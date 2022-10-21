Commander Resources : Third Quarter FS & MD&A 2022

Notice of No Auditor Review

In accordance with National Instrument 51‐102, the Company discloses that the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. They have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Professional Accountants of Canada.