Comforia Residential REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Investment Assets (COMFORIA TOYOCHO, and other 3 assets)

09/15/2020 | 02:35am EDT

September 15, 2020

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

Comforia Residential REIT, Inc

21-1 Dogenzaka 1-chome,Shibuya-ku,Tokyo

Takehiro Izawa

Executive Director

(Code: 3282)

Asset Management Company:

TLC REIT Management Inc.

Hiroyuki Tohmata

President & CEO

Inquires:

Kentaro Yoshikawa

General Manager of Strategy Department

Comforia Management Division

(TEL: +81-3-6455-3388)

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Investment Assets (COMFORIA TOYOCHO, and other 3 assets)

Comforia Residential REIT, Inc ("CRR") announces that TLC REIT Management Inc. ("TRM"), to which CRR entrusts management of its assets decided today for CRR to acquire the investment assets as shown below.

In addition, the acquisition of investment assets were approved by CRR's Board of Directors in accordance with the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No.198 of 1951. Including subsequent revisions) ("Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations") and the bylaws of TRM concerning transaction with interested parties. (Please refer to "7. Asset Management Company's Interested Parties in the Assets to be Acquired")

1. Summary of the Acquisition

No.

Type of Asset

Property Name

Acquisition Price

(thousand yen)

(Note)

1

Beneficial Interest in

COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI

1,237,000

Real Estate Trust

2

Beneficial Interest in

COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST

1,222,000

Real Estate Trust

3

Beneficial Interest in

COMFORIA TOYOCHO

3,674,000

Real Estate Trust

4

Beneficial Interest in

COMFORIA FUDOMAE

1,622,000

Real Estate Trust

Total

7,755,000

(Note) "Acquisition Price" denotes the amount exclusive of the various expenses required in the

acquisition of the

concerned asset, etc. (brokerage commission, taxes and public dues, etc.) (the amount of real estate or

beneficial interest in real estate trust specified in the Agreement on Purchase and Sale).

Date of Agreement

No.1 -4

September 29, 2020

Date of Acquisition

No.1 -4

September 29, 2020

Seller

Refer to "5. Summary of the Seller"

Financing for acquisition

Borrowed funds (Note)

Method of payment

Full payment at the time of delivery

(Note) For the borrowed funds, CRR will announce concerning the borrowings after its decision.

2. Reason for the Acquisition

TRM decided to acquire the investment assets based on asset management class and policy described in bylaws to ensure stable earnings and steady growth of the portfolio. On deciding to acquire the investment assets, TRM evaluated the features of the properties, etc. of the assets stated in "3. Summary of the Assets to be Acquired."

3. Summary of the Assets to be Acquired

(1) COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI

Property Name

COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI

Type of Asset

Beneficial Interest in Real Estate Trust

Trustee of Beneficial Trust (planned)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Expiration Date of Beneficial Trust Contract

30 September, 2035

(planned)

Location (Residential address) (Note 1)

2-18-8 Misuji, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Land

Area (Note 1)

253.07m2 (Note 9)

Type of Ownership

Ownership

Completion Date (Note 1)

August, 2019

Structure / Number of Floors

RC / 14F

(Note 1)

Building

Gross Floor Area (Note 1)

1,298.69m2

Type of Ownership

Ownership

Use (Note 1)

Apartment building

Property Management Company (Note 2)

Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation

(planned)

Master Leasing Company (Note 3)

Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation

(planned)

Master Leasing Type (planned)

Pass-through type

Appraisal Company

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K

Appraisal Value

1,290,000 thousand yen (Appraisal Date: July 31, 2020)

Collateral

None

Special affairs (Note 4)

None

The property comprised of compact-type rooms is located a 4-minute walk from

Shin-Okachimachi Station on the Toei-Ooedo Line and Tsukuba Express line.

It takes an approximately 2-minute train ride to Akihabara Station and an

approximately 1-minute train ride to Ueno-Okachimachi Station, which realizes

Features of the Property

good access to major business and commercial zones. The Ueno and

Okachimachi area, which is within walking distance, is a major commercial area

formed by Ameya Yokocho, a famous street in Japan, department stores, retail

stores and eating and drinking establishments. Given these features, solid rental

demand is expected mainly from DINKS who place a primary emphasis on

proximity city-center and a convenient residential environment, etc.

Summary of Rental Status (as of July 31, 2020) (Note 5)

Rentable Area

1,186.06 m2

Rented Area

1,011.70 m2

Occupancy Rate

85.3 %

Rentable Units

27 Units

Rented Units

23 Units

Total Number of Tenants

1

Total Monthly Rent

4,468 thousand yen

Security Deposit

7,033 thousand yen

Summary of the Engineering Report (Note 6)

Reporting Company

HI International Consultant Co., Ltd

Report Date

August, 2020

Estimated Amount

of Emergency Repair Expenses

Estimated Amount

of Short-Term Repair Expenses

Estimated Amount

17,750 thousand yen

of Long-Term Repair Expenses

Replacement Value

328,200 thousand yen

Summary of the Earthquake Risk Analysis (Note 7)

PML Reporting Company

Sompo Risk Management Inc.

Report Date

August, 2020

PML

8.13 %

Architect/Contractor/Building Permit Agency, etc. (Note 8)

Architect

King House Co., Ltd.

Contractor

King House Co., Ltd.

Building Permit Agency

CI Kenchiku Ninsho Kikou K.K

Investment Agency or Structural

CENTER FOR INTERNATIONAL ARCHITECTURAL STANDARD

Calculation Fitness Judge, etc.

(2) COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST

Property Name

COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST

Type of Asset

Beneficial Interest in Real Estate Trust

Trustee of Beneficial Trust (planned)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Expiration Date of Beneficial Trust Contract

29 September, 2035

(planned)

Location (Residential address) (Note 1)

1-3-5Shin-Ohashi,Koto-ku, Tokyo

Land

Area (Note 1)

253.18 m2 (Note 10)

Type of Ownership

Ownership

Completion Date (Note 1)

December, 2017

Structure / Number of Floors

RC / 9F

(Note 1)

Building

Gross Floor Area (Note 1)

1,388.02 m2

Type of Ownership

Ownership

Use (Note 1)

Apartment building

Property Management Company (Note 2)

Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation

(planned)

Master Leasing Company (Note 3)

Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation

(planned)

Master Leasing Type (planned)

Pass-through type

Appraisal Company

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K

Appraisal Value

1,270,000 thousand yen (Appraisal Date: July 31, 2020)

Collateral

None

Special affairs (Note 4)

None

The property comprised of single-type rooms is located a 3-minute walk from

Morishita Station on the Toei-Shinjuku Line and Toei-Ooedo Line and 12-

minute walk from Kiyosumi-Shirakawa Station on the Tokyo Metro Hanzomon

Line and Toei-Ooedo Line. With two stations and three lines available and an

approximately 7-minute train ride to Ootemachi Station and an approximately

Features of the Property

13-minute train ride to Shinjuku Station, which realizes good access to major

business and commercial zones. Various restaurants from cafés to izakaya-style

pubs can be found in the area, and the presence of convenience stores and other

facilities make for a convenient residential environment. Given these

circumstances, solid rental demand is expected mainly from singles who place a

primary emphasis on proximity city-center and a convenient residential

environment, etc.

Summary of Rental Status (as of July 31, 2020) (Note 5)

Rentable Area

1,153.68 m2

Rented Area

1,078.44 m2

Occupancy Rate

93.5 %

Rentable Units

46 Units

Rented Units

43 Units

Total Number of Tenants

1

Total Monthly Rent

4,838 thousand yen

Security Deposit

6,065 thousand yen

Summary of the Engineering Report (Note 6)

Reporting Company

Tokio Marine & Nichido Risk Consulting Co., Ltd.

Report Date

August, 2020

Estimated Amount

of Emergency Repair Expenses

Estimated Amount

of Short-Term Repair Expenses

Estimated Amount

14,424 thousand yen

of Long-Term Repair Expenses

Replacement Value

383,800 thousand yen

Summary of the Earthquake Risk Analysis (Note 7)

PML Reporting Company

Sompo Risk Management Inc.

Report Date

August, 2020

PML

3.79 %

Architect/Contractor/Building Permit Agency, etc. (Note 8)

Architect

K.K Aidekku Keikaku Kenkyujo

Contractor

TADA CORPORATION

Building Permit Agency

UHEC (K.K. Toshi Kyojyuu Hyouka Center)

Investment Agency or Structural

K.K good-eyes.Kenchiku Kensa Kikou

Calculation Fitness Judge, etc.

(3) COMFORIA TOYOCHO

Property Name

COMFORIA TOYOCHO

Type of Asset

Beneficial Interest in Real Estate Trust

Trustee of Beneficial Trust (planned)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Expiration Date of Beneficial Trust Contract

29 September, 2035

(planned)

Location (Residential address) (Note 1)

2-26-11 Minamisuna, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Land

Area (Note 1)

1,236.53 m2

Ownership

Type of Ownership

Completion Date (Note 1)

February, 2020

Structure / Number of Floors

RC / 15F

(Note 1)

Building

Gross Floor Area (Note 1)

5,409.09 m2

Type of Ownership

Ownership

Use (Note 1)

Apartment building

Property Management Company (Note 2)

Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation

(planned)

Master Leasing Company (Note 3)

Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation

(planned)

Master Leasing Type (planned)

Pass-through type

Appraisal Company

Japan Real Estate Institute

Appraisal Value

3,760,000 thousand yen (Appraisal Date: July 31, 2020)

Collateral

None

Special affairs (Note 4)

None

The property comprised of mainly single-type rooms and some compact-type

rooms is located a 13-minute walk from MinamiSunamachi station and 14-

minutes walk from Toyocho Station on the Tokyo Metro Tozai Line. It takes an

approximately 9-minute train ride to Ootemachi Station and an approximately 8-

minute train ride to Nihonbashi Station, which realizes good access to major

Features of the Property

business and commercial zones. A favorable living environment is provided with

a greenway along Sendaibori River as well as nearby Kiba Park with lush

greenery. Furthermore, with convenience stores and restaurants in the area, it

also excels in convenience for living. Given these features, solid rental demand

is expected mainly from singles and DINKS who place a primary emphasis on

proximity city-center and a pleasant residential environment, etc.

Summary of Rental Status (as of July 31, 2020) (Note 5)

Rentable Area

3,993.42m2

Rented Area

3,634.16m2

Occupancy Rate

91.0%

Rentable Units

140 Units

Rented Units

131 Units

Total Number of Tenants

1

Total Monthly Rent

13,878 thousand yen

Security Deposit

24,611 thousand yen

Summary of the Engineering Report (Note 6)

Reporting Company

HI International Consultant Co., Ltd

Report Date

August, 2020

Estimated Amount

of Emergency Repair Expenses

Estimated Amount

of Short-Term Repair Expenses

Estimated Amount

20,310 thousand yen

of Long-Term Repair Expenses

Replacement Value

1,360,800 thousand yen

Summary of the Earthquake Risk Analysis (Note 7)

PML Reporting Company

Sompo Risk Management Inc.

Report Date

August, 2020

PML

8.05 %

Architect/Contractor/Building Permit Agency, etc. (Note 8)

Architect

K.K Cosmoalpha

Contractor

Mabuchi Construction Co., Ltd.

Building Permit Agency

J.E. Support Co., Ltd.

Investment Agency or Structural

K.K good-eyes. Kenchiku Kensa Kikou

Calculation Fitness Judge, etc.

(4) COMFORIA FUDOMAE

Property Name

COMFORIA FUDOMAE

Type of Asset

Beneficial Interest in Real Estate Trust

Trustee of Beneficial Trust (planned)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Expiration Date of Beneficial Trust Contract

29 September, 2035

(planned)

Location (Residential address) (Note 1)

5-1-12 Nishigotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Land

Area (Note 1)

652.47m2

Type of Ownership

Ownership

Completion Date (Note 1)

February, 2020

Structure / Number of Floors

RC / 5F

(Note 1)

Building

Gross Floor Area (Note 1)

1,425.02m2

Type of Ownership

Ownership

Use (Note 1)

Apartment building

Property Management Company (Note 2)

Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation

(planned)

Master Leasing Company (Note 3)

Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation

(planned)

Master Leasing Type (planned)

Pass-through type

Appraisal Company

Japan Real Estate Institute

Appraisal Value

1,700,000 thousand yen (Appraisal Date: July 31, 2020)

Collateral

None

Special affairs (Note 4)

None

The property comprised of mainly single-type rooms and some compact-rooms

is located a 2-minute walk from Fudomae Station on the Tokyu Meguro Line

and 11-minute walk from Gotanda Station on the Tokyu Ikegami Line, Toei

Asakusa Line and JR Yamanote Line. With two stations and four lines available

and an approximately 15-minute train ride to Nagatacho Station and an

approximately 7-minute train ride to Shibuya Station, which realizes good access

Features of the Property

to major business and commercial zones. Located in central Tokyo, the property

is in an area with a calm, quiet environment and lush greenery, and spots famous

for cherry blossoms such as Meguro River and Kamurozaka Slope, as well as

Rinshinomori Park, are located nearby. In addition, there are many supermarkets,

restaurants, etc. in the surrounding area. Given these features, solid rental

demand is expected mainly from singles and DINKS who place a primary

emphasis on proximity city-center and a convenient residential environment, etc.

Summary of Rental Status (as of July 31, 2020) (Note 5)

Rentable Area

1,273.47 m2

Rented Area

1,115.81 m2

Occupancy Rate

87.6 %

Rentable Units

46 Units

Rented Units

40 Units

Total Number of Tenants

1

Total Monthly Rent

6,056 thousand yen

Security Deposit

7,968 thousand yen

Summary of the Engineering Report (Note 6)

Reporting Company

Tokio Marine & Nichido Risk Consulting Co., Ltd.

Report Date

August, 2020

Estimated Amount

of Emergency Repair Expenses

Estimated Amount

of Short-Term Repair Expenses

Estimated Amount

16,830 thousand yen

of Long-Term Repair Expenses

Replacement Value

383,900 thousand yen

Summary of the Earthquake Risk Analysis (Note 7)

PML Reporting Company

Sompo Risk Management Inc.

Report Date

August, 2020

PML

7.47 %

Architect/Contractor/Building Permit Agency, etc. (Note 8)

Architect

AsakuraTakao Toshikenchikusekkei Co., LTD.

Contractor

GODA KOUMUTEN CO., LTD

Building Permit Agency

J ARCHITECTURE INSTPECTION CENTER

Investment Agency or Structural

Tokio Marine & Nichido Risk Consulting Co., Ltd.

Calculation Fitness Judge, etc.

(Note 1) "Location" is based on the residential address. However, for properties that have no residential address, the building address on the registry is indicated. In addition, "Area" of "Land," "Completion Date," "Structure / Number of Floors," "Gross Floor Area" and "Use" of building are based on information in the real estate registry, and may not necessarily be identical with the actual figures. "Gross Floor Area" of building denotes the area of the entire building (excepting annexes).

(Note 2) "Property Management Company" is the company that is scheduled to provide property management service for each property. (Note 3) "Master Leasing Company" is the lessee that is scheduled to conclude a master lease agreement with the titleholder of each property. (Note 4) "Special affairs" are matters recognized as important, regarding the right and use, etc. of the asset, as well as consideration of the

degree of impact on the appraised value, profitability, and appropriation. They include the following matters:

  • Significant limitation or restriction by laws, regulations and rules ii Significant burdens or limitations on rights, etc.
    iii Significant cases where there are architectural structures crossing the boundaries of the concerned property, etc. and cases where there are issues with boundary confirmation, etc., and related arrangements, etc.
    iv Significant agreements, arrangements, etc. concluded with co-owners / sectional owners.

(Note 5) Explanation of "Summary of Rental Status"

  • "Rentable Area" is the total rentable floor area of residences and retail stores, etc. of the asset (if the common area, etc. is leased, the concerned area is also included)."Rentable Area" for Non-Pass-through type master lease agreements (master lease agreements (defined in ii below) other than Pass-through type master lease agreements (defined in ii below)) is the rentable area based on the lease agreement concluded between the Investment Corporation or Trustee of Beneficial Trust and the Master Leasing Company. The Rentable Area is not based on the real estate registry, but the floor area stated in the lease agreement or the floor area calculated from the building as-built drawing, etc., and may not necessarily be identical to the floor area written in the real estate registry.
  1. In the following cases, "Rented Area" means the floor area (based on the floor area in the lease agreement; however, limited to the floor area of residences and retail stores, etc. (when all units are leased in bulk, the floor area of the entire leased units) and excluding the leased area of parking lots) that is actually leased and a lease agreement is executed with the end-tenant. Cases where all or some units are leased in bulk, based on the lease agreement ("Master Lease Agreement"), and the Master Leasing Company in Master Lease Agreement subleases end-tenants, besides there is an agreement under which the rent of Master Lease Agreement is in accordance with the rent, etc. that end-tenants paid (hereafter this type of Master Lease Agreement is referred to as "Pass-through type Master Lease Agreement"). "Rented Area" for Non-Pass-through type master lease agreements is the rented area based on the lease agreement concluded between CRR or Trustee of Beneficial Trust and the Master Leasing Company.
  1. "Occupancy Rate" is the rate of rented area to rentable area.
  2. "Rentable Units" is the number of rentable units (including the number of stores, if any). "Rentable Units" for Non-Passthrough type master lease agreements are the number of units that the Master Leasing Company can sublease.
  • "Rented Units" is the number of rented units (which includes the number of stores, if any) that is actually leased and a lease agreement is executed with the end-tenant. "Rented Units" for Non-Pass-through type master lease agreements is the number of units leased to the Master Leasing Company.
  1. "Total Number of Tenants" is the number of tenants with which CRR or Trustee of Beneficial Trust has a direct rental contract relationship (including a direct rental contract relationship to be concluded). Therefore, when CRR or Trustee of Beneficial Trust leases comprehensively to the Master Leasing Company all units of the acquired property, and the Master Leasing Company subleases each unit to end-tenants, the Total Number of Tenants is 1; that is, the end-tenants of the sublease agreements are excluded. With regard to the properties to be acquired, a master lease agreement is scheduled to be concluded with Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation as the master leasing company on the acquisition date of the properties. The "total number of tenants" above is therefore the number of tenants after such a master lease agreement is concluded.
  2. When the Master Leasing type is a Pass-Through type Master Lease Agreement, "Total Monthly Rent" means the total monthly rent, as of July, 2020 (including the common area expense, but not fees for incidental facilities such as parking lot or trunk room) stated in the lease agreements executed by the Master Leasing Company, or the owner of each real estate or real estate in real estate trust with end-tenants. In addition, in the case that the master leasing type is a non-pass-through master lease agreement, the monthly rent (common area expense are included (except when the common area expense is not a fixed amount.), except for parking lots, trunk rooms and other ancillary facilities.) based on the lease agreement between CRR or the Trustee of Beneficial Trust and the Master Leasing Company is stated. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. Consumption tax and other taxes are excluded.
  3. In the case that the master leasing type is a Pass-Through type Master Lease Agreement, "Security Deposit" is the total amount of balance of Security Deposit, as of July, 2020, based on lease agreements executed with the end-tenants, rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. However, if all or a part of a Deposits, guarantees does not need to be repaid according to special policy conditions such as the redemption of the deposit in a lease agreement, the amount of such Security Deposit is excluded. In addition, in the case that the Master Leasing type is a Non-Pass-Through type Master Lease Agreement, the Security Deposit, guarantees based on the lease agreement between CRR or the Trustee of Beneficial Trust and the Master Leasing Company are stated.

(Note 6) This section is a summary of the Engineering Report on the acquired asset prepared by the reporting company which is a third party with no special interest in CRR. However, the content of the report is simply the opinion of the reporting company above, and CRR does not guarantee the adequacy and accuracy of the content.

  • "Estimated Amount of Emergency Repair Expenses" is the amount of repair and renewal costs expected to emergently arise, and is stated in the engineering report. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.
  1. "Estimated Amount of Short-term Repair expenses" is the amount of repair and renewal costs that are assumed to be required within one year, and is stated in the engineering report. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.
  2. "Estimated Amount of Long-term Repair expenses" is the amount of repair and renewal costs that are assumed to be required for 12 years, and is stated in the engineering report. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.
  1. "Replacement Value" is the estimated money amount provided in the Engineering Report of construction work required if the
acquired asset with the same design and the same specifications were to be newly constructed at the time when the report was prepared. However, the content of the report is simply the opinion of the reporting company above, and CRR does not guarantee the adequacy or accuracy of the content. All amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.

(Note 7) This section is a summary of the "Earthquake Risk Analysis" report on the acquired asset prepared by the PML reporting company which is a third party with no special interest in CRR. However, the content of the report is simply the opinion of the PML reporting company above, and CRR does not guarantee the adequacy or accuracy of the content. "PML" is the probable maximum loss from an earthquake. There is a PML for individual buildings and for the entire portfolio of buildings. In this document, PML is the expected loss (which is equivalent to the 90% non-exceedance probability) as a percentage of the replacement price, and denotes the costs incurred during the anticipated usable period (generally, the duration of a building is 50 years) from an expected large- scale earthquake (which corresponds to a return period of 475 years; the possibility of the earthquake occurring during the next 50 years exceeds 10%).

(Note 8) In "Architect/Contractor/Building Permit Agency, etc.," the architect, the contractor, the building permit agency and the investment agency or structural calculation fitness judge, etc. of the asset to be acquired is stated. As a general rule, CRR has asked a specialized third-party organization to make an inspection and received a report stating that there is no wrongful act such as the intentional falsification and forgery of documents related to structural design (structural drawings and structural calculation sheets, etc.). However, the content of the report is simply an opinion of the third-party organization, and CRR does not guarantee the adequacy and accuracy of the content. For properties that have received from the specified structural calculation fitness judgment agency the judgment that the structural calculation is appropriately conducted according to the methods prescribed by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in accordance with the Building Standards Act revised in June 2007 (Act No. 201 of 1950. Including subsequent revisions), the specified structural calculation fitness judgment agency constitutes a specialized third-party organization.

(Note 9) Includes a setback portion (approximately 10.36 ) (Note10) Includes a setback portion (approximately 15.83 )

4.Summary of the Appraisal Report

  1. COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI

(thousand yen)

Property Name

COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI

Appraisal Company

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K

Appraisal Date

July 31, 2020

Appraisal Value

1,290,000

Content

Appraisal summary

Income Approach Value

1,290,000

Price of the Direct

1,310,000

Capitalization Method ((6)/(7))

(1)

Operating Income

65,089

Potential Gross Income

68,032

Rental Income

(including common

65,442

area expense)

Calculated with consideration of the average income according to ongoing

Utility Charge Income

0

rental agreements as well as the assumed income level of new rents.

Parking Lot Income

577

Key Money / Renewal

2,013

Income

Other Income

0

Vacancy Loss

▲2,943

Calculated with consideration of occupancy rates in the past and those of

similar properties in the same market area.

Collection Loss

0

Collection loss has not been calculated.

(2)

Operating Expense

11,627

Maintenance and

2,008

Calculated

with consideration

of the characteristics of the property,

Management Fee

referring to fees for similar properties as well as actual fees in previous

Utility Charge

603

years.

Expenses for restoring rooms to their original conditions are calculated

with consideration of the level of expenses that are typically incurred,

Repair Cost

923

while repair costs are calculated with consideration of the cost level in

similar properties, and average repair costs presented in engineering

reports.

Property Management

Calculated

with consideration

of commissions for managing

similar

1,577

properties

and the property's

characteristics, referring to the

tariff of

Fee

commissions of the property management company.

Tenant Advertisement

3,280

Calculated with consideration of such factors as average replacement rate

Cost

of residents per year and occupancy rates, while referring to the conditions

of ongoing agreements and rental agreements of similar properties.

Taxes and Public Dues

2,942

Appraised referring to the standard amount of taxation for the property.

Insurance

197

Calculated with consideration of insurance premium rates of those for

similar properties.

Other Expenses

97

Calculated with consideration of the management of current assets.

(3)

Net Operating Income

53,462

(NOI, (1)-(2))

(4)

Interest on Security

75

Assumed in consideration of rental conditions for ongoing and new

Deposit

contracts, as well as occupancy rates and yields on deposits.

Appraised in consideration of capital expenditure in similar properties,

(5)

Capital Expenditure

1,035

building ages, and the average renovation expenses per year in engineering

reports.

(6)

Net Cash Flow

52,502

(NCF, (3)+(4)-(5))

Appraised based on basic yields for the respective areas, adjusted with

spreads calculated from the geographical and social conditions of the

(7)

Cap Rate

4.0%

property's location, conditions of the building, and other factors, while

considering future uncertainties, yields on trades pertaining to similar

properties, etc.

Price of the DCF Method

1,270,000

Discount Rate

3.8%

Appraised in full consideration of the characteristics of the property and

other factors, referring to yields on investments in similar properties.

Appraised in full consideration of future trends in yields on investments,

Terminal Cap Rate

4.2%

possible risks from investment in the property, general forecasts on future

economic growth, trends in property prices and rents, and other factors,

while referring to yields on trade pertaining to similar properties.

Cost Approach Value

1,150,000

Total Value of Land and

1,146,800

Building

Land Value

704,000

Appraised based on actual trade prices, calculated using a market

comparison approach method.

Appraised based on a cost approach method, where new prices for

Building Value

301,000

repurchasing properties are multiplied by a discount rate that has been

decided from current situations and regional characteristics.

Supplementary cost

141,800

Appraised in consideration of the development cost and development

profit.

Adjustment for Change

100%

Appraised in consideration of marketability, etc.

Other matters taken into consideration by appraisal institutions when issuing appraisals

Income approach value is adopted based on the determination that it is more convincing to use income approach value as it precisely recreates a value building process in terms of profitability, while the cost approach is used only for reference.

(2) COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST

(thousand yen)

Property Name

COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST

Appraisal Company

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K

Appraisal Date

July 31, 2020

Appraisal Value

1,270,000

Content

Appraisal summary

Income Approach Value

1,270,000

Price of the Direct

1,290,000

Capitalization Method ((6)/(7))

(1) Operating Income

64,990

Potential Gross Income

68,018

Rental Income

Calculated with consideration of the average income according to ongoing

(including common

65,330

rental agreements as well as the assumed income level of new rents.

area expense)

Utility Charge Income

0

Parking Lot Income

744

Key Money / Renewal

1,944

Income

Other Income

0

Vacancy Loss

▲3,028

Calculated with consideration of occupancy rates in the past and those of

similar properties in the same market area.

Collection Loss

0

Collection loss has not been calculated.

(2)

Operating Expense

12,426

Maintenance and

2,862

Calculated

with consideration

of the characteristics of the property,

Management Fee

referring to fees for similar properties as well as actual fees in previous

Utility Charge

586

years.

Expenses for restoring rooms to their original conditions are calculated

with consideration of the level of expenses that are typically incurred,

Repair Cost

942

while repair costs are calculated with consideration of the cost level in

similar properties, and average repair costs presented in engineering

reports.

Property Management

Calculated

with consideration

of commissions for managing

similar

1,576

properties

and the property's

characteristics, referring to the

tariff of

Fee

commissions of the property management company.

Tenant Advertisement

Calculated with consideration of such factors as average replacement rate

3,167

of residents per year and occupancy rates, while referring to the conditions

Cost

of ongoing agreements and rental agreements of similar properties.

Taxes and Public Dues

2,980

Appraised based on the standard amount of taxation for the property, etc.

Insurance

230

Calculated with consideration of insurance premium rates of those for

similar properties.

Other Expenses

83

Calculated with consideration of the management of current assets.

(3)

Net Operating Income

52,564

(NOI, (1)-(2))

(4)

Interest on Security

48

Assumed

in consideration of

rental conditions for ongoing and new

Deposit

contracts, as well as occupancy rates and yields on deposits.

Appraised in consideration of capital expenditure in similar properties,

(5)

Capital Expenditure

841

building ages, and the average renovation expenses per year in engineering

reports.

(6)

Net Cash Flow

51,771

(NCF, (3)+(4)-(5))

Appraised based on basic yields for the respective areas, adjusted with

spreads calculated from the geographical and social conditions of the

(7)

Cap Rate

4.0%

property's location, conditions of the building, and other factors, while

considering future uncertainties, yields on trades pertaining to similar

properties, etc.

Price of the DCF Method

1,250,000

Discount Rate

3.8%

Appraised in full consideration of the characteristics of the property and

other factors, referring to yields on investments in similar properties.

Appraised in full consideration of future trends in yields on investments,

Terminal Cap Rate

4.2%

possible risks from investment in the property, general forecasts on future

economic growth, trends in property prices and rents, and other factors,

while referring to yields on trade pertaining to similar properties.

Cost Approach Value

1,111,000

Total Value of Land and

1,112,300

Building

Land Value

693,000

Appraised

based on actual trade prices, calculated using a

market

comparison approach method.

Appraised based on a cost approach method, where new prices for

Building Value

294,900

repurchasing properties are multiplied by a discount rate that has been

decided from current situations and regional characteristics.

Supplementary cost

124,400

Appraised

in consideration of the development cost and development

profit.

Adjustment for Change

100%

Appraised in consideration of marketability etc.

Other matters taken into consideration by appraisal institutions when issuing appraisals

Income approach value is adopted based on the determination that it is more convincing to use income approach value as it precisely recreates a value building process in terms of profitability, while the cost approach is used only for reference.

(3) COMFORIA TOYOCHO

(thousand yen)

Property Name

COMFORIA TOYOCHO

Appraisal Company

Japan Real Estate Institute

Appraisal Date

July 31, 2020

Appraisal Value

3,760,000

Content

Appraisal summary

Income Approach Value

3,760,000

Price of the Direct

3,820,000

Capitalization Method ((6)/(7))

(1)

Operating Income

193,380

Potential Gross Income

203,649

Rental Income

(including common

192,788

area expense)

Calculated with consideration of the average income according to ongoing

Utility Charge Income

0

rental agreements as well as the assumed income level of new rents.

Parking Lot Income

3,110

Key Money / Renewal

7,560

Income

Other Income

191

Vacancy Loss

▲10,269

Calculated

with consideration

of occupancy rates

those of

similar

properties in the same market area.

Collection Loss

0

Collection loss has not been calculated.

(2)

Operating Expense

36,084

Maintenance and

5,800

Calculated

with consideration

of the characteristics

of the property,

Management Fee

referring to fees for similar properties.

Utility Charge

2,000

Expenses for restoring rooms to their original conditions are calculated

with consideration of the level of expenses that are typically incurred,

Repair Cost

2,738

while repair costs are calculated with consideration of the cost level in

similar properties, and average repair costs presented in engineering

reports.

Property Management

Calculated

with consideration

of commissions for

managing

similar

2,790

properties

and the property's

characteristics, referring to the

tariff of

Fee

commissions of the property management company.

Tenant Advertisement

Calculated with consideration of such factors as average replacement rate

9,514

of residents per year and occupancy rates, while referring to the conditions

Cost

of ongoing agreements and rental agreements of similar properties.

Taxes and Public Dues

11,699

Appraised referring to the standard amount of taxation for the property.

Insurance

705

Calculated with consideration of insurance premium rates of those for

similar properties.

Other Expenses

838

Calculated with consideration of the management of current assets.

(3)

Net Operating Income

157,296

(NOI, (1)-(2))

(4)

Interest on Security

144

Assumed

in consideration of

rental conditions for ongoing and new

Deposit

contracts, as well as occupancy rates and yields on deposits.

Appraised in consideration of capital expenditure in similar properties,

(5)

Capital Expenditure

978

building ages, and the average renovation expenses per year in engineering

reports.

(6)

Net Cash Flow

156,462

(NCF, (3)+(4)-(5))

Appraised based on basic yields for the respective areas, adjusted with

spreads calculated from the geographical and social conditions of the

(7)

Cap Rate

4.1%

property's location, conditions of the building, and other factors, while

considering future uncertainties, yields on trades pertaining to similar

properties, etc.

Price of the DCF Method

3,700,000

Discount Rate

3.9%

Appraised in full consideration of the characteristics of the property and

other factors, referring to yields on investments in similar properties.

Terminal Cap Rate

4.3%

Appraised in full consideration of future trends in yields on investments,

possible risks from investment in the property, general forecasts on future

economic growth, trends in property prices and rents, and other factors, while referring to yields on trade pertaining to similar properties.

Cost Approach Value

4,190,000

Total Value of Land and

4,190,000

Building

Land Value

2,840,000

Appraised based on actual trade prices, calculated using a market

comparison approach method.

Appraised based on a cost approach method, where new prices for

Building Value

1,350,000

repurchasing properties are multiplied by a discount rate that has been

decided from current situations and regional characteristics.

Adjustment for Change

100%

Appraised in consideration of marketability etc.

Other matters taken into consideration by appraisal institutions when issuing appraisals

Income approach value is adopted based on the determination that it is more convincing to use income approach value as it precisely recreates a value building process in terms of profitability, while the cost approach is used only for reference.

(4) COMFORIA FUDOMAE

(thousand yen)

Property Name

COMFORIA FUDOMAE

Appraisal Company

Japan Real Estate Institute

Appraisal Date

July 31, 2020

Appraisal Value

1,700,000

Content

Appraisal summary

Income Approach Value

1,700,000

Price of the Direct

1,710,000

Capitalization Method ((6)/(7))

(1)

Operating Income

84,541

Potential Gross Income

88,828

Rental Income

(including common

83,472

area expense)

Calculated with consideration of the average income according to ongoing

Utility Charge Income

0

rental agreements as well as the assumed income level of new rents.

Parking Lot Income

1,176

Key Money / Renewal

4,180

Income

Other Income

0

Vacancy Loss

▲4,287

Calculated

with consideration

of occupancy rates

those of

similar

properties in the same market area.

Collection Loss

0

Collection loss has not been calculated.

(2)

Operating Expense

16,949

Maintenance and

3,252

Calculated

with consideration

of the characteristics

of the property,

Management Fee

referring to fees for similar properties.

Utility Charge

650

Expenses for restoring rooms to their original conditions are calculated

with consideration of the level of expenses that are typically incurred,

Repair Cost

999

while repair costs are calculated with consideration of the cost level in

similar properties, and average repair costs presented in engineering

reports.

Property Management

Calculated

with consideration

of commissions for

managing

similar

2,013

properties

and the property's

characteristics, referring to the

tariff of

Fee

commissions of the property management company.

Tenant Advertisement

Calculated with consideration of such factors as average replacement rate

4,431

of residents per year and occupancy rates, while referring to the conditions

Cost

of ongoing agreements and rental agreements of similar properties.

Taxes and Public Dues

4,392

Appraised referring to the standard amount of taxation for the property.

Insurance

196

Calculated with consideration of insurance premium rates of those for

similar properties.

Other Expenses

1,016

Calculated with consideration of the management of current assets.

(3)

Net Operating Income

67,592

(NOI, (1)-(2))

(4)

Interest on Security

64

Assumed in consideration of rental conditions for ongoing and new

Deposit

contracts, as well as occupancy rates and yields on deposits.

Appraised in consideration of capital expenditure in similar properties,

(5)

Capital Expenditure

982

building ages, and the average renovation expenses per year in engineering

reports.

(6)

Net Cash Flow

66,674

(NCF, (3)+(4)-(5))

Appraised based on basic yields for the respective areas, adjusted with

spreads calculated from the geographical and social conditions of the

(7)

Cap Rate

3.9%

property's location, conditions of the building, and other factors, while

considering future uncertainties, yields on trades pertaining to similar

properties, etc.

Price of the DCF Method

1,690,000

Discount Rate

3.6%

Appraised in full consideration of the characteristics of the property and

other factors, referring to yields on investments in similar properties.

Appraised in full consideration of future trends in yields on investments,

Terminal Cap Rate

4.0%

possible risks from investment in the property, general forecasts on future

economic growth, trends in property prices and rents, and other factors,

while referring to yields on trade pertaining to similar properties.

Cost Approach Value

1,710,000

Total Value of Land and

1,706,000

Building

Land Value

1,330,000

Appraised based on actual trade prices, calculated using a market

comparison approach method.

Appraised based on a cost approach method, where new prices for

Building Value

376,000

repurchasing properties are multiplied by a discount rate that has been

decided from current situations and regional characteristics.

Adjustment for Change

100%

Appraised in consideration of marketability etc.

Other matters taken into consideration by appraisal institutions when issuing appraisals

Income approach value is adopted based on the determination that it is more convincing to use income approach value as it precisely recreates a value building process in terms of profitability, while the cost approach is used only for reference.

(Note) "Summary of the Appraisal Report" is the appraisal value described in the respective real estate appraisal reports that were prepared by JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K and Japan Real Estate Institute based on an important notice concerning real estate appraisal in the context of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, the Act on Real Estate Appraisal (Act No. 152 of 1963. Including subsequent revisions) and real estate appraisal standards. The appraisal value is the judgment and opinion of the appraiser at a fixed point in time, with no guarantees as to the validity or accuracy of the report, nor to the possibility of transactions at the appraised value.

5Summary of the Sellers

Name

Tokyu Land Corporation

Headquarters Address

1-21-1, Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative

President & CEO Masashi Okada

1. Management, leasing, buying and selling, brokerage, consulting, appraising of real

estate

Principal Business

2. Buying and selling, brokerage, and management of investments and equities in

investment, etc. in specific purpose companies, special purpose companies and

real estate investment trusts

3. Any other business activities related to the items described above.

Capital

57,551 million yen (as of March 31, 2020)

Date Established

December 17, 1953

Net Asset

325,156 million yen (as of March 31, 2020)

Total Asset

1,679,106 million yen (as of March 31, 2020)

Major Shareholder & its

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation (100%)

Shareholding Ratio

Relationship with the Investment Corporation and the Asset Management Company

The company owns 8.95% of units that CRR has issued as of July, 2020. The

Capital relationship

company is also the parent company (ownership of 100%) of TRM, and is thus an

interested party under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations.

Personal relationship

39 employees (and officers) of TRM are seconded from the company as of today

Business relationship

CRR acquired 3 properties from the company in the fiscal period ended July,

2020.

The company is not classified as a related party in relation to CRR. However, as

Interested parties

described above, the company is an interested party of TRM under the Act on

Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations.

6. Ownership History of Asset

  1. COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI

Previous Owner

Former Owner

Owner Prior to Former Owner

Name

Tokyu Land Corporation

Other than those that have

special interest

Relationship

Refer to

with interested

"5. Summary of the Sellers"

parties

Background /

reasons for

Development purpose

acquisition

Acquisition

Omitted, as the properties were

acquired for development

price

purpose.

Building and

Land

Building: September, 2019

Acquisition

Land: September, 2019

date

  1. COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST

Previous Owner

Former Owner

Owner Prior to Former Owner

Name

Tokyu Land Corporation

Other than those that have

special interest

Relationship

Refer to

with interested

"5. Summary of the Sellers"

parties

Background /

reasons for

Development purpose

acquisition

Acquisition

Omitted, as the properties were

acquired for development

price

purpose.

Building and

Land

Building: January, 2018

Acquisition

Land: November, 2016

date

  1. COMFORIA TOYOCHO

Previous Owner

Former Owner

Owner Prior to Former Owner

Name

Tokyu Land Corporation

Other than those that have

special interest

Relationship

Refer to

with interested

"5. Summary of the Sellers"

parties

Background /

reasons for

Development purpose

acquisition

Acquisition

Omitted, as the properties were

acquired for development

price

purpose.

Building and

Land

Building: March, 2020

Acquisition

Land: January, 2018

date

(4) COMFORIA FUDOMAE

Previous Owner

Former Owner

Owner Prior to Former Owner

Name

Tokyu Land Corporation

Other than those that have

special interest

Relationship

Refer to

with interested

"5. Summary of the Sellers"

parties

Background /

reasons for

Development purpose

acquisition

Acquisition

Omitted, as the properties were

acquired for development

price

purpose.

Building and

Land

Building: February, 2020

Acquisition

Land: February, 2020

date

  1. TRM's Interested Parties in the Assets to be Acquired
    1. Tokyu Land Corporation, which is the seller of Assets to be Acquired (as described in "5. Summary of the Sellers" above) is an interested party in relation to CRR. Therefore, the procedures required in accordance with the bylaws were completed with respect to agreements with these companies.
    2. CRR plans to entrust the master leasing and property management service in relation to the assets to be acquired to Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation, which are interested parties in relation to TRM. Therefore, the procedures required in accordance with the bylaws were completed with respect to agreements with these companies.
  3. Summary of Brokerage

None

9. Forecast

Please refer to the "Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended July 31, 2020" separately announced today for forecasts of the management performance for the period ending January 31, 2021 (August 1, 2020 - January 31, 2021) and the period ending July 31, 2021 (February 1, 2021 -July 31, 2021) after the acquisition of the Assets to be Acquired.

*Website of CRR: https://www.comforia-reit.co.jp/en/

Attachments

  1. Portfolio List
  2. Exterior Images and Maps of the Assets to be Acquired

Attachment 1. Portfolio List

Acquisition

Share

Area (Note 1)

Property Name

Location (Residential address)

Type of Asset

Price (million

(Note 3)

yen) (Note 2)

Central

COMFORIA

3-5-10 Nihonbashi Ningyocho, Chuo-

Beneficial

Interest in Real

1,586

0.6%

Tokyo

NIHONBASHININGYOCHO

ku, Tokyo

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA WASEDA

147 Bentencho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,900

0.7%

Estate Trust

2-7-10 Nakaochiai, Shinjuku-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA SHIMOOCHIAI

Interest in Real

1,181

0.5%

Tokyo

Estate Trust

4-34-2 Kitashinjuku, Shinjuku-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA HIGASHINAKANO

Interest in Real

552

0.2%

Tokyo

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA GINZA EAST

1-3-1 Irifune, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

3,059

1.2%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA AZABUDAI

3-4-4 Azabudai, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

574

0.2%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA SHIBAKOEN

2-2-15 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,398

0.6%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA NISHIAZABU

4-1-10 Nishiazabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

755

0.3%

Estate Trust

4-1-12 Minamiaoyama, Minato-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA MINAMIAOYAMA

Interest in Real

1,041

0.4%

Tokyo

Estate Trust

1-5-19 Takadanobaba, Shinjuku-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA NISHIWASEDA

Interest in Real

1,685

0.7%

Tokyo

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA HARAJYUKU

3-61-3 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

3,629

1.4%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA MITA NORTH

2-7-16 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

850

0.3%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

3-13-12 Kaigan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

2,650

1.0%

SHIBAURA BOWHOUSE

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

5-1-21 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,300

0.5%

SHIROKANETAKANAWA

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

3-6-3 NihonbashiNingyocho, Chuo-

Beneficial

NIHONBASHININGYOCHO

Interest in Real

2,139

0.8%

ku, Tokyo

EAST

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA ATAGO

3-23-7 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

826

0.3%

Estate Trust

2-6-12 Kudanminami, Chiyoda-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA KUDAN

Interest in Real

1,280

0.5%

Tokyo

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

1-1-6 NihonbashiHoridomecho, Chuo-

Beneficial

NIHONBASHININGYOCHO

Interest in Real

1,108

0.4%

ku, Tokyo

NORTH

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA SHINKAWA

2-15-5 Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,840

0.7%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA AKASAKA

2-17-63 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,945

0.8%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA MITA EAST

4-18-1 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

3,190

1.3%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA SHIBAURA CANAL

3-1-9 Kaigan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,570

0.6%

Estate Trust

Central

Tokyo

Beneficial

COMFORIA KITASANDO

4-5-10 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

4,268

1.7%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA YOYOGIUEHARA

2-31-5 Uehara, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,560

0.6%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA SASAZUKA

1-59-10 Sasazuka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,789

0.7%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

1-13-3 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,806

0.7%

SHINJUKUGYOEN

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

18-2 Ichigayayanagicho, Shinjuku-ku,

Beneficial

Interest in Real

1,623

0.6%

ICHIGAYAYANAGICHO

Tokyo

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA KAGURAZAKA

26-1 Iwatocho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

736

0.3%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA NIBANCHO

4-8 Nibancho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,621

0.6%

Estate Trust

1-20-12

Kitashinjuku,

Shinjuku-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA NISHISHINJUKU

Interest in Real

1,625

0.6%

Tokyo

Estate Trust

1-42-2

Kandajinbocho

Chiyoda-ku

Beneficial

COMFORIA KANDAJINBOCHO

Interest in Real

1,434

0.6%

Tokyo,

Estate Trust

1-2-2 Nihonbashibakurocho, Chuo-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA NIHONBASHI

Interest in Real

1,956

0.8%

Tokyo

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA TAMACHI

4-5-13 Shibaura, Minato-ku Tokyo

Interest in Real

3,272

1.3%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA AZABUJUBAN

1-2-15 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,471

0.6%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

1-10-4 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,406

0.6%

SHINJUKUGYOEN

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

7-3 Iwatocho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,245

0.5%

KAGURAZAKA DEUX

Estate Trust

2-29-1

Higashiazabu,

Minato-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA AZABU EAST

Interest in Real

1,900

0.7%

Tokyo

Estate Trust

Tower Building

6-27-29 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

COMFORIA SHINJUKU

Annex Building

Beneficial

Interest in Real

13,264

5.2%

EASTSIDE TOWER

6-27-28 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Estate Trust

Gate Building

6-27-14 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

COMFORIA

74-23

Ichigayayakuojimachi,

Beneficial

Interest in Real

941

0.4%

ICHIGAYAYAKUOJI

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Estate Trust

COMFORIA AKIHABARA

2-9-19

Higashikanda,

Chiyoda-ku,

Beneficial

Interest in Real

4,425

1.7%

EAST

Tokyo

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA MITA TROIS

3-43-6 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

890

0.4%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA SHIBAURA

2-3-33 Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Real Estate

1,065

0.4%

Beneficial

COMFORIA SHINJUKU

5-8-20, Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

2,150

0.8%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

3-6-4Higashi-Nihonbashi,Chuo-ku,

Beneficial

Interest in Real

1,194

0.5%

HIGASHINIHONBASHI

Tokyo

Estate Trust

Central

COMFORIA

2-1-8 Minato, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Beneficial

Interest in Real

2,380

0.9%

Tokyo

GINZA EAST NIBANKAN

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

HIGASHISHINJUKU STATION

7-27-12 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

5,540

2.2%

FRONT

Estate Trust

2-16-29 Nakaochiai, Shinjuku-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA NAKAOCHIAI

Interest in Real

1,489

0.6%

Tokyo

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

173 Bentencho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,056

0.4%

WASEDA DEUX

Estate Trust

Subtotal

98,168

38.7%

Sub-central

Beneficial

COMFORIA BUNKYOKASUGA

1-15-12 Nishikata, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,470

0.6%

Tokyo

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

1-11-5 Matsugaya, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

910

0.4%

ASAKUSAMATSUGAYA

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA NISHIOI

6-6-1 Nishioi, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

902

0.4%

Estate Trust

2-40-12 Kamitakada, Nakano-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA NAKANO

Interest in Real

881

0.3%

Tokyo

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA SHIMOKITAZAWA

1-9-14 Hanegi, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

2,587

1.0%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA NISHIKAMATA

6-37-3 Nishikamata, Ota-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,550

0.6%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA OYAMA

4-4 Oyamacho, Itabashi-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,987

0.8%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA

3-2-13 Miyoshi, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

740

0.3%

SOUTH

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA KOMAZAWA

2-1-5 Komazawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,290

0.5%

Estate Trust

2-17-27 Koishikawa, Bunkyo-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA KOISHIKAWA

Interest in Real

552

0.2%

Tokyo

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA SENGOKU

4-3-20 Sengoku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,219

0.5%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

2-1-7 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

926

0.4%

DAIKANYAMAAOBADAI

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA IKEBUKURO

2-57-1 Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

602

0.2%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

1-36-1 Ishiwara, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

651

0.3%

RYOGOKUISHIWARA

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

5-24-10 Asakusabashi, Taito-ku,

Beneficial

Interest in Real

874

0.3%

ASAKUSABASHI DEUX

Tokyo

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA OSHIAGE

4-7-2 Narihira, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

714

0.3%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

2-11-12 Honjo, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

762

0.3%

HONJOAZUMABASHI

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

3-5-14 Shirakawa, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

873

0.3%

KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA TROIS

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

16-8 Fuyuki, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

2,658

1.0%

MONZENNAKACHO

Estate Trust

Sub-central

Tokyo

Beneficial

COMFORIA HIMONYA

2-3-3 Himonya, Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,189

0.5%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA MISYUKU

3-23-2 Ikejiri, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,874

0.7%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

6-46-6

Shimouma,

Setagaya-ku,

Beneficial

Interest in Real

1,138

0.4%

GAKUGEIDAIGAKU

Tokyo

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

4-2-19

Higashinakano,

Nakano-ku,

Beneficial

Interest in Real

833

0.3%

HIGASHINAKANO DEUX

Tokyo

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

3-22-21

Higashiikebukuro,

Toshima-

Beneficial

Interest in Real

3,911

1.5%

HIGASHIIKEBUKURO WEST

ku, Tokyo

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA RYOGOKU DEUX

1-2-10 Chitose, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,014

0.4%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA OMORI DEUX

3-4-2 Omorikita, Ota-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,188

0.5%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA MACHIYA

5-51-7 Arakawa, Arakawa-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

594

0.2%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA ASAKUSABASHI

2-20-10 Yanagibashi, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

2,680

1.1%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA RYOGOKU SOUTH

2-14-8 Chitose, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,240

0.5%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA TOYOSU

1-4-12 Edagawa, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

3,096

1.2%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

5-18-5 Tachibana, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

938

0.4%

SUMIDA-TACHIBANA

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA UENOHIROKOJI

3-17-4 Ueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,050

0.4%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

1-11-18 Kasuga, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

2,912

1.1%

KASUGATOMISAKA

Estate Trust

2-29-24

Honkomagome,

Bunkyo-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA HONKOMAGOME

Interest in Real

1,344

0.5%

Tokyo

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA MORISHITA

3-6-8 Shinohashi, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,530

0.6%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA KIBAKOEN

2-17-7 Kiba, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

956

0.4%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

2-6-25

Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku,

Beneficial

Interest in Real

1,972

0.8%

MEGURO CHOJAMARU

Tokyo

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA NISHIMAGOME

2-35-8 Nishimagome, Ota-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

990

0.4%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

2-8-1 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima-ku,

Beneficial

Interest in Real

1,712

0.7%

HIGASHIIKEBUKURO EAST

Tokyo

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

4-3-5

Higashiikebukuro,

Toshima-

Beneficial

Interest in Real

1,132

0.4%

HIGASHIIKEBUKURO

ku,Tokyo

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA KOMABA

4-8-25 Ikejiri, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

5,000

2.0%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA KINSHICHO

3-8-6 Taihei, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,042

0.4%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

4-4-20 Miamisuna, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

4,681

1.8%

MINAMISUNAMACHI

Estate Trust

Sub-central

COMFORIA

3-22-11, Higashishinagawa,

Beneficial

Interest in Real

1,510

0.6%

Tokyo

HIGASHISHINAGAWA

Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

1-12-10 Yakumo, Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

813

0.3%

MEGUROYAKUMO

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA YOGA

3-24-3 Yoga, Setagayaku-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,041

0.4%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

62-2 Nakajuku, Itabashi-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

3,794

1.5%

ITABASHINAKAJUKU

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

1-20-8 Kitashinagawa, Shinagawa-ku,

Beneficial

Interest in Real

1,430

0.6%

SHINAGAWA EAST

Tokyo

Estate Trust

COMFORIA OJIMA

4-8-10 Ojima, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Real Estate

2,110

0.8%

COMFORIA OMORI TROIS

3-36-7 Omorikita, Ota-ku, Tokyo

Real Estate

866

0.3%

COMFORIA

1-3-2

Honkomagome,

Bunkyo-ku

Beneficial

Interest in Real

1,330

0.5%

BUNKYOHAKUSAN

Tokyo

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA KAMATA

4-21-2 Kamata, Ota-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

5,721

2.3%

Estate Trust

COLLEGE COURT

1-15-1

Kamitakaido,

Suginami-ku,

Beneficial

Interest in Real

1,245

0.5%

HACHIMANYAMA

Tokyo

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA UENOIRIYA

2-6-8 Ryusen, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

2,173

0.9%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA IKEJIRI

2-31-18 Ikejiri, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,313

0.5%

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

3-6-11 Kamiuma, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

2,622

1.0%

SETAGAYAKAMIUMA

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

26-11 Iwabuchimachi, Kita-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

2,500

1.0%

AKABANEIWABUCHI

Estate Trust

COMFORIA RYOGOKU TROIS

1-5-15 Kamezawa, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Real Estate

1,660

0.7%

COLLEGE SQUARE

1-15-2 Kamitakaido, Suginami-ku,

Beneficial

Interest in Real

880

0.3%

HACHIMANYAMA

Tokyo

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

2-10-20 Mori, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

2,213

0.9%

KINSHICHO DEUX

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

6-25-5 Kameido, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

2,050

0.8%

KAMEIDO SOUTH

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

4-4-5 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

5,397

2.1%

SHIBUYA WEST

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

2-4-7 Komagata, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,254

0.5%

ASAKUSAKOMAGATA

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

6-20-10 Oi, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

864

0.3%

OMORIKASHIMA

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA OMORIMACHI

4-11-5Omori-nishi,Ota-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,096

0.4%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA KAMIIKEDAI

5-7-22 Kamiikedai, Ota-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,842

0.7%

Estate Trust

CAMPUS

Beneficial

3-2-19 Nagasaki, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

2,740

1.1%

VILLAGE SHIINAMACHI

Estate Trust

Sub-central

Beneficial

COMFORIA TAKINOGAWA

7-48-2 Takinogawa, Kita-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

3,430

1.4%

Tokyo

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

3-11-13 Kiba, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,294

0.5%

KIBASHINSUIKOEN

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

1-30-8 Nishimagome, Ota-ku, Tokyo

Real Estate

1,330

0.5%

NISHIMAGOME HILLSIDE

COMFORIA

2-19-14 Minami Ikebukuro, Toshima-

Beneficial

Interest in Real

1,930

0.8%

IKEBUKURO DEUX

ku, Tokyo

Estate Trust

COMFORIA NARIMASU

3-18-13 Asahicho, Nerima-ku, Tokyo

Real Estate

1,551

0.6%

COMFORIA

Beneficial

2-18-8 Misuji, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,237

0.5%

SHIN-OKACHIMACHI

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST

1-3-5Shin-Ohashi,Koto-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

1,222

0.5%

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA TOYOCHO

2-26-11 Minamisuna, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Interest in Real

3,674

1.4%

Estate Trust

5-1-12 Nishigotanda, Shinagawa-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA FUDOMAE

Interest in Real

1,622

0.6%

Tokyo

Estate Trust

Subtotal

131,921

52.0%

Tokyo

COMFORIA

Beneficial

Metropolitan

1-9-10 Shioyaki, Ichikawa-shi, Chiba

Interest in Real

606

0.2%

ICHIKAWAMYODEN

Area

Estate Trust

Beneficial

COMFORIA YATSUKA

3-38-3 Sezaki, Soka-shi, Saitama

Interest in Real

626

0.2%

Estate Trust

2-216-2

Koyasudori, Kanagawa-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA SHINKOYASU

Interest in Real

1,077

0.4%

Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa

Estate Trust

2-1-13 Gyotokuekimae, Ichikawa-shi,

Beneficial

COMFORIA GYOTOKU

Interest in Real

978

0.4%

Chiba

Estate Trust

GRANCREER

CENTER-

40-3 Chigasaki Chuo,

Tsuzuki-ku,

Beneficial

Interest in Real

4,150

1.6%

MINAMI

Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa

Estate Trust

2-12-1

Utsukushigaoka,

Aoba-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA TAMA-PLAZA

Interest in Real

2,220

0.9%

Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa

Estate Trust

Subtotal

9,657

3.8%

Other Major

1-21-24 Higashinakajima,

Beneficial

COMFORIA SHIN-OSAKA

Higashiyodogawa-ku,Osaka-shi,

Interest in Real

2,400

0.9%

Cities

Osaka

Estate Trust

2-2-51 Kitasanjohigashi, Chuo-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA KITASANJO

Interest in Real

660

0.3%

Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido

Estate Trust

COMFORIA SAPPORO

10-1-6 Kitanijonishi, Chuo-ku,

Beneficial

Interest in Real

1,250

0.5%

SHOKUBUTSUEN

Sapporo-shi Hokkaido

Estate Trust

3-7-15

Tenjinbashi, Kita-ku, Osaka-

Beneficial

COMFORIA OGIMACHI

Interest in Real

1,435

0.6%

shi, Osaka

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

2-6-8 Bakuromachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka-

Beneficial

Interest in Real

1,980

0.8%

SHINSAIBASHI EAST

shi, Osaka

Estate Trust

1-16-14

Kyomachibori,

Nishi-ku,

Beneficial

COMFORIA KYOMACHIBORI

Interest in Real

1,567

0.6%

Osaka-shi, Osaka

Estate Trust

1-5-5 Enokojima, Nishi-ku,Osaka-shi,

Beneficial

COMFORIA AWAZA

Interest in Real

1,289

0.5%

Osaka

Estate Trust

Other Major

2-1-14 Imabashi, Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi,

Beneficial

COMFORIA KITAHAMA

Interest in Real

1,719

0.7%

Cities

Osaka

Estate Trust

COMFORIA

Beneficial

19-13 Hiroshibacho, Suita-shi, Osaka

Interest in Real

1,700

0.7%

ESAKAHIROSHIBACHO

Estate Trust

Subtotal

14,000

5.5%

Total

253,746

100.0%

(Note 1) Explanation of "Area"

  • "Central Tokyo" denotes the five major wards of Tokyo (Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku and Shibuya). ii "Sub-central Tokyo" denotes the other 18 wards of Tokyo.
    iii "Tokyo Metropolitan Area" denotes residential areas equivalent to Central Tokyo and Sub-central Tokyo (areas in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba) where demand for rental residences is strong, but excluding Central Tokyo and Sub-central Tokyo.
    iv "Other Major Cities" denotes residential areas in ordinance-designated cities, etc. except for Central Tokyo, Sub-central Tokyo

and Tokyo Metropolitan Area.

(Note 2) "Acquisition Price" is the purchase price (not including tax and rounded down to the nearest million yen) of the trust beneficial interest in real estate or the real estate listed in the respective sales and purchase agreement.

(Note 3) "Share" refers to the ratio of the Acquisition Price of each property to the total Acquisition Price and rounded to the first decimal place.

Attachment 2. Exterior Images and Maps of the Assets to be Acquired

  1. COMFORIA SHIN-OKACHIMACHI
  1. COMFORIA MORISHITA WEST

  1. COMFORIA TOYOCHO

©2020Google

  1. COMFORIA FUDOMAE

©2020Google

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

