Certain Investment Units of Comforia Residential REIT, Inc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-NOV-2023.

Details:

The Designated Party will agree with the Joint Lead Managers that it shall not effectuate any transfer, etc. of the Investment Units of CRR it holds in connection with the public offering during the period from the Pricing Date to the date 180 days after the delivery date of the public offering, without the prior written consent of the Joint Lead Managers (excludes investment units of CRR lent to Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. for the purpose of secondary offering by way of over-allotment).



CRR will agree with the Joint Lead Managers that it will not effectuate any issuance, etc. of Investment Units of CRR in connection with the public offering during the period from the Pricing Date to the date 90 days after the delivery date of the public offering without the prior written consent of the Joint Lead Managers (excludes cases where new investment units are issued by the primary offering, third-party allotment or investment unit split).