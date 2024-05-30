Internship abroad: Copenhagen opens doors for Flamatt’s apprentices
May 30, 2024 at 08:23 am EDT
Noah Raemy
Electronics Apprentice
Flamatt, Switzerland
How would you describe your internship in three words?
Impressive
Rich in experience
Nurturing
What did you do while at our Copenhagen location?
First, we looked at an open product to explain the different components and materials to me, and I could even replace some components myself. Then I went on to the different departments.
In R&D, I gained insights in software development, troubleshooting and product diagnostics. In manufacturing and production engineering, the focus was on assembling and testing control units. And finally in service & support, my colleagues showed me the process of troubleshooting and finding a fault, as well as how to replace PCBs.
What do you personally take away from the internship?
Traveling and being on the road alone during these two weeks was certainly worth the experience, and I was able to use and improve the English I had learned in the company. I gained valuable insights into the company with our various products, and building a PCB to create my own test box was really cool. This box enables us to test two different systems simultaneously.
What tips would you give to the next apprentice?
Be interested and ask questions, that way you can learn more in all areas.
Also, don't lose your ID at the airport.
