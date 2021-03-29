Comforia Residential REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)

March 29, 2021
For Immediate Release
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:
Comforia Residential REIT, Inc
21-1 Dogenzaka 1-chome, Shibuya-ku,Tokyo
Takehiro Izawa Executive Director
(Code: 3282)
Asset Management Company:
TLC REIT Management Inc.
Hiroyuki Tohmata
President & CEO
Inquiries:
Kentaro Yoshikawa
General Manager of Strategy Department
Comforia Management Division
(TEL: +81-3-6455-3388)
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)
Comforia Residential REIT, Inc ("CRR") announces that it decided today the interest rate for the fixed rate borrowing as announced on March 25, 2021 in the "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans". Details are as follows:
<Long-term Loans>
|
Lender
|
Loan amount
|
Interest rate
|
Scheduled Drawdown date
|
Repayment date
|
Borrowing and repayment method, security and guarantee
|
Development Bank of Japan Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
Kiraboshi Bank, Ltd. Mizuho Bank, Ltd. MUFG Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
4,925 million yen
|
0.40488%
|
March 31,2021
|
March 31,2027
|
Borrowing based on a loan agreement with the lenders shown at left as the creditor, lump-sum repayment, unsecured and unguaranteed
|
The 77 Bank, Ltd.
Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.
The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd. The Higo Bank, Ltd
|
2,000 million yen
|
0.42632%
|
March 31,2021
|
March 31,2028
|
Borrowing based on a loan agreement with the lenders shown at left as the creditor, lump-sum repayment, unsecured and unguaranteed
*Website of CRR:https://www.comforia-reit.co.jp/en/
Disclaimer
Comforia Residential REIT Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 06:01:03 UTC.