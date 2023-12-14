At the core of our innovation journey lies a commitment to responsiveness - being in close contact with our customers and the market. The Comet X-ray team recognized the wish for lightweight portable X-ray systems, namely systems that could be handled by one single person. And so, they undertook a collaborative endeavor and created a transformative solution that redefines the landscape of portable X-ray systems.

Empowering individuals, enhancing workflows

Compliance with European laws, which require that one-person tools weigh no more than 15 kilograms, influenced the design philosophy (and presented challenges) for the ECO's lightweight construction. This reduction in weight doesn't just make it compliant; it revolutionizes the entire workflow, requiring less effort to handle and re-position, even for a single person.

The ECO Series

The ECO Series is a new product range of portable X-ray systems. It's mainly used in the oil & gas and aerospace industry to inspect, pipelines, welds, corrosions, or on-site service inspections on airplanes.

It's 9 kilograms lighter than its predecessor and can therefore be used as a one-person tool - creating smarter workflows for our customers.

