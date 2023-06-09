Advanced search
    COTN   CH0360826991

COMET HOLDING AG

(COTN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:27 2023-06-08 am EDT
239.80 CHF   -1.15%
Technology Company Comet Appoints Chief Information Officer
MT
12:32aComet appoints new Chief Information Officer
EQ
05/23Comet Appoints Sulzer Executive as Chief Human Resources Officer
MT
Comet appoints new Chief Information Officer

06/09/2023 | 12:32am EDT
Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Comet appoints new Chief Information Officer

09.06.2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Comet's Board of Directors has appointed Robert Leindl as Chief Information Officer and member of the Executive Committee. He will assume this position as of August 1, 2023. In this role, Robert Leindl will be responsible for leading the global Information Technology (IT) organization and leading digital innovation and transformation initiatives.

Robert Leindl (1966), a German national, brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the semiconductor industry to Comet, demonstrating expertise in managing projects in complex high-tech and engineering environments on a global scale, including M&A and transformation projects. Most recently, Robert Leindl served as the CIO at Infineon Technologies AG, where he shaped digitization and transformation. Prior to that, he also held several senior management positions such as Head of Post-Merger Integration, VP of Corporate Channel Sales, and VP of Operations.

Robert holds a degree in Electrical Engineering and Information Technology from the Technical University of Munich (TUM).

Commenting on the appointment, Stephan Haferl, CEO of Comet, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Robert Leindl to Comet. His established track record in driving digital transformations in the semiconductor industry, coupled with his extensive understanding of operations and sales, will further strengthen our ambitious growth strategy."

–end–

   
Contact  
Dr Ulrich Steiner  
VP Investor Relations & Sustainability  
T +41 31 744 99 95  
ulrich.steiner@comet.ch  

Corporate Calendar		  
July 28, 2023 Publication of half-year results 2023
October 19, 2023 Trading Update Q3
November 9, 2023 Capital Markets Day
   

Comet Group
The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient, and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,700 people worldwide, including about 600 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1653015

 
End of News EQS News Service

1653015  09.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1653015&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
