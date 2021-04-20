Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBSH

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

(CBSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders: Virtual Meeting Only Format

04/20/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced that, due to continuing public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of Commerce’s directors, officers, employees and shareholders, the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders will be held in a virtual meeting format only.

As publicly announced, the annual meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time. Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of February 16, 2021 and their legal proxies and other interested parties may attend the virtual annual meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/224801586 [Meeting ID 224801586].

Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date, who have a control number and a meeting password may attend the virtual annual meeting as a “Shareholder” and may vote during, and participate in, the annual meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. For registered shareholders, the control number can be found on their proxy card or notice, or email they previously received. Only one shareholder per control number may access the meeting. The password for the meeting is CBSH2021.

Shareholders and other interested parties who do not have a control number may attend the virtual annual meeting as a “Guest” but will not have the option to vote or ask questions during the meeting.

About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

With $33.3 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

1. As of March 31, 2021


© Business Wire 2021
All news about COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
06:01a2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS : Virtual Meeting Only Format
BU
04/19COMMERCE BANCSHARES  : Deepens Support of FinTech Startups through Investment in..
BU
04/16COMMERCE BANCSHARES  : BofA Securities Downgrades Commerce Bancshares to Underpe..
MT
04/15COMMERCE BANCSHARES  : Insurance Claims Industry Veteran Gary Goldsmith Joins Co..
PU
04/15COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC /MO/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
04/15COMMERCE BANCSHARES  : Oscar Pineda-Madrid Joins Commerce Bank's Digital Strateg..
PU
04/15SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Recovering From Early Losses
MT
04/15COMMERCE BANCSHARES  : Q1 Earnings Climb as Revenue Improves
MT
04/15COMMERCE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/15COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.  : Reports First Quarter Earnings Per Share of $1.11
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 375 M - -
Net income 2021 446 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 8 973 M 8 973 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 4 619
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 73,50 $
Last Close Price 76,64 $
Spread / Highest target 8,30%
Spread / Average Target -4,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John W. Kemper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles G. Kim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David W. Kemper Executive Chairman
David L. Roller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
W. Thomas Grant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.16.65%8 973
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.13%462 851
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.23%336 460
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.75%286 466
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.21%213 487
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.79%200 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ