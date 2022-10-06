Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Comet Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COTN   CH0360826991

COMET HOLDING AG

(COTN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-10-05 am EDT
156.60 CHF   -0.63%
10/03XP Power Mulls Asking US Judge To Reconsider $40 Million Damages Awarded To Comet
MT
09/22Comet : Grand Inauguration of Comet Technologies Malaysia
PU
09/22Comet to double production capacity in Malaysia
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comet obtains permanent injunction against XP Power

10/06/2022 | 12:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Comet obtains permanent injunction against XP Power

06.10.2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Comet announces that it obtained a permanent injunction against XP Power that prevents XP Power from using the misappropriated trade secret information owned by Comet.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has issued a permanent, worldwide injunction against XP Power, LLC (“XP”), prohibiting XP from, e.g., making or selling any product derived from the misappropriated trade secrets owned by Comet.

This decision follows a jury’s verdict on March 24, 2022, deciding in favor of Comet in its trade secret misappropriation case against XP and awarding Comet USD 40 million in compensatory and punitive damages. After the verdict, Comet sought a permanent injunction namely to prevent XP from launching its next generation RF power products developed with Comet’s trade secrets.

“The Court’s decision ensures that the groundbreaking technology developed by Comet’s engineers will be protected,” said Stephan Haferl, CEO of Comet. “This result and the jury’s decisive verdict confirm that XP will not be able to further benefit from the misappropriation of Comet’s trade secrets.  Comet will continue to ensure that its valuable intellectual property is protected and will remain focused on providing the highest quality products and services to its customers.” 

The parties may now file post-trial motions, and thereafter appeals.

-end-

   
Contacts  
Media Investors / Analysts
Ines Najorka Ulrich Steiner
VP Group Communications VP Investor Relations & Communication
T +41 79 573 45 94 T +41 31 744 99 95
ines.najorka@comet.ch ulrich.steiner@comet.ch
   
Company Calendar  
October 20, 2022 Trading update Q3 2022
November 16, 2022 Capital Markets Day
March 2, 2023 Full-year results 2022

Comet Group
The Comet Group is a world-leading, innovative Swiss technology company with a focus on plasma control and X-ray technology. With high-quality high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to improve the quality of their products and at the same time to produce them more efficiently and in a more environmentally friendly manner. The innovative solutions are used in the semiconductor market, the aerospace and automotive industry as well as in the security testing sector. Comet Holding AG is headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, and is currently represented in all global markets. We employ over 1,500 people worldwide, around 500 of them in Switzerland. In addition to production sites in China, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Malaysia and the USA, we maintain various subsidiaries ­in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet shares (COTN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1457795

 
End of News EQS News Service

1457795  06.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457795&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about COMET HOLDING AG
10/03XP Power Mulls Asking US Judge To Reconsider $40 Million Damages Awarded To Comet
MT
09/22Comet : Grand Inauguration of Comet Technologies Malaysia
PU
09/22Comet to double production capacity in Malaysia
EQ
09/21Comet : Our takeaway from the event
PU
08/02Research Partners Lifts Price Target on Comet, Upgrades Recommendation to Buy From Hold
MT
07/28Transcript : Comet Holding AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28Swiss Tech Group Comet's H1 Income Slumps on Higher Input, Logistics Costs
MT
07/28Comet Group on plan for full year guidance, successfully managed supply chain in the fi..
EQ
07/28Comet Holding AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
07/27Comet Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMET HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 577 M 585 M 585 M
Net income 2022 76,4 M 77,5 M 77,5 M
Net cash 2022 87,5 M 88,8 M 88,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 1 217 M 1 235 M 1 235 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 571
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart COMET HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Comet Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMET HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 156,60 CHF
Average target price 247,20 CHF
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Haferl Chief Executive Officer
Elisabeth Pataki Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Kundert Non-Executive Chairman
Keighley Peters Chief Information Officer
Patrick Jany Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMET HOLDING AG-53.16%1 251
HEXAGON AB-22.76%27 515
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-35.25%17 294
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-18.97%16 760
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-52.64%14 633
GOERTEK INC.-51.02%12 451