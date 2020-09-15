MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Comforia Residential REIT, Inc 3282 JP3047540004 COMFORIA RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC (3282) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 09/14 310500 JPY +0.32% 02:35a COMFORIA RESIDENTIAL REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Investment Assets (COMFORIA TOYOCHO, and other 3 assets) PU 02:35a COMFORIA RESIDENTIAL REIT : Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended July 31, 2020 PU 2013 Nikkei flat as factory data disappoints RE Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Comforia Residential REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Investment Assets (COMFORIA TOYOCHO, and other 3 assets) 0 09/15/2020 | 02:35am EDT Send by mail :

In addition, the acquisition of investment assets were approved by CRR's Board of Directors in accordance with the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No.198 of 1951. Including subsequent revisions) ("Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations") and the bylaws of TRM concerning transaction with interested parties. (Please refer to "7. Asset Management Company's Interested Parties in the Assets to be Acquired") 1. Summary of the Acquisition No. Type of Asset Property Name Acquisition Price (thousand yen) (Note) 1 Beneficial Interest in COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI 1,237,000 Real Estate Trust 2 Beneficial Interest in COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST 1,222,000 Real Estate Trust 3 Beneficial Interest in COMFORIA TOYOCHO 3,674,000 Real Estate Trust 4 Beneficial Interest in COMFORIA FUDOMAE 1,622,000 Real Estate Trust Total 7,755,000 (Note) "Acquisition Price" denotes the amount exclusive of the various expenses required in the acquisition of the concerned asset, etc. (brokerage commission, taxes and public dues, etc.) (the amount of real estate or beneficial interest in real estate trust specified in the Agreement on Purchase and Sale). ① Date of Agreement No.1 -4 September 29, 2020 ② Date of Acquisition No.1 -4 September 29, 2020 ③ Seller Refer to "5. Summary of the Seller" ④ Financing for acquisition Borrowed funds (Note) ⑤ Method of payment Full payment at the time of delivery (Note) For the borrowed funds, CRR will announce concerning the borrowings after its decision. - 1 - 2. Reason for the Acquisition TRM decided to acquire the investment assets based on asset management class and policy described in bylaws to ensure stable earnings and steady growth of the portfolio. On deciding to acquire the investment assets, TRM evaluated the features of the properties, etc. of the assets stated in "3. Summary of the Assets to be Acquired." 3. Summary of the Assets to be Acquired (1) COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI Property Name COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI Type of Asset Beneficial Interest in Real Estate Trust Trustee of Beneficial Trust (planned) Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Expiration Date of Beneficial Trust Contract 30 September, 2035 (planned) Location (Residential address) (Note 1) 2-18-8 Misuji, Taito-ku, Tokyo Land Area (Note 1) 253.07m2 (Note 9) Type of Ownership Ownership Completion Date (Note 1) August, 2019 Structure / Number of Floors RC / 14F (Note 1) Building Gross Floor Area (Note 1) 1,298.69m2 Type of Ownership Ownership Use (Note 1) Apartment building Property Management Company (Note 2) Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation (planned) Master Leasing Company (Note 3) Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation (planned) Master Leasing Type (planned) Pass-through type Appraisal Company JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K Appraisal Value 1,290,000 thousand yen (Appraisal Date: July 31, 2020) Collateral None Special affairs (Note 4) None The property comprised of compact-type rooms is located a 4-minute walk from Shin-Okachimachi Station on the Toei-Ooedo Line and Tsukuba Express line. It takes an approximately 2-minute train ride to Akihabara Station and an approximately 1-minute train ride to Ueno-Okachimachi Station, which realizes Features of the Property good access to major business and commercial zones. The Ueno and Okachimachi area, which is within walking distance, is a major commercial area formed by Ameya Yokocho, a famous street in Japan, department stores, retail stores and eating and drinking establishments. Given these features, solid rental demand is expected mainly from DINKS who place a primary emphasis on proximity city-center and a convenient residential environment, etc. Summary of Rental Status (as of July 31, 2020) (Note 5) Rentable Area 1,186.06 m2 Rented Area 1,011.70 m2 Occupancy Rate 85.3 % Rentable Units 27 Units Rented Units 23 Units Total Number of Tenants 1 Total Monthly Rent 4,468 thousand yen Security Deposit 7,033 thousand yen Summary of the Engineering Report (Note 6) Reporting Company HI International Consultant Co., Ltd Report Date August, 2020 - 2 - Estimated Amount ― of Emergency Repair Expenses Estimated Amount ― of Short-Term Repair Expenses Estimated Amount 17,750 thousand yen of Long-Term Repair Expenses Replacement Value 328,200 thousand yen Summary of the Earthquake Risk Analysis (Note 7) PML Reporting Company Sompo Risk Management Inc. Report Date August, 2020 PML 8.13 % Architect/Contractor/Building Permit Agency, etc. (Note 8) Architect King House Co., Ltd. Contractor King House Co., Ltd. Building Permit Agency C･I Kenchiku Ninsho Kikou K.K Investment Agency or Structural CENTER FOR INTERNATIONAL ARCHITECTURAL STANDARD Calculation Fitness Judge, etc. (2) COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST Property Name COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST Type of Asset Beneficial Interest in Real Estate Trust Trustee of Beneficial Trust (planned) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Expiration Date of Beneficial Trust Contract 29 September, 2035 (planned) Location (Residential address) (Note 1) 1-3-5Shin-Ohashi,Koto-ku, Tokyo Land Area (Note 1) 253.18 m2 (Note 10) Type of Ownership Ownership Completion Date (Note 1) December, 2017 Structure / Number of Floors RC / 9F (Note 1) Building Gross Floor Area (Note 1) 1,388.02 m2 Type of Ownership Ownership Use (Note 1) Apartment building Property Management Company (Note 2) Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation (planned) Master Leasing Company (Note 3) Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation (planned) Master Leasing Type (planned) Pass-through type Appraisal Company JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K Appraisal Value 1,270,000 thousand yen (Appraisal Date: July 31, 2020) Collateral None Special affairs (Note 4) None The property comprised of single-type rooms is located a 3-minute walk from Morishita Station on the Toei-Shinjuku Line and Toei-Ooedo Line and 12- minute walk from Kiyosumi-Shirakawa Station on the Tokyo Metro Hanzomon Line and Toei-Ooedo Line. With two stations and three lines available and an approximately 7-minute train ride to Ootemachi Station and an approximately Features of the Property 13-minute train ride to Shinjuku Station, which realizes good access to major business and commercial zones. Various restaurants from cafés to izakaya-style pubs can be found in the area, and the presence of convenience stores and other facilities make for a convenient residential environment. Given these circumstances, solid rental demand is expected mainly from singles who place a primary emphasis on proximity city-center and a convenient residential environment, etc. - 3 - Summary of Rental Status (as of July 31, 2020) (Note 5) Rentable Area 1,153.68 m2 Rented Area 1,078.44 m2 Occupancy Rate 93.5 % Rentable Units 46 Units Rented Units 43 Units Total Number of Tenants 1 Total Monthly Rent 4,838 thousand yen Security Deposit 6,065 thousand yen Summary of the Engineering Report (Note 6) Reporting Company Tokio Marine & Nichido Risk Consulting Co., Ltd. Report Date August, 2020 Estimated Amount ― of Emergency Repair Expenses Estimated Amount ― of Short-Term Repair Expenses Estimated Amount 14,424 thousand yen of Long-Term Repair Expenses Replacement Value 383,800 thousand yen Summary of the Earthquake Risk Analysis (Note 7) PML Reporting Company Sompo Risk Management Inc. Report Date August, 2020 PML 3.79 % Architect/Contractor/Building Permit Agency, etc. (Note 8) Architect K.K Aidekku Keikaku Kenkyujo Contractor TADA CORPORATION Building Permit Agency UHEC (K.K. Toshi Kyojyuu Hyouka Center) Investment Agency or Structural K.K good-eyes.Kenchiku Kensa Kikou Calculation Fitness Judge, etc. (3) COMFORIA TOYOCHO Property Name COMFORIA TOYOCHO Type of Asset Beneficial Interest in Real Estate Trust Trustee of Beneficial Trust (planned) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Expiration Date of Beneficial Trust Contract 29 September, 2035 (planned) Location (Residential address) (Note 1) 2-26-11 Minamisuna, Koto-ku, Tokyo Land Area (Note 1) 1,236.53 m2 Ownership Type of Ownership Completion Date (Note 1) February, 2020 Structure / Number of Floors RC / 15F (Note 1) Building Gross Floor Area (Note 1) 5,409.09 m2 Type of Ownership Ownership Use (Note 1) Apartment building Property Management Company (Note 2) Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation (planned) Master Leasing Company (Note 3) Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation (planned) Master Leasing Type (planned) Pass-through type - 4 - Appraisal Company Japan Real Estate Institute Appraisal Value 3,760,000 thousand yen (Appraisal Date: July 31, 2020) Collateral None Special affairs (Note 4) None The property comprised of mainly single-type rooms and some compact-type rooms is located a 13-minute walk from MinamiSunamachi station and 14- minutes walk from Toyocho Station on the Tokyo Metro Tozai Line. It takes an approximately 9-minute train ride to Ootemachi Station and an approximately 8- minute train ride to Nihonbashi Station, which realizes good access to major Features of the Property business and commercial zones. A favorable living environment is provided with a greenway along Sendaibori River as well as nearby Kiba Park with lush greenery. Furthermore, with convenience stores and restaurants in the area, it also excels in convenience for living. Given these features, solid rental demand is expected mainly from singles and DINKS who place a primary emphasis on proximity city-center and a pleasant residential environment, etc. Summary of Rental Status (as of July 31, 2020) (Note 5) Rentable Area 3,993.42m2 Rented Area 3,634.16m2 Occupancy Rate 91.0% Rentable Units 140 Units Rented Units 131 Units Total Number of Tenants 1 Total Monthly Rent 13,878 thousand yen Security Deposit 24,611 thousand yen Summary of the Engineering Report (Note 6) Reporting Company HI International Consultant Co., Ltd Report Date August, 2020 Estimated Amount ― of Emergency Repair Expenses Estimated Amount ― of Short-Term Repair Expenses Estimated Amount 20,310 thousand yen of Long-Term Repair Expenses Replacement Value 1,360,800 thousand yen Summary of the Earthquake Risk Analysis (Note 7) PML Reporting Company Sompo Risk Management Inc. Report Date August, 2020 PML 8.05 % Architect/Contractor/Building Permit Agency, etc. (Note 8) Architect K.K Cosmoalpha Contractor Mabuchi Construction Co., Ltd. Building Permit Agency J.E. Support Co., Ltd. Investment Agency or Structural K.K good-eyes. Kenchiku Kensa Kikou Calculation Fitness Judge, etc. (4) COMFORIA FUDOMAE Property Name COMFORIA FUDOMAE Type of Asset Beneficial Interest in Real Estate Trust Trustee of Beneficial Trust (planned) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Expiration Date of Beneficial Trust Contract 29 September, 2035 (planned) Location (Residential address) (Note 1) 5-1-12 Nishigotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo - 5 - Land Area (Note 1) 652.47m2 Type of Ownership Ownership Completion Date (Note 1) February, 2020 Structure / Number of Floors RC / 5F (Note 1) Building Gross Floor Area (Note 1) 1,425.02m2 Type of Ownership Ownership Use (Note 1) Apartment building Property Management Company (Note 2) Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation (planned) Master Leasing Company (Note 3) Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation (planned) Master Leasing Type (planned) Pass-through type Appraisal Company Japan Real Estate Institute Appraisal Value 1,700,000 thousand yen (Appraisal Date: July 31, 2020) Collateral None Special affairs (Note 4) None The property comprised of mainly single-type rooms and some compact-rooms is located a 2-minute walk from Fudomae Station on the Tokyu Meguro Line and 11-minute walk from Gotanda Station on the Tokyu Ikegami Line, Toei Asakusa Line and JR Yamanote Line. With two stations and four lines available and an approximately 15-minute train ride to Nagatacho Station and an approximately 7-minute train ride to Shibuya Station, which realizes good access Features of the Property to major business and commercial zones. Located in central Tokyo, the property is in an area with a calm, quiet environment and lush greenery, and spots famous for cherry blossoms such as Meguro River and Kamurozaka Slope, as well as Rinshinomori Park, are located nearby. In addition, there are many supermarkets, restaurants, etc. in the surrounding area. Given these features, solid rental demand is expected mainly from singles and DINKS who place a primary emphasis on proximity city-center and a convenient residential environment, etc. Summary of Rental Status (as of July 31, 2020) (Note 5) Rentable Area 1,273.47 m2 Rented Area 1,115.81 m2 Occupancy Rate 87.6 % Rentable Units 46 Units Rented Units 40 Units Total Number of Tenants 1 Total Monthly Rent 6,056 thousand yen Security Deposit 7,968 thousand yen Summary of the Engineering Report (Note 6) Reporting Company Tokio Marine & Nichido Risk Consulting Co., Ltd. Report Date August, 2020 Estimated Amount ― of Emergency Repair Expenses Estimated Amount ― of Short-Term Repair Expenses Estimated Amount 16,830 thousand yen of Long-Term Repair Expenses Replacement Value 383,900 thousand yen Summary of the Earthquake Risk Analysis (Note 7) PML Reporting Company Sompo Risk Management Inc. Report Date August, 2020 PML 7.47 % - 6 - Architect/Contractor/Building Permit Agency, etc. (Note 8) Architect AsakuraTakao Toshikenchikusekkei Co., LTD. Contractor GODA KOUMUTEN CO., LTD Building Permit Agency J ARCHITECTURE INSTPECTION CENTER Investment Agency or Structural Tokio Marine & Nichido Risk Consulting Co., Ltd. Calculation Fitness Judge, etc. (Note 1) "Location" is based on the residential address. However, for properties that have no residential address, the building address on the registry is indicated. In addition, "Area" of "Land," "Completion Date," "Structure / Number of Floors," "Gross Floor Area" and "Use" of building are based on information in the real estate registry, and may not necessarily be identical with the actual figures. "Gross Floor Area" of building denotes the area of the entire building (excepting annexes). (Note 2) "Property Management Company" is the company that is scheduled to provide property management service for each property. (Note 3) "Master Leasing Company" is the lessee that is scheduled to conclude a master lease agreement with the titleholder of each property. (Note 4) "Special affairs" are matters recognized as important, regarding the right and use, etc. of the asset, as well as consideration of the degree of impact on the appraised value, profitability, and appropriation. They include the following matters: Significant limitation or restriction by laws, regulations and rules ii Significant burdens or limitations on rights, etc.

iii Significant cases where there are architectural structures crossing the boundaries of the concerned property, etc. and cases where there are issues with boundary confirmation, etc., and related arrangements, etc.

iv Significant agreements, arrangements, etc. concluded with co-owners / sectional owners. (Note 5) Explanation of "Summary of Rental Status" "Rentable Area" is the total rentable floor area of residences and retail stores, etc. of the asset (if the common area, etc. is leased, the concerned area is also included)."Rentable Area" for Non-Pass-through type master lease agreements (master lease agreements (defined in ii below) other than Pass-through type master lease agreements (defined in ii below)) is the rentable area based on the lease agreement concluded between the Investment Corporation or Trustee of Beneficial Trust and the Master Leasing Company. The Rentable Area is not based on the real estate registry, but the floor area stated in the lease agreement or the floor area calculated from the building as-built drawing, etc., and may not necessarily be identical to the floor area written in the real estate registry. In the following cases, "Rented Area" means the floor area (based on the floor area in the lease agreement; however, limited to the floor area of residences and retail stores, etc. (when all units are leased in bulk, the floor area of the entire leased units) and excluding the leased area of parking lots) that is actually leased and a lease agreement is executed with the end-tenant. Cases where all or some units are leased in bulk, based on the lease agreement ("Master Lease Agreement"), and the Master Leasing Company in Master Lease Agreement subleases end-tenants, besides there is an agreement under which the rent of Master Lease Agreement is in accordance with the rent, etc. that end-tenants paid (hereafter this type of Master Lease Agreement is referred to as "Pass-through type Master Lease Agreement"). "Rented Area" for Non-Pass-through type master lease agreements is the rented area based on the lease agreement concluded between CRR or Trustee of Beneficial Trust and the Master Leasing Company. "Occupancy Rate" is the rate of rented area to rentable area. "Rentable Units" is the number of rentable units (including the number of stores, if any). "Rentable Units" for Non-Passthrough type master lease agreements are the number of units that the Master Leasing Company can sublease. "Rented Units" is the number of rented units (which includes the number of stores, if any) that is actually leased and a lease agreement is executed with the end-tenant. "Rented Units" for Non-Pass-through type master lease agreements is the number of units leased to the Master Leasing Company. "Total Number of Tenants" is the number of tenants with which CRR or Trustee of Beneficial Trust has a direct rental contract relationship (including a direct rental contract relationship to be concluded). Therefore, when CRR or Trustee of Beneficial Trust leases comprehensively to the Master Leasing Company all units of the acquired property, and the Master Leasing Company subleases each unit to end-tenants, the Total Number of Tenants is 1; that is, the end-tenants of the sublease agreements are excluded. With regard to the properties to be acquired, a master lease agreement is scheduled to be concluded with Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation as the master leasing company on the acquisition date of the properties. The "total number of tenants" above is therefore the number of tenants after such a master lease agreement is concluded. When the Master Leasing type is a Pass-Through type Master Lease Agreement, "Total Monthly Rent" means the total monthly rent, as of July, 2020 (including the common area expense, but not fees for incidental facilities such as parking lot or trunk room) stated in the lease agreements executed by the Master Leasing Company, or the owner of each real estate or real estate in real estate trust with end-tenants. In addition, in the case that the master leasing type is a non-pass-through master lease agreement, the monthly rent (common area expense are included (except when the common area expense is not a fixed amount.), except for parking lots, trunk rooms and other ancillary facilities.) based on the lease agreement between CRR or the Trustee of Beneficial Trust and the Master Leasing Company is stated. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. Consumption tax and other taxes are excluded. In the case that the master leasing type is a Pass-Through type Master Lease Agreement, "Security Deposit" is the total amount of balance of Security Deposit, as of July, 2020, based on lease agreements executed with the end-tenants, rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. However, if all or a part of a Deposits, guarantees does not need to be repaid according to special policy conditions such as the redemption of the deposit in a lease agreement, the amount of such Security Deposit is excluded. In addition, in the case that the Master Leasing type is a Non-Pass-Through type Master Lease Agreement, the Security Deposit, guarantees based on the lease agreement between CRR or the Trustee of Beneficial Trust and the Master Leasing Company are stated. (Note 6) This section is a summary of the Engineering Report on the acquired asset prepared by the reporting company which is a third party with no special interest in CRR. However, the content of the report is simply the opinion of the reporting company above, and CRR does not guarantee the adequacy and accuracy of the content. "Estimated Amount of Emergency Repair Expenses" is the amount of repair and renewal costs expected to emergently arise, and is stated in the engineering report. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. "Estimated Amount of Short-term Repair expenses" is the amount of repair and renewal costs that are assumed to be required within one year, and is stated in the engineering report. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. "Estimated Amount of Long-term Repair expenses" is the amount of repair and renewal costs that are assumed to be required for 12 years, and is stated in the engineering report. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. "Replacement Value" is the estimated money amount provided in the Engineering Report of construction work required if the 7 - acquired asset with the same design and the same specifications were to be newly constructed at the time when the report was prepared. However, the content of the report is simply the opinion of the reporting company above, and CRR does not guarantee the adequacy or accuracy of the content. All amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. (Note 7) This section is a summary of the "Earthquake Risk Analysis" report on the acquired asset prepared by the PML reporting company which is a third party with no special interest in CRR. However, the content of the report is simply the opinion of the PML reporting company above, and CRR does not guarantee the adequacy or accuracy of the content. "PML" is the probable maximum loss from an earthquake. There is a PML for individual buildings and for the entire portfolio of buildings. In this document, PML is the expected loss (which is equivalent to the 90% non-exceedance probability) as a percentage of the replacement price, and denotes the costs incurred during the anticipated usable period (generally, the duration of a building is 50 years) from an expected large- scale earthquake (which corresponds to a return period of 475 years; the possibility of the earthquake occurring during the next 50 years exceeds 10%). (Note 8) In "Architect/Contractor/Building Permit Agency, etc.," the architect, the contractor, the building permit agency and the investment agency or structural calculation fitness judge, etc. of the asset to be acquired is stated. As a general rule, CRR has asked a specialized third-party organization to make an inspection and received a report stating that there is no wrongful act such as the intentional falsification and forgery of documents related to structural design (structural drawings and structural calculation sheets, etc.). However, the content of the report is simply an opinion of the third-party organization, and CRR does not guarantee the adequacy and accuracy of the content. For properties that have received from the specified structural calculation fitness judgment agency the judgment that the structural calculation is appropriately conducted according to the methods prescribed by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in accordance with the Building Standards Act revised in June 2007 (Act No. 201 of 1950. Including subsequent revisions), the specified structural calculation fitness judgment agency constitutes a specialized third-party organization. (Note 9) Includes a setback portion (approximately 10.36 ㎡) (Note10) Includes a setback portion (approximately 15.83 ㎡) 4.Summary of the Appraisal Report COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI (thousand yen) Property Name COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI Appraisal Company JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K Appraisal Date July 31, 2020 Appraisal Value 1,290,000 Content Appraisal summary Income Approach Value 1,290,000 Price of the Direct 1,310,000 Capitalization Method ((6)/(7)) (1) Operating Income 65,089 Potential Gross Income 68,032 Rental Income (including common 65,442 area expense) Calculated with consideration of the average income according to ongoing Utility Charge Income 0 rental agreements as well as the assumed income level of new rents. Parking Lot Income 577 Key Money / Renewal 2,013 Income Other Income 0 Vacancy Loss ▲2,943 Calculated with consideration of occupancy rates in the past and those of similar properties in the same market area. Collection Loss 0 Collection loss has not been calculated. (2) Operating Expense 11,627 Maintenance and 2,008 Calculated with consideration of the characteristics of the property, Management Fee referring to fees for similar properties as well as actual fees in previous Utility Charge 603 years. Expenses for restoring rooms to their original conditions are calculated with consideration of the level of expenses that are typically incurred, Repair Cost 923 while repair costs are calculated with consideration of the cost level in similar properties, and average repair costs presented in engineering reports. Property Management Calculated with consideration of commissions for managing similar 1,577 properties and the property's characteristics, referring to the tariff of Fee commissions of the property management company. Tenant Advertisement 3,280 Calculated with consideration of such factors as average replacement rate Cost of residents per year and occupancy rates, while referring to the conditions - 8 - of ongoing agreements and rental agreements of similar properties. Taxes and Public Dues 2,942 Appraised referring to the standard amount of taxation for the property. Insurance 197 Calculated with consideration of insurance premium rates of those for similar properties. Other Expenses 97 Calculated with consideration of the management of current assets. (3) Net Operating Income 53,462 (NOI, (1)-(2)) (4) Interest on Security 75 Assumed in consideration of rental conditions for ongoing and new Deposit contracts, as well as occupancy rates and yields on deposits. Appraised in consideration of capital expenditure in similar properties, (5) Capital Expenditure 1,035 building ages, and the average renovation expenses per year in engineering reports. (6) Net Cash Flow 52,502 (NCF, (3)+(4)-(5)) Appraised based on basic yields for the respective areas, adjusted with spreads calculated from the geographical and social conditions of the (7) Cap Rate 4.0% property's location, conditions of the building, and other factors, while considering future uncertainties, yields on trades pertaining to similar properties, etc. Price of the DCF Method 1,270,000 Discount Rate 3.8% Appraised in full consideration of the characteristics of the property and other factors, referring to yields on investments in similar properties. Appraised in full consideration of future trends in yields on investments, Terminal Cap Rate 4.2% possible risks from investment in the property, general forecasts on future economic growth, trends in property prices and rents, and other factors, while referring to yields on trade pertaining to similar properties. Cost Approach Value 1,150,000 Total Value of Land and 1,146,800 Building Land Value 704,000 Appraised based on actual trade prices, calculated using a market comparison approach method. Appraised based on a cost approach method, where new prices for Building Value 301,000 repurchasing properties are multiplied by a discount rate that has been decided from current situations and regional characteristics. Supplementary cost 141,800 Appraised in consideration of the development cost and development profit. Adjustment for Change 100% Appraised in consideration of marketability, etc. Other matters taken into consideration by appraisal institutions when issuing appraisals Income approach value is adopted based on the determination that it is more convincing to use income approach value as it precisely recreates a value building process in terms of profitability, while the cost approach is used only for reference. (2) COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST (thousand yen) Property Name COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST Appraisal Company JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K Appraisal Date July 31, 2020 Appraisal Value 1,270,000 Content Appraisal summary Income Approach Value 1,270,000 Price of the Direct 1,290,000 Capitalization Method ((6)/(7)) (1) Operating Income 64,990 Potential Gross Income 68,018 Rental Income Calculated with consideration of the average income according to ongoing (including common 65,330 rental agreements as well as the assumed income level of new rents. area expense) Utility Charge Income 0 - 9 - Parking Lot Income 744 Key Money / Renewal 1,944 Income Other Income 0 Vacancy Loss ▲3,028 Calculated with consideration of occupancy rates in the past and those of similar properties in the same market area. Collection Loss 0 Collection loss has not been calculated. (2) Operating Expense 12,426 Maintenance and 2,862 Calculated with consideration of the characteristics of the property, Management Fee referring to fees for similar properties as well as actual fees in previous Utility Charge 586 years. Expenses for restoring rooms to their original conditions are calculated with consideration of the level of expenses that are typically incurred, Repair Cost 942 while repair costs are calculated with consideration of the cost level in similar properties, and average repair costs presented in engineering reports. Property Management Calculated with consideration of commissions for managing similar 1,576 properties and the property's characteristics, referring to the tariff of Fee commissions of the property management company. Tenant Advertisement Calculated with consideration of such factors as average replacement rate 3,167 of residents per year and occupancy rates, while referring to the conditions Cost of ongoing agreements and rental agreements of similar properties. Taxes and Public Dues 2,980 Appraised based on the standard amount of taxation for the property, etc. Insurance 230 Calculated with consideration of insurance premium rates of those for similar properties. Other Expenses 83 Calculated with consideration of the management of current assets. (3) Net Operating Income 52,564 (NOI, (1)-(2)) (4) Interest on Security 48 Assumed in consideration of rental conditions for ongoing and new Deposit contracts, as well as occupancy rates and yields on deposits. Appraised in consideration of capital expenditure in similar properties, (5) Capital Expenditure 841 building ages, and the average renovation expenses per year in engineering reports. (6) Net Cash Flow 51,771 (NCF, (3)+(4)-(5)) Appraised based on basic yields for the respective areas, adjusted with spreads calculated from the geographical and social conditions of the (7) Cap Rate 4.0% property's location, conditions of the building, and other factors, while considering future uncertainties, yields on trades pertaining to similar properties, etc. Price of the DCF Method 1,250,000 Discount Rate 3.8% Appraised in full consideration of the characteristics of the property and other factors, referring to yields on investments in similar properties. Appraised in full consideration of future trends in yields on investments, Terminal Cap Rate 4.2% possible risks from investment in the property, general forecasts on future economic growth, trends in property prices and rents, and other factors, while referring to yields on trade pertaining to similar properties. Cost Approach Value 1,111,000 Total Value of Land and 1,112,300 Building Land Value 693,000 Appraised based on actual trade prices, calculated using a market comparison approach method. Appraised based on a cost approach method, where new prices for Building Value 294,900 repurchasing properties are multiplied by a discount rate that has been decided from current situations and regional characteristics. Supplementary cost 124,400 Appraised in consideration of the development cost and development profit. Adjustment for Change 100% Appraised in consideration of marketability etc. Other matters taken into consideration by appraisal institutions when issuing appraisals Income approach value is adopted based on the determination that it is more convincing to use income approach value as it precisely recreates a value building process in terms of profitability, while the cost approach is used only for reference. - 10 - (3) COMFORIA TOYOCHO (thousand yen) Property Name COMFORIA TOYOCHO Appraisal Company Japan Real Estate Institute Appraisal Date July 31, 2020 Appraisal Value 3,760,000 Content Appraisal summary Income Approach Value 3,760,000 Price of the Direct 3,820,000 Capitalization Method ((6)/(7)) (1) Operating Income 193,380 Potential Gross Income 203,649 Rental Income (including common 192,788 area expense) Calculated with consideration of the average income according to ongoing Utility Charge Income 0 rental agreements as well as the assumed income level of new rents. Parking Lot Income 3,110 Key Money / Renewal 7,560 Income Other Income 191 Vacancy Loss ▲10,269 Calculated with consideration of occupancy rates those of similar properties in the same market area. Collection Loss 0 Collection loss has not been calculated. (2) Operating Expense 36,084 Maintenance and 5,800 Calculated with consideration of the characteristics of the property, Management Fee referring to fees for similar properties. Utility Charge 2,000 Expenses for restoring rooms to their original conditions are calculated with consideration of the level of expenses that are typically incurred, Repair Cost 2,738 while repair costs are calculated with consideration of the cost level in similar properties, and average repair costs presented in engineering reports. Property Management Calculated with consideration of commissions for managing similar 2,790 properties and the property's characteristics, referring to the tariff of Fee commissions of the property management company. Tenant Advertisement Calculated with consideration of such factors as average replacement rate 9,514 of residents per year and occupancy rates, while referring to the conditions Cost of ongoing agreements and rental agreements of similar properties. Taxes and Public Dues 11,699 Appraised referring to the standard amount of taxation for the property. Insurance 705 Calculated with consideration of insurance premium rates of those for similar properties. Other Expenses 838 Calculated with consideration of the management of current assets. (3) Net Operating Income 157,296 (NOI, (1)-(2)) (4) Interest on Security 144 Assumed in consideration of rental conditions for ongoing and new Deposit contracts, as well as occupancy rates and yields on deposits. Appraised in consideration of capital expenditure in similar properties, (5) Capital Expenditure 978 building ages, and the average renovation expenses per year in engineering reports. (6) Net Cash Flow 156,462 (NCF, (3)+(4)-(5)) Appraised based on basic yields for the respective areas, adjusted with spreads calculated from the geographical and social conditions of the (7) Cap Rate 4.1% property's location, conditions of the building, and other factors, while considering future uncertainties, yields on trades pertaining to similar properties, etc. Price of the DCF Method 3,700,000 Discount Rate 3.9% Appraised in full consideration of the characteristics of the property and other factors, referring to yields on investments in similar properties. Terminal Cap Rate 4.3% Appraised in full consideration of future trends in yields on investments, possible risks from investment in the property, general forecasts on future - 11 - economic growth, trends in property prices and rents, and other factors, while referring to yields on trade pertaining to similar properties. Cost Approach Value 4,190,000 Total Value of Land and 4,190,000 Building Land Value 2,840,000 Appraised based on actual trade prices, calculated using a market comparison approach method. Appraised based on a cost approach method, where new prices for Building Value 1,350,000 repurchasing properties are multiplied by a discount rate that has been decided from current situations and regional characteristics. Adjustment for Change 100% Appraised in consideration of marketability etc. Other matters taken into consideration by appraisal institutions when issuing appraisals Income approach value is adopted based on the determination that it is more convincing to use income approach value as it precisely recreates a value building process in terms of profitability, while the cost approach is used only for reference. (4) COMFORIA FUDOMAE (thousand yen) Property Name COMFORIA FUDOMAE Appraisal Company Japan Real Estate Institute Appraisal Date July 31, 2020 Appraisal Value 1,700,000 Content Appraisal summary Income Approach Value 1,700,000 Price of the Direct 1,710,000 Capitalization Method ((6)/(7)) (1) Operating Income 84,541 Potential Gross Income 88,828 Rental Income (including common 83,472 area expense) Calculated with consideration of the average income according to ongoing Utility Charge Income 0 rental agreements as well as the assumed income level of new rents. Parking Lot Income 1,176 Key Money / Renewal 4,180 Income Other Income 0 Vacancy Loss ▲4,287 Calculated with consideration of occupancy rates those of similar properties in the same market area. Collection Loss 0 Collection loss has not been calculated. (2) Operating Expense 16,949 Maintenance and 3,252 Calculated with consideration of the characteristics of the property, Management Fee referring to fees for similar properties. Utility Charge 650 Expenses for restoring rooms to their original conditions are calculated with consideration of the level of expenses that are typically incurred, Repair Cost 999 while repair costs are calculated with consideration of the cost level in similar properties, and average repair costs presented in engineering reports. Property Management Calculated with consideration of commissions for managing similar 2,013 properties and the property's characteristics, referring to the tariff of Fee commissions of the property management company. Tenant Advertisement Calculated with consideration of such factors as average replacement rate 4,431 of residents per year and occupancy rates, while referring to the conditions Cost of ongoing agreements and rental agreements of similar properties. Taxes and Public Dues 4,392 Appraised referring to the standard amount of taxation for the property. Insurance 196 Calculated with consideration of insurance premium rates of those for similar properties. Other Expenses 1,016 Calculated with consideration of the management of current assets. - 12 - (3) Net Operating Income 67,592 (NOI, (1)-(2)) (4) Interest on Security 64 Assumed in consideration of rental conditions for ongoing and new Deposit contracts, as well as occupancy rates and yields on deposits. Appraised in consideration of capital expenditure in similar properties, (5) Capital Expenditure 982 building ages, and the average renovation expenses per year in engineering reports. (6) Net Cash Flow 66,674 (NCF, (3)+(4)-(5)) Appraised based on basic yields for the respective areas, adjusted with spreads calculated from the geographical and social conditions of the (7) Cap Rate 3.9% property's location, conditions of the building, and other factors, while considering future uncertainties, yields on trades pertaining to similar properties, etc. Price of the DCF Method 1,690,000 Discount Rate 3.6% Appraised in full consideration of the characteristics of the property and other factors, referring to yields on investments in similar properties. Appraised in full consideration of future trends in yields on investments, Terminal Cap Rate 4.0% possible risks from investment in the property, general forecasts on future economic growth, trends in property prices and rents, and other factors, while referring to yields on trade pertaining to similar properties. Cost Approach Value 1,710,000 Total Value of Land and 1,706,000 Building Land Value 1,330,000 Appraised based on actual trade prices, calculated using a market comparison approach method. Appraised based on a cost approach method, where new prices for Building Value 376,000 repurchasing properties are multiplied by a discount rate that has been decided from current situations and regional characteristics. Adjustment for Change 100% Appraised in consideration of marketability etc. Other matters taken into consideration by appraisal institutions when issuing appraisals Income approach value is adopted based on the determination that it is more convincing to use income approach value as it precisely recreates a value building process in terms of profitability, while the cost approach is used only for reference. (Note) "Summary of the Appraisal Report" is the appraisal value described in the respective real estate appraisal reports that were prepared by JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K and Japan Real Estate Institute based on an important notice concerning real estate appraisal in the context of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, the Act on Real Estate Appraisal (Act No. 152 of 1963. Including subsequent revisions) and real estate appraisal standards. The appraisal value is the judgment and opinion of the appraiser at a fixed point in time, with no guarantees as to the validity or accuracy of the report, nor to the possibility of transactions at the appraised value. 5．Summary of the Sellers Name Tokyu Land Corporation Headquarters Address 1-21-1, Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Representative President & CEO Masashi Okada 1. Management, leasing, buying and selling, brokerage, consulting, appraising of real estate Principal Business 2. Buying and selling, brokerage, and management of investments and equities in investment, etc. in specific purpose companies, special purpose companies and real estate investment trusts 3. Any other business activities related to the items described above. Capital 57,551 million yen (as of March 31, 2020) Date Established December 17, 1953 Net Asset 325,156 million yen (as of March 31, 2020) Total Asset 1,679,106 million yen (as of March 31, 2020) Major Shareholder & its Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation (100%) Shareholding Ratio Relationship with the Investment Corporation and the Asset Management Company - 13 - The company owns 8.95% of units that CRR has issued as of July, 2020. The Capital relationship company is also the parent company (ownership of 100%) of TRM, and is thus an interested party under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations. Personal relationship 39 employees (and officers) of TRM are seconded from the company as of today Business relationship CRR acquired 3 properties from the company in the fiscal period ended July, 2020. The company is not classified as a related party in relation to CRR. However, as Interested parties described above, the company is an interested party of TRM under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations. 6. Ownership History of Asset COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI Previous Owner Former Owner Owner Prior to Former Owner Name Tokyu Land Corporation Other than those that have － special interest Relationship Refer to with interested － － "5. Summary of the Sellers" parties Background / reasons for Development purpose － － acquisition Acquisition Omitted, as the properties were acquired for development － － price purpose. Building and Land Building: September, 2019 － － Acquisition Land: September, 2019 date COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST Previous Owner Former Owner Owner Prior to Former Owner Name Tokyu Land Corporation Other than those that have － special interest Relationship Refer to with interested － － "5. Summary of the Sellers" parties Background / reasons for Development purpose － － acquisition Acquisition Omitted, as the properties were acquired for development － － price purpose. Building and Land Building: January, 2018 － － Acquisition Land: November, 2016 date COMFORIA TOYOCHO Previous Owner Former Owner Owner Prior to Former Owner Name Tokyu Land Corporation Other than those that have － special interest Relationship Refer to with interested － － "5. Summary of the Sellers" parties Background / reasons for Development purpose － － acquisition Acquisition Omitted, as the properties were acquired for development － － price purpose. - 14 - Building and Land Building: March, 2020 － － Acquisition Land: January, 2018 date (4) COMFORIA FUDOMAE Previous Owner Former Owner Owner Prior to Former Owner Name Tokyu Land Corporation Other than those that have － special interest Relationship Refer to with interested － － "5. Summary of the Sellers" parties Background / reasons for Development purpose － － acquisition Acquisition Omitted, as the properties were acquired for development － － price purpose. Building and Land Building: February, 2020 － － Acquisition Land: February, 2020 date TRM's Interested Parties in the Assets to be Acquired Tokyu Land Corporation, which is the seller of Assets to be Acquired (as described in "5. Summary of the Sellers" above) is an interested party in relation to CRR. Therefore, the procedures required in accordance with the bylaws were completed with respect to agreements with these companies. CRR plans to entrust the master leasing and property management service in relation to the assets to be acquired to Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation, which are interested parties in relation to TRM. Therefore, the procedures required in accordance with the bylaws were completed with respect to agreements with these companies. Summary of Brokerage None 9. Forecast Please refer to the "Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended July 31, 2020" separately announced today for forecasts of the management performance for the period ending January 31, 2021 (August 1, 2020 - January 31, 2021) and the period ending July 31, 2021 (February 1, 2021 -July 31, 2021) after the acquisition of the Assets to be Acquired. *Website of CRR: https://www.comforia-reit.co.jp/en/ - 15 - Attachments Portfolio List Exterior Images and Maps of the Assets to be Acquired - 16 - Attachment 1. Portfolio List Acquisition Share Area (Note 1) Property Name Location (Residential address) Type of Asset Price (million (Note 3) yen) (Note 2) Central COMFORIA 3-5-10 Nihonbashi Ningyocho, Chuo- Beneficial Interest in Real 1,586 0.6% Tokyo NIHONBASHININGYOCHO ku, Tokyo Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA WASEDA 147 Bentencho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,900 0.7% Estate Trust 2-7-10 Nakaochiai, Shinjuku-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA SHIMOOCHIAI Interest in Real 1,181 0.5% Tokyo Estate Trust 4-34-2 Kitashinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA HIGASHINAKANO Interest in Real 552 0.2% Tokyo Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA GINZA EAST 1-3-1 Irifune, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 3,059 1.2% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA AZABUDAI 3-4-4 Azabudai, Minato-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 574 0.2% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA SHIBAKOEN 2-2-15 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,398 0.6% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA NISHIAZABU 4-1-10 Nishiazabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 755 0.3% Estate Trust 4-1-12 Minamiaoyama, Minato-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA MINAMIAOYAMA Interest in Real 1,041 0.4% Tokyo Estate Trust 1-5-19 Takadanobaba, Shinjuku-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA NISHIWASEDA Interest in Real 1,685 0.7% Tokyo Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA HARAJYUKU 3-61-3 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 3,629 1.4% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA MITA NORTH 2-7-16 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 850 0.3% Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 3-13-12 Kaigan, Minato-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 2,650 1.0% SHIBAURA BOWHOUSE Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 5-1-21 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,300 0.5% SHIROKANETAKANAWA Estate Trust COMFORIA 3-6-3 NihonbashiNingyocho, Chuo- Beneficial NIHONBASHININGYOCHO Interest in Real 2,139 0.8% ku, Tokyo EAST Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA ATAGO 3-23-7 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 826 0.3% Estate Trust 2-6-12 Kudanminami, Chiyoda-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA KUDAN Interest in Real 1,280 0.5% Tokyo Estate Trust COMFORIA 1-1-6 NihonbashiHoridomecho, Chuo- Beneficial NIHONBASHININGYOCHO Interest in Real 1,108 0.4% ku, Tokyo NORTH Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA SHINKAWA 2-15-5 Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,840 0.7% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA AKASAKA 2-17-63 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,945 0.8% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA MITA EAST 4-18-1 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 3,190 1.3% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA SHIBAURA CANAL 3-1-9 Kaigan, Minato-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,570 0.6% Estate Trust - 17 - Central Tokyo Beneficial COMFORIA KITASANDO 4-5-10 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 4,268 1.7% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA YOYOGIUEHARA 2-31-5 Uehara, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,560 0.6% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA SASAZUKA 1-59-10 Sasazuka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,789 0.7% Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 1-13-3 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,806 0.7% SHINJUKUGYOENⅡ Estate Trust COMFORIA 18-2 Ichigayayanagicho, Shinjuku-ku, Beneficial Interest in Real 1,623 0.6% ICHIGAYAYANAGICHO Tokyo Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA KAGURAZAKA 26-1 Iwatocho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 736 0.3% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA NIBANCHO 4-8 Nibancho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,621 0.6% Estate Trust 1-20-12 Kitashinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA NISHISHINJUKU Interest in Real 1,625 0.6% Tokyo Estate Trust 1-42-2 Kandajinbocho Chiyoda-ku Beneficial COMFORIA KANDAJINBOCHO Interest in Real 1,434 0.6% Tokyo, Estate Trust 1-2-2 Nihonbashibakurocho, Chuo-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA NIHONBASHI Interest in Real 1,956 0.8% Tokyo Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA TAMACHI 4-5-13 Shibaura, Minato-ku Tokyo Interest in Real 3,272 1.3% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA AZABUJUBAN 1-2-15 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,471 0.6% Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 1-10-4 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,406 0.6% SHINJUKUGYOENⅠ Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 7-3 Iwatocho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,245 0.5% KAGURAZAKA DEUX Estate Trust 2-29-1 Higashiazabu, Minato-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA AZABU EAST Interest in Real 1,900 0.7% Tokyo Estate Trust （Tower Building） 6-27-29 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo COMFORIA SHINJUKU （Annex Building） Beneficial Interest in Real 13,264 5.2% EASTSIDE TOWER 6-27-28 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Estate Trust （Gate Building） 6-27-14 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo COMFORIA 74-23 Ichigayayakuojimachi, Beneficial Interest in Real 941 0.4% ICHIGAYAYAKUOJI Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Estate Trust COMFORIA AKIHABARA 2-9-19 Higashikanda, Chiyoda-ku, Beneficial Interest in Real 4,425 1.7% EAST Tokyo Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA MITA TROIS 3-43-6 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 890 0.4% Estate Trust COMFORIA SHIBAURA 2-3-33 Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo Real Estate 1,065 0.4% Beneficial COMFORIA SHINJUKU 5-8-20, Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 2,150 0.8% Estate Trust COMFORIA 3-6-4Higashi-Nihonbashi,Chuo-ku, Beneficial Interest in Real 1,194 0.5% HIGASHINIHONBASHI Tokyo Estate Trust - 18 - Central COMFORIA 2-1-8 Minato, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Beneficial Interest in Real 2,380 0.9% Tokyo GINZA EAST NIBANKAN Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial HIGASHISHINJUKU STATION 7-27-12 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 5,540 2.2% FRONT Estate Trust 2-16-29 Nakaochiai, Shinjuku-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA NAKAOCHIAI Interest in Real 1,489 0.6% Tokyo Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 173 Bentencho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,056 0.4% WASEDA DEUX Estate Trust Subtotal 98,168 38.7% Sub-central Beneficial COMFORIA BUNKYOKASUGA 1-15-12 Nishikata, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,470 0.6% Tokyo Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 1-11-5 Matsugaya, Taito-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 910 0.4% ASAKUSAMATSUGAYA Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA NISHIOI 6-6-1 Nishioi, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 902 0.4% Estate Trust 2-40-12 Kamitakada, Nakano-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA NAKANO Interest in Real 881 0.3% Tokyo Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA SHIMOKITAZAWA 1-9-14 Hanegi, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 2,587 1.0% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA NISHIKAMATA 6-37-3 Nishikamata, Ota-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,550 0.6% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA OYAMA 4-4 Oyamacho, Itabashi-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,987 0.8% Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA 3-2-13 Miyoshi, Koto-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 740 0.3% SOUTH Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA KOMAZAWA 2-1-5 Komazawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,290 0.5% Estate Trust 2-17-27 Koishikawa, Bunkyo-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA KOISHIKAWA Interest in Real 552 0.2% Tokyo Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA SENGOKU 4-3-20 Sengoku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,219 0.5% Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 2-1-7 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 926 0.4% DAIKANYAMAAOBADAI Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA IKEBUKURO 2-57-1 Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 602 0.2% Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 1-36-1 Ishiwara, Sumida-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 651 0.3% RYOGOKUISHIWARA Estate Trust COMFORIA 5-24-10 Asakusabashi, Taito-ku, Beneficial Interest in Real 874 0.3% ASAKUSABASHI DEUX Tokyo Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA OSHIAGE 4-7-2 Narihira, Sumida-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 714 0.3% Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 2-11-12 Honjo, Sumida-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 762 0.3% HONJOAZUMABASHI Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 3-5-14 Shirakawa, Koto-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 873 0.3% KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA TROIS Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 16-8 Fuyuki, Koto-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 2,658 1.0% MONZENNAKACHO Estate Trust - 19 - Sub-central Tokyo Beneficial COMFORIA HIMONYA 2-3-3 Himonya, Meguro-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,189 0.5% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA MISYUKU 3-23-2 Ikejiri, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,874 0.7% Estate Trust COMFORIA 6-46-6 Shimouma, Setagaya-ku, Beneficial Interest in Real 1,138 0.4% GAKUGEIDAIGAKU Tokyo Estate Trust COMFORIA 4-2-19 Higashinakano, Nakano-ku, Beneficial Interest in Real 833 0.3% HIGASHINAKANO DEUX Tokyo Estate Trust COMFORIA 3-22-21 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima- Beneficial Interest in Real 3,911 1.5% HIGASHIIKEBUKURO WEST ku, Tokyo Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA RYOGOKU DEUX 1-2-10 Chitose, Sumida-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,014 0.4% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA OMORI DEUX 3-4-2 Omorikita, Ota-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,188 0.5% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA MACHIYA 5-51-7 Arakawa, Arakawa-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 594 0.2% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA ASAKUSABASHI 2-20-10 Yanagibashi, Taito-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 2,680 1.1% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA RYOGOKU SOUTH 2-14-8 Chitose, Sumida-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,240 0.5% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA TOYOSU 1-4-12 Edagawa, Koto-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 3,096 1.2% Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 5-18-5 Tachibana, Sumida-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 938 0.4% SUMIDA-TACHIBANA Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA UENOHIROKOJI 3-17-4 Ueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,050 0.4% Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 1-11-18 Kasuga, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 2,912 1.1% KASUGATOMISAKA Estate Trust 2-29-24 Honkomagome, Bunkyo-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA HONKOMAGOME Interest in Real 1,344 0.5% Tokyo Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA MORISHITA 3-6-8 Shinohashi, Koto-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,530 0.6% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA KIBAKOEN 2-17-7 Kiba, Koto-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 956 0.4% Estate Trust COMFORIA 2-6-25 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Beneficial Interest in Real 1,972 0.8% MEGURO CHOJAMARU Tokyo Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA NISHIMAGOME 2-35-8 Nishimagome, Ota-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 990 0.4% Estate Trust COMFORIA 2-8-1 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Beneficial Interest in Real 1,712 0.7% HIGASHIIKEBUKURO EAST Tokyo Estate Trust COMFORIA 4-3-5 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima- Beneficial Interest in Real 1,132 0.4% HIGASHIIKEBUKURO ku,Tokyo Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA KOMABA 4-8-25 Ikejiri, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 5,000 2.0% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA KINSHICHO 3-8-6 Taihei, Sumida-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,042 0.4% Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 4-4-20 Miamisuna, Koto-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 4,681 1.8% MINAMISUNAMACHI Estate Trust - 20 - Sub-central COMFORIA 3-22-11, Higashishinagawa, Beneficial Interest in Real 1,510 0.6% Tokyo HIGASHISHINAGAWA Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 1-12-10 Yakumo, Meguro-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 813 0.3% MEGUROYAKUMO Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA YOGA 3-24-3 Yoga, Setagayaku-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,041 0.4% Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 62-2 Nakajuku, Itabashi-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 3,794 1.5% ITABASHINAKAJUKU Estate Trust COMFORIA 1-20-8 Kitashinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Beneficial Interest in Real 1,430 0.6% SHINAGAWA EAST Tokyo Estate Trust COMFORIA OJIMA 4-8-10 Ojima, Koto-ku, Tokyo Real Estate 2,110 0.8% COMFORIA OMORI TROIS 3-36-7 Omorikita, Ota-ku, Tokyo Real Estate 866 0.3% COMFORIA 1-3-2 Honkomagome, Bunkyo-ku Beneficial Interest in Real 1,330 0.5% BUNKYOHAKUSAN Tokyo Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA KAMATA 4-21-2 Kamata, Ota-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 5,721 2.3% Estate Trust COLLEGE COURT 1-15-1 Kamitakaido, Suginami-ku, Beneficial Interest in Real 1,245 0.5% HACHIMANYAMA Tokyo Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA UENOIRIYA 2-6-8 Ryusen, Taito-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 2,173 0.9% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA IKEJIRI 2-31-18 Ikejiri, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,313 0.5% Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 3-6-11 Kamiuma, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 2,622 1.0% SETAGAYAKAMIUMA Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 26-11 Iwabuchimachi, Kita-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 2,500 1.0% AKABANEIWABUCHI Estate Trust COMFORIA RYOGOKU TROIS 1-5-15 Kamezawa, Sumida-ku, Tokyo Real Estate 1,660 0.7% COLLEGE SQUARE 1-15-2 Kamitakaido, Suginami-ku, Beneficial Interest in Real 880 0.3% HACHIMANYAMA Tokyo Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 2-10-20 Mori, Koto-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 2,213 0.9% KINSHICHO DEUX Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 6-25-5 Kameido, Koto-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 2,050 0.8% KAMEIDO SOUTH Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 4-4-5 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 5,397 2.1% SHIBUYA WEST Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 2-4-7 Komagata, Taito-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,254 0.5% ASAKUSAKOMAGATA Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 6-20-10 Oi, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 864 0.3% OMORIKASHIMA Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA OMORIMACHI 4-11-5Omori-nishi,Ota-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,096 0.4% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA KAMIIKEDAI 5-7-22 Kamiikedai, Ota-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,842 0.7% Estate Trust CAMPUS Beneficial 3-2-19 Nagasaki, Toshima-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 2,740 1.1% VILLAGE SHIINAMACHI Estate Trust - 21 - Sub-central Beneficial COMFORIA TAKINOGAWA 7-48-2 Takinogawa, Kita-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 3,430 1.4% Tokyo Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 3-11-13 Kiba, Koto-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,294 0.5% KIBASHINSUIKOEN Estate Trust COMFORIA 1-30-8 Nishimagome, Ota-ku, Tokyo Real Estate 1,330 0.5% NISHIMAGOME HILLSIDE COMFORIA 2-19-14 Minami Ikebukuro, Toshima- Beneficial Interest in Real 1,930 0.8% IKEBUKURO DEUX ku, Tokyo Estate Trust COMFORIA NARIMASU 3-18-13 Asahicho, Nerima-ku, Tokyo Real Estate 1,551 0.6% COMFORIA Beneficial 2-18-8 Misuji, Taito-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,237 0.5% SHIN-OKACHIMACHI Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST 1-3-5Shin-Ohashi,Koto-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 1,222 0.5% Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA TOYOCHO 2-26-11 Minamisuna, Koto-ku, Tokyo Interest in Real 3,674 1.4% Estate Trust 5-1-12 Nishigotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA FUDOMAE Interest in Real 1,622 0.6% Tokyo Estate Trust Subtotal 131,921 52.0% Tokyo COMFORIA Beneficial Metropolitan 1-9-10 Shioyaki, Ichikawa-shi, Chiba Interest in Real 606 0.2% ICHIKAWAMYODEN Area Estate Trust Beneficial COMFORIA YATSUKA 3-38-3 Sezaki, Soka-shi, Saitama Interest in Real 626 0.2% Estate Trust 2-216-2 Koyasudori, Kanagawa-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA SHINKOYASU Interest in Real 1,077 0.4% Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa Estate Trust 2-1-13 Gyotokuekimae, Ichikawa-shi, Beneficial COMFORIA GYOTOKU Interest in Real 978 0.4% Chiba Estate Trust GRANCREER CENTER- 40-3 Chigasaki Chuo, Tsuzuki-ku, Beneficial Interest in Real 4,150 1.6% MINAMI Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa Estate Trust 2-12-1 Utsukushigaoka, Aoba-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA TAMA-PLAZA Interest in Real 2,220 0.9% Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa Estate Trust Subtotal 9,657 3.8% Other Major 1-21-24 Higashinakajima, Beneficial COMFORIA SHIN-OSAKA Higashiyodogawa-ku,Osaka-shi, Interest in Real 2,400 0.9% Cities Osaka Estate Trust 2-2-51 Kitasanjohigashi, Chuo-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA KITASANJO Interest in Real 660 0.3% Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido Estate Trust COMFORIA SAPPORO 10-1-6 Kitanijonishi, Chuo-ku, Beneficial Interest in Real 1,250 0.5% SHOKUBUTSUEN Sapporo-shi Hokkaido Estate Trust 3-7-15 Tenjinbashi, Kita-ku, Osaka- Beneficial COMFORIA OGIMACHI Interest in Real 1,435 0.6% shi, Osaka Estate Trust COMFORIA 2-6-8 Bakuromachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka- Beneficial Interest in Real 1,980 0.8% SHINSAIBASHI EAST shi, Osaka Estate Trust 1-16-14 Kyomachibori, Nishi-ku, Beneficial COMFORIA KYOMACHIBORI Interest in Real 1,567 0.6% Osaka-shi, Osaka Estate Trust 1-5-5 Enokojima, Nishi-ku,Osaka-shi, Beneficial COMFORIA AWAZA Interest in Real 1,289 0.5% Osaka Estate Trust - 22 - Other Major 2-1-14 Imabashi, Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi, Beneficial COMFORIA KITAHAMA Interest in Real 1,719 0.7% Cities Osaka Estate Trust COMFORIA Beneficial 19-13 Hiroshibacho, Suita-shi, Osaka Interest in Real 1,700 0.7% ESAKAHIROSHIBACHO Estate Trust Subtotal 14,000 5.5% Total 253,746 100.0% (Note 1) Explanation of "Area" "Central Tokyo" denotes the five major wards of Tokyo (Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku and Shibuya). ii "Sub-central Tokyo" denotes the other 18 wards of Tokyo.

iii "Tokyo Metropolitan Area" denotes residential areas equivalent to Central Tokyo and Sub-central Tokyo (areas in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba) where demand for rental residences is strong, but excluding Central Tokyo and Sub-central Tokyo.

Attachment 2. Exterior Images and Maps of the Assets to be Acquired COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST - 24 - COMFORIA TOYOCHO ©2020Google COMFORIA FUDOMAE ©2020Google - 25 -

