Invitation to Comet’s Capital Markets Day 2023

In 2023 Comet has been slowed down by the semiconductor cycle. However, the long-term growth prospects, driven by the increasing demand for microchip manufacturing capacity and by new applications and technologies such as AI, advanced packaging, or electromobility, are positive and intact.

We are pleased to invite you to our Capital Markets Day 2023. Join us to hear how Comet remains committed to executing its focus strategy, with all divisions contributing, and is strategically preparing for the next upswing in the semiconductor market.
 
If you can’t join our in-person event in Zurich, you have the option to follow the event virtually in a live video webcast.

Thursday, November 9, 2023, 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Hotel Widder, Rennweg 7, CH-8001 Zurich, Widder Saal

In case you plan to attend in person we kindly ask you to register until October 30 using the following link as the number of seats at Hotel Widder is limited:

LINK TO MEETING REGISTRATION

The link to the live video webcast will be posted on www.comet-group.com shortly before the event.

Program

From 9:00 a.m.

Arrival of guests

 

09.30 a.m.

Welcome

Ulrich Steiner, VP IR

09:35 a.m.

Update Comet

Stephan Haferl, CEO

10:10 a.m.

Financials & Outlook

Nicola Rotondo, interim CFO

10.30 a.m.

Break

 

10:45 a.m.

Update Divisions

Joeri Durinckx,
President Division PCT

Dionys van de Ven,
President Division IXS

Michael Berger,
President Division IXM

11:45 a.m.

Final Q&A

CEO, interim CFO,
Division Presidents

12:15 p.m.

Apéro riche

 

We are looking forward to your participation.

Comet Group Investor and Media Relations

Contacts 
  
Dr. Ulrich SteinerCornelia Bürgi
VP of Investor Relations & SustainabilitySenior Communication Specialist
T +41 31 744 99 95T +41 31 744 99 64
ulrich.steiner@comet.chcornelia.buergi@comet.ch

