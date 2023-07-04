The Comet teams demonstrated their collaborative expertise at Semicon China 2023. Together at one booth, they showcased the benefits of synergy for customers seeking reliable partners in microelectronic manufacturing. Whether it be industrial X-ray Systems and tubes for non-destructive inspection or advanced solutions for plasma processing, the integrated approach highlighted our comprehensive offerings throughout the semiconductor value chain. By leveraging our broad expertise as Comet, we reaffirmed our commitment to providing seamless integration and comprehensive solutions to meet our customers' diverse needs.

Visitors were able to experience Synertia® firsthand, seeing the digital command and control of data and processes in real time. The new RF power delivery platform from Comet PCT empowers semiconductor manufacturers to achieve exceptional process results and unparalleled chip performance. By harnessing the power of Synertia®, our customers gain a competitive edge through precise power delivery, resulting in higher yields, improved cost-effectiveness, and accelerated innovation throughout the semiconductor industry.