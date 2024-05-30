Impressive Rich in experience Nurturing

First, we looked at an open product to explain the different components and materials to me, and I could even replace some components myself. Then I went on to the different departments.

In R&D, I gained insights in software development, troubleshooting and product diagnostics. In manufacturing and production engineering, the focus was on assembling and testing control units. And finally in service & support, my colleagues showed me the process of troubleshooting and finding a fault, as well as how to replace PCBs.

Traveling and being on the road alone during these two weeks was certainly worth the experience, and I was able to use and improve the English I had learned in the company. I gained valuable insights into the company with our various products, and building a PCB to create my own test box was really cool. This box enables us to test two different systems simultaneously.

Be interested and ask questions, that way you can learn more in all areas.

Also, don't lose your ID at the airport.