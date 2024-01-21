Comfort Commotrade Limited (CCL) is an India-based commodity broking company. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in various commodities, such as bullion (gold, silver), energy (crude oil, natural gas), metals, food grains (rice, maize), spices, oil and oil seeds, and others. The Company is also engaged in buying, selling and trading all kinds of commodities and shares. The Company is a member of National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). It undertakes various types of initiatives for increasing awareness and improving participation in the commodities markets under the guidance of MCX. It has organized three programs in association with MCX in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan). The Company offers a range of financial products and services through its group companies, including Comfort Securities Limited, Comfort Fincap Limited, Comfort Intech Limited and Luharuka Media & Infra Limited.