demand at the global level.

Outlook

The growth drivers of the semiconductor and electronics market are intact. The aerospace market remains on a robust recovery path from the pandemic while automotive lacks momentum.  

Macroeconomic factors in the short term have softened. Recent data indicate a more cautious capital spend on wafer fabrication equipment, a factor which reduces visibility to demand for Comet’s semi-related products. In this market environment, Comet is focused on its growth opportunities and remains steadfast in executing its focus strategy, meeting customer demand, and further improving its profitability. In parallel, the company continues to proactively address the ongoing supply chain challenges and geopolitical uncertainties.

Based on a strong backlog and demand for its products and solutions, Comet is confident to achieve its full-year guidance for 2022 of net sales in the range of CHF 580 million to 610 million and an EBITDA margin between 21% and 23%.

–end–

   
Contacts  
Media Investors / Analysts
Ines Najorka Ulrich Steiner
VP Group Communications VP Investor Relations & Communication
T +41 79 573 45 94 T +41 31 744 99 95
ines.najorka@comet.ch ulrich.steiner@comet.ch
   
Key dates  
November 16, 2022
March 2, 2023		 Capital Markets Day
Full-year results 2022
   
   

Comet Group
The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,500 people worldwide, including about 500 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1467567

 
End of News EQS News Service

1467567  20.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1467567&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on COMET HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2022 577 M 575 M 575 M
Net income 2022 78,0 M 77,7 M 77,7 M
Net cash 2022 89,4 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 1 182 M 1 177 M 1 177 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 571
Free-Float 96,5%
