Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notice of No Auditor Review In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Company discloses that the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. They have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Professional Accountants of Canada.

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) AS AT September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Note $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,146,942 249,263 Receivables 12 188,255 195,487 Prepaid expenses 39,621 27,376 Marketable securities 3 98,000 274,980 1,472,818 747,106 Non-current assets Reclamation bonds 4 28,000 28,000 Exploration and evaluation assets 4 112,329 112,329 Property and equipment 5 56,403 87,221 196,732 227,550 TOTAL ASSETS 1,669,550 974,656 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 287,963 133,441 Advances from optionees 4(d),(i) 482,812 150,012 Lease liability 5 28,250 32,063 799,025 315,516 Lease liability 5 - 19,872 799,025 335,388 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 7 42,100,538 41,766,545 Reserves 7 332,632 475,336 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,734,769) (2,737,749) Deficit (38,827,876) (38,864,864) 870,525 639,268 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,669,550 974,656 Nature of operations and going concern 1 Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on November 23, 2023: "Eric Norton" "Brandon Macdonald" Director Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Page 3 of 18

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Note $ $ $ $ Expenses Administration 9,029 8,611 20,811 21,645 Consulting fees 8 35,500 34,500 104,500 103,500 Salary and benefits 8 37,500 37,501 117,658 117,334 Professional fees 4,679 1,059 23,575 16,991 Filing fees and transfer agent 957 1,053 12,117 11,886 Investor and shareholder relations 24,440 26,419 90,406 90,579 Exploration and evaluation expenditures 4 347,945 151,704 379,294 231,674 Project evaluation 1,200 2,816 5,389 14,789 Amortization 5 10,134 10,765 30,818 32,726 Finance costs 5 1,011 458 3,743 1,203 Share-based compensation 7 489 21,229 1,466 24,587 (472,884) (296,115) (789,777) (666,914) Other income (expenses) Cost recoveries on exploration and evaluation assets 4(d),(i) 400,000 50,000 535,000 89,500 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (122) 170 (3,765) 293 Interest and management fee income 4(d) 130,212 5,435 151,360 7,168 Other income 6 - 5,335 - 7,329 Loss for the period 57,206 (235,175) (107,182) (562,624) Other comprehensive income (loss) Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Change in fair value of marketable securities at FVOCI 3 14,690 74,927 2,980 (547,223) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period 71,896 (160,248) (104,202) (1,109,847) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted # 43,542,396 39,453,896 39,906,429 39,453,896 Basic and diluted loss per common share $ 0.00 (0.01) (0.00) (0.01) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Page 4 of 18

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) Accumulated other Total Number Share comprehensive shareholders' of Shares capital Reserves Loss Deficit equity # $ $ $ $ $ December 31, 2022 39,694,896 41,766,545 475,336 (2,737,749) (38,864,864) 639,268 Shares issued 3,847,500 346,000 - - - 346,000 Share issuance costs - (12,007) - - - (12,007) Share-based compensation - - 1,466 - - 1,466 Reclassification on expiry of warrants - - (12,000) - 12,000 - Reclassification on expiry of options (132,170) 132,170 - Fair value adjustment on maketable securities - - - 2,980 - 2,980 Loss for the period - - - - (107,182) (107,182) September 30, 2023 43,542,396 42,100,538 332,632 (2,734,769) (38,827,876) 870,525 December 31, 2021 39,453,896 41,746,545 448,582 (2,105,234) (38,231,588) 1,858,305 Share-based compensation - - 24,587 - - 24,587 Fair value adjustment on maketable securities - - - (547,223) - (547,223) Loss for the period - - - - (562,624) (562,624) September 30, 2022 39,453,896 41,746,545 473,169 (2,652,457) (38,794,212) 773,045 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Page 5 of 18

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) Nine months ended 2023 September 30, 2022 $ $ Operating activities Loss for the period (107,182) (562,624) Items not affecting cash: Amortization 30,818 32,726 Share-based compensation 1,466 24,587 Cost recoveries on exploration and evaluation assets (535,000) (89,500) Other income - (7,329) Changes in non-cash working capital: Receivables 7,232 (103,204) Prepaid expenses (12,245) 7,823 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 154,522 91,730 Advances from optionees 332,800 (51,057) (127,589) (656,848) Investing activities Exploration and evaluation assets - (1,140) Option receipts on exploration and evaluation assets 425,000 75,000 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 289,960 168,672 714,960 242,532 Financing activities Common shares issued 346,000 - Share issuance costs (12,007) - Lease payments (23,685) (26,223) 310,308 (26,223) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents 897,679 (440,539) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 249,263 595,840 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 1,146,942 155,301 Cash and cash equivalents comprise: Cash at bank - Canadian dollars 1,143,734 121,607 Cash at bank - Mexican pesos 3,208 3,062 Money market funds - Canadian dollars - 30,632 Cash and cash equivalents 1,146,942 155,301 Supplemental cash flow information (Note 9) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Page 6 of 18

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN

Commander Resources Ltd. ("Commander" or the "Company") is a publicly listed company incorporated and domiciled in Canada. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CMD". Commander's records and registered office is at Suite 1100 - 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3V6.

The Company is in the business of acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada and Mexico. Commander pursues the prospect generator model and focuses on building a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects. For the ongoing exploration of the projects, the Company aims to option interests in the projects to joint venture partners.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "financial statements") have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes that the Company will be able to continue in operation for the foreseeable future and meet its obligations in the normal course of business. The Company has incurred ongoing losses and will continue to incur further losses in the course of exploring its mineral properties. As at September 30, 2023, the Company had a deficit of $38,827,876 (December 31, 2022 - $38,864,864) and working capital of $673,793 (December 31, 2022 - $431,590).

Commander has historically relied on the issuance of share capital to fund its operations. The Company has been successful in raising equity financing in the past. However, there is no assurance that such financing will continue to be available with acceptable terms under current economic and financial environments. These uncertainties may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Basis of presentation

The Company prepares these financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and Interpretations (collectively, "IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). These financial statements comply with International Accounting Standards 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

These financial statements do not include all the information and notes to the annual financial statements as required by IFRS and should be read together with the Company's most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

These financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial instruments measured at fair value. Additionally, these financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information.

These financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries.

Principles of consolidation

These financial statements include the accounts of the Company and the following wholly owned subsidiaries: BRZ Mex Holdings Ltd. ("BRZM"); and

Minera BRG SA de CV ("Minera BRG") The Company consolidates these subsidiaries on the basis that it controls these subsidiaries. Control is defined as the exposure, or rights, to variable returns from involvement with an investee and the ability to affect those returns through power over the investee. All intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated on consolidation. Page 7 of 18

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Critical accounting estimates, assumptions, and judgments The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make estimates, assumptions and judgments that impact the Company's reported financial results. Estimates, assumptions, and judgments are based on historical experiences and expectations of future events. Actual results could result in material differences from those estimates, assumptions, and judgments. The significant estimates and judgments that affect these financial statements are as follows: Recoverability of exploration and evaluation ("E&E") assets The Company capitalizes acquisition costs related to E&E assets which comprise staking costs, and option payments, based on the judgment that the carrying amounts will be recoverable. Their recoverability depends on various factors such as the discovery of economically viable reserves, the Company's ability to obtain the financing to continue exploration and development efforts, or from disposition of the E&E assets. If new information becomes available suggesting the recovery of these expenditures is unlikely, the capitalized costs are written-off to profit or loss for the period. Going concern The Company applies judgment in assessing its ability to continue as a going concern. In making this assessment, the Company considers the facts and circumstances disclosed in Note 1. The Company concludes that there is a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. 3. MARKETABLE SECURITIES September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Note $ $ Common shares of public companies: Fair value, beginning of the period 274,980 1,070,220 Fair value of shares recevied 4(i) 110,000 11,000 Net proceeds from sales 3 (289,960) (173,725) Fair value adjustment 2,980 (632,515) Fair value, end of the period 98,000 274,980 Commander does not have significant influence in any of its investments in publicly traded companies. The fair values of the marketable securities are determined at each reporting date by referencing to the closing market prices of these common shares. All of the Company's marketable securities are classified as FVOCI because these investments are not held for trading. The Company's holdings in marketable securities comprise common shares of publicly traded companies received as option payments on the sale of exploration and evaluation assets. The significant holding or transactions as at September 30, 2023, were as follows: Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. ("Aston") In February 2016, Aston issued 11,000,000 common shares to Commander with a fair value of $2,640,000 for the acquisition of Commander's former Storm Property. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company sold all of its holdings in Aston of 3,625,000 shares for net proceeds of $138,040 (2022 - 3,725,000 shares for net proceeds of $168,672). Page 8 of 18

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) 4. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS AND EXPENDITURES Maritime Resources Corp. ("Maritime") During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company sold all of its holdings of 3,444,000 shares in Maritime for net proceeds of $151,920 (2022 - $nil). Title to exploration and evaluation assets involves certain inherent risks due to the difficulties of determining the validity of certain claims as well as the potential for problems arising from the frequently ambiguous conveyancing history characteristic of many exploration and evaluation assets. The Company has investigated title to all of its exploration and evaluation assets and, to the best of its knowledge, titles to all of its assets are in good standing. Exploration and Evaluation Assets At September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company's cumulative expenditures on the E&E assets were as follows: Dec 31, Acquisition/ Option Cost Dec 31, Option Cost Sept 30, 2021 (write-off) proceeds recovered 2022 proceeds recovered 2023 $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Projects in British Columbia October Dome and Mt. Polley 174 - (90,000) 90,000 174 174 Henry Lee 62,068 1,140 - - 63,208 - - 63,208 Omineca 3,140 - - - 3,140 - - 3,140 Burn 6,315 - (50,000) 50,000 6,315 (400,000) 400,000 6,315 Bornite 2,453 (2,453) - - - - - - 74,150 (1,313) (140,000) 140,000 72,837 (400,000) 400,000 72,837 Projects in Ontario First Loon 27,690 - - - 27,690 - - 27,690 Sabin 11,801 - - - 11,801 - - 11,801 39,491 - - - 39,491 - - 39,491 Mexico project Pedro 1 - (36,000) 36,000 1 (135,000) 135,000 1 1 - (36,000) 36,000 1 (135,000) 135,000 1 Total 113,642 (1,313) (176,000) 176,000 112,329 (535,000) 535,000 112,329 Exploration and Evaluation Expenditures During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's E&E expenditures were as follows: British Columbia Ontario October Henry First Dome Lee Burn* Sabin Loon Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Claim maintenance - - - 4,823 13,183 18,006 Drilling - - 114,792 - - 114,792 Helicopter, pad building - - 165,249 - - 165,249 Geological 5,600 3,000 19,850 3,000 7,800 39,250 Field labour and supplies - - 8,947 - - 8,947 Travel and transport - - 14,345 - - 14,345 Assaying - - 18,705 - - 18,705 Total 5,600 3,000 341,888 7,823 20,983 379,294 *Note 4(d) Page 9 of 18