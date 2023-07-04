X-ray inspection solutions for unparalleled quality in Advanced Packaging.

As structures get denser and smaller, greater insights are needed for quality inspection in the semiconductor market, especially with the challenges of Advanced Packaging. With Comet Yxlon 's revolutionary software VistaX, customers can see better, faster and more. Visitors got to see the benefits of VistaX themselves and learn how it can benefit their production thanks to the live demonstration with the Cheetah EVO X-ray System, equipped with an FXE 160.51 X-ray tube.

With X-ray inspection, semiconductor manufacturers can ensure the reliability and performance of their high-density components. By leveraging solutions, our customers gain higher yields, faster time-to-market, and the ability to deliver exceptional products that meet the ever-increasing demands of the consumer base.

Our takeaways

Semicon China 2023 provided an exceptional platform for Comet to showcase its collaborative expertise and cutting-edge solutions in the semiconductor industry. By demonstrating the power of synergy and offering advanced plasma control and X-ray inspection solutions, Comet empowered customers to achieve unparalleled quality and meet the evolving demands of the market. The event highlighted Comet's commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions and seamless integration to drive customer success in semiconductor manufacturing through trustful collaboration.