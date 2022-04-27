Comfort USA : SYSTEMS USA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS Houston, TX - April 27, 2022 - Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) (the "Company") today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, net income was $86.8 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, as compared to $26.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The first quarter of 2022 included a diluted per share net gain of $1.49 related to the resolution of tax refund claims from years 2016 through 2018 as well as estimated tax benefits from years 2019 through 2021. Without those tax gains related to prior years, our diluted per share earnings would have been $0.91. Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $885.2 million compared to $669.8 million in 2021. The Company reported operating cash flow of $63.7 million in the current quarter compared to $84.6 million in 2021. Backlog as of March 31, 2022 was $2.73 billion as compared to $2.31 billion as of December 31, 2021 and $1.66 billion as of March 31, 2021. On a same-store basis, backlog increased from $1.66 billion as of March 31, 2021 to $2.50 billion as of March 31, 2022. Brian Lane, Comfort Systems USA's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report a very encouraging start to 2022, as our teams continue to achieve superb execution across our markets. The first quarter was busy, and same-store revenue increased substantially. Even without the tax gains, we recorded a strong start for 2022, with new work commencing across our footprint. Bookings once again increased significantly, providing further evidence of solid underlying demand for our services. Our cash flow is also very good, especially when considering the working capital that we are deploying to support growth." As the Company previously reported, during January of 2022 it resolved and was paid refund claims for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 tax years. As a result, the Company reported in the first quarter of 2022 an incremental benefit of $29.5 million in after tax net income, or approximately $0.82 per diluted share. The Company reported an additional benefit in the first quarter of 2022 of $24.3 million, or approximately $0.67 per diluted share, that related to changes in estimates for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 tax years in light of the resolution of the previous years. Mr. Lane concluded, "Several terrific new companies joined us recently, and they are making a big contribution to our culture and our results. We are optimistic that 2022 revenue and earnings will benefit from our very strong backlog and years of investment in our existing and in new businesses. We continue to invest for the long term, and our number one priority is to grow, develop and reward our teams as they work safely to improve their communities and our country." The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and position on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Central Time. The call-in number for this conference call is 1-877-319-0032, and the passcode is 9692855. The call and the slide presentation to accompany the remarks can be accessed on the Company's website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com under the Investor tab. A replay of the entire call will be available on the Company's website on the next business day following the call. Comfort Systems USA® is a leading provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services, with 173 locations in 128 cities across the nation. For more information, visit the Company's website atwww.comfortsystemsusa.com.

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to applicable securities laws and regulations. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could," or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historic in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") concerning future developments and their effect on the Company. While the Company's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it anticipates, and the Company's actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of our results or developments in subsequent periods. All comments concerning the Company's expectations for future revenue and operating results are based on the Company's forecasts for its existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. The Company's forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions that could cause actual future results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and its present expectations or projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the use of incorrect estimates for bidding a fixed-price contract; undertaking contractual commitments that exceed the Company's labor resources; failing to perform contractual obligations efficiently enough to maintain profitability; national or regional weakness in construction activity and economic conditions; the Company's business being negatively affected by health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics (and related impacts, such as vaccine mandates or supply chain disruptions); financial difficulties affecting projects, vendors, customers, or subcontractors; the Company's backlog failing to translate into actual revenue or profits; failure of third party subcontractors and suppliers to complete work as anticipated; difficulty in obtaining or increased costs associated with bonding and insurance; impairment to goodwill; errors in the Company's percentage-of-completion method of accounting; the result of competition in the Company's markets; the Company's decentralized management structure; material failure to comply with varying state and local laws, regulations or requirements; debarment from bidding on or performing government contracts; shortages of labor and specialty building materials or material increases to the cost thereof; retention of key management; seasonal fluctuations in the demand for mechanical and electrical systems; the imposition of past and future liability from environmental, safety, and health regulations including the inherent risk associated with self-insurance; adverse litigation results; an increase in our effective tax rate; a material information technology failure or a material cyber security breach; risks associated with acquisitions, such as challenges to our ability to integrate those companies into our internal control environment; our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations; our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; extreme weather conditions (such as storms, droughts, extreme heat or cold, wildfires and floods), including as a result of climate change, and any resulting regulations or restrictions related thereto; and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause the Company's results to differ from its projected results, please see its filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. - Financial tables follow -

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited) 2022 % 2021 % Revenue $ 885,216 100.0 % $ 669,761 100.0 % Cost of services 732,072 82.7 % 546,292 81.6 % Gross profit 153,144 17.3 % 123,469 18.4 % SG&A 117,776 13.3 % 88,214 13.2 % Gain on sale of assets (323) - (350) (0.1) % Operating income 35,691 4.0 % 35,605 5.3 % Interest expense, net (2,126) (0.2) % (1,494) (0.2) % Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations 4,088 0.5 % 1,186 0.2 % Other income (expense) 56 - (69) - Income before income taxes 37,709 4.3 % 35,228 5.3 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes (49,053) 8,737 Net income $ 86,762 9.8 % $ 26,491 4.0 % Income per share Basic $ 2.40 $ 0.73 Diluted $ 2.40 $ 0.73 Shares used in computing income per share: Basic 36,076 36,286 Diluted 36,188 36,499 Dividends per share $ 0.130 $ 0.115

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information - (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 86,762 $ 26,491 Tax gains (57,255) - Tax-related SG&A costs, net of tax 3,519 - Net income excluding tax gains $ 33,026 $ 26,491 Diluted income per share $ 2.40 $ 0.73 Tax gains (1.59) - Tax-related SG&A costs, net of tax 0.10 - Diluted income per share excluding tax gains $ 0.91 $ 0.73 Note: Net income excluding tax gains and diluted income per share excluding tax gains are presented because the Company believes they reflect the results of the core ongoing operations of the Company, and we believe they are responsive to frequent questions we receive from third parties. These amounts, however, are not considered primary measures of an entity's financial results under generally accepted accounting principles, and accordingly, they should not be considered an alternative to operating results as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information - Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") - (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 % 2021 % Net income $ 86,762 $ 26,491 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (49,053) 8,737 Other expense (income), net (56) 69 Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations (4,088) (1,186) Interest expense, net 2,126 1,494 Gain on sale of assets (323) (350) Tax-related SG&A costs 4,455 - Depreciation and amortization 20,837 15,976 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,660 6.9 % $ 51,231 7.6 % Note: The Company defines adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as net income, provision for income taxes, other expense (income), net, changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations, interest expense, net, gain on sale of assets, goodwill impairment, other one-time expenses or gains and depreciation and amortization. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity's financial results, and accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,615 $ 58,776 Billed accounts receivable, net 804,832 773,716 Unbilled accounts receivable, net 70,901 61,881 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net 18,313 29,900 Other current assets, net 129,968 103,048 Total current assets 1,139,629 1,027,321 Property and equipment, net 127,711 128,554 Goodwill 593,947 592,114 Identifiable intangible assets, net 291,990 304,781 Other noncurrent assets 155,136 156,344 Total assets $ 2,308,413 $ 2,209,114 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 407 $ 2,788 Accounts payable 267,246 254,788 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 316,478 307,380 Other current liabilities 273,068 271,598 Total current liabilities 857,199 836,554 Long-term debt, net 412,079 385,242 Other long-term liabilities 160,727 181,652 Total liabilities 1,430,005 1,403,448 Total stockholders' equity 878,408 805,666 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,308,413 $ 2,209,114