Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Issuer/ ManagerCOMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITEDSecuritiesCOMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD - SG1N31909426 - C52
Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 15-Dec-2021 17:51:51Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleShare Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeAnnouncement ReferenceSG211215OTHRS1QISubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Angeline Joyce Lee Siang PohrDesignationCompany SecretaryDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Share Buy-Back by way of Market Acquisition.
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back15/12/2021
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase216,698,416Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYes
|
|
Singapore Exchange
|
Overseas Exchange
|
Date of Purchase
|
15/12/2021
|
Total Number of shares purchased
|
192,500
|
Number of shares cancelled
|
0
|
Number of shares held as treasury shares
|
192,500
Price Paid per share
|
Price Paid per share
|
SGD 1.39
|
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
|
SGD 267,918.57
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo
|
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
|
Number
|
Percentage#
|
By way of Market Acquisition
|
192,500
|
0.009
|
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
192,500
|
0.009
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase2,166,984,163Number of treasury shares held after purchase463,750
ComfortDelGro Corporation Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 10:08:07 UTC.