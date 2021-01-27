Log in
COMET HOLDING AG

(COTN)
  Report
Comet delivers improved FY 2020 results ahead of recent guidance, anticipates continuing strength in FY 2021

01/27/2021 | 12:35am EST
Media release

Flamatt, Switzerland - January 27, 2021

Comet delivers improved FY 2020 results ahead of recent guidance, anticipates continuing strength in FY 2021

Key figures full-year 2020 (preliminary and unaudited)

  • Net sales increased by 6.5% year over year to CHF 395.8 million
  • EBITDA margin increased to 14.8%, from 10.8% in the prior year
  • Net income doubled to CHF 27.7 million after CHF 12.0 million in the previous year

Comet announces today the preliminary and unaudited results for full-year 2020. The company achieved net sales and an EBITDA margin that exceeded the company's guidance. As expected, the good results were driven by continued strength in the semiconductor-related Plasma Control Technologies division (PCT) and stabilization in the primary markets served by the x-ray technology-related divisions X-Ray Modules (IXM) and X-Ray Systems (IXS) during the second half-year.

Net sales of CHF 395.8 million were 6.5% higher than the figure of CHF 371.6 million achieved in full-year 2019. At the EBITDA level, Comet increased the margin by 4 percentage points from 10.8% to 14.8% as a result of top-line growth and focused cost discipline. The improved operating performance translated into a significantly higher net income of CHF 27.7 million, 131% above previous-year's level of CHF 12.0 million.

The company achieved a higher order backlog at year-end 2020 compared to the prior year. Further strength in the semiconductor cycle and the stringent execution of the focused growth strategy suggest that 2021 will be another year of significant improvement in Comet's results.

The final results for the full-year 2020 and an in-depth insight into management's expectations for 2021 will be provided on March 18, 2021, during the planned webcast/phone conference for media, financial analysts and investors.

Contact

Media

Ines Najorka

VP Group Communication

T +41 79 573 45 94

ines.najorka@comet.ch

Investors / Analysts

Dr. Ulrich Steiner

VP Investor Relations & Communication

T +41 31 744 99 95

ulrich.steiner@comet.ch

Key dates

March 18, 2021

Publication of full-year 2020 results

April 22, 2021

Annual General Meeting

August 12, 2021

Publication of half-year 2021 results

Comet Group

The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ about 1'400 people worldwide, including approximately 500 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Malaysia and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in the USA, China, Japan and Korea. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.




Financials
Sales 2020 390 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2020 23,9 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
Net Debt 2020 14,3 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 65,8x
Yield 2020 0,57%
Capitalization 1 592 M 1 794 M 1 795 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,12x
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 330
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart COMET HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Comet Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMET HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 200,25 CHF
Last Close Price 205,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Timothy Crofton Chief Executive Officer
Heinz Kundert Chairman
Keighley Peters Chief Information Officer
Rolf Huber Vice Chairman
Gian-Luca Bona Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMET HOLDING AG-0.30%1 794
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED17.50%36 967
HEXAGON AB1.60%33 664
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED30.47%31 237
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.82%21 467
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED15.96%19 592
