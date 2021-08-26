Commander Resources : Second Quarter FS & MD&A 2021

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Company discloses that the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. They have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Professional Accountants of Canada.
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
AS AT
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Note
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
316,418
600,854
Receivables
4,298
41,555
Prepaid expenses
48,252
41,719
Marketable securities
3
1,085,140
1,025,380
1,454,108
1,709,508
Non-current assets
Reclamation bond
4
28,000
18,000
Exploration and evaluation assets
4
154,106
146,006
Property and equipment
5
90,467
112,447
272,573
276,453
TOTAL ASSETS
1,726,681
1,985,961
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
44,978
33,154
Lease liability
5
34,312
32,807
Advance from optionee
4(d)
1,014
6,631
80,304
72,592
Lease liability
5
6,254
23,795
Loan payable
6
40,000
40,000
126,558
136,387
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
7
41,143,735
41,143,735
Reserves
7
244,726
378,084
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,082,844)
(2,187,114)
Deficit
(37,705,494)
(37,485,131)
1,600,123
1,849,574
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,726,681
1,985,961
Nature of operations and going concern
1
Subsequent events
13
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on August 26, 2021:
"Eric Norton"
Director
"Brandon Macdonald"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Note
$
$
$
$
Expenses
Accounting and audit
8
13,197
14,319
28,538
34,610
Administration
3,614
3,170
9,339
15,287
Amortization
5
10,990
13,570
21,980
27,141
Consulting
8
17,100
17,100
34,200
34,200
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
4
30,067
9,564
79,721
41,711
Filing fees and transfer agent
953
2,519
10,837
10,009
Finance costs
5
1,034
407
2,249
1,115
Investor and shareholder relations
24,297
35,522
72,235
146,910
Legal
1,814
5,041
2,830
7,558
Project evaluation
7,773
34,151
13,286
44,385
Salary and benefits
8
39,086
28,845
79,411
69,182
Share-based compensation
7
1,247
805
2,494
3,220
Loss from operating expenses
(151,172)
(165,013)
(357,120)
(435,328)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
186
(982)
(18)
(2,308)
Interest and management fee income
4(d)
412
121
923
1,300
Loss for the period
(150,574)
(165,874)
(356,215)
(436,336)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Change in fair value of marketable securities at FVOCI
3
37,270
763,570
104,270
364,690
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(113,304)
597,696
(251,945)
(71,646)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic and diluted #
35,650,772
35,650,772
35,650,772
35,650,772
Basic and diluted loss per common share $
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.01)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
Accumulated other
Total
Number
Share
comprehensive
shareholders'
of Shares
capital
Reserves
income (loss)
Deficit
equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
January 1, 2020
35,650,772
41,143,735
868,981
(2,170,604)
(37,662,142)
2,179,970
Share-based compensation
-
-
3,220
-
-
3,220
Reclassification on expiry of warrants
-
-
(524,974)
-
524,974
-
Fair value adjustment on maketable securities
-
-
-
364,690
-
364,690
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(436,336)
(436,336)
June 30, 2020
35,650,772
41,143,735
347,227
(1,805,914)
(37,573,504)
2,111,544
January 1, 2021
35,650,772
41,143,735
378,084
(2,187,114)
(37,485,131)
1,849,574
Share-based compensation
-
-
2,494
-
-
2,494
Reclassification on expiry of options
-
-
(135,852)
-
135,852
-
Fair value adjustment on maketable securities
-
-
-
104,270
-
104,270
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(356,215)
(356,215)
June 30, 2021
35,650,772
41,143,735
244,726
(2,082,844)
(37,705,494)
1,600,123
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page 5 of 20
