Comforia Residential REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Investment Assets (COMFORIA TOYOCHO, and other 3 assets)
0
09/15/2020 | 02:35am EDT
September 15, 2020
For Immediate Release
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:
Comforia Residential REIT, Inc
21-1 Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku,Tokyo
Takehiro Izawa
Executive Director
(Code: 3282)
Asset Management Company:
TLC REIT Management Inc.
Hiroyuki Tohmata
President & CEO
Inquires:
Kentaro Yoshikawa
General Manager of Strategy Department
Comforia Management Division
(TEL: +81-3-6455-3388)
Notice Concerning Acquisition of Investment Assets (COMFORIA TOYOCHO, and other 3 assets)
Comforia Residential REIT, Inc ("CRR") announces that TLC REIT Management Inc. ("TRM"), to which CRR entrusts management of its assets decided today for CRR to acquire the investment assets as shown below.
In addition, the acquisition of investment assets were approved by CRR's Board of Directors in accordance with the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No.198 of 1951. Including subsequent revisions) ("Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations") and the bylaws of TRM concerning transaction with interested parties. (Please refer to "7. Asset Management Company's Interested Parties in the Assets to be Acquired")
1. Summary of the Acquisition
No.
Type of Asset
Property Name
Acquisition Price
(thousand yen)
(Note)
1
Beneficial Interest in
COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI
1,237,000
Real Estate Trust
2
Beneficial Interest in
COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST
1,222,000
Real Estate Trust
3
Beneficial Interest in
COMFORIA TOYOCHO
3,674,000
Real Estate Trust
4
Beneficial Interest in
COMFORIA FUDOMAE
1,622,000
Real Estate Trust
Total
7,755,000
(Note) "Acquisition Price" denotes the amount exclusive of the various expenses required in the
acquisition of the
concerned asset, etc. (brokerage commission, taxes and public dues, etc.) (the amount of real estate or
beneficial interest in real estate trust specified in the Agreement on Purchase and Sale).
①
Date of Agreement
No.1 -4
September 29, 2020
②
Date of Acquisition
No.1 -4
September 29, 2020
③
Seller
Refer to "5. Summary of the Seller"
④
Financing for acquisition
Borrowed funds (Note)
⑤
Method of payment
Full payment at the time of delivery
(Note) For the borrowed funds, CRR will announce concerning the borrowings after its decision.
2. Reason for the Acquisition
TRM decided to acquire the investment assets based on asset management class and policy described in bylaws to ensure stable earnings and steady growth of the portfolio. On deciding to acquire the investment assets, TRM evaluated the features of the properties, etc. of the assets stated in "3. Summary of the Assets to be Acquired."
3. Summary of the Assets to be Acquired
(1) COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI
Property Name
COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI
Type of Asset
Beneficial Interest in Real Estate Trust
Trustee of Beneficial Trust (planned)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
Expiration Date of Beneficial Trust Contract
30 September, 2035
(planned)
Location (Residential address) (Note 1)
2-18-8 Misuji, Taito-ku, Tokyo
Land
Area (Note 1)
253.07m2 (Note 9)
Type of Ownership
Ownership
Completion Date (Note 1)
August, 2019
Structure / Number of Floors
RC / 14F
(Note 1)
Building
Gross Floor Area (Note 1)
1,298.69m2
Type of Ownership
Ownership
Use (Note 1)
Apartment building
Property Management Company (Note 2)
Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation
(planned)
Master Leasing Company (Note 3)
Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation
(planned)
Master Leasing Type (planned)
Pass-through type
Appraisal Company
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K
Appraisal Value
1,290,000 thousand yen (Appraisal Date: July 31, 2020)
Collateral
None
Special affairs (Note 4)
None
The property comprised of compact-type rooms is located a 4-minute walk from
Shin-Okachimachi Station on the Toei-Ooedo Line and Tsukuba Express line.
It takes an approximately 2-minute train ride to Akihabara Station and an
approximately 1-minute train ride to Ueno-Okachimachi Station, which realizes
Features of the Property
good access to major business and commercial zones. The Ueno and
Okachimachi area, which is within walking distance, is a major commercial area
formed by Ameya Yokocho, a famous street in Japan, department stores, retail
stores and eating and drinking establishments. Given these features, solid rental
demand is expected mainly from DINKS who place a primary emphasis on
proximity city-center and a convenient residential environment, etc.
Summary of Rental Status (as of July 31, 2020) (Note 5)
Rentable Area
1,186.06 m2
Rented Area
1,011.70 m2
Occupancy Rate
85.3 %
Rentable Units
27 Units
Rented Units
23 Units
Total Number of Tenants
1
Total Monthly Rent
4,468 thousand yen
Security Deposit
7,033 thousand yen
Summary of the Engineering Report (Note 6)
Reporting Company
HI International Consultant Co., Ltd
Report Date
August, 2020
Estimated Amount
―
of Emergency Repair Expenses
Estimated Amount
―
of Short-Term Repair Expenses
Estimated Amount
17,750 thousand yen
of Long-Term Repair Expenses
Replacement Value
328,200 thousand yen
Summary of the Earthquake Risk Analysis (Note 7)
PML Reporting Company
Sompo Risk Management Inc.
Report Date
August, 2020
PML
8.13 %
Architect/Contractor/Building Permit Agency, etc. (Note 8)
Architect
King House Co., Ltd.
Contractor
King House Co., Ltd.
Building Permit Agency
C･I Kenchiku Ninsho Kikou K.K
Investment Agency or Structural
CENTER FOR INTERNATIONAL ARCHITECTURAL STANDARD
Calculation Fitness Judge, etc.
(2) COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST
Property Name
COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST
Type of Asset
Beneficial Interest in Real Estate Trust
Trustee of Beneficial Trust (planned)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Expiration Date of Beneficial Trust Contract
29 September, 2035
(planned)
Location (Residential address) (Note 1)
1-3-5Shin-Ohashi,Koto-ku, Tokyo
Land
Area (Note 1)
253.18 m2 (Note 10)
Type of Ownership
Ownership
Completion Date (Note 1)
December, 2017
Structure / Number of Floors
RC / 9F
(Note 1)
Building
Gross Floor Area (Note 1)
1,388.02 m2
Type of Ownership
Ownership
Use (Note 1)
Apartment building
Property Management Company (Note 2)
Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation
(planned)
Master Leasing Company (Note 3)
Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation
(planned)
Master Leasing Type (planned)
Pass-through type
Appraisal Company
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K
Appraisal Value
1,270,000 thousand yen (Appraisal Date: July 31, 2020)
Collateral
None
Special affairs (Note 4)
None
The property comprised of single-type rooms is located a 3-minute walk from
Morishita Station on the Toei-Shinjuku Line and Toei-Ooedo Line and 12-
minute walk from Kiyosumi-Shirakawa Station on the Tokyo Metro Hanzomon
Line and Toei-Ooedo Line. With two stations and three lines available and an
approximately 7-minute train ride to Ootemachi Station and an approximately
Features of the Property
13-minute train ride to Shinjuku Station, which realizes good access to major
business and commercial zones. Various restaurants from cafés to izakaya-style
pubs can be found in the area, and the presence of convenience stores and other
facilities make for a convenient residential environment. Given these
circumstances, solid rental demand is expected mainly from singles who place a
primary emphasis on proximity city-center and a convenient residential
environment, etc.
Summary of Rental Status (as of July 31, 2020) (Note 5)
Rentable Area
1,153.68 m2
Rented Area
1,078.44 m2
Occupancy Rate
93.5 %
Rentable Units
46 Units
Rented Units
43 Units
Total Number of Tenants
1
Total Monthly Rent
4,838 thousand yen
Security Deposit
6,065 thousand yen
Summary of the Engineering Report (Note 6)
Reporting Company
Tokio Marine & Nichido Risk Consulting Co., Ltd.
Report Date
August, 2020
Estimated Amount
―
of Emergency Repair Expenses
Estimated Amount
―
of Short-Term Repair Expenses
Estimated Amount
14,424 thousand yen
of Long-Term Repair Expenses
Replacement Value
383,800 thousand yen
Summary of the Earthquake Risk Analysis (Note 7)
PML Reporting Company
Sompo Risk Management Inc.
Report Date
August, 2020
PML
3.79 %
Architect/Contractor/Building Permit Agency, etc. (Note 8)
Architect
K.K Aidekku Keikaku Kenkyujo
Contractor
TADA CORPORATION
Building Permit Agency
UHEC (K.K. Toshi Kyojyuu Hyouka Center)
Investment Agency or Structural
K.K good-eyes.Kenchiku Kensa Kikou
Calculation Fitness Judge, etc.
(3) COMFORIA TOYOCHO
Property Name
COMFORIA TOYOCHO
Type of Asset
Beneficial Interest in Real Estate Trust
Trustee of Beneficial Trust (planned)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Expiration Date of Beneficial Trust Contract
29 September, 2035
(planned)
Location (Residential address) (Note 1)
2-26-11 Minamisuna, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Land
Area (Note 1)
1,236.53 m2
Ownership
Type of Ownership
Completion Date (Note 1)
February, 2020
Structure / Number of Floors
RC / 15F
(Note 1)
Building
Gross Floor Area (Note 1)
5,409.09 m2
Type of Ownership
Ownership
Use (Note 1)
Apartment building
Property Management Company (Note 2)
Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation
(planned)
Master Leasing Company (Note 3)
Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation
(planned)
Master Leasing Type (planned)
Pass-through type
Appraisal Company
Japan Real Estate Institute
Appraisal Value
3,760,000 thousand yen (Appraisal Date: July 31, 2020)
Collateral
None
Special affairs (Note 4)
None
The property comprised of mainly single-type rooms and some compact-type
rooms is located a 13-minute walk from MinamiSunamachi station and 14-
minutes walk from Toyocho Station on the Tokyo Metro Tozai Line. It takes an
approximately 9-minute train ride to Ootemachi Station and an approximately 8-
minute train ride to Nihonbashi Station, which realizes good access to major
Features of the Property
business and commercial zones. A favorable living environment is provided with
a greenway along Sendaibori River as well as nearby Kiba Park with lush
greenery. Furthermore, with convenience stores and restaurants in the area, it
also excels in convenience for living. Given these features, solid rental demand
is expected mainly from singles and DINKS who place a primary emphasis on
proximity city-center and a pleasant residential environment, etc.
Summary of Rental Status (as of July 31, 2020) (Note 5)
Rentable Area
3,993.42m2
Rented Area
3,634.16m2
Occupancy Rate
91.0%
Rentable Units
140 Units
Rented Units
131 Units
Total Number of Tenants
1
Total Monthly Rent
13,878 thousand yen
Security Deposit
24,611 thousand yen
Summary of the Engineering Report (Note 6)
Reporting Company
HI International Consultant Co., Ltd
Report Date
August, 2020
Estimated Amount
―
of Emergency Repair Expenses
Estimated Amount
―
of Short-Term Repair Expenses
Estimated Amount
20,310 thousand yen
of Long-Term Repair Expenses
Replacement Value
1,360,800 thousand yen
Summary of the Earthquake Risk Analysis (Note 7)
PML Reporting Company
Sompo Risk Management Inc.
Report Date
August, 2020
PML
8.05 %
Architect/Contractor/Building Permit Agency, etc. (Note 8)
Architect
K.K Cosmoalpha
Contractor
Mabuchi Construction Co., Ltd.
Building Permit Agency
J.E. Support Co., Ltd.
Investment Agency or Structural
K.K good-eyes. Kenchiku Kensa Kikou
Calculation Fitness Judge, etc.
(4) COMFORIA FUDOMAE
Property Name
COMFORIA FUDOMAE
Type of Asset
Beneficial Interest in Real Estate Trust
Trustee of Beneficial Trust (planned)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Expiration Date of Beneficial Trust Contract
29 September, 2035
(planned)
Location (Residential address) (Note 1)
5-1-12 Nishigotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
Land
Area (Note 1)
652.47m2
Type of Ownership
Ownership
Completion Date (Note 1)
February, 2020
Structure / Number of Floors
RC / 5F
(Note 1)
Building
Gross Floor Area (Note 1)
1,425.02m2
Type of Ownership
Ownership
Use (Note 1)
Apartment building
Property Management Company (Note 2)
Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation
(planned)
Master Leasing Company (Note 3)
Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation
(planned)
Master Leasing Type (planned)
Pass-through type
Appraisal Company
Japan Real Estate Institute
Appraisal Value
1,700,000 thousand yen (Appraisal Date: July 31, 2020)
Collateral
None
Special affairs (Note 4)
None
The property comprised of mainly single-type rooms and some compact-rooms
is located a 2-minute walk from Fudomae Station on the Tokyu Meguro Line
and 11-minute walk from Gotanda Station on the Tokyu Ikegami Line, Toei
Asakusa Line and JR Yamanote Line. With two stations and four lines available
and an approximately 15-minute train ride to Nagatacho Station and an
approximately 7-minute train ride to Shibuya Station, which realizes good access
Features of the Property
to major business and commercial zones. Located in central Tokyo, the property
is in an area with a calm, quiet environment and lush greenery, and spots famous
for cherry blossoms such as Meguro River and Kamurozaka Slope, as well as
Rinshinomori Park, are located nearby. In addition, there are many supermarkets,
restaurants, etc. in the surrounding area. Given these features, solid rental
demand is expected mainly from singles and DINKS who place a primary
emphasis on proximity city-center and a convenient residential environment, etc.
Summary of Rental Status (as of July 31, 2020) (Note 5)
Rentable Area
1,273.47 m2
Rented Area
1,115.81 m2
Occupancy Rate
87.6 %
Rentable Units
46 Units
Rented Units
40 Units
Total Number of Tenants
1
Total Monthly Rent
6,056 thousand yen
Security Deposit
7,968 thousand yen
Summary of the Engineering Report (Note 6)
Reporting Company
Tokio Marine & Nichido Risk Consulting Co., Ltd.
Report Date
August, 2020
Estimated Amount
―
of Emergency Repair Expenses
Estimated Amount
―
of Short-Term Repair Expenses
Estimated Amount
16,830 thousand yen
of Long-Term Repair Expenses
Replacement Value
383,900 thousand yen
Summary of the Earthquake Risk Analysis (Note 7)
PML Reporting Company
Sompo Risk Management Inc.
Report Date
August, 2020
PML
7.47 %
Architect/Contractor/Building Permit Agency, etc. (Note 8)
Architect
AsakuraTakao Toshikenchikusekkei Co., LTD.
Contractor
GODA KOUMUTEN CO., LTD
Building Permit Agency
J ARCHITECTURE INSTPECTION CENTER
Investment Agency or Structural
Tokio Marine & Nichido Risk Consulting Co., Ltd.
Calculation Fitness Judge, etc.
(Note 1) "Location" is based on the residential address. However, for properties that have no residential address, the building address on the registry is indicated. In addition, "Area" of "Land," "Completion Date," "Structure / Number of Floors," "Gross Floor Area" and "Use" of building are based on information in the real estate registry, and may not necessarily be identical with the actual figures. "Gross Floor Area" of building denotes the area of the entire building (excepting annexes).
(Note 2) "Property Management Company" is the company that is scheduled to provide property management service for each property. (Note 3) "Master Leasing Company" is the lessee that is scheduled to conclude a master lease agreement with the titleholder of each property. (Note 4) "Special affairs" are matters recognized as important, regarding the right and use, etc. of the asset, as well as consideration of the
degree of impact on the appraised value, profitability, and appropriation. They include the following matters:
Significant limitation or restriction by laws, regulations and rules ii Significant burdens or limitations on rights, etc.
iii Significant cases where there are architectural structures crossing the boundaries of the concerned property, etc. and cases where there are issues with boundary confirmation, etc., and related arrangements, etc.
iv Significant agreements, arrangements, etc. concluded with co-owners / sectional owners.
(Note 5) Explanation of "Summary of Rental Status"
"Rentable Area" is the total rentable floor area of residences and retail stores, etc. of the asset (if the common area, etc. is leased, the concerned area is also included)."Rentable Area" for Non-Pass-through type master lease agreements (master lease agreements (defined in ii below) other than Pass-through type master lease agreements (defined in ii below)) is the rentable area based on the lease agreement concluded between the Investment Corporation or Trustee of Beneficial Trust and the Master Leasing Company. The Rentable Area is not based on the real estate registry, but the floor area stated in the lease agreement or the floor area calculated from the building as-built drawing, etc., and may not necessarily be identical to the floor area written in the real estate registry.
In the following cases, "Rented Area" means the floor area (based on the floor area in the lease agreement; however, limited to the floor area of residences and retail stores, etc. (when all units are leased in bulk, the floor area of the entire leased units) and excluding the leased area of parking lots) that is actually leased and a lease agreement is executed with the end-tenant. Cases where all or some units are leased in bulk, based on the lease agreement ("Master Lease Agreement"), and the Master Leasing Company in Master Lease Agreement subleases end-tenants, besides there is an agreement under which the rent of Master Lease Agreement is in accordance with the rent, etc. that end-tenants paid (hereafter this type of Master Lease Agreement is referred to as "Pass-through type Master Lease Agreement"). "Rented Area" for Non-Pass-through type master lease agreements is the rented area based on the lease agreement concluded between CRR or Trustee of Beneficial Trust and the Master Leasing Company.
"Occupancy Rate" is the rate of rented area to rentable area.
"Rentable Units" is the number of rentable units (including the number of stores, if any). "Rentable Units" for Non-Passthrough type master lease agreements are the number of units that the Master Leasing Company can sublease.
"Rented Units" is the number of rented units (which includes the number of stores, if any) that is actually leased and a lease agreement is executed with the end-tenant. "Rented Units" for Non-Pass-through type master lease agreements is the number of units leased to the Master Leasing Company.
"Total Number of Tenants" is the number of tenants with which CRR or Trustee of Beneficial Trust has a direct rental contract relationship (including a direct rental contract relationship to be concluded). Therefore, when CRR or Trustee of Beneficial Trust leases comprehensively to the Master Leasing Company all units of the acquired property, and the Master Leasing Company subleases each unit to end-tenants, the Total Number of Tenants is 1; that is, the end-tenants of the sublease agreements are excluded. With regard to the properties to be acquired, a master lease agreement is scheduled to be concluded with Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation as the master leasing company on the acquisition date of the properties. The "total number of tenants" above is therefore the number of tenants after such a master lease agreement is concluded.
When the Master Leasing type is a Pass-Through type Master Lease Agreement, "Total Monthly Rent" means the total monthly rent, as of July, 2020 (including the common area expense, but not fees for incidental facilities such as parking lot or trunk room) stated in the lease agreements executed by the Master Leasing Company, or the owner of each real estate or real estate in real estate trust with end-tenants. In addition, in the case that the master leasing type is a non-pass-through master lease agreement, the monthly rent (common area expense are included (except when the common area expense is not a fixed amount.), except for parking lots, trunk rooms and other ancillary facilities.) based on the lease agreement between CRR or the Trustee of Beneficial Trust and the Master Leasing Company is stated. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. Consumption tax and other taxes are excluded.
In the case that the master leasing type is a Pass-Through type Master Lease Agreement, "Security Deposit" is the total amount of balance of Security Deposit, as of July, 2020, based on lease agreements executed with the end-tenants, rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. However, if all or a part of a Deposits, guarantees does not need to be repaid according to special policy conditions such as the redemption of the deposit in a lease agreement, the amount of such Security Deposit is excluded. In addition, in the case that the Master Leasing type is a Non-Pass-Through type Master Lease Agreement, the Security Deposit, guarantees based on the lease agreement between CRR or the Trustee of Beneficial Trust and the Master Leasing Company are stated.
(Note 6) This section is a summary of the Engineering Report on the acquired asset prepared by the reporting company which is a third party with no special interest in CRR. However, the content of the report is simply the opinion of the reporting company above, and CRR does not guarantee the adequacy and accuracy of the content.
"Estimated Amount of Emergency Repair Expenses" is the amount of repair and renewal costs expected to emergently arise, and is stated in the engineering report. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.
"Estimated Amount of Short-term Repair expenses" is the amount of repair and renewal costs that are assumed to be required within one year, and is stated in the engineering report. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.
"Estimated Amount of Long-term Repair expenses" is the amount of repair and renewal costs that are assumed to be required for 12 years, and is stated in the engineering report. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.
"Replacement Value" is the estimated money amount provided in the Engineering Report of construction work required if the
acquired asset with the same design and the same specifications were to be newly constructed at the time when the report was prepared. However, the content of the report is simply the opinion of the reporting company above, and CRR does not guarantee the adequacy or accuracy of the content. All amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.
(Note 7) This section is a summary of the "Earthquake Risk Analysis" report on the acquired asset prepared by the PML reporting company which is a third party with no special interest in CRR. However, the content of the report is simply the opinion of the PML reporting company above, and CRR does not guarantee the adequacy or accuracy of the content. "PML" is the probable maximum loss from an earthquake. There is a PML for individual buildings and for the entire portfolio of buildings. In this document, PML is the expected loss (which is equivalent to the 90% non-exceedance probability) as a percentage of the replacement price, and denotes the costs incurred during the anticipated usable period (generally, the duration of a building is 50 years) from an expected large- scale earthquake (which corresponds to a return period of 475 years; the possibility of the earthquake occurring during the next 50 years exceeds 10%).
(Note 8) In "Architect/Contractor/Building Permit Agency, etc.," the architect, the contractor, the building permit agency and the investment agency or structural calculation fitness judge, etc. of the asset to be acquired is stated. As a general rule, CRR has asked a specialized third-party organization to make an inspection and received a report stating that there is no wrongful act such as the intentional falsification and forgery of documents related to structural design (structural drawings and structural calculation sheets, etc.). However, the content of the report is simply an opinion of the third-party organization, and CRR does not guarantee the adequacy and accuracy of the content. For properties that have received from the specified structural calculation fitness judgment agency the judgment that the structural calculation is appropriately conducted according to the methods prescribed by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in accordance with the Building Standards Act revised in June 2007 (Act No. 201 of 1950. Including subsequent revisions), the specified structural calculation fitness judgment agency constitutes a specialized third-party organization.
(Note 9) Includes a setback portion (approximately 10.36 ㎡) (Note10) Includes a setback portion (approximately 15.83 ㎡)
4.Summary of the Appraisal Report
COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI
(thousand yen)
Property Name
COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI
Appraisal Company
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K
Appraisal Date
July 31, 2020
Appraisal Value
1,290,000
Content
Appraisal summary
Income Approach Value
1,290,000
Price of the Direct
1,310,000
Capitalization Method ((6)/(7))
(1)
Operating Income
65,089
Potential Gross Income
68,032
Rental Income
(including common
65,442
area expense)
Calculated with consideration of the average income according to ongoing
Utility Charge Income
0
rental agreements as well as the assumed income level of new rents.
Parking Lot Income
577
Key Money / Renewal
2,013
Income
Other Income
0
Vacancy Loss
▲2,943
Calculated with consideration of occupancy rates in the past and those of
similar properties in the same market area.
Collection Loss
0
Collection loss has not been calculated.
(2)
Operating Expense
11,627
Maintenance and
2,008
Calculated
with consideration
of the characteristics of the property,
Management Fee
referring to fees for similar properties as well as actual fees in previous
Utility Charge
603
years.
Expenses for restoring rooms to their original conditions are calculated
with consideration of the level of expenses that are typically incurred,
Repair Cost
923
while repair costs are calculated with consideration of the cost level in
similar properties, and average repair costs presented in engineering
reports.
Property Management
Calculated
with consideration
of commissions for managing
similar
1,577
properties
and the property's
characteristics, referring to the
tariff of
Fee
commissions of the property management company.
Tenant Advertisement
3,280
Calculated with consideration of such factors as average replacement rate
Cost
of residents per year and occupancy rates, while referring to the conditions
of ongoing agreements and rental agreements of similar properties.
Taxes and Public Dues
2,942
Appraised referring to the standard amount of taxation for the property.
Insurance
197
Calculated with consideration of insurance premium rates of those for
similar properties.
Other Expenses
97
Calculated with consideration of the management of current assets.
(3)
Net Operating Income
53,462
(NOI, (1)-(2))
(4)
Interest on Security
75
Assumed in consideration of rental conditions for ongoing and new
Deposit
contracts, as well as occupancy rates and yields on deposits.
Appraised in consideration of capital expenditure in similar properties,
(5)
Capital Expenditure
1,035
building ages, and the average renovation expenses per year in engineering
reports.
(6)
Net Cash Flow
52,502
(NCF, (3)+(4)-(5))
Appraised based on basic yields for the respective areas, adjusted with
spreads calculated from the geographical and social conditions of the
(7)
Cap Rate
4.0%
property's location, conditions of the building, and other factors, while
considering future uncertainties, yields on trades pertaining to similar
properties, etc.
Price of the DCF Method
1,270,000
Discount Rate
3.8%
Appraised in full consideration of the characteristics of the property and
other factors, referring to yields on investments in similar properties.
Appraised in full consideration of future trends in yields on investments,
Terminal Cap Rate
4.2%
possible risks from investment in the property, general forecasts on future
economic growth, trends in property prices and rents, and other factors,
while referring to yields on trade pertaining to similar properties.
Cost Approach Value
1,150,000
Total Value of Land and
1,146,800
Building
Land Value
704,000
Appraised based on actual trade prices, calculated using a market
comparison approach method.
Appraised based on a cost approach method, where new prices for
Building Value
301,000
repurchasing properties are multiplied by a discount rate that has been
decided from current situations and regional characteristics.
Supplementary cost
141,800
Appraised in consideration of the development cost and development
profit.
Adjustment for Change
100%
Appraised in consideration of marketability, etc.
Other matters taken into consideration by appraisal institutions when issuing appraisals
Income approach value is adopted based on the determination that it is more convincing to use income approach value as it precisely recreates a value building process in terms of profitability, while the cost approach is used only for reference.
(2) COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST
(thousand yen)
Property Name
COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST
Appraisal Company
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K
Appraisal Date
July 31, 2020
Appraisal Value
1,270,000
Content
Appraisal summary
Income Approach Value
1,270,000
Price of the Direct
1,290,000
Capitalization Method ((6)/(7))
(1) Operating Income
64,990
Potential Gross Income
68,018
Rental Income
Calculated with consideration of the average income according to ongoing
(including common
65,330
rental agreements as well as the assumed income level of new rents.
area expense)
Utility Charge Income
0
Parking Lot Income
744
Key Money / Renewal
1,944
Income
Other Income
0
Vacancy Loss
▲3,028
Calculated with consideration of occupancy rates in the past and those of
similar properties in the same market area.
Collection Loss
0
Collection loss has not been calculated.
(2)
Operating Expense
12,426
Maintenance and
2,862
Calculated
with consideration
of the characteristics of the property,
Management Fee
referring to fees for similar properties as well as actual fees in previous
Utility Charge
586
years.
Expenses for restoring rooms to their original conditions are calculated
with consideration of the level of expenses that are typically incurred,
Repair Cost
942
while repair costs are calculated with consideration of the cost level in
similar properties, and average repair costs presented in engineering
reports.
Property Management
Calculated
with consideration
of commissions for managing
similar
1,576
properties
and the property's
characteristics, referring to the
tariff of
Fee
commissions of the property management company.
Tenant Advertisement
Calculated with consideration of such factors as average replacement rate
3,167
of residents per year and occupancy rates, while referring to the conditions
Cost
of ongoing agreements and rental agreements of similar properties.
Taxes and Public Dues
2,980
Appraised based on the standard amount of taxation for the property, etc.
Insurance
230
Calculated with consideration of insurance premium rates of those for
similar properties.
Other Expenses
83
Calculated with consideration of the management of current assets.
(3)
Net Operating Income
52,564
(NOI, (1)-(2))
(4)
Interest on Security
48
Assumed
in consideration of
rental conditions for ongoing and new
Deposit
contracts, as well as occupancy rates and yields on deposits.
Appraised in consideration of capital expenditure in similar properties,
(5)
Capital Expenditure
841
building ages, and the average renovation expenses per year in engineering
reports.
(6)
Net Cash Flow
51,771
(NCF, (3)+(4)-(5))
Appraised based on basic yields for the respective areas, adjusted with
spreads calculated from the geographical and social conditions of the
(7)
Cap Rate
4.0%
property's location, conditions of the building, and other factors, while
considering future uncertainties, yields on trades pertaining to similar
properties, etc.
Price of the DCF Method
1,250,000
Discount Rate
3.8%
Appraised in full consideration of the characteristics of the property and
other factors, referring to yields on investments in similar properties.
Appraised in full consideration of future trends in yields on investments,
Terminal Cap Rate
4.2%
possible risks from investment in the property, general forecasts on future
economic growth, trends in property prices and rents, and other factors,
while referring to yields on trade pertaining to similar properties.
Cost Approach Value
1,111,000
Total Value of Land and
1,112,300
Building
Land Value
693,000
Appraised
based on actual trade prices, calculated using a
market
comparison approach method.
Appraised based on a cost approach method, where new prices for
Building Value
294,900
repurchasing properties are multiplied by a discount rate that has been
decided from current situations and regional characteristics.
Supplementary cost
124,400
Appraised
in consideration of the development cost and development
profit.
Adjustment for Change
100%
Appraised in consideration of marketability etc.
Other matters taken into consideration by appraisal institutions when issuing appraisals
Income approach value is adopted based on the determination that it is more convincing to use income approach value as it precisely recreates a value building process in terms of profitability, while the cost approach is used only for reference.
(3) COMFORIA TOYOCHO
(thousand yen)
Property Name
COMFORIA TOYOCHO
Appraisal Company
Japan Real Estate Institute
Appraisal Date
July 31, 2020
Appraisal Value
3,760,000
Content
Appraisal summary
Income Approach Value
3,760,000
Price of the Direct
3,820,000
Capitalization Method ((6)/(7))
(1)
Operating Income
193,380
Potential Gross Income
203,649
Rental Income
(including common
192,788
area expense)
Calculated with consideration of the average income according to ongoing
Utility Charge Income
0
rental agreements as well as the assumed income level of new rents.
Parking Lot Income
3,110
Key Money / Renewal
7,560
Income
Other Income
191
Vacancy Loss
▲10,269
Calculated
with consideration
of occupancy rates
those of
similar
properties in the same market area.
Collection Loss
0
Collection loss has not been calculated.
(2)
Operating Expense
36,084
Maintenance and
5,800
Calculated
with consideration
of the characteristics
of the property,
Management Fee
referring to fees for similar properties.
Utility Charge
2,000
Expenses for restoring rooms to their original conditions are calculated
with consideration of the level of expenses that are typically incurred,
Repair Cost
2,738
while repair costs are calculated with consideration of the cost level in
similar properties, and average repair costs presented in engineering
reports.
Property Management
Calculated
with consideration
of commissions for
managing
similar
2,790
properties
and the property's
characteristics, referring to the
tariff of
Fee
commissions of the property management company.
Tenant Advertisement
Calculated with consideration of such factors as average replacement rate
9,514
of residents per year and occupancy rates, while referring to the conditions
Cost
of ongoing agreements and rental agreements of similar properties.
Taxes and Public Dues
11,699
Appraised referring to the standard amount of taxation for the property.
Insurance
705
Calculated with consideration of insurance premium rates of those for
similar properties.
Other Expenses
838
Calculated with consideration of the management of current assets.
(3)
Net Operating Income
157,296
(NOI, (1)-(2))
(4)
Interest on Security
144
Assumed
in consideration of
rental conditions for ongoing and new
Deposit
contracts, as well as occupancy rates and yields on deposits.
Appraised in consideration of capital expenditure in similar properties,
(5)
Capital Expenditure
978
building ages, and the average renovation expenses per year in engineering
reports.
(6)
Net Cash Flow
156,462
(NCF, (3)+(4)-(5))
Appraised based on basic yields for the respective areas, adjusted with
spreads calculated from the geographical and social conditions of the
(7)
Cap Rate
4.1%
property's location, conditions of the building, and other factors, while
considering future uncertainties, yields on trades pertaining to similar
properties, etc.
Price of the DCF Method
3,700,000
Discount Rate
3.9%
Appraised in full consideration of the characteristics of the property and
other factors, referring to yields on investments in similar properties.
Terminal Cap Rate
4.3%
Appraised in full consideration of future trends in yields on investments,
possible risks from investment in the property, general forecasts on future
economic growth, trends in property prices and rents, and other factors, while referring to yields on trade pertaining to similar properties.
Cost Approach Value
4,190,000
Total Value of Land and
4,190,000
Building
Land Value
2,840,000
Appraised based on actual trade prices, calculated using a market
comparison approach method.
Appraised based on a cost approach method, where new prices for
Building Value
1,350,000
repurchasing properties are multiplied by a discount rate that has been
decided from current situations and regional characteristics.
Adjustment for Change
100%
Appraised in consideration of marketability etc.
Other matters taken into consideration by appraisal institutions when issuing appraisals
Income approach value is adopted based on the determination that it is more convincing to use income approach value as it precisely recreates a value building process in terms of profitability, while the cost approach is used only for reference.
(4) COMFORIA FUDOMAE
(thousand yen)
Property Name
COMFORIA FUDOMAE
Appraisal Company
Japan Real Estate Institute
Appraisal Date
July 31, 2020
Appraisal Value
1,700,000
Content
Appraisal summary
Income Approach Value
1,700,000
Price of the Direct
1,710,000
Capitalization Method ((6)/(7))
(1)
Operating Income
84,541
Potential Gross Income
88,828
Rental Income
(including common
83,472
area expense)
Calculated with consideration of the average income according to ongoing
Utility Charge Income
0
rental agreements as well as the assumed income level of new rents.
Parking Lot Income
1,176
Key Money / Renewal
4,180
Income
Other Income
0
Vacancy Loss
▲4,287
Calculated
with consideration
of occupancy rates
those of
similar
properties in the same market area.
Collection Loss
0
Collection loss has not been calculated.
(2)
Operating Expense
16,949
Maintenance and
3,252
Calculated
with consideration
of the characteristics
of the property,
Management Fee
referring to fees for similar properties.
Utility Charge
650
Expenses for restoring rooms to their original conditions are calculated
with consideration of the level of expenses that are typically incurred,
Repair Cost
999
while repair costs are calculated with consideration of the cost level in
similar properties, and average repair costs presented in engineering
reports.
Property Management
Calculated
with consideration
of commissions for
managing
similar
2,013
properties
and the property's
characteristics, referring to the
tariff of
Fee
commissions of the property management company.
Tenant Advertisement
Calculated with consideration of such factors as average replacement rate
4,431
of residents per year and occupancy rates, while referring to the conditions
Cost
of ongoing agreements and rental agreements of similar properties.
Taxes and Public Dues
4,392
Appraised referring to the standard amount of taxation for the property.
Insurance
196
Calculated with consideration of insurance premium rates of those for
similar properties.
Other Expenses
1,016
Calculated with consideration of the management of current assets.
(3)
Net Operating Income
67,592
(NOI, (1)-(2))
(4)
Interest on Security
64
Assumed in consideration of rental conditions for ongoing and new
Deposit
contracts, as well as occupancy rates and yields on deposits.
Appraised in consideration of capital expenditure in similar properties,
(5)
Capital Expenditure
982
building ages, and the average renovation expenses per year in engineering
reports.
(6)
Net Cash Flow
66,674
(NCF, (3)+(4)-(5))
Appraised based on basic yields for the respective areas, adjusted with
spreads calculated from the geographical and social conditions of the
(7)
Cap Rate
3.9%
property's location, conditions of the building, and other factors, while
considering future uncertainties, yields on trades pertaining to similar
properties, etc.
Price of the DCF Method
1,690,000
Discount Rate
3.6%
Appraised in full consideration of the characteristics of the property and
other factors, referring to yields on investments in similar properties.
Appraised in full consideration of future trends in yields on investments,
Terminal Cap Rate
4.0%
possible risks from investment in the property, general forecasts on future
economic growth, trends in property prices and rents, and other factors,
while referring to yields on trade pertaining to similar properties.
Cost Approach Value
1,710,000
Total Value of Land and
1,706,000
Building
Land Value
1,330,000
Appraised based on actual trade prices, calculated using a market
comparison approach method.
Appraised based on a cost approach method, where new prices for
Building Value
376,000
repurchasing properties are multiplied by a discount rate that has been
decided from current situations and regional characteristics.
Adjustment for Change
100%
Appraised in consideration of marketability etc.
Other matters taken into consideration by appraisal institutions when issuing appraisals
Income approach value is adopted based on the determination that it is more convincing to use income approach value as it precisely recreates a value building process in terms of profitability, while the cost approach is used only for reference.
(Note) "Summary of the Appraisal Report" is the appraisal value described in the respective real estate appraisal reports that were prepared by JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K and Japan Real Estate Institute based on an important notice concerning real estate appraisal in the context of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, the Act on Real Estate Appraisal (Act No. 152 of 1963. Including subsequent revisions) and real estate appraisal standards. The appraisal value is the judgment and opinion of the appraiser at a fixed point in time, with no guarantees as to the validity or accuracy of the report, nor to the possibility of transactions at the appraised value.
5．Summary of the Sellers
Name
Tokyu Land Corporation
Headquarters Address
1-21-1, Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Representative
President & CEO Masashi Okada
1. Management, leasing, buying and selling, brokerage, consulting, appraising of real
estate
Principal Business
2. Buying and selling, brokerage, and management of investments and equities in
investment, etc. in specific purpose companies, special purpose companies and
real estate investment trusts
3. Any other business activities related to the items described above.
Capital
57,551 million yen (as of March 31, 2020)
Date Established
December 17, 1953
Net Asset
325,156 million yen (as of March 31, 2020)
Total Asset
1,679,106 million yen (as of March 31, 2020)
Major Shareholder & its
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation (100%)
Shareholding Ratio
Relationship with the Investment Corporation and the Asset Management Company
The company owns 8.95% of units that CRR has issued as of July, 2020. The
Capital relationship
company is also the parent company (ownership of 100%) of TRM, and is thus an
interested party under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations.
Personal relationship
39 employees (and officers) of TRM are seconded from the company as of today
Business relationship
CRR acquired 3 properties from the company in the fiscal period ended July,
2020.
The company is not classified as a related party in relation to CRR. However, as
Interested parties
described above, the company is an interested party of TRM under the Act on
Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations.
6. Ownership History of Asset
COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI
Previous Owner
Former Owner
Owner Prior to Former Owner
Name
Tokyu Land Corporation
Other than those that have
－
special interest
Relationship
Refer to
with interested
－
－
"5. Summary of the Sellers"
parties
Background /
reasons for
Development purpose
－
－
acquisition
Acquisition
Omitted, as the properties were
acquired for development
－
－
price
purpose.
Building and
Land
Building: September, 2019
－
－
Acquisition
Land: September, 2019
date
COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST
Previous Owner
Former Owner
Owner Prior to Former Owner
Name
Tokyu Land Corporation
Other than those that have
－
special interest
Relationship
Refer to
with interested
－
－
"5. Summary of the Sellers"
parties
Background /
reasons for
Development purpose
－
－
acquisition
Acquisition
Omitted, as the properties were
acquired for development
－
－
price
purpose.
Building and
Land
Building: January, 2018
－
－
Acquisition
Land: November, 2016
date
COMFORIA TOYOCHO
Previous Owner
Former Owner
Owner Prior to Former Owner
Name
Tokyu Land Corporation
Other than those that have
－
special interest
Relationship
Refer to
with interested
－
－
"5. Summary of the Sellers"
parties
Background /
reasons for
Development purpose
－
－
acquisition
Acquisition
Omitted, as the properties were
acquired for development
－
－
price
purpose.
Building and
Land
Building: March, 2020
－
－
Acquisition
Land: January, 2018
date
(4) COMFORIA FUDOMAE
Previous Owner
Former Owner
Owner Prior to Former Owner
Name
Tokyu Land Corporation
Other than those that have
－
special interest
Relationship
Refer to
with interested
－
－
"5. Summary of the Sellers"
parties
Background /
reasons for
Development purpose
－
－
acquisition
Acquisition
Omitted, as the properties were
acquired for development
－
－
price
purpose.
Building and
Land
Building: February, 2020
－
－
Acquisition
Land: February, 2020
date
TRM's Interested Parties in the Assets to be Acquired
Tokyu Land Corporation, which is the seller of Assets to be Acquired (as described in "5. Summary of the Sellers" above) is an interested party in relation to CRR. Therefore, the procedures required in accordance with the bylaws were completed with respect to agreements with these companies.
CRR plans to entrust the master leasing and property management service in relation to the assets to be acquired to Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation, which are interested parties in relation to TRM. Therefore, the procedures required in accordance with the bylaws were completed with respect to agreements with these companies.
Summary of Brokerage
None
9. Forecast
Please refer to the "Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended July 31, 2020" separately announced today for forecasts of the management performance for the period ending January 31, 2021 (August 1, 2020 - January 31, 2021) and the period ending July 31, 2021 (February 1, 2021 -July 31, 2021) after the acquisition of the Assets to be Acquired.
Exterior Images and Maps of the Assets to be Acquired
Attachment 1. Portfolio List
Acquisition
Share
Area (Note 1)
Property Name
Location (Residential address)
Type of Asset
Price (million
(Note 3)
yen) (Note 2)
Central
COMFORIA
3-5-10 Nihonbashi Ningyocho, Chuo-
Beneficial
Interest in Real
1,586
0.6%
Tokyo
NIHONBASHININGYOCHO
ku, Tokyo
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA WASEDA
147 Bentencho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,900
0.7%
Estate Trust
2-7-10 Nakaochiai, Shinjuku-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA SHIMOOCHIAI
Interest in Real
1,181
0.5%
Tokyo
Estate Trust
4-34-2 Kitashinjuku, Shinjuku-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA HIGASHINAKANO
Interest in Real
552
0.2%
Tokyo
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA GINZA EAST
1-3-1 Irifune, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
3,059
1.2%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA AZABUDAI
3-4-4 Azabudai, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
574
0.2%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA SHIBAKOEN
2-2-15 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,398
0.6%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA NISHIAZABU
4-1-10 Nishiazabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
755
0.3%
Estate Trust
4-1-12 Minamiaoyama, Minato-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA MINAMIAOYAMA
Interest in Real
1,041
0.4%
Tokyo
Estate Trust
1-5-19 Takadanobaba, Shinjuku-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA NISHIWASEDA
Interest in Real
1,685
0.7%
Tokyo
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA HARAJYUKU
3-61-3 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
3,629
1.4%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA MITA NORTH
2-7-16 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
850
0.3%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
3-13-12 Kaigan, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
2,650
1.0%
SHIBAURA BOWHOUSE
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
5-1-21 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,300
0.5%
SHIROKANETAKANAWA
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
3-6-3 NihonbashiNingyocho, Chuo-
Beneficial
NIHONBASHININGYOCHO
Interest in Real
2,139
0.8%
ku, Tokyo
EAST
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA ATAGO
3-23-7 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
826
0.3%
Estate Trust
2-6-12 Kudanminami, Chiyoda-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA KUDAN
Interest in Real
1,280
0.5%
Tokyo
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
1-1-6 NihonbashiHoridomecho, Chuo-
Beneficial
NIHONBASHININGYOCHO
Interest in Real
1,108
0.4%
ku, Tokyo
NORTH
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA SHINKAWA
2-15-5 Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,840
0.7%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA AKASAKA
2-17-63 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,945
0.8%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA MITA EAST
4-18-1 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
3,190
1.3%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA SHIBAURA CANAL
3-1-9 Kaigan, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,570
0.6%
Estate Trust
Central
Tokyo
Beneficial
COMFORIA KITASANDO
4-5-10 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
4,268
1.7%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA YOYOGIUEHARA
2-31-5 Uehara, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,560
0.6%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA SASAZUKA
1-59-10 Sasazuka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,789
0.7%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
1-13-3 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,806
0.7%
SHINJUKUGYOENⅡ
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
18-2 Ichigayayanagicho, Shinjuku-ku,
Beneficial
Interest in Real
1,623
0.6%
ICHIGAYAYANAGICHO
Tokyo
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA KAGURAZAKA
26-1 Iwatocho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
736
0.3%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA NIBANCHO
4-8 Nibancho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,621
0.6%
Estate Trust
1-20-12
Kitashinjuku,
Shinjuku-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA NISHISHINJUKU
Interest in Real
1,625
0.6%
Tokyo
Estate Trust
1-42-2
Kandajinbocho
Chiyoda-ku
Beneficial
COMFORIA KANDAJINBOCHO
Interest in Real
1,434
0.6%
Tokyo,
Estate Trust
1-2-2 Nihonbashibakurocho, Chuo-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA NIHONBASHI
Interest in Real
1,956
0.8%
Tokyo
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA TAMACHI
4-5-13 Shibaura, Minato-ku Tokyo
Interest in Real
3,272
1.3%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA AZABUJUBAN
1-2-15 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,471
0.6%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
1-10-4 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,406
0.6%
SHINJUKUGYOENⅠ
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
7-3 Iwatocho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,245
0.5%
KAGURAZAKA DEUX
Estate Trust
2-29-1
Higashiazabu,
Minato-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA AZABU EAST
Interest in Real
1,900
0.7%
Tokyo
Estate Trust
（Tower Building）
6-27-29 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
COMFORIA SHINJUKU
（Annex Building）
Beneficial
Interest in Real
13,264
5.2%
EASTSIDE TOWER
6-27-28 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Estate Trust
（Gate Building）
6-27-14 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
COMFORIA
74-23
Ichigayayakuojimachi,
Beneficial
Interest in Real
941
0.4%
ICHIGAYAYAKUOJI
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Estate Trust
COMFORIA AKIHABARA
2-9-19
Higashikanda,
Chiyoda-ku,
Beneficial
Interest in Real
4,425
1.7%
EAST
Tokyo
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA MITA TROIS
3-43-6 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
890
0.4%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA SHIBAURA
2-3-33 Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Real Estate
1,065
0.4%
Beneficial
COMFORIA SHINJUKU
5-8-20, Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
2,150
0.8%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
3-6-4Higashi-Nihonbashi,Chuo-ku,
Beneficial
Interest in Real
1,194
0.5%
HIGASHINIHONBASHI
Tokyo
Estate Trust
Central
COMFORIA
2-1-8 Minato, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Beneficial
Interest in Real
2,380
0.9%
Tokyo
GINZA EAST NIBANKAN
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
HIGASHISHINJUKU STATION
7-27-12 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
5,540
2.2%
FRONT
Estate Trust
2-16-29 Nakaochiai, Shinjuku-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA NAKAOCHIAI
Interest in Real
1,489
0.6%
Tokyo
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
173 Bentencho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,056
0.4%
WASEDA DEUX
Estate Trust
Subtotal
98,168
38.7%
Sub-central
Beneficial
COMFORIA BUNKYOKASUGA
1-15-12 Nishikata, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,470
0.6%
Tokyo
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
1-11-5 Matsugaya, Taito-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
910
0.4%
ASAKUSAMATSUGAYA
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA NISHIOI
6-6-1 Nishioi, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
902
0.4%
Estate Trust
2-40-12 Kamitakada, Nakano-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA NAKANO
Interest in Real
881
0.3%
Tokyo
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA SHIMOKITAZAWA
1-9-14 Hanegi, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
2,587
1.0%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA NISHIKAMATA
6-37-3 Nishikamata, Ota-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,550
0.6%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA OYAMA
4-4 Oyamacho, Itabashi-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,987
0.8%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA
3-2-13 Miyoshi, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
740
0.3%
SOUTH
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA KOMAZAWA
2-1-5 Komazawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,290
0.5%
Estate Trust
2-17-27 Koishikawa, Bunkyo-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA KOISHIKAWA
Interest in Real
552
0.2%
Tokyo
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA SENGOKU
4-3-20 Sengoku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,219
0.5%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
2-1-7 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
926
0.4%
DAIKANYAMAAOBADAI
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA IKEBUKURO
2-57-1 Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
602
0.2%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
1-36-1 Ishiwara, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
651
0.3%
RYOGOKUISHIWARA
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
5-24-10 Asakusabashi, Taito-ku,
Beneficial
Interest in Real
874
0.3%
ASAKUSABASHI DEUX
Tokyo
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA OSHIAGE
4-7-2 Narihira, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
714
0.3%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
2-11-12 Honjo, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
762
0.3%
HONJOAZUMABASHI
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
3-5-14 Shirakawa, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
873
0.3%
KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA TROIS
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
16-8 Fuyuki, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
2,658
1.0%
MONZENNAKACHO
Estate Trust
Sub-central
Tokyo
Beneficial
COMFORIA HIMONYA
2-3-3 Himonya, Meguro-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,189
0.5%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA MISYUKU
3-23-2 Ikejiri, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,874
0.7%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
6-46-6
Shimouma,
Setagaya-ku,
Beneficial
Interest in Real
1,138
0.4%
GAKUGEIDAIGAKU
Tokyo
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
4-2-19
Higashinakano,
Nakano-ku,
Beneficial
Interest in Real
833
0.3%
HIGASHINAKANO DEUX
Tokyo
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
3-22-21
Higashiikebukuro,
Toshima-
Beneficial
Interest in Real
3,911
1.5%
HIGASHIIKEBUKURO WEST
ku, Tokyo
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA RYOGOKU DEUX
1-2-10 Chitose, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,014
0.4%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA OMORI DEUX
3-4-2 Omorikita, Ota-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,188
0.5%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA MACHIYA
5-51-7 Arakawa, Arakawa-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
594
0.2%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA ASAKUSABASHI
2-20-10 Yanagibashi, Taito-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
2,680
1.1%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA RYOGOKU SOUTH
2-14-8 Chitose, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,240
0.5%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA TOYOSU
1-4-12 Edagawa, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
3,096
1.2%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
5-18-5 Tachibana, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
938
0.4%
SUMIDA-TACHIBANA
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA UENOHIROKOJI
3-17-4 Ueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,050
0.4%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
1-11-18 Kasuga, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
2,912
1.1%
KASUGATOMISAKA
Estate Trust
2-29-24
Honkomagome,
Bunkyo-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA HONKOMAGOME
Interest in Real
1,344
0.5%
Tokyo
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA MORISHITA
3-6-8 Shinohashi, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,530
0.6%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA KIBAKOEN
2-17-7 Kiba, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
956
0.4%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
2-6-25
Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku,
Beneficial
Interest in Real
1,972
0.8%
MEGURO CHOJAMARU
Tokyo
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA NISHIMAGOME
2-35-8 Nishimagome, Ota-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
990
0.4%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
2-8-1 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima-ku,
Beneficial
Interest in Real
1,712
0.7%
HIGASHIIKEBUKURO EAST
Tokyo
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
4-3-5
Higashiikebukuro,
Toshima-
Beneficial
Interest in Real
1,132
0.4%
HIGASHIIKEBUKURO
ku,Tokyo
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA KOMABA
4-8-25 Ikejiri, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
5,000
2.0%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA KINSHICHO
3-8-6 Taihei, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,042
0.4%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
4-4-20 Miamisuna, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
4,681
1.8%
MINAMISUNAMACHI
Estate Trust
Sub-central
COMFORIA
3-22-11, Higashishinagawa,
Beneficial
Interest in Real
1,510
0.6%
Tokyo
HIGASHISHINAGAWA
Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
1-12-10 Yakumo, Meguro-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
813
0.3%
MEGUROYAKUMO
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA YOGA
3-24-3 Yoga, Setagayaku-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,041
0.4%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
62-2 Nakajuku, Itabashi-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
3,794
1.5%
ITABASHINAKAJUKU
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
1-20-8 Kitashinagawa, Shinagawa-ku,
Beneficial
Interest in Real
1,430
0.6%
SHINAGAWA EAST
Tokyo
Estate Trust
COMFORIA OJIMA
4-8-10 Ojima, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Real Estate
2,110
0.8%
COMFORIA OMORI TROIS
3-36-7 Omorikita, Ota-ku, Tokyo
Real Estate
866
0.3%
COMFORIA
1-3-2
Honkomagome,
Bunkyo-ku
Beneficial
Interest in Real
1,330
0.5%
BUNKYOHAKUSAN
Tokyo
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA KAMATA
4-21-2 Kamata, Ota-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
5,721
2.3%
Estate Trust
COLLEGE COURT
1-15-1
Kamitakaido,
Suginami-ku,
Beneficial
Interest in Real
1,245
0.5%
HACHIMANYAMA
Tokyo
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA UENOIRIYA
2-6-8 Ryusen, Taito-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
2,173
0.9%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA IKEJIRI
2-31-18 Ikejiri, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,313
0.5%
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
3-6-11 Kamiuma, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
2,622
1.0%
SETAGAYAKAMIUMA
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
26-11 Iwabuchimachi, Kita-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
2,500
1.0%
AKABANEIWABUCHI
Estate Trust
COMFORIA RYOGOKU TROIS
1-5-15 Kamezawa, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
Real Estate
1,660
0.7%
COLLEGE SQUARE
1-15-2 Kamitakaido, Suginami-ku,
Beneficial
Interest in Real
880
0.3%
HACHIMANYAMA
Tokyo
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
2-10-20 Mori, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
2,213
0.9%
KINSHICHO DEUX
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
6-25-5 Kameido, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
2,050
0.8%
KAMEIDO SOUTH
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
4-4-5 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
5,397
2.1%
SHIBUYA WEST
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
2-4-7 Komagata, Taito-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,254
0.5%
ASAKUSAKOMAGATA
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
6-20-10 Oi, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
864
0.3%
OMORIKASHIMA
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA OMORIMACHI
4-11-5Omori-nishi,Ota-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,096
0.4%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA KAMIIKEDAI
5-7-22 Kamiikedai, Ota-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,842
0.7%
Estate Trust
CAMPUS
Beneficial
3-2-19 Nagasaki, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
2,740
1.1%
VILLAGE SHIINAMACHI
Estate Trust
Sub-central
Beneficial
COMFORIA TAKINOGAWA
7-48-2 Takinogawa, Kita-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
3,430
1.4%
Tokyo
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
3-11-13 Kiba, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,294
0.5%
KIBASHINSUIKOEN
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
1-30-8 Nishimagome, Ota-ku, Tokyo
Real Estate
1,330
0.5%
NISHIMAGOME HILLSIDE
COMFORIA
2-19-14 Minami Ikebukuro, Toshima-
Beneficial
Interest in Real
1,930
0.8%
IKEBUKURO DEUX
ku, Tokyo
Estate Trust
COMFORIA NARIMASU
3-18-13 Asahicho, Nerima-ku, Tokyo
Real Estate
1,551
0.6%
COMFORIA
Beneficial
2-18-8 Misuji, Taito-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,237
0.5%
SHIN-OKACHIMACHI
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST
1-3-5Shin-Ohashi,Koto-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
1,222
0.5%
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA TOYOCHO
2-26-11 Minamisuna, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Interest in Real
3,674
1.4%
Estate Trust
5-1-12 Nishigotanda, Shinagawa-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA FUDOMAE
Interest in Real
1,622
0.6%
Tokyo
Estate Trust
Subtotal
131,921
52.0%
Tokyo
COMFORIA
Beneficial
Metropolitan
1-9-10 Shioyaki, Ichikawa-shi, Chiba
Interest in Real
606
0.2%
ICHIKAWAMYODEN
Area
Estate Trust
Beneficial
COMFORIA YATSUKA
3-38-3 Sezaki, Soka-shi, Saitama
Interest in Real
626
0.2%
Estate Trust
2-216-2
Koyasudori, Kanagawa-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA SHINKOYASU
Interest in Real
1,077
0.4%
Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa
Estate Trust
2-1-13 Gyotokuekimae, Ichikawa-shi,
Beneficial
COMFORIA GYOTOKU
Interest in Real
978
0.4%
Chiba
Estate Trust
GRANCREER
CENTER-
40-3 Chigasaki Chuo,
Tsuzuki-ku,
Beneficial
Interest in Real
4,150
1.6%
MINAMI
Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa
Estate Trust
2-12-1
Utsukushigaoka,
Aoba-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA TAMA-PLAZA
Interest in Real
2,220
0.9%
Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa
Estate Trust
Subtotal
9,657
3.8%
Other Major
1-21-24 Higashinakajima,
Beneficial
COMFORIA SHIN-OSAKA
Higashiyodogawa-ku,Osaka-shi,
Interest in Real
2,400
0.9%
Cities
Osaka
Estate Trust
2-2-51 Kitasanjohigashi, Chuo-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA KITASANJO
Interest in Real
660
0.3%
Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido
Estate Trust
COMFORIA SAPPORO
10-1-6 Kitanijonishi, Chuo-ku,
Beneficial
Interest in Real
1,250
0.5%
SHOKUBUTSUEN
Sapporo-shi Hokkaido
Estate Trust
3-7-15
Tenjinbashi, Kita-ku, Osaka-
Beneficial
COMFORIA OGIMACHI
Interest in Real
1,435
0.6%
shi, Osaka
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
2-6-8 Bakuromachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka-
Beneficial
Interest in Real
1,980
0.8%
SHINSAIBASHI EAST
shi, Osaka
Estate Trust
1-16-14
Kyomachibori,
Nishi-ku,
Beneficial
COMFORIA KYOMACHIBORI
Interest in Real
1,567
0.6%
Osaka-shi, Osaka
Estate Trust
1-5-5 Enokojima, Nishi-ku,Osaka-shi,
Beneficial
COMFORIA AWAZA
Interest in Real
1,289
0.5%
Osaka
Estate Trust
Other Major
2-1-14 Imabashi, Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi,
Beneficial
COMFORIA KITAHAMA
Interest in Real
1,719
0.7%
Cities
Osaka
Estate Trust
COMFORIA
Beneficial
19-13 Hiroshibacho, Suita-shi, Osaka
Interest in Real
1,700
0.7%
ESAKAHIROSHIBACHO
Estate Trust
Subtotal
14,000
5.5%
Total
253,746
100.0%
(Note 1) Explanation of "Area"
"Central Tokyo" denotes the five major wards of Tokyo (Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku and Shibuya). ii "Sub-central Tokyo" denotes the other 18 wards of Tokyo.
iii "Tokyo Metropolitan Area" denotes residential areas equivalent to Central Tokyo and Sub-central Tokyo (areas in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba) where demand for rental residences is strong, but excluding Central Tokyo and Sub-central Tokyo.
iv "Other Major Cities" denotes residential areas in ordinance-designated cities, etc. except for Central Tokyo, Sub-central Tokyo
and Tokyo Metropolitan Area.
(Note 2) "Acquisition Price" is the purchase price (not including tax and rounded down to the nearest million yen) of the trust beneficial interest in real estate or the real estate listed in the respective sales and purchase agreement.
(Note 3) "Share" refers to the ratio of the Acquisition Price of each property to the total Acquisition Price and rounded to the first decimal place.
Attachment 2. Exterior Images and Maps of the Assets to be Acquired
Comforia Residential REIT Inc. published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 06:34:03 UTC