Commander Resources : Third Quarter FS & MD&A 2022

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Notice of No Auditor Review
In accordance with National Instrument 51‐102, the Company discloses that the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. They have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Professional Accountants of Canada.
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
AS AT
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Note
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
155,301
595,840
Receivables
216,127
112,923
Prepaid expenses
26,435
34,258
Marketable securities
3
368,825
1,070,220
766,688
1,813,241
Non‐current assets
Reclamation bonds
4
28,000
28,000
Exploration and evaluation assets
4
114,782
113,642
Property and equipment
5
97,562
68,488
240,344
210,130
TOTAL ASSETS
1,007,032
2,023,371
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
125,274
33,543
Advances from optionees
4(b),(j)
8,479
59,536
Flow through share premium liability
7
864
8,193
Lease liability
5
31,120
23,794
Loan payable
6
40,000
40,000
205,737
165,066
Lease liability
5
28,250
‐
233,987
165,066
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
8
41,746,545
41,746,545
Reserves
8
473,169
448,582
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,652,457)
(2,105,234)
Deficit
(38,794,212)
(38,231,588)
773,045
1,858,305
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,007,032
2,023,371
Nature of operations and going concern
1
Subsequent event
14
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on October 21, 2022:
"Eric Norton"
Director
"Brandon Macdonald"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note
$
$
$
$
Expenses
Administration
8,611
6,496
21,645
15,835
Consulting fees
9
27,000
31,950
81,000
95,850
Salary and benefits
9
37,501
37,501
117,334
116,912
Professional fees
1,059
2,467
16,991
4,135
Filing fees and transfer agent
1,053
1,296
11,886
12,133
Investor and shareholder relations
33,919
31,721
113,079
103,956
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
4
151,704
239,410
231,674
319,131
Project evaluation
2,816
2,942
14,789
16,228
Amortization
5
10,765
10,990
32,726
32,970
Finance costs
5
458
851
1,203
3,100
Share‐based compensation
8
21,229
1,247
24,587
3,741
Loss from operating activities
(296,115)
(366,871)
(666,914)
(723,991)
other expenses (income)
Cost recoveries on exploration and evaluation assets
4(b),(j)
50,000
50,000
89,500
50,000
Foreign exchange gain
170
113
293
95
Interest and management fee income
4(b)
5,435
677
7,168
1,600
Other income
7
5,335
‐
7,329
‐
Loss for the period
(235,175)
(316,081)
(562,624)
(672,296)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Change in fair value of marketable securities at FVOCI
3
74,927
(190,200)
(547,223)
(85,930)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(160,248)
(506,281)
(1,109,847)
(758,226)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic and diluted #
39,453,896
36,423,224
39,453,896
35,911,085
Basic and diluted loss per common share $
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
Accumulated other
Total
Number
Share
comprehensive
shareholders'
of Shares
capital
Reserves
Loss
Deficit
equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
December 31, 2020
Shares issued for cash Shares issued costs Share‐based compensation Reclassification on expiry of options Fair value adjustment on
maketable securities Loss for the period
35,650,772
41,143,735
378,084
(2,187,114)
(37,485,131)
1,849,574
3,803,124
650,540
12,000
‐
‐
662,540
‐
(31,721)
(31,721)
‐
‐
3,741
‐
‐
3,741
‐
‐
(135,852)
‐
135,852
‐
‐
‐
‐
(85,930)
‐
(85,930)
‐
‐
‐
‐
(672,296)
(672,296)
September 30, 2021
39,453,896
41,762,554
257,973
(2,273,044)
(38,021,575)
1,725,908
December 31, 2021
39,453,896
41,746,545
448,582
(2,105,234)
(38,231,588)
1,858,305
Share‐based compensation
‐
‐
24,587
‐
‐
24,587
Fair value adjustment on
‐
‐
‐
(547,223)
‐
(547,223)
maketable securities
Loss for the period
‐
‐
‐
‐
(562,624)
(562,624)
September 30, 2022
39,453,896
41,746,545
473,169
(2,652,457)
(38,794,212)
773,045
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
