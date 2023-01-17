Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Comet Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COTN   CH0360826991

COMET HOLDING AG

(COTN)
2023-01-17
222.00 CHF   -2.20%
01/13Comet : Baader Swiss Equities Conference, Jan 2023
PU
01/12Comet : Octavian Seminar, Jan 2023
PU
2022Comet : year-end campaigns really help to make the future better.
PU
Connected hearts: Comet raises funds to help connect schools to the internet

01/17/2023 | 10:20am EST
As announced, the money will be donated to Unicef-ITU's Giga Initiative. We selected this project because we believe that if given the chance, all children can learn and make the world a better place, even in areas with weak infrastructure.

By giving children access to education via the internet, we can help bridge the gap.

Mapping schools worldwide to assess demand and infrastructure

Working in partnership with governments, Giga is mapping the connectivity demand, using schools as a base point, and identifying where there are connectivity gaps. This information, combined with existing ITU mapping data, allows countries to take stock of their existing infrastructure and assess appropriate solutions for connecting schools. More than 1 million schools in 41 countries have been mapped through Project Connect, a mapping and connectivity monitoring platform.

Disclaimer

Comet Holding AG published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 15:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 580 M 626 M 626 M
Net income 2022 78,2 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
Net cash 2022 86,2 M 93,1 M 93,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 1 765 M 1 905 M 1 905 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 571
Free-Float 96,5%
