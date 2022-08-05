Commencement Bancorp : Call Report - 2nd Quarter 2022

Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council
Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for a Bank with Domestic Offices Only and Total Assets Less than $5 Billion - FFIEC 051
Institution Name
COMMENCEMENT BANK
City
TACOMA
State
WA
Zip Code
98402
Call Report Report Date
6/30/2022
Report Type
051
RSSD-ID
3537897
FDIC Certificate Number
58446
OCC Charter Number
0
ABA Routing Number
125108887
Last updated on
7/27/2022
Signature Page
Report at the close of business June 30, 2022
This report is required by law: 12 U.S.C. §324 (State member banks); 12 U.S.C. §1817 (State non member banks); 12 U.S.C. §161 (National banks); and 12 U.S.C. §1464 (Savings associations).
(20220630)
(RCON 9999)
Unless the context indicates otherwise, the term "bank" in this report form refers to both banks and savings associations.
NOTE: Each bank's board of directors and senior management are responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective system of internal control, including controls over the Reports of Condition and Income. The Reports of Condition and Income are to be prepared in accordance with federal regulatory authority instructions.The Reports of Condition and Income must be signed by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the reporting bank (or by the individual performing an equivalent function) and attested to by not less than two directors (trustees) for state non member banks and three directors for state member banks, national banks, and savings associations.
I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named bank, attest that the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting
schedules) for this report date have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.
We, the undersigned directors (trustees), attest to the correctness of the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting schedules) for this report date and declare that the Reports of Condition and Income have been examined by us and to the best of our knowledge and belief have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true and correct.
Signature of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent)
Director (Trustee)
Date of Signature
Director (Trustee)
Director (Trustee)
Submission of Reports
Each bank must file its Reports of Condition and Income (Call Report) data by either:
Using computer software to prepare its Call Report and then submitting the report data directly to the FFIEC's Central Data Repository (CDR), an Internet-based system for datacollection (https://cdr.ffiec.gov/cdr/), or
Completing its Call Report in paper form and arranging with a software vendor or another party to convert the data in to the electronic format that can be processed by the CDR. The software vendor or other party then must electronically submit the bank's data file to the CDR.
For technical assistance with submissions to the CDR, please contact the CDR Help Desk by telephone at (888) CDR-3111, by fax at (703) 774-3946, or by e-mail at CDR.Help@cdr.ffiec.gov.
To fulfill the signature and attestation requirement for the Reports of Condition and Income for this report date, attach your bank's completed signature page (or a photocopy or a computer generated version of this page) to the hard-copy record of the data file submitted to the CDR that your bank must place in its files.
The appearance of your bank's hard-copy record of the submitted data file need not match exactly the appearance of the FFIEC's sample report forms, but should show at least the caption of each Call Report item and the reported amount.
The estimated average burden associated with this information collection is 50.4 hours per respondent and is estimated to vary from 20 to 775 hours per response, depending on individual circumstances. Burden estimates include the time for reviewing instructions, gathering and maintaining data in the required form, and completing the information collection, but exclude the time for compiling and maintaining business records in the normal course of a respondent's activities. A Federal agency may not conduct or sponsor, and an organization (or a person) is not required to respond to a collection of information, unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number. Comments concerning the accuracy of this burden estimate and suggestions for reducing this burden should be directed to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Office of Management and Budget, Washington, DC 20503, and to one of the following: Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551; Legislative and Regulatory Analysis Division, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Washington, DC 20219; Assistant Executive Secretary, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Washington, DC 20429.
For information or assistance, national banks, state nonmember banks, and savings associations should contact the FDIC's Data Collection and Analysis Section, 550 17th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20429, toll free on (800) 688-FDIC(3342), Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. State member banks should contact their Federal Reserve District Bank.
Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
Legend: NR - Not Reported, CONF - Confidential
Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and Income
To facilitate communication between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income, please provide contact information for (1) the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) of the bank signing the reports for this quarter, and (2) the person at the bank-other than the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent)-to whom questions about the reports should be directed. If the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) is the primary contact for questions about the reports, please provide contact information for another person at the bank who will serve as a secondary contact for communications between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Contact information for the Reports of Condition and Income is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.
Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) Signing
Other Person to Whom Questions about the
the Reports
Reports Should be Directed
CONF
Name (TEXT C490)
CONF
Title (TEXT C491)
CONF
E-mail Address (TEXT C492)
CONF
Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C493)
CONF
Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C494)
CONF
Name (TEXT C495)
CONF
Title (TEXT C496)
CONF
E-mail Address (TEXT 4086)
CONF
Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT 8902)
CONF
Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT 9116)
Primary Contact
CONF
Name (TEXT C366)
CONF
Title (TEXT C367)
CONF
E-mail Address (TEXT C368)
CONF
Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C369)
CONF
Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C370)
Secondary Contact
CONF
Name (TEXT C371)
CONF
Title (TEXT C372)
CONF
E-mail Address (TEXT C373)
CONF
Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C374)
CONF
Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C375)
USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) Anti-Money Laundering
Contact Information
This information is being requested to identify points-of-contact who are in charge of your bank's USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) information requests. Bank personnel listed could be contacted by law enforcement officers or the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for additional information related to specific Section 314(a) search requests or other anti-terrorist financing and anti- money laundering matters. Communications sent by FinCEN to the bank for purposes other than Section 314(a) notifications will state the intended purpose and should be directed to the appropriate bank personnel for review. Any disclosure of customer records to law enforcement officers or FinCEN must be done in compliance with applicable law, including the Right to Financial Privacy Act (12 U.S.C. 3401 et seq.).
Please provide information for a primary and secondary contact. Information for a third and fourth contact may be provided at the bank's option. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address if not available. This contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies, FinCEN, and law enforcement officers and will not be released to the public.
Primary Contact
CONF
Name (TEXT C437)
CONF
Title (TEXT C438)
CONF
E-mail Address (TEXT C439)
CONF
Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C440)
Secondary Contact
CONF
Name (TEXT C442)
CONF
Title (TEXT C443)
CONF
E-mail Address (TEXT C444)
CONF
Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT 8902)
Third Contact
CONF
Name (TEXT C870)
CONF
Title (TEXT C871)
CONF
E-mail Address (TEXT C368)
CONF
Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C873)
Fourth Contact
CONF
Name (TEXT C875)
CONF
Title (TEXT C876)
CONF
E-mail Address (TEXT C877)
CONF
Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C878)
