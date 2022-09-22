Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Comet Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COTN   CH0360826991

COMET HOLDING AG

(COTN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:30 2022-09-22 am EDT
167.20 CHF   -2.11%
09/21COMET : Our takeaway from the event
PU
08/02Research Partners Lifts Price Target on Comet, Upgrades Recommendation to Buy From Hold
MT
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Comet Holding AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comet to double production capacity in Malaysia

09/22/2022 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Comet to double production capacity in Malaysia

22.09.2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Comet today announced a major manufacturing expansion in Penang, Malaysia, adding 30,000 square feet and about 200 employees. The announcement was made at the official inauguration of our initial investment in Penang, which was celebrated in the presence of 250 distinguished guests at Comet's existing facility in Taman Perindustrian Batu Kawan, Penang.

 

"Further expansion of our presence in Asia is key for Comet, as several of our OEM customers have significant manufacturing operations in Asia," said Stephan Haferl, CEO of Comet Group. To meet increasing demand and capitalize on opportunities in this fast-growing region, Comet will rent additional 30,000 square feet at the current location in Penang to produce critical high frequency components. This decision was made because the long-term growth drivers for semiconductor and electronics demand are intact despite the current uncertainties in the world.

 

The expansion will function as a manufacturing and service center for high frequency components, a key product used to control plasma processes for microchip manufacturing.  "We are excited about the continued experience in Penang," said Chai Huat Yeoh, general manager of Comet Malaysia. "We expect to create another 200 jobs over the next 3 years."

 

"I would like to express my special thanks for the support rendered by the Penang government, the Comet team at the Malaysian Investment Development Authority MIDA, Invest Penang and all our other local partners", Chai Huat Yeoh added. 

 

When completed, Comet will have a total of 60,000 square feet available and employ about 500 people to meet the demand of the semiconductor equipment customers.

 

-End-

 

   
Contacts  
Media Investors / Analysts
Ines Najorka Ulrich Steiner
VP Group Communications VP Investor Relations & Communication
T +41 79 573 45 94 T +41 31 744 99 95
ines.najorka@comet.ch ulrich.steiner@comet.ch
   
Company Calendar  
Oktober 20, 2022
November 16, 2022		 Trading update Q3
Capital Markets Day
March 2, 2023 Full-year results 2022
   

Comet Group
The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient, and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,500 people worldwide, including about 500 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1447861

 
End of News EQS News Service

1447861  22.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1447861&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about COMET HOLDING AG
09/21COMET : Our takeaway from the event
PU
08/02Research Partners Lifts Price Target on Comet, Upgrades Recommendation to Buy From Hold
MT
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Comet Holding AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28Swiss Tech Group Comet's H1 Income Slumps on Higher Input, Logistics Costs
MT
07/28Comet Group on plan for full year guidance, successfully managed supply chain in the fi..
EQ
07/28Comet Holding AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
07/27Comet Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/25Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Comet, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
07/12Comet Holding AG – Presentation of the Half-Year Results 2022
EQ
05/23Swiss Tech Group Comet Names New CEO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMET HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 577 M 597 M 597 M
Net income 2022 76,4 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net cash 2022 87,5 M 90,6 M 90,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 2,04%
Capitalization 1 328 M 1 375 M 1 375 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 571
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart COMET HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Comet Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMET HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 170,80 CHF
Average target price 247,20 CHF
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Haferl Chief Executive Officer
Elisabeth Pataki Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Kundert Non-Executive Chairman
Keighley Peters Chief Information Officer
Patrick Jany Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMET HOLDING AG-49.24%1 375
HEXAGON AB-25.93%26 341
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-32.67%18 231
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-15.73%17 473
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-52.10%14 841
GOERTEK INC.-45.47%14 754