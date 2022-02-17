Log in
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

02/17/2022
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), a leading provider of mechanical and electrical contracting services including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss fourth quarter 2021 financial results. The results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at https://investors.comfortsystemsusa.com/. The call and the slide presentation to accompany the remarks can be accessed under the Investors tab after fourth quarter 2021 results are released. If you would like to ask a question, please dial into 1-877-319-0032 fifteen minutes before the conference call begins and enter 7875193 as the conference passcode.

On the next business day following the call, a replay of the entire call will be available on the Company’s website.

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 169 locations in 126 cities around the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 028 M - -
Net income 2021 144 M - -
Net Debt 2021 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 3 238 M 3 238 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 11 100
Free-Float 85,5%
Managers and Directors
Brian E. Lane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William George Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Franklin Myers Chairman
Jeremy D. Jones Vice President-Information Technology
Trent T. McKenna Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.-9.49%3 238
VINCI10.39%66 051
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.20%35 820
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.47%34 793
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED13.64%23 777
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED17.22%22 915