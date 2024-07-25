Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) (the “Company”) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net income was $134.0 million, or $3.74 per diluted share, as compared to $69.5 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.81 billion compared to $1.30 billion in 2023. The Company reported operating cash flow of $189.9 million in the current quarter compared to $125.4 million in 2023.

Brian Lane, Comfort Systems USA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our teams achieved superb execution for our customers this quarter, and early results from recently acquired companies also exceeded our high expectations. Second quarter per share earnings were more than 90% higher than the same quarter last year, and cash flow was remarkable for a second quarter.”

Backlog as of June 30, 2024 was $5.77 billion as compared to $5.91 billion as of March 31, 2024 and $4.19 billion as of June 30, 2023. On a same-store basis, backlog increased from $4.19 billion as of June 30, 2023 to $5.22 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Mr. Lane continued, “Backlog also remains at extremely high levels despite a roughly 30% surge in same-store revenue. Same-store backlog is 25% above last year, demand continues at unprecedented levels and our job pipelines are robust. Considering these factors, we remain optimistic that our strong results will continue in the second half of 2024 and into 2025.”

The Company reported net income of $230.3 million, or $6.43 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $126.7 million, or $3.53 per diluted share in 2023. The Company also reported revenue of $3.35 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $2.47 billion in 2023. Operating cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $336.4 million, as compared to $252.3 million in 2023.

— Financial tables follow —

Comfort Systems USA, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

2024

 

%

 

 

2023

 

%

 

 

2024

 

%

 

 

2023

 

%

 

Revenue

 

$

1,810,290

 

 

100.0

 

%

 

$

1,296,430

 

 

100.0

 

%

 

$

3,347,306

 

 

100.0

 

%

 

$

2,471,070

 

 

100.0

 

%

Cost of services

 

 

1,446,694

 

 

79.9

 

%

 

 

1,068,510

 

 

82.4

 

%

 

 

2,686,347

 

 

80.3

 

%

 

 

2,037,745

 

 

82.5

 

%

Gross profit

 

 

363,596

 

 

20.1

 

%

 

 

227,920

 

 

17.6

 

%

 

 

660,959

 

 

19.7

 

%

 

 

433,325

 

 

17.5

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SG&A

 

 

179,537

 

 

9.9

 

%

 

 

136,430

 

 

10.5

 

%

 

 

342,260

 

 

10.2

 

%

 

 

271,462

 

 

11.0

 

%

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

(611

)

 

 

 

 

 

(592

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,431

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,104

)

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

184,670

 

 

10.2

 

%

 

 

92,082

 

 

7.1

 

%

 

 

320,130

 

 

9.6

 

%

 

 

162,967

 

 

6.6

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(445

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,826

)

 

(0.3

)

%

 

 

(475

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6,505

)

 

(0.3

)

%

Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations

 

 

(14,689

)

 

(0.8

)

%

 

 

(3,098

)

 

(0.2

)

%

 

 

(27,180

)

 

(0.8

)

%

 

 

(5,480

)

 

(0.2

)

%

Other income, net

 

 

119

 

 

 

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

 

 

 

236

 

 

 

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

169,655

 

 

9.4

 

%

 

 

85,202

 

 

6.6

 

%

 

 

292,711

 

 

8.7

 

%

 

 

151,027

 

 

6.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

35,646

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,726

 

 

 

 

 

 

62,383

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,335

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

134,009

 

 

7.4

 

%

 

$

69,476

 

 

5.4

 

%

 

$

230,328

 

 

6.9

 

%

 

$

126,692

 

 

5.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

3.75

 

 

 

 

 

$

1.94

 

 

 

 

 

$

6.44

 

 

 

 

 

$

3.54

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

3.74

 

 

 

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

 

 

 

$

6.43

 

 

 

 

 

$

3.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

35,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,822

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,742

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,817

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

35,828

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,906

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,828

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,907

 

 

 

 

Dividends per share

 

$

0.300

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.200

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.550

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.375

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information — (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

134,009

 

$

69,476

 

$

230,328

 

$

126,692

 

Tax gains related to prior years

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,368

)

Tax-related SG&A costs, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

333

 

Net income excluding tax gains

 

$

134,009

 

$

69,476

 

$

230,328

 

$

123,657

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted income per share

 

$

3.74

 

$

1.93

 

$

6.43

 

$

3.53

 

Tax gains related to prior years

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.09

)

Tax-related SG&A costs, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Diluted income per share excluding tax gains

 

$

3.74

 

$

1.93

 

$

6.43

 

$

3.45

 

Note: Net income excluding tax gains and diluted income per share excluding tax gains are presented because the Company believes they reflect the results of the core ongoing operations of the Company, and we believe they are responsive to frequent questions we receive from third parties. These amounts, however, are not considered primary measures of an entity’s financial results under generally accepted accounting principles, and accordingly, they should not be considered an alternative to operating results as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information — Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) — (Unaudited) (In Thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

%

 

2023

 

%

 

 

2024

 

%

 

2023

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

134,009

 

 

 

 

$

69,476

 

 

 

 

 

$

230,328

 

 

 

 

$

126,692

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

35,646

 

 

 

 

 

15,726

 

 

 

 

 

 

62,383

 

 

 

 

 

24,335

 

 

 

 

Other income, net

 

 

(119

)

 

 

 

 

(44

)

 

 

 

 

 

(236

)

 

 

 

 

(45

)

 

 

 

Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations

 

 

14,689

 

 

 

 

 

3,098

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,180

 

 

 

 

 

5,480

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

445

 

 

 

 

 

3,826

 

 

 

 

 

 

475

 

 

 

 

 

6,505

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

(611

)

 

 

 

 

(592

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,431

)

 

 

 

 

(1,104

)

 

 

 

Tax-related SG&A costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

421

 

 

 

 

Amortization

 

 

26,890

 

 

 

 

 

11,013

 

 

 

 

 

 

50,803

 

 

 

 

 

21,344

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

11,790

 

 

 

 

 

9,073

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,044

 

 

 

 

 

18,260

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

222,739

 

 

12.3

%

$

111,576

 

 

8.6

%

 

$

392,546

 

 

11.7

%

$

201,888

 

 

8.2

%

Note: The Company defines adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) as net income, provision for income taxes, other income, net, changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations, interest expense, net, gain on sale of assets, goodwill impairment, other one-time expenses or gains and depreciation and amortization. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity’s financial results, and accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

199,419

 

$

205,150

Billed accounts receivable, net

 

 

1,708,507

 

 

1,318,926

Unbilled accounts receivable, net

 

 

81,184

 

 

72,774

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net

 

 

69,391

 

 

28,084

Other current assets, net

 

 

264,870

 

 

286,166

Total current assets

 

 

2,323,371

 

 

1,911,100

Property and equipment, net

 

 

240,319

 

 

208,568

Goodwill

 

 

874,947

 

 

666,834

Identifiable intangible assets, net

 

 

480,880

 

 

280,397

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

294,467

 

 

238,680

Total assets

 

$

4,213,984

 

$

3,305,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

$

17,686

 

$

4,867

Accounts payable

 

 

590,529

 

 

419,962

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings and deferred revenue

 

 

1,149,896

 

 

909,538

Other current liabilities

 

 

576,837

 

 

386,838

Total current liabilities

 

 

2,334,948

 

 

1,721,205

Long-term debt

 

 

73,377

 

 

39,345

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

323,365

 

 

267,200

Total liabilities

 

 

2,731,690

 

 

2,027,750

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,482,294

 

 

1,277,829

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

4,213,984

 

$

3,305,579

Selected Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) (In Thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash provided by (used in):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

$

189,858

 

 

$

125,410

 

 

$

336,415

 

 

$

252,319

 

Investing activities

 

$

(60,786

)

 

$

(24,683

)

 

$

(282,434

)

 

$

(93,628

)

Financing activities

 

$

(30,445

)

 

$

(89,280

)

 

$

(59,712

)

 

$

(155,898

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash from operating activities

 

$

189,858

 

 

$

125,410

 

 

$

336,415

 

 

$

252,319

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(23,384

)

 

 

(24,610

)

 

 

(48,336

)

 

 

(41,130

)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

 

 

815

 

 

 

1,464

 

 

 

1,829

 

 

 

2,086

 

Free cash flow

 

$

167,289

 

 

$

102,264

 

 

$

289,908

 

 

$

213,275

 

Note: Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less customary capital expenditures, plus the proceeds from asset sales. Other companies may define free cash flow differently. Free cash flow is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, free cash flow is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity’s financial results, and accordingly, free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.