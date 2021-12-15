Log in
    C52   SG1N31909426

COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED

(C52)
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

12/15/2021
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ ManagerCOMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITEDSecuritiesCOMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD - SG1N31909426 - C52
Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Details
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 15-Dec-2021 17:51:51Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleShare Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeAnnouncement ReferenceSG211215OTHRS1QISubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Angeline Joyce Lee Siang PohrDesignationCompany SecretaryDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Share Buy-Back by way of Market Acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back15/12/2021
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase216,698,416Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 15/12/2021
Total Number of shares purchased 192,500
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 192,500
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 1.39
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 267,918.57
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 192,500 0.009
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 192,500 0.009
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase2,166,984,163Number of treasury shares held after purchase463,750
Related Announcements
Disclaimer

ComfortDelGro Corporation Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 10:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 527 M 2 578 M 2 578 M
Net income 2021 172 M 126 M 126 M
Net cash 2021 515 M 376 M 376 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 2 991 M 2 184 M 2 186 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 24 025
Free-Float 98,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1,38 SGD
Average target price 1,88 SGD
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ban Seng Yang Group CEO, MD & Non-Independent Director
Thong Hean Koh Group Chief Financial Officer
Jit Poh Lim Non-Executive Chairman
Eng Hoe Neo Group Chief Technology Officer
Wai Fun Sum Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED-17.37%2 184
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-5.65%32 460
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.15%3 743
FIRSTGROUP PLC40.54%1 028
NOBINA AB (PUBL)55.27%1 015
UNITTEC CO.,LTD34.95%754