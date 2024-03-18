Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Comet proposes changes to the Board of Directors
18-March-2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Comet will propose to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 19, 2024, the election of Paul Boudre as successor to Heinz Kundert as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Heinz Kundert will stand for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors for another year to ensure a smooth transition. At the same time, Benjamin Loh will be proposed to the AGM to succeed Tosja Zywietz, who will not stand for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors.
"Since I took over as Chairman in 2019, we have strategically repositioned Comet and fully focused on the fast-growing semiconductor industry", said Heinz Kundert. "We have set the course for further profitable growth in the last five years. I’m now pleased to pass on the baton to Paul Boudre and support him in taking the company forward." Paul Boudre said: "When I joined the Board of Directors last year, I was already convinced of the enormous potential that Comet has as a technology leader, and now even more so. I am delighted to be proposed as Chairman and I am looking forward to managing the fortunes of Comet together with my colleagues from the Board of Directors".
In addition, Comet announces that Tosja Zywietz will not be standing for re-election at the AGM 2024. As a new member, the Board of Directors proposes Benjamin Loh for election. Benjamin Loh is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in both executive and non-executive roles with European and U.S. companies. He is currently Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ASM International, but will step down from these positions at ASM's Annual General Meeting in May 2024. Having lived and worked in numerous countries across Asia, Europe, and the United States, he brings a wealth of international experience and over 30 years of capital equipment experience in high-tech industries to the table. “While we are excited to propose Benjamin Loh for election, we would also like to thank Tosja Zywietz for his great contribution to the development of Comet and wish him all the best for his future activities”, Chairman Heinz Kundert said.
CV Benjamin Loh
-end-
Contact
Dr Ulrich Steiner
VP Investor Relations & Sustainability
T +41 31 744 99 95
ulrich.steiner@comet.ch
Key dates
April 19, 2024
75th Annual General Meeting, Trading Update Q1/24
July 31, 2024
Half-year results 2024
October 18, 2024
Trading Update Q3/24
Comet Group
The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient, and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,500 people worldwide, including about 600 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Comet Holding AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer of systems and components for the non-destructive testing, security applications, and plasma excitation in the fabrication of memory chips, flat screens and solar panels. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into two segments: the Modules & Components segment develops, manufactures and markets components and modules for industrial x-ray applications, and components and radio frequency (RF) modules for a range of applications in vacuum capacitors and for semiconductor fabrication plants, and the Systems segment is a vendor of systems and services for non-destructive testing, using x-ray technology and computed tomography. The Company operates through its subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, the United States, China and Japan.