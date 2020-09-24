Comet Ridge : 24 Sep 2020    Annual Report to Shareholders

Notes to the Financial Statements...............................................................................................................................................

Comet Ridge Limited - Annual Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2020

Overview of Activities

Key Points

Underlying loss after tax of $4.8 million (2019: $4.0 million).

Statutory net loss after tax of $10.4 million after write-off of $5.6 million of previously capitalised exploration and evaluation expenditure.

Cash balance of $4.6 million at 30 June 2020, boosted after year end with receipt of $1.3 million of research and development tax incentives.

Mahalo Gas Project awarded Environmental Approvals and Petroleum Leases.

Mahalo North awarded Authority to Prospect (ATP 2048).

Mahalo Gas Hub position boosted after year end with two new blocks (east of Mahalo North) to be awarded to Comet Ridge.

Highlights

Comet Ridge has key gas assets in three basins in eastern Australia, split into two groups:

The newly won Mahalo North Block (ATP 2048) and Mahalo Gas Project, that are close to infrastructure and existing producing fields and are better suited for near-term production. The Galilee and Gunnedah Basin assets, that cover extremely large areas and are in the exploration and appraisal phase.

Key developments for the 2020 financial year include:

ü Mahalo North

In October 2019, Comet Ridge was appointed preferred tenderer for the 450km 2 Mahalo North block. The block is highly prospective, located directly north and contiguous with the Mahalo Gas Project and is close to infrastructure.

Comet Ridge Mahalo North Pty Ltd was formally awarded Authority to Prospect (ATP) 2048 on 29 April 2020 as 100% equity holder.

Modelling of data across the Mahalo North Block estimates that a 1500m long dual lateral well, could flow gas in the range of 2-3 TJ/d which is consistent with the observed performance of both Mahalo 7 and Mira 6 lateral wells in the Mahalo Gas Project Area.

Non-binding letter of intent signed with adjacent gas producer and infrastructure owner Denison Gas (Queensland) Pty Ltd to explore options for gas processing and transport services from Mahalo North via the Denison Gas Pipeline to Queensland Gas Pipeline which connects Gladstone and the domestic market.

Application for a Petroleum Survey Licence (PSL) for the Greater Mahalo Development Area submitted to DNRME late in the June 2020 quarter.

ü Mahalo Gas Project

Three key government approvals for the Mahalo Gas Project occurred during the June 2020 quarter: The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment granted approval under the Commonwealth Government Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC). Queensland Department of Environment and Science granted environmental approval for the Mahalo Gas Project, and; Queensland Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy granted Petroleum Leases (PLs) 1082 (Humboldt) and 1083 (Mahalo) for a term of 30 years. These Petroleum Lease awards are the final joint venture regulatory approval required for the project to move forward to production.

Award of Potential Commercial Area (PCA) 302, PCA 303 and PCA 304 over the southern part of the Mahalo Project Area on 8 April 2020.

ü Galilee Permits

Interpretation of the 2019 Koburra 2D seismic acquisition program and subsequent processing resulted in the identification of regional trends, firming up existing leads and prospects and identification of new leads across the Deeps Project Area.

Confirmation of four-way dip closure on the Lake Galilee Structure, elevating it to a drillable target.

Albany 2 well spudded on 30 July 2019 and was drilled to a total depth of 2702m. Wireline logs indicated good reservoir quality and the presence of gas in the target reservoir. 62m of core was also acquired across key reservoir intervals.

Successful sidetrack of Albany 1 to a total depth of 2822m. Strong gas shows were measured throughout the entire section.