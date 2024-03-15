Effective March 15, 2024, Comintel Corporation Bhd will change its Bursa Malaysia stock ticker symbol to BNASTRA from COMCORP.
Comintel Corporation
Equities
COMCORP
MYL7195OO000
Construction & Engineering
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.7 MYR
|-3.95%
|+6.25%
|+22.30%
|Mar. 13
|Comintel Changes Name to Binastra Corp.
|MT
|Mar. 08
|Comintel Corporation Bhd has Changed its Name to Binastra Corporation Berhad
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+22.30%
|171M
|+2.90%
|74.79B
|+2.25%
|58.77B
|+12.31%
|35.25B
|+8.52%
|30.04B
|+9.39%
|29.18B
|+19.86%
|20.85B
|+15.67%
|20.18B
|+8.62%
|15.57B
|+51.66%
|15.24B
