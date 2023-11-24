Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Notice of No Auditor Review
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Company discloses that the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. They have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Professional Accountants of Canada.
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
AS AT
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Note
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,146,942
249,263
Receivables
12
188,255
195,487
Prepaid expenses
39,621
27,376
Marketable securities
3
98,000
274,980
1,472,818
747,106
Non-current assets
Reclamation bonds
4
28,000
28,000
Exploration and evaluation assets
4
112,329
112,329
Property and equipment
5
56,403
87,221
196,732
227,550
TOTAL ASSETS
1,669,550
974,656
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
287,963
133,441
Advances from optionees
4(d),(i)
482,812
150,012
Lease liability
5
28,250
32,063
799,025
315,516
Lease liability
5
-
19,872
799,025
335,388
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
7
42,100,538
41,766,545
Reserves
7
332,632
475,336
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,734,769)
(2,737,749)
Deficit
(38,827,876)
(38,864,864)
870,525
639,268
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,669,550
974,656
Nature of operations and going concern
1
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on November 23, 2023:
"Eric Norton"
"Brandon Macdonald"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page 3 of 18
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Note
$
$
$
$
Expenses
Administration
9,029
8,611
20,811
21,645
Consulting fees
8
35,500
34,500
104,500
103,500
Salary and benefits
8
37,500
37,501
117,658
117,334
Professional fees
4,679
1,059
23,575
16,991
Filing fees and transfer agent
957
1,053
12,117
11,886
Investor and shareholder relations
24,440
26,419
90,406
90,579
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
4
347,945
151,704
379,294
231,674
Project evaluation
1,200
2,816
5,389
14,789
Amortization
5
10,134
10,765
30,818
32,726
Finance costs
5
1,011
458
3,743
1,203
Share-based compensation
7
489
21,229
1,466
24,587
(472,884)
(296,115)
(789,777)
(666,914)
Other income (expenses)
Cost recoveries on exploration and evaluation assets
4(d),(i)
400,000
50,000
535,000
89,500
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(122)
170
(3,765)
293
Interest and management fee income
4(d)
130,212
5,435
151,360
7,168
Other income
6
-
5,335
-
7,329
Loss for the period
57,206
(235,175)
(107,182)
(562,624)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Change in fair value of marketable securities at FVOCI
3
14,690
74,927
2,980
(547,223)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
71,896
(160,248)
(104,202)
(1,109,847)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic and diluted #
43,542,396
39,453,896
39,906,429
39,453,896
Basic and diluted loss per common share $
0.00
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.01)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page 4 of 18
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
Accumulated other
Total
Number
Share
comprehensive
shareholders'
of Shares
capital
Reserves
Loss
Deficit
equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
December 31, 2022
39,694,896
41,766,545
475,336
(2,737,749)
(38,864,864)
639,268
Shares issued
3,847,500
346,000
-
-
-
346,000
Share issuance costs
-
(12,007)
-
-
-
(12,007)
Share-based compensation
-
-
1,466
-
-
1,466
Reclassification on expiry of warrants
-
-
(12,000)
-
12,000
-
Reclassification on expiry of options
(132,170)
132,170
-
Fair value adjustment on maketable securities
-
-
-
2,980
-
2,980
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(107,182)
(107,182)
September 30, 2023
43,542,396
42,100,538
332,632
(2,734,769)
(38,827,876)
870,525
December 31, 2021
39,453,896
41,746,545
448,582
(2,105,234)
(38,231,588)
1,858,305
Share-based compensation
-
-
24,587
-
-
24,587
Fair value adjustment on maketable securities
-
-
-
(547,223)
-
(547,223)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(562,624)
(562,624)
September 30, 2022
39,453,896
41,746,545
473,169
(2,652,457)
(38,794,212)
773,045
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page 5 of 18
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
Nine months ended
2023
September 30,
2022
$
$
Operating activities
Loss for the period
(107,182)
(562,624)
Items not affecting cash:
Amortization
30,818
32,726
Share-based compensation
1,466
24,587
Cost recoveries on exploration and evaluation assets
(535,000)
(89,500)
Other income
-
(7,329)
Changes in non-cash working capital:
Receivables
7,232
(103,204)
Prepaid expenses
(12,245)
7,823
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
154,522
91,730
Advances from optionees
332,800
(51,057)
(127,589)
(656,848)
Investing activities
Exploration and evaluation assets
-
(1,140)
Option receipts on exploration and evaluation assets
425,000
75,000
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
289,960
168,672
714,960
242,532
Financing activities
Common shares issued
346,000
-
Share issuance costs
(12,007)
-
Lease payments
(23,685)
(26,223)
310,308
(26,223)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
897,679
(440,539)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
249,263
595,840
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
1,146,942
155,301
Cash and cash equivalents comprise:
Cash at bank - Canadian dollars
1,143,734
121,607
Cash at bank - Mexican pesos
3,208
3,062
Money market funds - Canadian dollars
-
30,632
Cash and cash equivalents
1,146,942
155,301
Supplemental cash flow information (Note 9)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page 6 of 18
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
-
NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN
Commander Resources Ltd. ("Commander" or the "Company") is a publicly listed company incorporated and domiciled in Canada. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CMD". Commander's records and registered office is at Suite 1100 - 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3V6.
The Company is in the business of acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada and Mexico. Commander pursues the prospect generator model and focuses on building a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects. For the ongoing exploration of the projects, the Company aims to option interests in the projects to joint venture partners.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "financial statements") have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes that the Company will be able to continue in operation for the foreseeable future and meet its obligations in the normal course of business. The Company has incurred ongoing losses and will continue to incur further losses in the course of exploring its mineral properties. As at September 30, 2023, the Company had a deficit of $38,827,876 (December 31, 2022 - $38,864,864) and working capital of $673,793 (December 31, 2022 - $431,590).
Commander has historically relied on the issuance of share capital to fund its operations. The Company has been successful in raising equity financing in the past. However, there is no assurance that such financing will continue to be available with acceptable terms under current economic and financial environments. These uncertainties may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
- SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Basis of presentation
The Company prepares these financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and Interpretations (collectively, "IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). These financial statements comply with International Accounting Standards 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
These financial statements do not include all the information and notes to the annual financial statements as required by IFRS and should be read together with the Company's most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.
These financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial instruments measured at fair value. Additionally, these financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information.
These financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries.
Principles of consolidation
These financial statements include the accounts of the Company and the following wholly owned subsidiaries:
- BRZ Mex Holdings Ltd. ("BRZM"); and
- Minera BRG SA de CV ("Minera BRG")
The Company consolidates these subsidiaries on the basis that it controls these subsidiaries. Control is defined as the exposure, or rights, to variable returns from involvement with an investee and the ability to affect those returns through power over the investee. All intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated on consolidation.
Page 7 of 18
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)
Critical accounting estimates, assumptions, and judgments
The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make estimates, assumptions and judgments that impact the Company's reported financial results. Estimates, assumptions, and judgments are based on historical experiences and expectations of future events. Actual results could result in material differences from those estimates, assumptions, and judgments.
The significant estimates and judgments that affect these financial statements are as follows:
Recoverability of exploration and evaluation ("E&E") assets
The Company capitalizes acquisition costs related to E&E assets which comprise staking costs, and option payments, based on the judgment that the carrying amounts will be recoverable. Their recoverability depends on various factors such as the discovery of economically viable reserves, the Company's ability to obtain the financing to continue exploration and development efforts, or from disposition of the E&E assets. If new information becomes available suggesting the recovery of these expenditures is unlikely, the capitalized costs are written-off to profit or loss for the period.
Going concern
The Company applies judgment in assessing its ability to continue as a going concern. In making this assessment, the Company considers the facts and circumstances disclosed in Note 1. The Company concludes that there is a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
3. MARKETABLE SECURITIES
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Note
$
$
Common shares of public companies:
Fair value, beginning of the period
274,980
1,070,220
Fair value of shares recevied
4(i)
110,000
11,000
Net proceeds from sales
3
(289,960)
(173,725)
Fair value adjustment
2,980
(632,515)
Fair value, end of the period
98,000
274,980
Commander does not have significant influence in any of its investments in publicly traded companies. The fair values of the marketable securities are determined at each reporting date by referencing to the closing market prices of these common shares. All of the Company's marketable securities are classified as FVOCI because these investments are not held for trading.
The Company's holdings in marketable securities comprise common shares of publicly traded companies received as option payments on the sale of exploration and evaluation assets. The significant holding or transactions as at September 30, 2023, were as follows:
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. ("Aston")
In February 2016, Aston issued 11,000,000 common shares to Commander with a fair value of $2,640,000 for the acquisition of Commander's former Storm Property.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company sold all of its holdings in Aston of 3,625,000 shares for net proceeds of $138,040 (2022 - 3,725,000 shares for net proceeds of $168,672).
Page 8 of 18
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
4. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS AND EXPENDITURES
Maritime Resources Corp. ("Maritime")
During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company sold all of its holdings of 3,444,000 shares in Maritime for net proceeds of $151,920 (2022 - $nil).
Title to exploration and evaluation assets involves certain inherent risks due to the difficulties of determining the validity of certain claims as well as the potential for problems arising from the frequently ambiguous conveyancing history characteristic of many exploration and evaluation assets. The Company has investigated title to all of its exploration and evaluation assets and, to the best of its knowledge, titles to all of its assets are in good standing.
Exploration and Evaluation Assets
At September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company's cumulative expenditures on the E&E assets were as follows:
Dec 31,
Acquisition/
Option
Cost
Dec 31,
Option
Cost
Sept 30,
2021
(write-off)
proceeds
recovered
2022
proceeds
recovered
2023
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Projects in British Columbia
October Dome and Mt. Polley
174
-
(90,000)
90,000
174
174
Henry Lee
62,068
1,140
-
-
63,208
-
-
63,208
Omineca
3,140
-
-
-
3,140
-
-
3,140
Burn
6,315
-
(50,000)
50,000
6,315
(400,000)
400,000
6,315
Bornite
2,453
(2,453)
-
-
-
-
-
-
74,150
(1,313)
(140,000)
140,000
72,837
(400,000)
400,000
72,837
Projects in Ontario
First Loon
27,690
-
-
-
27,690
-
-
27,690
Sabin
11,801
-
-
-
11,801
-
-
11,801
39,491
-
-
-
39,491
-
-
39,491
Mexico project
Pedro
1
-
(36,000)
36,000
1
(135,000)
135,000
1
1
-
(36,000)
36,000
1
(135,000)
135,000
1
Total
113,642
(1,313)
(176,000)
176,000
112,329
(535,000)
535,000
112,329
Exploration and Evaluation Expenditures
During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's E&E expenditures were as follows:
British Columbia
Ontario
October
Henry
First
Dome
Lee
Burn*
Sabin
Loon
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
Claim maintenance
-
-
-
4,823
13,183
18,006
Drilling
-
-
114,792
-
-
114,792
Helicopter, pad building
-
-
165,249
-
-
165,249
Geological
5,600
3,000
19,850
3,000
7,800
39,250
Field labour and supplies
-
-
8,947
-
-
8,947
Travel and transport
-
-
14,345
-
-
14,345
Assaying
-
-
18,705
-
-
18,705
Total
5,600
3,000
341,888
7,823
20,983
379,294
*Note 4(d)
Page 9 of 18
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
4. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS AND EXPENDITURES (continued)
During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company's E&E expenditures were as follows:
British Columbia
Ontario
October
First
Dome
Henry Lee
Omineca
Bornite
Sabin
Loon
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Claim maintenance
262
-
-
-
9,803
785
10,850
Field sampling
-
-
-
-
-
35,887
35,887
Field labour and supplies
3,625
4,130
1,200
-
-
3,594
12,549
Geological
9,300
9,150
12,750
3,450
6,900
18,378
59,928
Helicopter
11,753
21,113
12,285
-
-
35,347
80,498
Travel and transport
4,709
-
3,838
-
-
4,935
13,482
Assaying
-
5,730
2,357
-
-
10,393
18,480
Total
29,649
40,123
32,430
3,450
16,703
109,319
231,674
- Mount Polley, BC
In October 2019, Commander entered into an option agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Imperial Metals Corporation ("Imperial Metals") granting Imperial the option to earn a 100% interest in certain mineral claims within the Mount Polley copper-gold property. Commander has a 100% interest in the property except for one claim which is 90% owned by Commander and 10% by an arm's length private company.
Cash consideration totals $250,000, with 90% to Commander, and 10% to the private company, staged in three payments:
- $50,000 upon signing ($45,000 received, representing Commander's 90% interest);
- $100,000 by December 31, 2021 ($90,000 received, representing Commander's 90% interest); and
- $100,000 by December 31, 2022 ($90,000 received, representing Commander's 90% interest).
In December 2022, Imperial Metals fulfilled the payment term and earned a 100% interest in Mount Polley.
All tenures of Mount Polley were 100% owned by Commander except for one claim, (mineral number 1064105) which was 90% owned by Commander and 10% owned by an arm's length private company. Commander retains a "Production Fee" (royalty) on future production equal to $1.25 per tonne for the material mined from the property and milled in the Mount Polley mineral processing plant.
At any time after earning a 100% interest in Mt Polley, Imperial Metals shall have the right, upon payment of $1,000,000 to Commander, to reduce the Production Fee reserved to Commander to 50% of the Production Fee in effect at the date of the election (the "Reduced Production Fee"). The Production Fee or Reduced Production fee, as the case may be, shall be doubled in any month where the average copper price for that month exceeds a price of $7.00 per pound adjusted for inflation using the Canadian Consumer Price Index as of September 30, 2019 as the base rate. The Production Fee from mineral claim 1064105 shall be split 90% to Commander and 10% to the private company.
-
Henry Lee, BC
The Company has a 100% interest in the Henry Lee copper project. In March 2019, the Company entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in two mineral claims adjacent to the Company's Henry Lee property. The total consideration was $56,500 ($25,000 in cash (paid) and 350,000 shares (issued) of Commander fair-valued at $31,500).
The vendor retains a 1% NSR royalty and is entitled to receive a one-time advance royalty payment of $1,000,000 upon the commencement of commercial production. In 2022, additional claims were staked on the property for $1,140.
- Omineca, BC
The Company owns 100% of the property within the Quesnel Trough of BC.
Page 10 of 18
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Commander Resources Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2023 22:35:06 UTC.