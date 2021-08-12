Log in
    COTN   CH0360826991

COMET HOLDING AG

(COTN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/11 11:30:58 am
306 CHF   -1.77%
COMET : Half-Year Report 2021 (pdf)
PU
COMET : Presentation Half-Year Results 2021 (pdf)
PU
EQS-ADHOC : Comet Group: Record results achieved
DJ
EQS-Adhoc : Comet Group: Record results achieved in the first half of 2021

08/12/2021 | 12:32am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results 
Comet Group: Record results achieved in the first half of 2021 
12-Aug-2021 / 06:31 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 
 First half of 2021[1] 
  . Net sales growth of 36.2% to CHF 248.3 million (H1 2020: CHF 182.3 million) 
  . EBITDA margin expanded to 17.8% (H1 2020: 10.3%) 
  . Free Cash Flow of CHF 15.3 million (H1 2020: CHF 4.5 million) 
 
Outlook for second half of 2021 
  . Continued post-pandemic economic recovery 
  . Unprecedented growth cycle in the semiconductor sector 
  . Steady recovery in automotive, aerospace and security sectors 
  . Supply chain management and inventory investment offsets potential risk 
  . Guidance for FY2021: net sales in the range of CHF 480 million to CHF 500 million, 
    EBITDA margin between 18.0% and 20.0% 
In the first six months of 2021, the Comet Group achieved record first-half net sales and EBITDA performance. The 
Group's primary end market, the semiconductor industry, continues its unprecedented growth cycle that began in early 
2020 and accelerated in the first half of 2021 due to the continued digitalization. Further, the industrial end markets 
automotive, aerospace and security are on a steady recovery path, albeit at a pace that has varied from segment to 
segment. In addition to favorable macroeconomic trends, the Group exhibited market share gains via design and spec wins 
as well as thanks to the uptake of new products launched in 2020. The Group's achievements reflect a relentless focus 
on execution of the company's core strategies. The realignment of the X-Ray Systems (IXS) business and expansion of the 
geographic footprint contributed to the strong first-half results. The increasing strain on global supply chains in the 
current global economic recovery has had no impact on Comet's ability to meet customer demands. 
As already stated in the company's announcement of July 23, 2021, the Group increased net sales by 36.2% to CHF 248.3 
million (H1 2020: CHF 182.3 million). The growth in sales, an improved sales mix and operating leverage led to 136.0% 
higher EBITDA of CHF 44.3 million (H1 2020: CHF 18.8 million). The EBITDA margin grew to 17.8% (H1 2020: 10.3%). Net 
income rose more than fourfold to CHF 27.8 million from CHF 6.5 million in the prior-year period. 
Comet ended the first half with a strong balance sheet with an equity ratio of 52.6% (year-end 2020: 50.1%) and cash 
and cash equivalents of CHF 76.4 million, providing the company with a degree of flexibility to execute its focus 
strategy. 
PCT: Accelerated momentum in the semiconductor equipment market - beta tests with RF generator on track 
Comet's Plasma Control Technologies (PCT) division achieved significant growth in all geographic markets and with all 
major customers. This resulted in net sales growth of 50.1% year-over-year to CHF 145.4 million (H1 2020: CHF 96.9 
million). Due to the strong net sales growth and advances in productivity, PCT achieved 86.8% higher EBITDA of CHF 34.7 
million compared to the same period last year (H1 2020: CHF 18.6 million). The EBITDA margin increased from 19.2% to 
23.9%. 
To meet the booming demand for wafer fabrication equipment, PCT continues to ramp production capacity for impedance 
matching networks (matchboxes) at its new plant in Penang, Malaysia. The new plant in Penang has been fully qualified 
by the key customers for high-volume manufacturing of matchboxes. The production ramp announced last year is both on 
schedule and delivering the cost benefits expected in making the decision to invest in Penang. 
Beta testing of the new, innovative RF generator progressed as planned. Test programs with Tier 1 and Tier 2 customers 
are ongoing, with good performance demonstrated to date. 
IXS: Realignment proving beneficial in H1 - general uptick in end markets and focus on electronics fueling growth 
As predicted going into 2021, the X-Ray Systems (IXS) end markets began to rebound after a cyclical and pandemic-driven 
slump in 2019 and 2020. The electronics sector featured rising demand, in China, Europe and North America. In IXS's 
other core end markets, the automotive industry continues a slow, steady recovery, while the aerospace sector has begun 
to recover in certain regions, notably China and North America. 
Compared to the first half of 2020, the division reported 30.8% higher net sales of CHF 70.2 million (H1 2020: CHF 53.7 
million). Newly introduced x-ray systems contributed significantly to sales growth. The division made promising inroads 
with new products and applications in the semiconductor market, particularly in Taiwan. As a result of the major 
divisional realignment program undertaken in 2020 and the improving market conditions noted above, IXS achieved 
positive EBITDA of CHF 4.5 million, compared to a loss of CHF 2.1 million in the previous year, and returned a 
favorable EBITDA margin of 6.4% (H1 2020: -3.9%). 
IXM: Strongly improved first six months - new products key to growth 
In the X-Ray Modules (IXM) division, the core markets of non-destructive testing and security inspection continued to 
gain momentum in all regions. The market recovery combined with a successful fast market entry for new products 
launched in 2020 resulted in net sales growth of 23.4% to CHF 37.3 million (H1 2020: CHF 30.2 million). EBITDA rose by 
39.2% to CHF 5.9 million (H1 2020: CHF 4.2 million). The EBITDA margin increased from 14.0% to 15.8%. 
The Group strategy to continue to invest in new product development and market penetration during the pandemic-driven 
downturn has paid off. Examples include the successful launch of the Microfocus product family for applications in the 
semiconductor/electronics and battery markets. 
Outlook 
The worldwide megatrends of digitalization, high-performance computing, and tele-mobility (e.g., 4G adoption and 5G 
roll out) continue to drive demand for semiconductor chips. Thus SEMI (the industry association for semiconductor 
equipment and materials), market analysts, and bellwether companies in the capital equipment and chip manufacturing 
space have repeatedly revised upward their forecasts for 2021 and beyond. 
In the automotive, aerospace and security industries, the expected return to growth has materialized, albeit to varying 
degrees. Because of the roll out of vaccination programs and fewer pandemic-related restrictions worldwide, most of 
Comet's end markets gradually shifted to growth. This has significantly improved the market outlook for the 
x-ray-related businesses. 
While there are well-documented bottlenecks in the global electronics supply chain that will continue through the 
second half of 2021, the Group has undertaken various risk mitigation strategies to ensure its ability to meet all 
forecasted customer demand through the year and into 2022. 
In this dynamic environment, the company expects continued strength in the overall business through­out 2021 and 
beyond. The Comet Group anticipates that the strong performance demonstrated in the first half of 2021 will continue 
through the balance of the year and well into 2022. As a result, the Comet Group expects full-year sales of CHF 480 
million to CHF 500 million and an EBITDA margin between 18.0% and 20.0% as stated in the company's announcement of July 
23, 2021. 
 
- END - 
 
Publication of half-year results 
The detailed half-year results will be presented by Kevin Crofton, CEO, and Lisa Pataki, CFO, in a conference call on 
August 12. The conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. CEST in English. 
Dial-in numbers: 
+41 (0) 58 310 50 00 (Europe) 
+44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK) 
+1 (1) 631 570 5613 (USA) 
Other countries: https://media.choruscall.ch/documents/Attended_DI_numbers.pdf 
Webcast (link): 
English, 10:00 a.m. CEST: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6NYOH6yo 
Investor Day 
The Comet Group will hold its Investor Day on November 16, 2021. Depending on the pandemic situation, the event will be 
hosted in a virtual and/or physical format. A separate invitation will follow in due course. 
^(1) Definition of alternative performance measures (APM) 
EBITDA: Operating income as per consolidated statement of income before depreciation, amortization and impairment 
losses on property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets. 
EBITDA margin: EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 
Equity ratio: Total equity attributable to the shareholders of Comet Holding AG divided by total assets 
Free cash flow: Net cash flows from operating and investing activities 
Contacts 
Media                   Investors / Analysts 
Ines Najorka            Ulrich Steiner 
VP Group Communications VP Investor Relations & Communication 
T +41 79 573 45 94      T +41 31 744 99 95 
ines.najorka@comet.ch   ulrich.steiner@comet.ch 
 
Key dates 
November 16, 2021       Capital Markets Day 
March 3, 2022           Full-year results 2021

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2021 00:31 ET (04:31 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 498 M 540 M 540 M
Net income 2021 58,2 M 63,1 M 63,1 M
Net cash 2021 62,3 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,7x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 2 377 M 2 580 M 2 579 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,65x
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 403
Free-Float 94,2%
