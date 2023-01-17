Connected hearts: Comet raises funds to help connect schools to the internet

As announced, the money will be donated to Unicef-ITU's Giga Initiative. We selected this project because we believe that if given the chance, all children can learn and make the world a better place, even in areas with weak infrastructure.

By giving children access to education via the internet, we can help bridge the gap.

Mapping schools worldwide to assess demand and infrastructure

Working in partnership with governments, Giga is mapping the connectivity demand, using schools as a base point, and identifying where there are connectivity gaps. This information, combined with existing ITU mapping data, allows countries to take stock of their existing infrastructure and assess appropriate solutions for connecting schools. More than 1 million schools in 41 countries have been mapped through Project Connect, a mapping and connectivity monitoring platform.