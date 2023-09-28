Comet Holding AG
Invitation to Comet’s Capital Markets Day 2023
28.09.2023
In 2023 Comet has been slowed down by the semiconductor cycle. However, the long-term growth prospects, driven by the increasing demand for microchip manufacturing capacity and by new applications and technologies such as AI, advanced packaging, or electromobility, are positive and intact.
We are pleased to invite you to our Capital Markets Day 2023. Join us to hear how Comet remains committed to executing its focus strategy, with all divisions contributing, and is strategically preparing for the next upswing in the semiconductor market.
If you can’t join our in-person event in Zurich, you have the option to follow the event virtually in a live video webcast.
Thursday, November 9, 2023, 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Hotel Widder, Rennweg 7, CH-8001 Zurich, Widder Saal
In case you plan to attend in person we kindly ask you to register until October 30 using the following link as the number of seats at Hotel Widder is limited:
LINK TO MEETING REGISTRATION
The link to the live video webcast will be posted on www.comet-group.com shortly before the event.
Comet Holding AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer of systems and components for the non-destructive testing, security applications, and plasma excitation in the fabrication of memory chips, flat screens and solar panels. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into two segments: the Modules & Components segment develops, manufactures and markets components and modules for industrial x-ray applications, and components and radio frequency (RF) modules for a range of applications in vacuum capacitors and for semiconductor fabrication plants, and the Systems segment is a vendor of systems and services for non-destructive testing, using x-ray technology and computed tomography. The Company operates through its subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, the United States, China and Japan.