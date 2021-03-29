Log in
Comforia Residential REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)

03/29/2021 | 02:02am EDT
March 29, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

Comforia Residential REIT, Inc

21-1 Dogenzaka 1-chome, Shibuya-ku,Tokyo

Takehiro Izawa Executive Director

(Code: 3282)

Asset Management Company:

TLC REIT Management Inc.

Hiroyuki Tohmata

President & CEO

Inquiries:

Kentaro Yoshikawa

General Manager of Strategy Department

Comforia Management Division

(TEL: +81-3-6455-3388)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)

Comforia Residential REIT, Inc ("CRR") announces that it decided today the interest rate for the fixed rate borrowing as announced on March 25, 2021 in the "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans". Details are as follows:

<Long-term Loans>

Lender

Loan amount

Interest rate

Scheduled Drawdown date

Repayment date

Borrowing and repayment method, security and guarantee

Development Bank of Japan Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Kiraboshi Bank, Ltd. Mizuho Bank, Ltd. MUFG Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

4,925 million yen

0.40488%

March 31,2021

March 31,2027

Borrowing based on a loan agreement with the lenders shown at left as the creditor, lump-sum repayment, unsecured and unguaranteed

The 77 Bank, Ltd.

Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd. The Higo Bank, Ltd

2,000 million yen

0.42632%

March 31,2021

March 31,2028

Borrowing based on a loan agreement with the lenders shown at left as the creditor, lump-sum repayment, unsecured and unguaranteed

*Website of CRR:https://www.comforia-reit.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Comforia Residential REIT Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 06:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
