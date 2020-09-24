Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Comet Ridge Limited    COI   AU000000COI3

COMET RIDGE LIMITED

(COI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/23
0.094 AUD   +1.08%
03:00aCOMET RIDGE : 24 Sep 2020    Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
03:00aCOMET RIDGE : 24 Sep 2020    Appendix 4G
PU
09/20COMET RIDGE : 21 Sep 2020    Mahalo Gas Hub Position Significantly Expanded
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comet Ridge : 24 Sep 2020    Appendix 4G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 03:00am EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.3

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity

Comet Ridge Limited

ABN/ARBN

47 106 092 577

Financial year ended:

30 June 2020

Our corporate governance statement1 for the period above can be found at:2

  • These pages of our annual report:

X

This URL on our

website:

http://www.cometridge.com.au/corporate-governance/

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 22 September 2020 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.3

Date:

24 September 2020

Name of authorised officer

Stephen Rodgers

authorising lodgement:

Company Secretary

1 "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of Listing Rule 4.10.3.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must also lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The Appendix 4G serves a dual purpose. It acts as a key designed to assist readers to locate the governance disclosures made by a listed entity under Listing Rule 4.10.3 and under the ASX Corporate Governance Council's recommendations. It also acts as a verification tool for listed entities to confirm that they have met the disclosure requirements of Listing Rule 4.10.3.

The Appendix 4G is not a substitute for, and is not to be confused with, the entity's corporate governance statement. They serve different purposes and an entity must produce each of them separately.

  1. Tick whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where your corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.
  2. Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

See notes 4 and 5 below for further instructions on how to complete this form.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G (current at 17/7/2020)

Page 1

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should have and disclose a board charter setting

X

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

out:

and we have disclosed a copy of our board charter at:

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

http://www.cometridge.com.au/corporate-governance/

management; and

is therefore not applicable

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

delegated to management.

1.2

A listed entity should:

X

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a director or

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

senior executive or putting someone forward for election as

a director; and

is therefore not applicable

(b) provide security holders with all material information in its

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

X

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

X

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

the proper functioning of the board.

is therefore not applicable

  1. Tick the box in this column only if you have followed the relevant recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. Where the recommendation has a disclosure obligation attached, you must insert the location where that disclosure has been made, where indicated by the line with "insert location" underneath. If the disclosure in question has been made in your corporate governance statement, you need only insert "our corporate governance statement". If the disclosure has been made in your annual report, you should insert the page number(s) of your annual report (eg "pages 10-12 of our annual report"). If the disclosure has been made on your website, you should insert the URL of the web page where the disclosure has been made or can be accessed (eg "www.entityname.com.au/corporate governance/charters/").
  2. If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in fullfor the wholeof the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G (current at 17/7/2020)

Page 2

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

1.5

A listed entity should:

X

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(a) have and disclose a diversity policy;

and we have disclosed a copy of our diversity policy at:

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b) through its board or a committee of the board set

http://www.cometridge.com.au/corporate-governance/

is therefore not applicable

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in the

and we have disclosed the information referred to in paragraph (c)

composition of its board, senior executives and workforce

at:

generally; and

(c) disclose in relation to each reporting period:

http://www.cometridge.com.au/corporate-governance/

  1. the measurable objectives set for that period to

achieve gender diversity;

and if we were included in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the

(2) the entity's progress towards achieving those

commencement of the reporting period our measurable objective for

achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board of not less

objectives; and

than 30% of its directors of each gender within a specified period.

(3) either:

(A) the respective proportions of men and women

on the board, in senior executive positions and

across the whole workforce (including how the

entity has defined "senior executive" for these

purposes); or

(B) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the

Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's

most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as

defined in and published under that Act.

If the entity was in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the

commencement of the reporting period, the measurable objective

for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board

should be to have not less than 30% of its directors of each

gender within a specified period.

1.6

A listed entity should:

X

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

and we have disclosed the evaluation process referred to in

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

performance of the board, its committees and individual

paragraph (a) at:

directors; and

is therefore not applicable

http://www.cometridge.com.au/corporate-governance/

(b) disclose for each reporting period whether a performance

and whether a performance evaluation was undertaken for the

evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that

reporting period in accordance with that process at:

process during or in respect of that period.

http://www.cometridge.com.au/corporate-governance/

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G (current at 17/7/2020)

Page 3

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

1.7

A listed entity should:

X

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(a) have and disclose a process for evaluating the performance

and we have disclosed the evaluation process referred to in

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

of its senior executives at least once every reporting period;

paragraph (a) at:

and

is therefore not applicable

http://www.cometridge.com.au/corporate-governance/

(b) disclose for each reporting period whether a performance

evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that

process during or in respect of that period.

and whether a performance evaluation was undertaken for the

reporting period in accordance with that process at:

http://www.cometridge.com.au/corporate-governance/

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G (current at 17/7/2020)

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Comet Ridge Limited published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 06:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMET RIDGE LIMITED
03:00aCOMET RIDGE : 24 Sep 2020    Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
03:00aCOMET RIDGE : 24 Sep 2020    Appendix 4G
PU
09/20COMET RIDGE : 21 Sep 2020    Mahalo Gas Hub Position Significantly Expanded
PU
07/30COMET RIDGE : 31 July 2020    June 2020 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix..
PU
07/30COMET RIDGE : 30 July 2020    Greater Mahalo Development Area Update
PU
03/10COMET RIDGE : 11 Mar 2020 Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
02/25COMET RIDGE : 26 Feb 2020 MOU to Deliver Mahalo North Pipeline Solution
PU
02/17COMET RIDGE : 18 Feb 2020 Galilee Update
PU
02/12COMET RIDGE : 13 Feb 2020 Mahalo North Update
PU
02/04FREMONT PETROLEUM : Appointment of Andy Lydyard to FPL Board
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,16 M -2,22 M -2,22 M
Net cash 2020 7,43 M 5,23 M 5,23 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 74,2 M 52,7 M 52,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart COMET RIDGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Comet Ridge Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMET RIDGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,24 AUD
Last Close Price 0,09 AUD
Spread / Highest target 219%
Spread / Average Target 159%
Spread / Lowest Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tor McCaul Managing Director & Executive Director
James Allan Vincent McKay Non-Executive Chairman
Dale Aaskow Chief Operating Officer
Phil Hicks Chief Financial Officer
Gillian Swaby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMET RIDGE LIMITED-50.53%53
CNOOC LIMITED-39.89%45 568
CONOCOPHILLIPS-49.38%36 789
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.57%22 387
ECOPETROL S.A.-40.12%21 662
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-46.19%20 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group