Commencement Bancorp : CBWA) Second Quarter 2022 Financials
08/05/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. Announces
2022 Second Quarter Financial Results
2022 Second Quarter Financials:
Total assets were $552 million for quarter-end June 30, 2022.
Total loans increased $44 million during second quarter 2022 ending at $389.3 million.
Net income exceeded $1 million for second quarter.
Minimal remaining Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans outstanding with a balance of $1 million out of $153 million total PPP originations.
TACOMA, WASH. - Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CBWA) reported a quarterly net income of $1.1 million, or $0.27 earnings per share, for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, compared to a $62 thousand loss for second quarter 2021, which was the result of a large provision to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL). Total assets were $552 million on June 30, 2022, compared to $562 million, which included $60 million in PPP loans, one year earlier.
Asset composition improved in the second quarter, as excess overnight funds were deployed to support the $44 million loan growth. Second quarter loan growth amounted to 13% compared to first quarter. Forgiveness of 1% PPP loans amounted to over $59 million from the prior year, and over $4 million from first quarter. The loan portfolio remained well-diversified at 73% commercial real estate, 23% commercial, and 4% consumer and other.
Quarter-end deposit balances have been consistent; however, the mix improved favoring relationship deposits and a reduction in higher-cost time deposits. Demand deposits increased 9% from one year prior, while time deposits decreased 46%. Total deposits remained steady at $500 million compared to first quarter 2022.
Other Comprehensive Income, a component of Shareholder's Equity, was impacted by rising interest rates affecting the market values of securities. No impairments exist within the securities portfolio. The stock repurchase program implemented in November 2021 was completed in the second quarter and another was announced on June 15, 2022; the third plan issued overall for the bank holding company.
Interest rate increases implemented by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), primarily in the second quarter, positively impacted interest income. Interest expense declined due to an
improved balance of time deposit to transactional accounts. The ALLL remained adequate at 1.21%; therefore, no provision expense was recorded in the first half of 2022. Continued loan growth will impact the level of allowance.
Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.72%, and the Bank's Texas Ratio, a measurement of problem loans and bank-owned properties to capital, ended at 4.7%. Capital levels remained in excess of regulatory capital requirements.
"The Bank was well-positioned for the interest rate increases implemented by the FOMC, and we continue to monitor the deposit rate environment closely. Due to the hard work of our bankers, we achieved substantial loan growth during the quarter while also improving our deposit mix. Both factors contributed to an improved net interest margin as we re-deployed our excess liquidity from overnight funds into higher yielding loans," said John Manolides, Chief Executive Officer.
About Commencement Bancorp, Inc.
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Commencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. Commencement Bank was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, King, and Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of experienced banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com. For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.
For further discussion, please contact the following:
John E. Manolides, Chief Executive Officer | 253-284-1802
Nigel L. English, President & Chief Operating Officer | 253-284-1801
Thomas L. Dhamers, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer | 253-284-1803
Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe Commencement Bancorp, Inc.'s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; greater than expected costs to integrate acquisitions, adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors.
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.
STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(Dollars in thousands)
Ended
Ended
Ended
June
March
Three
June
One Year
30, 2022
31, 2022
Month
30, 2021
Change
Interest Income
Loans
$
3,900
$
3,696
6%
$
4,839
-19%
Interest bearing deposits in banks
81
39
108%
112
-28%
Securities
536
441
22%
149
260%
Total interest income
4,517
4,176
8%
5,100
-11%
Interest Expense
Deposits
200
226
-12%
385
-48%
Other borrowings
0
0
0%
0
0%
Total interest expense
200
226
-12%
385
-48%
Net Interest Income
4,317
3,950
9%
4,715
-8%
Provision for credit losses
0
0
0%
2,400
-100%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
4,317
3,950
9%
2,315
86%
Non-Interest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
23
26
-12%
30
-23%
Other non-interest income
232
215
8%
211
10%
Total non-interest income
255
241
6%
241
6%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,810
1,778
2%
1,499
21%
Occupancy and equipment expenses
281
307
-8%
312
-10%
Other operating expenses
1,118
888
26%
852
31%
Total non-interest expense
3,209
2,973
8%
2,663
21%
Net Income Before Income Tax
1,363
1,218
12%
(107)
-1374%
Provision for Income Tax
268
235
14%
(45)
-696%
Net Income
$
1,095
$
983
11%
$
(62)
-1866%
BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three
June
March
Month
June
One Year
30, 2022
31, 2022
Change
30, 2021
Change
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
17,556
$
18,760
-6%
$
16,297
8%
Interest bearing deposits in banks
2,490
2,739
-9%
19,956
-88%
Securities available for sale
112,426
109,269
3%
54,074
108%
Federal funds sold
6,256
51,278
-88%
63,351
-90%
FHLB, FRB and PCBB stock
2,157
2,154
0%
2,140
1%
Loans
389,268
344,726
13%
386,204
1%
Allowance for loan losses
(4,722)
(4,735)
0%
(4,735)
0%
Net Loans
384,546
339,991
13%
381,469
1%
Premises and fixed assets
5,965
6,159
-3%
6,812
-12%
Accrued interest receivable
1,180
985
20%
1,434
-18%
Intangible assets
1,244
1,251
-1%
1,284
-3%
Other assets
18,228
17,019
7%
14,994
22%
Total Assets
$
552,048
$
549,605
0%
$
561,811
-2%
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Demand, non-interest bearing
$
172,630
$
174,770
-1%
$
158,147
9%
Savings and interest bearing demand
276,092
261,334
6%
250,845
10%
Time
51,628
58,309
-11%
94,948
-46%
Total Deposits
500,350
494,413
1%
503,940
-1%
Total Borrowing
0
0
0%
0
9900%
Accrued interest payable
10
15
-33%
30
-67%
Other liabilities
4,666
4,984
-6%
4,554
2%
Total Liabilities
505,026
499,412
1%
508,524
-1%
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
(1)
4,003
4,054
-1%
4,191
-4%
Additional paid in capital
45,087
44,601
1%
45,112
0%
Retained Earnings
6,693
6,696
0%
4,047
65%
Other Comprehensive income
(8,761)
(5,158)
-70%
(63)
13806%
Total Shareholders' Equity
47,022
50,193
-6%
53,287
-12%
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
552,048
$
549,605
0%
$
561,811
-2%
$1 par value, shares authorized 50,000,000, issued and oustanding 4,002,718
