Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Commander Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMD   CA2005023007

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.

(CMD)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Commander Resources : Second Quarter FS & MD&A 2021

08/26/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notice of No Auditor Review

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Company discloses that the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. They have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Professional Accountants of Canada.

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

AS AT

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Note

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

316,418

600,854

Receivables

4,298

41,555

Prepaid expenses

48,252

41,719

Marketable securities

3

1,085,140

1,025,380

1,454,108

1,709,508

Non-current assets

Reclamation bond

4

28,000

18,000

Exploration and evaluation assets

4

154,106

146,006

Property and equipment

5

90,467

112,447

272,573

276,453

TOTAL ASSETS

1,726,681

1,985,961

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

44,978

33,154

Lease liability

5

34,312

32,807

Advance from optionee

4(d)

1,014

6,631

80,304

72,592

Lease liability

5

6,254

23,795

Loan payable

6

40,000

40,000

126,558

136,387

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

7

41,143,735

41,143,735

Reserves

7

244,726

378,084

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,082,844)

(2,187,114)

Deficit

(37,705,494)

(37,485,131)

1,600,123

1,849,574

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,726,681

1,985,961

Nature of operations and going concern

1

Subsequent events

13

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on August 26, 2021:

"Eric Norton"

Director

"Brandon Macdonald"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page 3 of 20

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Note

$

$

$

$

Expenses

Accounting and audit

8

13,197

14,319

28,538

34,610

Administration

3,614

3,170

9,339

15,287

Amortization

5

10,990

13,570

21,980

27,141

Consulting

8

17,100

17,100

34,200

34,200

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

4

30,067

9,564

79,721

41,711

Filing fees and transfer agent

953

2,519

10,837

10,009

Finance costs

5

1,034

407

2,249

1,115

Investor and shareholder relations

24,297

35,522

72,235

146,910

Legal

1,814

5,041

2,830

7,558

Project evaluation

7,773

34,151

13,286

44,385

Salary and benefits

8

39,086

28,845

79,411

69,182

Share-based compensation

7

1,247

805

2,494

3,220

Loss from operating expenses

(151,172)

(165,013)

(357,120)

(435,328)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

186

(982)

(18)

(2,308)

Interest and management fee income

4(d)

412

121

923

1,300

Loss for the period

(150,574)

(165,874)

(356,215)

(436,336)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Change in fair value of marketable securities at FVOCI

3

37,270

763,570

104,270

364,690

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(113,304)

597,696

(251,945)

(71,646)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Basic and diluted #

35,650,772

35,650,772

35,650,772

35,650,772

Basic and diluted loss per common share $

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.01)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page 4 of 20

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

Accumulated other

Total

Number

Share

comprehensive

shareholders'

of Shares

capital

Reserves

income (loss)

Deficit

equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

January 1, 2020

35,650,772

41,143,735

868,981

(2,170,604)

(37,662,142)

2,179,970

Share-based compensation

-

-

3,220

-

-

3,220

Reclassification on expiry of warrants

-

-

(524,974)

-

524,974

-

Fair value adjustment on maketable securities

-

-

-

364,690

-

364,690

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(436,336)

(436,336)

June 30, 2020

35,650,772

41,143,735

347,227

(1,805,914)

(37,573,504)

2,111,544

January 1, 2021

35,650,772

41,143,735

378,084

(2,187,114)

(37,485,131)

1,849,574

Share-based compensation

-

-

2,494

-

-

2,494

Reclassification on expiry of options

-

-

(135,852)

-

135,852

-

Fair value adjustment on maketable securities

-

-

-

104,270

-

104,270

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(356,215)

(356,215)

June 30, 2021

35,650,772

41,143,735

244,726

(2,082,844)

(37,705,494)

1,600,123

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page 5 of 20

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Commander Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 17:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
01:41pCOMMANDER RESOURCES : Second Quarter FS & MD&A 2021
PU
08/05COMMANDER RESOURCES : Unveils Plans for Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing..
MT
08/05Commander Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing
NE
08/05Commander Resources Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.75 millio..
CI
07/28Southern Empire Options Pedro Gold Project, Mexico
AQ
07/27Commander Resources Ltd. Options Pedro Gold Project, Durango Mexico, to South..
CI
07/27SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES : Options Pedro Gold Project in Mexico; Up in Early Fr..
MT
07/27Commander Options Pedro Gold Project, Durango Mexico, to Southern Empire Reso..
NE
07/27COMMANDER RESOURCES : Southern Empire Options Pedro Gold Project, México
AQ
05/17Commander Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,38 M -0,30 M -0,30 M
Net cash 2020 1,53 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,13 M 5,64 M 5,63 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Commander Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Cameron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia Fong Chief Financial Officer
Brandon Macdonald Chairman
David Harold Watkins Independent Director
Eric W. Norton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.8.11%6
BHP GROUP5.94%163 060
RIO TINTO PLC-0.88%122 610
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC25.18%51 478
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.47%34 686
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)72.84%22 969