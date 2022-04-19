COMMERCE BANCSHARES : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.97 - Form 8-K

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. announced earnings of $.97 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year and $.94 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to $118.2 million, compared to $131.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $114.9 million in the prior quarter.





"Commerce had strong financial performance for the quarter, including an expanding net interest margin and increasing loan demand," said John Kemper, Chief Executive Officer. "Loan demand increased across our commercial loan categories, reflecting higher seasonal business activity and good overall momentum in our markets."





"The increase in interest rates and the steepening of the yield curve provided opportunities to optimize the mix of earning assets on our balance sheet. While net interest income grew, non-interest income comprised 39% of total revenue, a reflection of our diversified business model."





First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:





•Net interest income was $208.8 million, a slight increase over the prior quarter. Net interest margin increased 2 basis points to 2.45%.





•Non-interest income totaled $131.8 million, a decrease of $15.9 million compared to the prior quarter.





•Net investment securities gains of $7.2 million were driven by net fair value gains of $7.5 million in the Company's portfolio of private equity investments.





•Non-interest expense totaled $205.6 million, an increase of $2.1 million compared to the prior quarter.





•Average loan balances totaled $15.2 billion, an increase of $130.1 million, or .9%, over the prior quarter (average Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan balances declined $132.0 million).





•Total average available for sale debt securities increased 2.9%, or $418.0 million, over the prior quarter to $14.9 billion, at fair value. Purchases of securities during the quarter totaled $1.8 billion, with a weighted average yield of approximately 2.06%.





•Compared to the prior quarter, average deposits grew $501.7 million, or 1.7%. The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits was 5 basis points.

•The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was .12% compared to .11% in the prior quarter.





•Non-accrual loans totaled $8.3 million compared to $9.2 million in the prior quarter. Non-accrual loans were .05% of total loans.





•At March 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses on loans decreased to $134.7 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was .87% at March 31, 2022.





•The Company purchased 795,387 shares of its common stock this quarter at an average price of $70.22.





•Total assets at March 31, 2022 were $35.0 billion, a decrease of $1.7 billion, or 4.6%, from the prior quarter.





•For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.33%, the return on average equity was 14.41%, and the efficiency ratio was 60.3%.





Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 155 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.





This financial news release and the supplementary Earnings Highlights presentation are available on the Company's website at https://investor.commercebank.com/news-info/financial-news-releases/default.aspx

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





For the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 FINANCIAL SUMMARY Net interest income $208,786 $207,657 $205,748 Non-interest income 131,769 147,699 136,045 Total revenue 340,555 355,356 341,793 Investment securities gains (losses), net 7,163 (9,706) 9,853 Provision for credit losses (9,858) (7,054) (6,232) Non-interest expense 205,648 203,582 192,573 Income before taxes 151,928 149,122 165,305 Income taxes 31,902 33,764 32,076 Non-controlling interest expense 1,872 452 2,257 Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $118,154 $114,906 $130,972 Earnings per common share: Net income - basic $0.97 $0.94 $1.06 Net income - diluted $0.97 $0.94 $1.06 Effective tax rate 21.26 % 22.71 % 19.67 % Tax equivalent net interest income $211,393 $210,424 $208,774 Average total interest earning assets (1) $34,937,086 $34,318,520 $31,278,721 Diluted wtd. average shares outstanding 120,616,095 121,221,482 122,402,075 RATIOS Average loans to deposits (2) 51.90 % 52.36 % 61.79 % Return on total average assets 1.33 1.28 1.63 Return on average equity(3) 14.41 13.11 15.69 Non-interest income to total revenue 38.69 41.56 39.80 Efficiency ratio (4) 60.29 57.29 56.37 Net yield on interest earning assets 2.45 2.43 2.71 EQUITY SUMMARY Cash dividends per share $.265 $.250 $.250 Cash dividends on common stock $32,143 $30,489 $30,799 Book value per share (5) $24.60 $28.40 $26.99 Market value per share (5) $71.59 $68.74 $72.96 High market value per share $74.72 $71.50 $79.10 Low market value per share $66.28 $64.85 $61.68 Common shares outstanding (5) 120,881,120 121,436,734 122,931,140 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 8.09 % 9.01 % 9.57 % Tier I leverage ratio 9.07 % 9.13 % 9.38 % OTHER QTD INFORMATION Number of bank/ATM locations 285 287 298 Full-time equivalent employees 4,563 4,567 4,619

(1)Excludes allowance for credit losses on loans and unrealized gains/(losses) on available for sale debt securities.

(2)Includes loans held for sale.

(3)Annualized net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. divided by average total equity.

(4)The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue.

(5)As of period end.

(6)The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) divided by total assets reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights).

All share and per share amounts have been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend distributed in December 2021.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Interest income $211,782 $210,479 $216,981 $211,133 $209,697 Interest expense 2,996 2,822 2,944 3,151 3,949 Net interest income 208,786 207,657 214,037 207,982 205,748 Provision for credit losses (9,858) (7,054) (7,385) (45,655) (6,232) Net interest income after credit losses 218,644 214,711 221,422 253,637 211,980 NON-INTEREST INCOME Bank card transaction fees 42,045 44,773 42,815 42,608 37,695 Trust fees 47,811 48,893 48,950 46,257 44,127 Deposit account charges and other fees 22,307 25,493 25,161 23,988 22,575 Capital market fees 4,125 3,841 3,794 3,327 4,981 Consumer brokerage services 4,446 4,878 4,900 4,503 4,081 Loan fees and sales 4,235 5,248 6,842 7,446 10,184 Other 6,800 14,573 5,044 11,014 12,402 Total non-interest income 131,769 147,699 137,506 139,143 136,045 INVESTMENT SECURITIES GAINS (LOSSES), NET 7,163 (9,706) 13,108 16,804 9,853 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 135,953 132,640 132,824 130,751 129,033 Net occupancy 12,296 12,308 12,329 11,527 12,021 Equipment 4,568 4,691 4,440 4,605 4,353 Supplies and communication 4,713 4,430 4,530 4,033 4,125 Data processing and software 27,016 25,777 25,598 24,954 25,463 Marketing 6,344 5,395 5,623 5,680 5,158 Other 14,758 18,341 26,276 16,576 12,420 Total non-interest expense 205,648 203,582 211,620 198,126 192,573 Income before income taxes 151,928 149,122 160,416 211,458 165,305 Less income taxes 31,902 33,764 34,662 45,209 32,076 Net income 120,026 115,358 125,754 166,249 133,229 Less non-controlling interest expense 1,872 452 3,193 3,923 2,257 Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $118,154 $114,906 $122,561 $162,326 $130,972 Net income per common share - basic $0.97 $0.94 $1.00 $1.32 $1.06 Net income per common share - diluted $0.97 $0.94 $0.99 $1.32 $1.06 OTHER INFORMATION Return on total average assets 1.33 % 1.28 % 1.40 % 1.93 % 1.63 % Return on average equity (1) 14.41 13.11 13.74 19.12 15.69 Efficiency ratio (2) 60.29 57.29 59.95 56.90 56.37 Effective tax rate 21.26 22.71 22.05 21.78 19.67 Net yield on interest earning assets 2.45 2.43 2.58 2.60 2.71 Tax equivalent net interest income $211,393 $210,424 $216,858 $211,060 $208,774

(1)Annualized net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. divided by average total equity.

(2)The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue.





COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - PERIOD END





(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 ASSETS Loans Business $ 5,508,508 $ 5,303,535 $ 6,624,209 Real estate - construction and land 1,144,411 1,118,266 1,073,036 Real estate - business 3,109,668 3,058,837 3,017,242 Real estate - personal 2,820,076 2,805,401 2,828,418 Consumer 2,053,160 2,032,225 1,966,833 Revolving home equity 264,401 275,945 285,261 Consumer credit card 544,579 575,410 593,833 Overdrafts 14,211 6,740 3,239 Total loans 15,459,014 15,176,359 16,392,071 Allowance for credit losses on loans (134,710) (150,044) (200,527) Net loans 15,324,304 15,026,315 16,191,544 Loans held for sale 8,908 8,615 38,076 Investment securities: Available for sale debt securities 14,780,494 14,450,027 12,528,203 Trading debt securities 31,380 46,235 26,925 Equity securities 9,284 9,202 4,337 Other securities 199,576 194,047 155,913 Total investment securities 15,020,734 14,699,511 12,715,378 Federal funds sold - 2,800 500 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 1,825,000 1,625,000 850,000 Interest earning deposits with banks 1,260,813 3,971,217 2,017,128 Cash and due from banks 326,549 305,539 338,666 Premises and equipment - net 394,028 388,738 371,737 Goodwill 138,921 138,921 138,921 Other intangible assets - net 15,885 15,570 13,098 Other assets 671,651 506,862 594,738 Total assets $ 34,986,793 $ 36,689,088 $ 33,269,786 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 11,428,372 $ 11,772,374 $ 11,076,556 Savings, interest checking and money market 16,751,632 16,598,085 14,572,378 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 422,992 435,960 504,472 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 716,345 1,006,654 1,267,219 Total deposits 29,319,341 29,813,073 27,420,625 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,317,461 3,022,967 1,938,110 Other borrowings 9,057 12,560 3,791 Other liabilities 367,532 392,164 589,875 Total liabilities 32,013,391 33,240,764 29,952,401 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 610,804 610,804 589,352 Capital surplus 2,678,025 2,689,894 2,420,393 Retained earnings 178,504 92,493 173,173 Treasury stock (72,293) (32,973) (39,080) Accumulated other comprehensive income (434,400) 77,080 168,752 Total stockholders' equity 2,960,640 3,437,298 3,312,590 Non-controlling interest 12,762 11,026 4,795 Total equity 2,973,402 3,448,324 3,317,385 Total liabilities and equity $ 34,986,793 $ 36,689,088 $ 33,269,786





COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS





(Unaudited)

(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 ASSETS: Loans: Business $ 5,324,172 $ 5,191,844 $ 5,437,498 $ 6,211,610 $ 6,532,921 Real estate - construction and land 1,134,902 1,228,237 1,168,566 1,088,433 1,091,969 Real estate - business 3,095,068 3,003,459 2,982,847 3,014,955 3,022,979 Real estate - personal 2,808,980 2,785,095 2,775,638 2,804,388 2,826,112 Consumer 2,040,200 2,043,690 2,041,263 2,004,625 1,947,322 Revolving home equity 273,859 276,464 281,689 287,031 299,371 Consumer credit card 540,844 559,429 566,406 575,725 608,747 Overdrafts 5,178 4,926 5,110 3,735 3,546 Total loans 15,223,203 15,093,144 15,259,017 15,990,502 16,332,967 Allowance for credit losses on loans (149,685) (162,428) (172,112) (200,801) (220,512) Net loans 15,073,518 14,930,716 15,086,905 15,789,701 16,112,455 Loans held for sale 9,383 11,203 16,021 23,389 35,814 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 1,103,749 1,009,025 727,566 719,849 725,367 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 51,770 50,777 50,785 50,793 50,801 State and municipal obligations 2,077,600 2,095,517 2,039,942 1,966,673 1,958,637 Mortgage-backed securities 7,316,609 7,141,249 7,115,419 6,685,407 6,998,521 Asset-backed securities 3,933,061 3,514,541 3,028,076 2,653,928 2,085,491 Other debt securities 636,247 629,643 608,642 605,772 570,115 Unrealized gain on debt securities (174,297) 86,020 230,058 197,124 283,511 Total available for sale debt securities 14,944,739 14,526,772 13,800,488 12,879,546 12,672,443 Trading debt securities 40,686 46,513 32,238 34,955 32,320 Equity securities 9,498 9,171 8,756 4,914 4,321 Other securities 192,311 190,346 183,397 156,984 154,030 Total investment securities 15,187,234 14,772,802 14,024,879 13,076,399 12,863,114 Federal funds sold 1,053 564 792 1,338 7 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 1,733,887 1,669,835 1,633,205 937,372 849,999 Interest earning deposits with banks 2,608,029 2,856,992 2,602,896 2,724,782 1,480,331 Other assets 1,304,400 1,288,323 1,261,277 1,258,989 1,308,105 Total assets $ 35,917,504 $ 35,530,435 $ 34,625,975 $ 33,811,970 $ 32,649,825 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 11,544,701 $ 11,919,268 $ 11,475,113 $ 11,109,198 $ 10,438,637 Savings 1,563,093 1,507,199 1,484,923 1,474,391 1,333,177 Interest checking and money market 14,949,727 13,873,985 13,343,180 13,283,481 12,970,629 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 429,852 441,920 464,367 491,446 516,728 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 862,232 1,105,480 1,289,665 1,354,685 1,230,075 Total deposits 29,349,605 28,847,852 28,057,248 27,713,201 26,489,246 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 23,356 20,848 13,606 23,291 37,034 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,712,468 2,620,348 2,347,270 2,142,405 2,129,038 Other borrowings 768 1,078 347 978 831 Total borrowings 2,736,592 2,642,274 2,361,223 2,166,674 2,166,903 Other liabilities 505,644 562,102 667,786 527,401 608,212 Total liabilities 32,591,841 32,052,228 31,086,257 30,407,276 29,264,361 Equity 3,325,663 3,478,207 3,539,718 3,404,694 3,385,464 Total liabilities and equity $ 35,917,504 $ 35,530,435 $ 34,625,975 $ 33,811,970 $ 32,649,825





COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE RATES





(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 ASSETS: Loans: Business(1) 2.93 % 3.16 % 3.43 % 3.15 % 3.09 % Real estate - construction and land 3.76 3.61 3.51 3.56 3.54 Real estate - business 3.38 3.41 3.46 3.49 3.52 Real estate - personal 3.28 3.21 3.27 3.31 3.40 Consumer 3.59 3.65 3.71 3.84 4.02 Revolving home equity 3.48 3.47 3.46 3.43 3.38 Consumer credit card 11.35 11.06 11.29 11.22 10.97 Overdrafts - - - - - Total loans 3.54 3.62 3.74 3.65 3.66 Loans held for sale 6.48 5.10 4.63 4.20 3.44 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 3.42 3.11 5.74 5.52 2.54 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 2.33 2.30 2.30 2.33 2.36 State and municipal obligations(1) 2.29 2.26 2.35 2.41 2.46 Mortgage-backed securities 1.98 1.40 1.53 1.11 1.39 Asset-backed securities 1.13 1.03 1.08 1.25 1.39 Other debt securities 2.00 2.07 2.04 2.06 2.15 Total available for sale debt securities 1.91 1.59 1.80 1.64 1.67 Trading debt securities(1) 1.84 1.54 1.01 1.19 1.08 Equity securities (1) 26.00 27.64 23.92 43.10 49.56 Other securities (1) 5.91 18.39 7.46 11.90 5.26 Total investment securities 1.97 1.82 1.89 1.78 1.72 Federal funds sold .39 .70 .50 .60 - Securities purchased under agreements to resell 1.24 1.62 2.19 4.46 5.31 Interest earning deposits with banks .18 .15 .15 .11 .10 Total interest earning assets 2.49 2.47 2.62 2.64 2.76 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Interest bearing deposits: Savings .05 .08 .08 .08 .08 Interest checking and money market .04 .04 .05 .05 .06 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 .13 .14 .18 .27 .37 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over .20 .14 .14 .20 .35 Total interest bearing deposits .05 .05 .06 .07 .09 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased .12 .11 .10 .05 .05 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase .10 .08 .08 .06 .06 Other borrowings .53 - 1.14 .82 .98 Total borrowings .10 .08 .08 .06 .06 Total interest bearing liabilities .06 % .06 % .06 % .07 % .09 % Net yield on interest earning assets 2.45 % 2.43 % 2.58 % 2.60 % 2.71 %

(1) Stated on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.





COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

CREDIT QUALITY





For the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios) Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $150,044 $162,775 $172,395 $200,527 $220,834 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 - - - - - Provision for credit losses on loans (10,686) (8,474) (5,961) (27,433) (10,355) Net charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial portfolio: Business 77 90 65 (4,909) (4) Real estate - construction and land - - - - 1 Real estate - business (7) 6 (5) (85) 20 70 96 60 (4,994) 17 Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 3,372 2,964 2,908 5,155 8,981 Consumer 808 919 496 378 763 Overdraft 358 375 243 148 153 Real estate - personal 22 (71) (26) (16) 15 Revolving home equity 18 (26) (22) 28 23 4,578 4,161 3,599 5,693 9,935 Total net loan charge-offs 4,648 4,257 3,659 699 9,952 Balance at end of period $134,710 $150,044 $162,775 $172,395 $200,527 LIABILITY FOR UNFUNDED LENDING COMMITMENTS $25,032 $24,204 $22,784 $24,208 $42,430 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIOS (1) Commercial portfolio: Business .01 % .01 % - % (.32 %) - % Real estate - construction and land - - - - - Real estate - business - - - (.01) - - - - (.19) - Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 2.53 2.10 2.04 3.59 5.98 Consumer .16 .18 .10 .08 .16 Overdraft 28.04 30.20 18.87 15.89 17.50 Real estate - personal - (.01) - - - Revolving home equity .03 (.04) (.03) .04 .03 .33 .29 .25 .40 .71 Total .12 % .11 % .10 % .02 % .25 % CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Non-accrual loans to total loans .05 % .06 % .07 % .07 % .14 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2) .87 .99 1.07 1.10 1.22 NON-ACCRUAL AND PAST DUE LOANS Non-accrual loans: Business $6,756 $7,312 $8,293 $8,839 $20,215 Real estate - construction and land - - - - - Real estate - business 190 214 577 655 1,572 Real estate - personal 1,389 1,631 1,551 1,672 1,719 Total 8,335 9,157 10,421 11,166 23,506 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $10,670 $11,726 $10,496 $12,338 $21,512

(1) Net charge-offs are annualized and calculated as a percentage of average loans (excluding loans held for sale).

(2) Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was .87% and 1.00% as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. Management Discussion of First Quarter Results March 31, 2022

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, net income amounted to $118.2 million, compared to $114.9 million in the previous quarter and $131.0 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in net income compared to the previous quarter was primarily the result of net investment securities gains recorded this quarter compared to net losses recorded in the prior quarter, mostly offset by lower non-interest income. The net yield on interest earning assets grew two basis points to 2.45%. Average loans grew $130.1 million compared to the previous quarter, while average available for sale debt securities grew $418.0 million, and average deposits increased $501.7 million. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.33%, the return on average equity was 14.41%, and the efficiency ratio was 60.3%.

Balance Sheet Review During the 1st quarter of 2022, average loans totaled $15.2 billion, an increase of $130.1 million over the prior quarter, and declined $1.1 billion, or 6.8%, from the same quarter last year. Compared to the previous quarter, average balances of business loans grew $132.3 million (includes a decline of $132.0 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) average loan balances). Average business real estate loan balances grew $91.6 million, while construction loan balances declined $93.3 million. Period end loans increased $282.7 million compared to the prior quarter, including PPP loan balances that decreased $75.7 million this quarter and totaled $53.4 million at March 31, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, period end business loans increased $280.7 million. As of March 31, 2022, 97% of PPP loan balances have been forgiven. During the current quarter, the Company sold certain fixed rate personal real estate loans totaling $55.6 million, compared to $119.3 million in the prior quarter.

Total average available for sale debt securities increased $418.0 million over the previous quarter to $14.9 billion, at fair value. The increase in investment securities was mainly the result of growth in asset-backed securities. During the current quarter, purchases of securities totaled $1.8 billion with a weighted average yield of approximately 2.06%. Maturities and pay downs were $806.5 million. At March 31, 2022, the duration of the investment portfolio was 3.6 years, and maturities and pay downs of approximately $3.1 billion are expected to occur during the next 12 months.

Total average deposits increased $501.7 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter. The increase in deposits mostly resulted from growth in interest checking and money market deposits of $1.1 billion, partially offset by lower demand deposits and certificates of deposit of $374.6 million and $255.3 million, respectively. Compared to the previous quarter, total average consumer and wealth deposits grew $290.2 million and $213.6 million, respectively. The average loans to deposits ratio was 51.9% in the current quarter and 52.4% in the prior quarter. The Company's average borrowings, which include customer repurchase agreements, were $2.7 billion in the 1st quarter of 2022 and $2.6 billion in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income Net interest income in the 1st quarter of 2022 amounted to $208.8 million, an increase of $1.1 million compared to the previous quarter. On a tax equivalent basis, net interest income for the current quarter increased $969 thousand compared to the previous quarter to $211.4 million. The increase in net interest income was mainly due to higher income earned on investment securities, partially offset by lower income earned on loans and securities purchased under agreements to resell. The net yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) increased to 2.45%, compared to 2.43% in the prior quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans (tax equivalent) decreased $4.8 million, mostly due to $4.0 million of lower income recognized from PPP loans this quarter, partly offset by higher average loan balances. Interest on construction and consumer card loans declined mostly due to lower average loan balances, while consumer banking loans declined mostly due to lower average rates. The yield on PPP loans decreased from 10.80% to 9.36% this quarter. Excluding PPP loans, the yield on business loans was 2.82% in the 1st quarter of 2022 compared to 2.83% in the prior quarter. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased six basis points to 3.54% this quarter.

Interest income on investment securities (tax equivalent) increased $7.4 million compared to the prior quarter, due to higher rates earned coupled with higher average balances. At March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $7.5 million adjustment to premium amortization compared to a $2.6 million adjustment in the prior quarter, which increased interest income to reflect considerably slower forward prepayment speed estimates on mortgage-backed securities. Interest income earned on U.S. government and federal agency securities increased due to higher average balances and rates earned, including the impact of $1.4 million in higher inflation income from Treasury inflation-protected securities. These increases were partly offset by $5.5 million in dividends received from private equity portfolio investments last quarter that did not reoccur. The yield on total investment securities was 1.97% in the current quarter, compared to 1.82% in the previous quarter.

The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits totaled .05% in both the current and prior quarters. Interest expense on deposits increased $25 thousand this quarter compared to the previous quarter. The overall rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was .06% in both the current and prior quarters.





COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. Management Discussion of First Quarter Results March 31, 2022

Non-Interest Income In the 1st quarter of 2022, total non-interest income amounted to $131.8 million, a decrease of $4.3 million, or 3.1%, compared to the same period last year and decreased $15.9 million compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the same period last year was mainly due to lower loan fees and sales and less income from branch sales, partly offset by higher bank card and trust fee income. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the prior quarter was mainly due to lower income from branch sales, deposit account, trust and bank card fees.

Total net bank card fees in the current quarter increased $4.4 million, or 11.5%, over the same period last year, and decreased $2.7 million compared to the prior quarter. Net corporate card fees increased $3.5 million, or 17.2%, over the same quarter of last year mainly due to higher interchange fee income, partly offset by higher rewards expense. Net debit card fees increased $185 thousand, or 2.0%, mainly due to higher interchange fees. Net merchant income increased $366 thousand, or 7.9%, and net credit card fees increased $300 thousand, or 8.8%. Total net bank card fees this quarter were comprised of fees on corporate card ($23.8 million), debit card ($9.6 million), merchant ($5.0 million) and credit card ($3.7 million) transactions.

In the current quarter, trust fees increased $3.7 million, or 8.3%, over the same period last year, resulting mostly from higher private client fee income. Compared to the same period last year, deposit account fees decreased $268 thousand, or 1.2%, mainly due to lower personal deposit account fees, partially offset by higher corporate cash management fees. Loan fees and sales, mostly mortgage banking revenue, declined $5.9 million, or 58.4%, compared to amounts recorded in the same quarter last year. Capital markets fees decreased $856 thousand, or 17.2%, while consumer brokerage fees increased $365 thousand, or 8.9%, compared to the same quarter last year.

Other non-interest income decreased from the same period last year mainly due to a $2.4 million gain on the sale of a branch location recorded last year compared to a $965 thousand write down on a branch location recorded this quarter. In addition, swap fees and cash sweep commissions declined $637 thousand and $403 thousand, respectively. Fair value adjustments on the Company's deferred compensation plan assets, which are held in a trust and recorded as both an asset and liability, decreased $1.9 million from the same quarter last year, affecting both other income and other expense. For the 1st quarter of 2022, non-interest income comprised 38.7% of the Company's total revenue.

Investment Securities Gains and Losses The Company recorded investment net gains of $7.2 million in the current quarter, compared to net losses of $9.7 million in the prior quarter and net gains of $9.9 million in the 1st quarter of 2021. Net gains on investments in the current quarter primarily resulted from net fair value gains of $7.5 million in the Company's private equity investment portfolio.

Non-Interest Expense Non-interest expense for the current quarter amounted to $205.6 million, compared to $192.6 million in the same period last year and $203.6 million in the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the same period last year was mainly due to higher salaries and benefits expense, data processing and software expense, marketing expense, and travel and entertainment expense. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the prior quarter was mainly due to higher payroll taxes and 401(k) contributions expense, partly offset by fair value adjustments on the Company's deferred compensation plan and lower salaries expense.

Compared to the 1st quarter of last year, salaries and employee benefits expense increased $6.9 million, mostly due to higher full-time salaries expense. Employee benefits expense also increased $2.5 million compared to the prior quarter. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 4,563 and 4,619 at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Compared to the same period last year, data processing and software expense increased $1.6 million due to higher software amortization, bank card processing fees and increased costs for service providers this quarter. Marketing expense increased $1.2 million. Additionally, other non-interest expense increased $2.3 million, mainly due to an increase of $1.1 million in travel and entertainment expense and lower deferred origination costs of $1.1 million, partially offset by a $1.9 million deferred compensation adjustment previously mentioned.

Income Taxes The effective tax rate for the Company was 21.3% in the current quarter, 22.7% in the previous quarter, and 19.7% in the 1st quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2022 is higher than the first quarter of 2021 mostly due to the executive compensation limitation on equity-based compensation.

Credit Quality Net loan charge-offs in the 1st quarter of 2022 amounted to $4.6 million, compared to $4.3 million in the prior quarter and $10.0 million in the same period last year. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was .12% in the current quarter, .11% in the previous quarter, and .25% in the 1st quarter of last year. Net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans increased $417 thousand to

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. Management Discussion of First Quarter Results March 31, 2022

$4.6 million.

In the 1st quarter of 2022, annualized net loan charge-offs on average consumer credit card loans were 2.53%, compared to 2.10% in the previous quarter, and 5.98% in the same quarter last year. Consumer loan net charge-offs were .16% of average consumer loans in the current quarter, .18% in the prior quarter and .16% in the same quarter last year.

During the 1st quarter of 2022, the economy continued to recover from the pandemic and the economic forecast utilized in the allowance for credit loss model also continued to improve. This improvement, coupled with other model inputs, resulted in a decrease in the allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2022, primarily in the consumer credit card portfolio as consumer credit continued to prove resistant to pandemic related hardships. At March 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $134.7 million, or .87% of total loans. Additionally, the liability for unfunded lending commitments at March 31, 2022 was $25.0 million, an increase of $828 thousand compared to the liability at December 31, 2021.

At March 31, 2022, total non-accrual loans amounted to $8.3 million, a decrease of $822 thousand from the previous quarter. At March 31, 2022, the balance of non-accrual loans, which represented .05% of loans outstanding, included business loans of $6.8 million, personal real estate loans of $1.4 million, and business real estate loans of $190 thousand. Loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest totaled $10.7 million at March 31, 2022.

Other During the 1st quarter of 2022, the Company paid a cash dividend of $.265 per common share, representing a 6.0% increase over the same period last year. The Company purchased 795,387 shares of treasury stock during the current quarter at an average price of $70.22.

Forward Looking Information This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

