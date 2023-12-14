The ECO Series: Meeting market demands with a new portable X-ray system
December 14, 2023 at 10:04 am EST
Share
At the core of our innovation journey lies a commitment to responsiveness - being in close contact with our customers and the market. The Comet X-ray team recognized the wish for lightweight portable X-ray systems, namely systems that could be handled by one single person. And so, they undertook a collaborative endeavor and created a transformative solution that redefines the landscape of portable X-ray systems.
Empowering individuals, enhancing workflows
Compliance with European laws, which require that one-person tools weigh no more than 15 kilograms, influenced the design philosophy (and presented challenges) for the ECO's lightweight construction. This reduction in weight doesn't just make it compliant; it revolutionizes the entire workflow, requiring less effort to handle and re-position, even for a single person.
The ECO Series
The ECO Series is a new product range of portable X-ray systems. It's mainly used in the oil & gas and aerospace industry to inspect, pipelines, welds, corrosions, or on-site service inspections on airplanes.
It's 9 kilograms lighter than its predecessor and can therefore be used as a one-person tool - creating smarter workflows for our customers.
External Content
This is a Youtube video.
To be able to watch, you need to accept Marketing Cookies.
Comet Holding AG published this content on 14 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2023 15:03:17 UTC.
Comet Holding AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer of systems and components for the non-destructive testing, security applications, and plasma excitation in the fabrication of memory chips, flat screens and solar panels. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into two segments: the Modules & Components segment develops, manufactures and markets components and modules for industrial x-ray applications, and components and radio frequency (RF) modules for a range of applications in vacuum capacitors and for semiconductor fabrication plants, and the Systems segment is a vendor of systems and services for non-destructive testing, using x-ray technology and computed tomography. The Company operates through its subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, the United States, China and Japan.