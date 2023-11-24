Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notice of No Auditor Review

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Company discloses that the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. They have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Professional Accountants of Canada.

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

AS AT

September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

Note

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,146,942

249,263

Receivables

12

188,255

195,487

Prepaid expenses

39,621

27,376

Marketable securities

3

98,000

274,980

1,472,818

747,106

Non-current assets

Reclamation bonds

4

28,000

28,000

Exploration and evaluation assets

4

112,329

112,329

Property and equipment

5

56,403

87,221

196,732

227,550

TOTAL ASSETS

1,669,550

974,656

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

287,963

133,441

Advances from optionees

4(d),(i)

482,812

150,012

Lease liability

5

28,250

32,063

799,025

315,516

Lease liability

5

-

19,872

799,025

335,388

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

7

42,100,538

41,766,545

Reserves

7

332,632

475,336

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,734,769)

(2,737,749)

Deficit

(38,827,876)

(38,864,864)

870,525

639,268

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,669,550

974,656

Nature of operations and going concern

1

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on November 23, 2023:

"Eric Norton"

"Brandon Macdonald"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Note

$

$

$

$

Expenses

Administration

9,029

8,611

20,811

21,645

Consulting fees

8

35,500

34,500

104,500

103,500

Salary and benefits

8

37,500

37,501

117,658

117,334

Professional fees

4,679

1,059

23,575

16,991

Filing fees and transfer agent

957

1,053

12,117

11,886

Investor and shareholder relations

24,440

26,419

90,406

90,579

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

4

347,945

151,704

379,294

231,674

Project evaluation

1,200

2,816

5,389

14,789

Amortization

5

10,134

10,765

30,818

32,726

Finance costs

5

1,011

458

3,743

1,203

Share-based compensation

7

489

21,229

1,466

24,587

(472,884)

(296,115)

(789,777)

(666,914)

Other income (expenses)

Cost recoveries on exploration and evaluation assets

4(d),(i)

400,000

50,000

535,000

89,500

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(122)

170

(3,765)

293

Interest and management fee income

4(d)

130,212

5,435

151,360

7,168

Other income

6

-

5,335

-

7,329

Loss for the period

57,206

(235,175)

(107,182)

(562,624)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Change in fair value of marketable securities at FVOCI

3

14,690

74,927

2,980

(547,223)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

71,896

(160,248)

(104,202)

(1,109,847)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Basic and diluted #

43,542,396

39,453,896

39,906,429

39,453,896

Basic and diluted loss per common share $

0.00

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.01)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Accumulated other

Total

Number

Share

comprehensive

shareholders'

of Shares

capital

Reserves

Loss

Deficit

equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

December 31, 2022

39,694,896

41,766,545

475,336

(2,737,749)

(38,864,864)

639,268

Shares issued

3,847,500

346,000

-

-

-

346,000

Share issuance costs

-

(12,007)

-

-

-

(12,007)

Share-based compensation

-

-

1,466

-

-

1,466

Reclassification on expiry of warrants

-

-

(12,000)

-

12,000

-

Reclassification on expiry of options

(132,170)

132,170

-

Fair value adjustment on maketable securities

-

-

-

2,980

-

2,980

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(107,182)

(107,182)

September 30, 2023

43,542,396

42,100,538

332,632

(2,734,769)

(38,827,876)

870,525

December 31, 2021

39,453,896

41,746,545

448,582

(2,105,234)

(38,231,588)

1,858,305

Share-based compensation

-

-

24,587

-

-

24,587

Fair value adjustment on maketable securities

-

-

-

(547,223)

-

(547,223)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(562,624)

(562,624)

September 30, 2022

39,453,896

41,746,545

473,169

(2,652,457)

(38,794,212)

773,045

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Nine months ended

2023

September 30,

2022

$

$

Operating activities

Loss for the period

(107,182)

(562,624)

Items not affecting cash:

Amortization

30,818

32,726

Share-based compensation

1,466

24,587

Cost recoveries on exploration and evaluation assets

(535,000)

(89,500)

Other income

-

(7,329)

Changes in non-cash working capital:

Receivables

7,232

(103,204)

Prepaid expenses

(12,245)

7,823

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

154,522

91,730

Advances from optionees

332,800

(51,057)

(127,589)

(656,848)

Investing activities

Exploration and evaluation assets

-

(1,140)

Option receipts on exploration and evaluation assets

425,000

75,000

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

289,960

168,672

714,960

242,532

Financing activities

Common shares issued

346,000

-

Share issuance costs

(12,007)

-

Lease payments

(23,685)

(26,223)

310,308

(26,223)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

897,679

(440,539)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

249,263

595,840

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

1,146,942

155,301

Cash and cash equivalents comprise:

Cash at bank - Canadian dollars

1,143,734

121,607

Cash at bank - Mexican pesos

3,208

3,062

Money market funds - Canadian dollars

-

30,632

Cash and cash equivalents

1,146,942

155,301

Supplemental cash flow information (Note 9)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

  1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN
    Commander Resources Ltd. ("Commander" or the "Company") is a publicly listed company incorporated and domiciled in Canada. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CMD". Commander's records and registered office is at Suite 1100 - 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3V6.
    The Company is in the business of acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada and Mexico. Commander pursues the prospect generator model and focuses on building a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects. For the ongoing exploration of the projects, the Company aims to option interests in the projects to joint venture partners.
    These condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "financial statements") have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes that the Company will be able to continue in operation for the foreseeable future and meet its obligations in the normal course of business. The Company has incurred ongoing losses and will continue to incur further losses in the course of exploring its mineral properties. As at September 30, 2023, the Company had a deficit of $38,827,876 (December 31, 2022 - $38,864,864) and working capital of $673,793 (December 31, 2022 - $431,590).
    Commander has historically relied on the issuance of share capital to fund its operations. The Company has been successful in raising equity financing in the past. However, there is no assurance that such financing will continue to be available with acceptable terms under current economic and financial environments. These uncertainties may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
  2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    Basis of presentation
    The Company prepares these financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and Interpretations (collectively, "IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). These financial statements comply with International Accounting Standards 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
    These financial statements do not include all the information and notes to the annual financial statements as required by IFRS and should be read together with the Company's most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.
    These financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial instruments measured at fair value. Additionally, these financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information.
    These financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries.
    Principles of consolidation
    These financial statements include the accounts of the Company and the following wholly owned subsidiaries:
    • BRZ Mex Holdings Ltd. ("BRZM"); and
    • Minera BRG SA de CV ("Minera BRG")

The Company consolidates these subsidiaries on the basis that it controls these subsidiaries. Control is defined as the exposure, or rights, to variable returns from involvement with an investee and the ability to affect those returns through power over the investee. All intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated on consolidation.

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)

Critical accounting estimates, assumptions, and judgments

The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make estimates, assumptions and judgments that impact the Company's reported financial results. Estimates, assumptions, and judgments are based on historical experiences and expectations of future events. Actual results could result in material differences from those estimates, assumptions, and judgments.

The significant estimates and judgments that affect these financial statements are as follows:

Recoverability of exploration and evaluation ("E&E") assets

The Company capitalizes acquisition costs related to E&E assets which comprise staking costs, and option payments, based on the judgment that the carrying amounts will be recoverable. Their recoverability depends on various factors such as the discovery of economically viable reserves, the Company's ability to obtain the financing to continue exploration and development efforts, or from disposition of the E&E assets. If new information becomes available suggesting the recovery of these expenditures is unlikely, the capitalized costs are written-off to profit or loss for the period.

Going concern

The Company applies judgment in assessing its ability to continue as a going concern. In making this assessment, the Company considers the facts and circumstances disclosed in Note 1. The Company concludes that there is a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

3. MARKETABLE SECURITIES

September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

Note

$

$

Common shares of public companies:

Fair value, beginning of the period

274,980

1,070,220

Fair value of shares recevied

4(i)

110,000

11,000

Net proceeds from sales

3

(289,960)

(173,725)

Fair value adjustment

2,980

(632,515)

Fair value, end of the period

98,000

274,980

Commander does not have significant influence in any of its investments in publicly traded companies. The fair values of the marketable securities are determined at each reporting date by referencing to the closing market prices of these common shares. All of the Company's marketable securities are classified as FVOCI because these investments are not held for trading.

The Company's holdings in marketable securities comprise common shares of publicly traded companies received as option payments on the sale of exploration and evaluation assets. The significant holding or transactions as at September 30, 2023, were as follows:

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. ("Aston")

In February 2016, Aston issued 11,000,000 common shares to Commander with a fair value of $2,640,000 for the acquisition of Commander's former Storm Property.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company sold all of its holdings in Aston of 3,625,000 shares for net proceeds of $138,040 (2022 - 3,725,000 shares for net proceeds of $168,672).

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

4. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS AND EXPENDITURES

Maritime Resources Corp. ("Maritime")

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company sold all of its holdings of 3,444,000 shares in Maritime for net proceeds of $151,920 (2022 - $nil).

Title to exploration and evaluation assets involves certain inherent risks due to the difficulties of determining the validity of certain claims as well as the potential for problems arising from the frequently ambiguous conveyancing history characteristic of many exploration and evaluation assets. The Company has investigated title to all of its exploration and evaluation assets and, to the best of its knowledge, titles to all of its assets are in good standing.

Exploration and Evaluation Assets

At September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company's cumulative expenditures on the E&E assets were as follows:

Dec 31,

Acquisition/

Option

Cost

Dec 31,

Option

Cost

Sept 30,

2021

(write-off)

proceeds

recovered

2022

proceeds

recovered

2023

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Projects in British Columbia

October Dome and Mt. Polley

174

-

(90,000)

90,000

174

174

Henry Lee

62,068

1,140

-

-

63,208

-

-

63,208

Omineca

3,140

-

-

-

3,140

-

-

3,140

Burn

6,315

-

(50,000)

50,000

6,315

(400,000)

400,000

6,315

Bornite

2,453

(2,453)

-

-

-

-

-

-

74,150

(1,313)

(140,000)

140,000

72,837

(400,000)

400,000

72,837

Projects in Ontario

First Loon

27,690

-

-

-

27,690

-

-

27,690

Sabin

11,801

-

-

-

11,801

-

-

11,801

39,491

-

-

-

39,491

-

-

39,491

Mexico project

Pedro

1

-

(36,000)

36,000

1

(135,000)

135,000

1

1

-

(36,000)

36,000

1

(135,000)

135,000

1

Total

113,642

(1,313)

(176,000)

176,000

112,329

(535,000)

535,000

112,329

Exploration and Evaluation Expenditures

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's E&E expenditures were as follows:

British Columbia

Ontario

October

Henry

First

Dome

Lee

Burn*

Sabin

Loon

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$

Claim maintenance

-

-

-

4,823

13,183

18,006

Drilling

-

-

114,792

-

-

114,792

Helicopter, pad building

-

-

165,249

-

-

165,249

Geological

5,600

3,000

19,850

3,000

7,800

39,250

Field labour and supplies

-

-

8,947

-

-

8,947

Travel and transport

-

-

14,345

-

-

14,345

Assaying

-

-

18,705

-

-

18,705

Total

5,600

3,000

341,888

7,823

20,983

379,294

*Note 4(d)

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

4. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS AND EXPENDITURES (continued)

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company's E&E expenditures were as follows:

British Columbia

Ontario

October

First

Dome

Henry Lee

Omineca

Bornite

Sabin

Loon

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Claim maintenance

262

-

-

-

9,803

785

10,850

Field sampling

-

-

-

-

-

35,887

35,887

Field labour and supplies

3,625

4,130

1,200

-

-

3,594

12,549

Geological

9,300

9,150

12,750

3,450

6,900

18,378

59,928

Helicopter

11,753

21,113

12,285

-

-

35,347

80,498

Travel and transport

4,709

-

3,838

-

-

4,935

13,482

Assaying

-

5,730

2,357

-

-

10,393

18,480

Total

29,649

40,123

32,430

3,450

16,703

109,319

231,674

  1. Mount Polley, BC
    In October 2019, Commander entered into an option agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Imperial Metals Corporation ("Imperial Metals") granting Imperial the option to earn a 100% interest in certain mineral claims within the Mount Polley copper-gold property. Commander has a 100% interest in the property except for one claim which is 90% owned by Commander and 10% by an arm's length private company.
    Cash consideration totals $250,000, with 90% to Commander, and 10% to the private company, staged in three payments:
    1. $50,000 upon signing ($45,000 received, representing Commander's 90% interest);
    2. $100,000 by December 31, 2021 ($90,000 received, representing Commander's 90% interest); and
    3. $100,000 by December 31, 2022 ($90,000 received, representing Commander's 90% interest).

In December 2022, Imperial Metals fulfilled the payment term and earned a 100% interest in Mount Polley.

All tenures of Mount Polley were 100% owned by Commander except for one claim, (mineral number 1064105) which was 90% owned by Commander and 10% owned by an arm's length private company. Commander retains a "Production Fee" (royalty) on future production equal to $1.25 per tonne for the material mined from the property and milled in the Mount Polley mineral processing plant.

At any time after earning a 100% interest in Mt Polley, Imperial Metals shall have the right, upon payment of $1,000,000 to Commander, to reduce the Production Fee reserved to Commander to 50% of the Production Fee in effect at the date of the election (the "Reduced Production Fee"). The Production Fee or Reduced Production fee, as the case may be, shall be doubled in any month where the average copper price for that month exceeds a price of $7.00 per pound adjusted for inflation using the Canadian Consumer Price Index as of September 30, 2019 as the base rate. The Production Fee from mineral claim 1064105 shall be split 90% to Commander and 10% to the private company.

  1. Henry Lee, BC
    The Company has a 100% interest in the Henry Lee copper project. In March 2019, the Company entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in two mineral claims adjacent to the Company's Henry Lee property. The total consideration was $56,500 ($25,000 in cash (paid) and 350,000 shares (issued) of Commander fair-valued at $31,500).
    The vendor retains a 1% NSR royalty and is entitled to receive a one-time advance royalty payment of $1,000,000 upon the commencement of commercial production. In 2022, additional claims were staked on the property for $1,140.
  2. Omineca, BC
    The Company owns 100% of the property within the Quesnel Trough of BC.

