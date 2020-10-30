Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Comfort Systems USA, Inc.    FIX

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.

(FIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comfort USA : Investor Presentation - October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Quality People. Building Solutions.

NYSE: FIX

October 30, 2020

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements and information in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The words

"believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could," or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historic in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") concerning future developments and their effect on the Company. While the Company's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when

made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it anticipates. All comments concerning

the Company's expectations for future revenue and operating results are based on the Company's forecasts for its existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. The Company's forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions that could cause actual future results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and its present expectations or projections.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the use of incorrect estimates for bidding a fixed-price contract; undertaking contractual commitments that exceed the Company's labor resources; failing to perform contractual obligations efficiently enough to maintain profitability; national or regional

weakness in construction activity and economic conditions; the Company's business being negatively affected by health crises or outbreaks of

disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; financial difficulties affecting projects, vendors, customers, or subcontractors; the Company's backlog failing to translate into actual revenue or profits; failure of third party subcontractors and suppliers to complete work as anticipated; difficulty in obtaining or increased costs associated with bonding and insurance; impairment to goodwill; errors in the Company's percentage- of-completion method of accounting; the result of competition in the Company's markets; the Company's decentralized management structure; material failure to comply with varying state and local laws, regulations or requirements; debarment from bidding on or performing government contracts; shortages of labor and specialty building materials; retention of key management; seasonal fluctuations in the demand for mechanical or electrical systems; the imposition of past and future liability from environmental, safety, and health regulations including the inherent risk associated with self-insurance; adverse litigation results; an increase in our effective tax rate; an information technology failure or cyber security breach; and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause the Company's results to differ from its projected results, please see its filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain measures in this presentation are not measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). They should not be considered a replacement for GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures appearing in these slides are identified in the footnote. See the Appendices for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA

  • Leading national mechanical, electrical and plumbing
    ("MEP") installation and service provider
  • $2.8B yearly revenue
  • 11,000 employees
  • History of profitable growth
  • Balanced construction and service portfolio

2

NATIONAL FOOTPRINT

137locations | 112cities | 11,000employees

3

REVENUE BREAKDOWN - YTD 2020

YTD 2020 Revenue = $2.16B

Activity

7% 8%

13%

30%

42%

New Construction

Existing Building Construction

Modular Construction

Service Projects

4

Service Calls, Maintenance & Monitoring

Market Sector

Retail /

Restaurant /

Healthcare

Other

Entertainment

13%

5%

9%

Office Buildings

Education

11%

17%

Government

6%

Industrial

39%

Cost of Sales Breakdown

20192018

15%

15%

36%

11%

34%

11%

38%

40%

Materials

Labor

Subcontract

Other

5

Other includes equipment rentals, vehicles, rent etc.

CONSTRUCTION BACKLOG

($ in millions)

$1,800

$1,600

$1,400

$1,200

$1,000

$800

$600

$400

$200

$763

$948

$1,166

$1,602

$1,429

$-

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q3 2020

6

SERVICE MAINTENANCE BASE

($ in millions)

$135

$130

$125

$120

$115

$110

$105

$111

$116

$123

$127

$130

$100

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q3 2020

7

RECENT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

($ in millions, except per share information)

9/30/20

9/30/19

9/30/20

9/30/19

Revenue

$714.1

$706.9

$2,157.7

$1,895.7

Net Income

$50.1

$36.2

$107.3

$80.3

Diluted EPS

$1.36

$0.98

$2.92

$2.16

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$71.7

$66.1

$187.3

$154.4

Operating Cash Flow

$52.6

$73.1

$216.4

$99.7

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for a GAAP reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA.

8

FOCUS ON CASH FLOW

  • Positive free cash flow for 21 consecutive years
  • Increased dividend for 7 consecutive years
  • Debt/TTM EBITDA = 0.90
  • $70.5M cash at September 30, 2020
  • $222.3M total debt at September 30, 2020
  • Debt capacity
    • $196.5M borrowings at 9/30/20
    • $600M senior credit facility
    • 2025 maturity

9

CONSISTENT CAPITAL ALLOCATION

($ in thousands)

Average 2006 - 2019

$8,749 13%

$10,906 17%

$45,034 70%

Acquisitions

Share Repurchases

Dividends

$70,000

$64,689

$60,000

$56,273

$50,000

$40,000

$30,000

$20,000

$10,000

$-

Free Cash Flow

Disc Spending

10

MODULAR OFF-SITE CONSTRUCTION

11

OUR STRENGTH

  • Consistent free cash flow
  • Strong Balance Sheet
  • Acquisition record
  • Leading innovation
  • Profitable growth

12

THANK YOU

137 Locations

36 operating companies across America at

137 locations in 112 cities

11,000 Employees

11,000 of the most qualified HVAC and electrical contracting personnel in America

$2.8 Billion

$2.8 billion in yearly revenue

CONTACT:

Bill George

Executive Vice President & CFO 1-800-723-8431Bill.George@comfortsystemsusa.comwww.comfortsystemsusa.com

13

APPENDIX - GAAP RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net Income

$50,088

$36,233

$107,299

$80,272

Provision for Income Taxes

8,279

12,473

30,100

26,339

Other (Income) Expense, net

15

(3)

(10)

(167)

Changes in the Fair Value of Contingent Earn-out

(3,423)

2,004

(1,824)

3,924

Obligations

Interest Expense, net

1,726

2,697

6,805

6,717

Gain on Sale of Assets

(377)

(708)

(1,243)

(1,119)

Depreciation and Amortization

15,350

13,424

46,124

38,443

Adjusted EBITDA

$71,658

$66,120

$187,251

$154,409

Note: The Company defines adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as net income, provision for income taxes, other expense (income), net, changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations, interest expense, net, gain on sale of assets, goodwill impairment and depreciation and amortization. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity's financial results, and accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

14

Disclaimer

Comfort Systems USA Inc. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 21:04:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.
05:05pCOMFORT USA : Investor Presentation - October 2020
PU
04:34pCOMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
10/26COMFORT USA : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
10/26COMFORT SYSTEMS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26COMFORT USA : Systems USA Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
10/26COMFORT USA : Systems USA Increases Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/26COMFORT USA : SYSTEMS USA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
10/26COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other E..
AQ
10/20COMFORT USA : Systems USA Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webca..
BU
09/07COMFORT USA : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 851 M - -
Net income 2020 138 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 1 623 M 1 623 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 45,00 $
Last Close Price 44,68 $
Spread / Highest target 0,72%
Spread / Average Target 0,72%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian E. Lane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Myers Chairman
William George Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy D. Jones Vice President-Information Technology
Herman E. Bulls Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.-10.37%1 623
VINCI SA-32.87%43 557
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.07%32 001
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.60%18 249
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-28.43%17 632
FERROVIAL, S.A.-29.31%16 329
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group