Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference

Invitation to Comet’s Capital Markets Day 2023



28.09.2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST



In 2023 Comet has been slowed down by the semiconductor cycle. However, the long-term growth prospects, driven by the increasing demand for microchip manufacturing capacity and by new applications and technologies such as AI, advanced packaging, or electromobility, are positive and intact.



We are pleased to invite you to our Capital Markets Day 2023. Join us to hear how Comet remains committed to executing its focus strategy, with all divisions contributing, and is strategically preparing for the next upswing in the semiconductor market.



If you can’t join our in-person event in Zurich, you have the option to follow the event virtually in a live video webcast. Thursday, November 9, 2023, 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Hotel Widder, Rennweg 7, CH-8001 Zurich, Widder Saal



In case you plan to attend in person we kindly ask you to register until October 30 using the following link as the number of seats at Hotel Widder is limited:



LINK TO MEETING REGISTRATION



The link to the live video webcast will be posted on www.comet-group.com shortly before the event. Program From 9:00 a.m. Arrival of guests 09.30 a.m. Welcome Ulrich Steiner, VP IR 09:35 a.m. Update Comet Stephan Haferl, CEO 10:10 a.m. Financials & Outlook Nicola Rotondo, interim CFO 10.30 a.m. Break 10:45 a.m. Update Divisions Joeri Durinckx,

President Division PCT Dionys van de Ven,

President Division IXS Michael Berger,

President Division IXM 11:45 a.m. Final Q&A CEO, interim CFO,

Division Presidents 12:15 p.m. Apéro riche We are looking forward to your participation.



Comet Group Investor and Media Relations Contacts Dr. Ulrich Steiner Cornelia Bürgi VP of Investor Relations & Sustainability Senior Communication Specialist T +41 31 744 99 95 T +41 31 744 99 64 ulrich.steiner@comet.ch cornelia.buergi@comet.ch

End of Media Release

