Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), a leading provider of mechanical and electrical contracting services including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results. The results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at https://investors.comfortsystemsusa.com/. The call and the slide presentation to accompany the remarks can be accessed under the “Investors” tab after second quarter 2023 results are released. Participants who want to join the call and ask a question may register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI44dd24f887a542c68f6dddf3e66f01ed to receive the dial-in information and a unique PIN to seamlessly access the call. Otherwise, please access the listen-only webcast link.

On the next business day following the call, a replay of the entire call will be available on the Company’s website.

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 173 locations in 131 cities around the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.

