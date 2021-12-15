Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Issuer/ ManagerCOMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITEDSecuritiesCOMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD - SG1N31909426 - C52

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 15-Dec-2021 17:51:51Announcement Sub TitleShare Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Share Buy-Back by way of Market Acquisition.

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back15/12/2021

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 15/12/2021 Total Number of shares purchased 192,500 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 192,500 Price Paid per share Price Paid per share SGD 1.39 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 267,918.57 Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase216,698,416Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYesPrice Paid per share

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 192,500 0.009 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 192,500 0.009 #Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained #Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase2,166,984,163Number of treasury shares held after purchase463,750

