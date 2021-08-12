Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Comet Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COTN   CH0360826991

COMET HOLDING AG

(COTN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/11 11:30:58 am
306 CHF   -1.77%
12:41aCOMET : Half-Year Report 2021 (pdf)
PU
12:41aCOMET : Presentation Half-Year Results 2021 (pdf)
PU
12:32aEQS-ADHOC : Comet Group: Record results achieved -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EQS-Adhoc : Comet Group: Record results achieved -2-

08/12/2021 | 12:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Comet Group The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,400 people worldwide, including about 500 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Comet Holding AG 
              Herrengasse 10 
              3175 Flamatt 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 31 744 90 00 
E-mail:       info@comet.tech 
Internet:     www.comet.tech 
ISIN:         CH0360826991 
Valor:        36082699 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1225911 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
-------------

1225911 12-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225911&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2021 00:31 ET (04:31 GMT)

All news about COMET HOLDING AG
12:41aCOMET : Half-Year Report 2021 (pdf)
PU
12:41aCOMET : Presentation Half-Year Results 2021 (pdf)
PU
12:32aEQS-ADHOC : Comet Group: Record results achieved -2-
DJ
12:32aEQS-ADHOC : Comet Group: Record results achieved in the first half of 2021
DJ
07/27COMET : Research Partners Lifts Price Target on Comet, Maintains Buy Recommendat..
MT
07/23COMET : Presentation of the Half-Year Results 2021
PU
07/23EQS-NEWS : Comet Holding AG - Presentation of the Half-Year Results 2021
DJ
07/23COMET : achieves vibrant growth in the first half-year
PU
07/23EQS-ADHOC : Comet Group achieves vibrant growth in the first half-year
DJ
07/23Comet Holding AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMET HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 498 M 540 M 540 M
Net income 2021 58,2 M 63,1 M 63,1 M
Net cash 2021 62,3 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,7x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 2 377 M 2 580 M 2 579 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,65x
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 403
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart COMET HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Comet Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMET HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 306,00 CHF
Average target price 338,25 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Timothy Crofton Chief Executive Officer
Elisabeth Pataki Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Kundert Non-Executive Chairman
Keighley Peters Chief Information Officer
Patrick Jany Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMET HOLDING AG54.39%2 580
HEXAGON AB35.74%42 833
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED31.41%30 921
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-2.00%30 901
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION47.56%30 285
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED35.02%23 212