Comintel Corporation Bhd is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Companyâs segments include Investment Holding, System Integration & Maintenance Services (SIMS), and Construction. The Investment Holding segment is engaged in the provision of investments in subsidiaries and other investments. The System Integration and Maintenance Services segment is engaged in the provision of turnkey engineering design and integration, program management, installation, commissioning, and the provision of electronic systems testing and repair. The Company operates the construction segment through its subsidiary, Binastra Builders Sdn Bhd, which is engaged in construction activities.