Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Commander Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMD   CA2005023007

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.

(CMD)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  20:03 20/10/2022 BST
0.0900 CAD   +12.50%
10/21Commander Resources : Third Quarter FS & MD&A 2022
PU
10/06Commander Resources Ltd. Reports an Initial 1,000 Meter Drill Program At Its Burn Copper and Gold Porphyry Project in British Columbia
CI
09/16Commander Partner Fjordland Concludes Exploration Program at South Voisey's Bay, Labrador
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Commander Resources : Third Quarter FS & MD&A 2022

10/21/2022 | 11:30pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notice of No Auditor Review

In accordance with National Instrument 51‐102, the Company discloses that the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. They have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Professional Accountants of Canada.

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

AS AT

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Note

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

155,301

595,840

Receivables

216,127

112,923

Prepaid expenses

26,435

34,258

Marketable securities

3

368,825

1,070,220

766,688

1,813,241

Non‐current assets

Reclamation bonds

4

28,000

28,000

Exploration and evaluation assets

4

114,782

113,642

Property and equipment

5

97,562

68,488

240,344

210,130

TOTAL ASSETS

1,007,032

2,023,371

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

125,274

33,543

Advances from optionees

4(b),(j)

8,479

59,536

Flow through share premium liability

7

864

8,193

Lease liability

5

31,120

23,794

Loan payable

6

40,000

40,000

205,737

165,066

Lease liability

5

28,250

233,987

165,066

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

8

41,746,545

41,746,545

Reserves

8

473,169

448,582

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,652,457)

(2,105,234)

Deficit

(38,794,212)

(38,231,588)

773,045

1,858,305

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,007,032

2,023,371

Nature of operations and going concern

1

Subsequent event

14

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on October 21, 2022:

"Eric Norton"

Director

"Brandon Macdonald"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page 3 of 20

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Note

$

$

$

$

Expenses

Administration

8,611

6,496

21,645

15,835

Consulting fees

9

27,000

31,950

81,000

95,850

Salary and benefits

9

37,501

37,501

117,334

116,912

Professional fees

1,059

2,467

16,991

4,135

Filing fees and transfer agent

1,053

1,296

11,886

12,133

Investor and shareholder relations

33,919

31,721

113,079

103,956

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

4

151,704

239,410

231,674

319,131

Project evaluation

2,816

2,942

14,789

16,228

Amortization

5

10,765

10,990

32,726

32,970

Finance costs

5

458

851

1,203

3,100

Share‐based compensation

8

21,229

1,247

24,587

3,741

Loss from operating activities

(296,115)

(366,871)

(666,914)

(723,991)

other expenses (income)

Cost recoveries on exploration and evaluation assets

4(b),(j)

50,000

50,000

89,500

50,000

Foreign exchange gain

170

113

293

95

Interest and management fee income

4(b)

5,435

677

7,168

1,600

Other income

7

5,335

7,329

Loss for the period

(235,175)

(316,081)

(562,624)

(672,296)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Change in fair value of marketable securities at FVOCI

3

74,927

(190,200)

(547,223)

(85,930)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(160,248)

(506,281)

(1,109,847)

(758,226)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Basic and diluted #

39,453,896

36,423,224

39,453,896

35,911,085

Basic and diluted loss per common share $

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page 4 of 20

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Accumulated other

Total

Number

Share

comprehensive

shareholders'

of Shares

capital

Reserves

Loss

Deficit

equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

December 31, 2020

Shares issued for cash Shares issued costs Share‐based compensation Reclassification on expiry of options Fair value adjustment on

maketable securities Loss for the period

35,650,772

41,143,735

378,084

(2,187,114)

(37,485,131)

1,849,574

3,803,124

650,540

12,000

662,540

(31,721)

(31,721)

3,741

3,741

(135,852)

135,852

(85,930)

(85,930)

(672,296)

(672,296)

September 30, 2021

39,453,896

41,762,554

257,973

(2,273,044)

(38,021,575)

1,725,908

December 31, 2021

39,453,896

41,746,545

448,582

(2,105,234)

(38,231,588)

1,858,305

Share‐based compensation

24,587

24,587

Fair value adjustment on

(547,223)

(547,223)

maketable securities

Loss for the period

(562,624)

(562,624)

September 30, 2022

39,453,896

41,746,545

473,169

(2,652,457)

(38,794,212)

773,045

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page 5 of 20

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Commander Resources Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 22:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
10/21Commander Resources : Third Quarter FS & MD&A 2022
PU
10/06Commander Resources Ltd. Reports an Initial 1,000 Meter Drill Program At Its Burn Coppe..
CI
09/16Commander Partner Fjordland Concludes Exploration Program at South Voisey's Bay, Labrad..
AQ
09/16Commander Partner Fjordland Terminates Drilling at South Voisey's Bay, Labrador
AQ
09/16Commander Partner Fjordland Concludes Exploration Program at South Voisey's Bay, Labrad
AQ
09/08Commander Resources : Reports on 2022 Annual General Meeting & Stock Option Grants
PU
08/29Commander Resources : Second Quarter FS & MD&A 2022
PU
08/17Commander Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
08/16Fjordland Exploration Inc. and Ivanhoe Electric Commence Drilling At South Voisey's Bay..
CI
08/16Commander Resources : Partners Fjordland and Ivanhoe Electric Commence Drilling at South V..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,88 M -0,64 M -0,57 M
Net cash 2021 1,60 M 1,17 M 1,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,55 M 2,59 M 2,31 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Commander Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Cameron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia Fong Chief Financial Officer
Brandon Macdonald Chairman
David Harold Watkins Independent Director
Eric W. Norton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.-43.75%3
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.87%123 050
RIO TINTO PLC-3.33%88 374
GLENCORE PLC29.27%70 474
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)97.71%50 793
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.04%36 383