Comet proposes changes to the Board of Directors

Comet will propose to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 19, 2024, the election of Paul Boudre as successor to Heinz Kundert as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Heinz Kundert will stand for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors for another year to ensure a smooth transition. At the same time, Benjamin Loh will be proposed to the AGM to succeed Tosja Zywietz, who will not stand for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors.

"Since I took over as Chairman in 2019, we have strategically repositioned Comet and fully focused on the fast-growing semiconductor industry", said Heinz Kundert. "We have set the course for further profitable growth in the last five years. I’m now pleased to pass on the baton to Paul Boudre and support him in taking the company forward." Paul Boudre said: "When I joined the Board of Directors last year, I was already convinced of the enormous potential that Comet has as a technology leader, and now even more so. I am delighted to be proposed as Chairman and I am looking forward to managing the fortunes of Comet together with my colleagues from the Board of Directors".

In addition, Comet announces that Tosja Zywietz will not be standing for re-election at the AGM 2024. As a new member, the Board of Directors proposes Benjamin Loh for election. Benjamin Loh is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in both executive and non-executive roles with European and U.S. companies. He is currently Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ASM International, but will step down from these positions at ASM's Annual General Meeting in May 2024. Having lived and worked in numerous countries across Asia, Europe, and the United States, he brings a wealth of international experience and over 30 years of capital equipment experience in high-tech industries to the table. “While we are excited to propose Benjamin Loh for election, we would also like to thank Tosja Zywietz for his great contribution to the development of Comet and wish him all the best for his future activities”, Chairman Heinz Kundert said.

CV Benjamin Loh

-end-