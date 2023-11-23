Commander Resources Ltd., incorporated on July 23, 1987, is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada and Mexico. Its properties include First Loon, Sabin, October Dome, Henry Lee, Omineca, Burn, South Voiseyâs Bay, Pedro, Hammerdown, Flume and Nepisiguit. Its First Loon Property is in northwestern Ontario in the Pickle Lake Gold Belt, which covers an area of approximately 8,892 ha. The Sabin property is located at the north margin of the mineral-rich Sturgeon Lake Greenstone belt of Archean metavolcanic. The South Voiseyâs Bay property covers overs 29,400 hectares and is located approximately 80 km in central Labrador. Its Pedro claims are located approximately 100 km from the city of Torreon. The Nepisiguit property consists of over 55 contiguous mineral claim units covering an area of 1,203.9 hectares located approximately 40 km southwest of the city of Bathurst, New Brunswick.

Sector Diversified Mining