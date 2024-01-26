Comet Industries Ltd. reported that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Kelly McQuiggan to act as Chief Financial Officer effective February 1, 2024, replacing Mr. Richard Angus who resigned as CFO effective January 31, 2024. Mr. Angus will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. McQuiggan earned his BBA, Accounting from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta and his MPAcc from the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon.

He achieved his CA designation in Alberta after articling with KPMG LLP and MacKay LLP. He is a CPA, CA and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.