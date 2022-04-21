Log in
    FIX   US1999081045

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.

(FIX)
04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
89.43 USD   -2.44%
04:21pComfort Systems USA Announces First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
04/07COMFORT USA : Annual Report (Form ARS)
PU
04/04Comfort Systems Acquires Atlantic Electric
MT
Comfort Systems USA Announces First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

04/21/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), a leading provider of mechanical and electrical contracting services including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results. The results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at https://investors.comfortsystemsusa.com/. The call and the slide presentation to accompany the remarks can be accessed under the Investors tab after first quarter 2022 results are released. If you would like to ask a question, please dial into 1-877-319-0032 fifteen minutes before the conference call begins and enter 9692855 as the conference passcode.

On the next business day following the call, a replay of the entire call will be available on the Company’s website.

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 173 locations in 128 cities around the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 691 M - -
Net income 2022 176 M - -
Net Debt 2022 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 3 284 M 3 284 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 13 200
Free-Float 85,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 91,67 $
Average target price 98,50 $
Spread / Average Target 7,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian E. Lane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William George Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Franklin Myers Chairman
Trent T. McKenna Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Herman E. Bulls Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.-9.97%3 284
VINCI-1.16%55 952
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED15.60%38 287
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-9.50%31 170
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.84%23 250
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.06%20 042