Commencement Bancorp Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 4.48 million compared to USD 4.32 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.723 million compared to USD 1.1 million a year ago.
Commencement Bancorp Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 01:40 pm
