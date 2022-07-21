COMMERCE BANCSHARES : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.96 - Form 8-K 07/21/2022 | 03:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. announced earnings of $.96 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year and $.97 per share in the first quarter of 2022. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 amounted to $115.8 million, compared to $162.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $118.2 million in the prior quarter.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, earnings per share totaled $1.93, compared to $2.38 for the first six months of 2021. Net income amounted to $233.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $293.3 million in the comparable period last year. For the year to date, the return on average assets was 1.35%, and the return on average equity was 15.28%.

"Against the backdrop of an uncertain economy, we are pleased with our second quarter performance," said John Kemper, Chief Executive Officer. "Consumer and commercial spending remain at healthy levels, despite supply chain impacts, inflation, and geopolitical challenges. Our balance sheet has been well-positioned for rising rates, which resulted in an expansion in net interest margin this quarter."

"Capital levels and credit quality metrics remain very strong and we have ample liquidity to meet the increased loan demand across our markets."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

•Net interest income was $232.4 million, a $23.6 million increase over the prior quarter. Net interest margin increased 34 basis points to 2.79%.

•Non-interest income totaled $139.4 million, an increase of $7.7 million compared to the prior quarter.

•Non-interest expense totaled $213.5 million, an increase of $7.9 million compared to the prior quarter.

•Average loan balances totaled $15.5 billion, an increase of $262.4 million, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter.

•Total average available for sale debt securities decreased 4.4%, or $654.6 million, over the prior quarter to $14.3 billion, at fair value. Purchases of securities during the quarter totaled $73.8 million, with a weighted average yield of approximately 3.03%.

•Compared to the prior quarter, average deposits declined $622.5 million, or 2.1%. The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits was 7 basis points. 1 •The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was .10% compared to .12% in the prior quarter.

•Non-accrual loans totaled $7.9 million compared to $8.3 million in the prior quarter. Non-accrual loans were .05% of total loans.

•At June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses on loans increased to $138.0 million and the ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was .88%.

•The Company purchased 846,223 shares of its common stock this quarter at an average price of $67.77.

•Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $33.4 billion, a decrease of $1.6 billion, or 4.4%, from the prior quarter.

•For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.36%, the return on average equity was 16.29%, and the efficiency ratio was 57.3%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services through its subsidiaries, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. One of its subsidiaries, Commerce Bank, leverages more than 155 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

This financial news release and the supplementary Earnings Highlights presentation are available on the Company's website at https://investor.commercebank.com/news-info/financial-news-releases/default.aspx * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * For additional information, contact Matt Burkemper, Investor Relations (314) 746-7485 www.commercebank.com matthew.burkemper@commercebank.com

2 COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 FINANCIAL SUMMARY Net interest income $232,385 $208,786 $207,982 $441,171 $413,730 Non-interest income 139,427 131,769 139,143 271,196 275,188 Total revenue 371,812 340,555 347,125 712,367 688,918 Investment securities gains 1,029 7,163 16,804 8,192 26,657 Provision for credit losses 7,162 (9,858) (45,655) (2,696) (51,887) Non-interest expense 213,505 205,648 198,126 419,153 390,699 Income before taxes 152,174 151,928 211,458 304,102 376,763 Income taxes 32,021 31,902 45,209 63,923 77,285 Non-controlling interest expense 4,359 1,872 3,923 6,231 6,180 Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $115,794 $118,154 $162,326 $233,948 $293,298 Earnings per common share: Net income - basic $0.96 $0.97 $1.32 $1.93 $2.38 Net income - diluted $0.96 $0.97 $1.32 $1.93 $2.38 Effective tax rate 21.66 % 21.26 % 21.78 % 21.46 % 20.85 % Tax equivalent net interest income $235,010 $211,393 $211,060 $446,403 $419,834 Average total interest earning assets (1) $33,839,655 $34,937,086 $32,556,658 $ 34,385,339 $ 31,921,220 Diluted wtd. average shares outstanding 119,920,218 120,616,095 122,272,952 120,266,234 122,337,157 RATIOS Average loans to deposits (2) 53.93 % 51.90 % 57.78 % 52.91 % 59.73 % Return on total average assets 1.36 1.33 1.93 1.35 1.78 Return on average equity(3) 16.29 14.41 19.12 15.28 17.42 Non-interest income to total revenue 37.50 38.69 40.08 38.07 39.94 Efficiency ratio (4) 57.29 60.29 56.90 58.72 56.64 Net yield on interest earning assets 2.79 2.45 2.60 2.62 2.65 EQUITY SUMMARY Cash dividends per share $.265 $.265 $.250 $.530 $.500 Cash dividends on common stock $31,935 $32,143 $30,760 $64,078 $61,559 Book value per share (5) $22.29 $24.60 $28.47 Market value per share (5) $65.65 $71.59 $71.01 High market value per share $74.32 $74.72 $77.32 Low market value per share $62.80 $66.28 $67.32 Common shares outstanding (5) 120,032,698 120,881,120 122,738,252 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 7.56 % 8.09 % 9.91 % Tier I leverage ratio 9.45 % 9.07 % 9.36 % OTHER QTD INFORMATION Number of bank/ATM locations 279 285 295 Full-time equivalent employees 4,579 4,563 4,590 (1)Excludes allowance for credit losses on loans and unrealized gains/(losses) on available for sale debt securities. (2)Includes loans held for sale. (3)Annualized net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. divided by average total equity. (4)The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue. (5)As of period end. (6)The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) divided by total assets reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights). All share and per share amounts have been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend distributed in December 2021. 3 COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 Interest income $238,154 $211,782 $210,479 $216,981 $211,133 $449,936 $420,830 Interest expense 5,769 2,996 2,822 2,944 3,151 8,765 7,100 Net interest income 232,385 208,786 207,657 214,037 207,982 441,171 413,730 Provision for credit losses 7,162 (9,858) (7,054) (7,385) (45,655) (2,696) (51,887) Net interest income after credit losses 225,223 218,644 214,711 221,422 253,637 443,867 465,617 NON-INTEREST INCOME Bank card transaction fees 43,873 42,045 44,773 42,815 42,608 85,918 80,303 Trust fees 46,792 47,811 48,893 48,950 46,257 94,603 90,384 Deposit account charges and other fees 25,564 22,307 25,493 25,161 23,988 47,871 46,563 Capital market fees 3,327 4,125 3,841 3,794 3,327 7,452 8,308 Consumer brokerage services 5,068 4,446 4,878 4,900 4,503 9,514 8,584 Loan fees and sales 3,246 4,235 5,248 6,842 7,446 7,481 17,630 Other 11,557 6,800 14,573 5,044 11,014 18,357 23,416 Total non-interest income 139,427 131,769 147,699 137,506 139,143 271,196 275,188 INVESTMENT SECURITIES GAINS (LOSSES), NET 1,029 7,163 (9,706) 13,108 16,804 8,192 26,657 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 142,243 135,953 132,640 132,824 130,751 278,196 259,784 Net occupancy 12,503 12,296 12,308 12,329 11,527 24,799 23,548 Equipment 4,734 4,568 4,691 4,440 4,605 9,302 8,958 Supplies and communication 4,361 4,713 4,430 4,530 4,033 9,074 8,158 Data processing and software 27,635 27,016 25,777 25,598 24,954 54,651 50,417 Marketing 5,836 6,344 5,395 5,623 5,680 12,180 10,838 Other 16,193 14,758 18,341 26,276 16,576 30,951 28,996 Total non-interest expense 213,505 205,648 203,582 211,620 198,126 419,153 390,699 Income before income taxes 152,174 151,928 149,122 160,416 211,458 304,102 376,763 Less income taxes 32,021 31,902 33,764 34,662 45,209 63,923 77,285 Net income 120,153 120,026 115,358 125,754 166,249 240,179 299,478 Less non-controlling interest expense 4,359 1,872 452 3,193 3,923 6,231 6,180 Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $115,794 $118,154 $114,906 $122,561 $162,326 $233,948 $293,298 Net income per common share - basic $0.96 $0.97 $0.94 $1.00 $1.32 $1.93 $2.38 Net income per common share - diluted $0.96 $0.97 $0.94 $0.99 $1.32 $1.93 $2.38 OTHER INFORMATION Return on total average assets 1.36 % 1.33 % 1.28 % 1.40 % 1.93 % 1.35 % 1.78 % Return on average equity (1) 16.29 14.41 13.11 13.74 19.12 15.28 17.42 Efficiency ratio (2) 57.29 60.29 57.29 59.95 56.90 58.72 56.64 Effective tax rate 21.66 21.26 22.71 22.05 21.78 21.46 20.85 Net yield on interest earning assets 2.79 2.45 2.43 2.58 2.60 2.62 2.65 Tax equivalent net interest income $235,010 $211,393 $210,424 $216,858 $211,060 $446,403 $419,834 (1)Annualized net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. divided by average total equity. (2)The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue.

4 COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - PERIOD END

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 ASSETS Loans Business $ 5,441,592 $ 5,508,508 $ 5,803,760 Real estate - construction and land 1,266,260 1,144,411 1,103,661 Real estate - business 3,215,578 3,109,668 3,017,560 Real estate - personal 2,836,835 2,820,076 2,793,213 Consumer 2,089,592 2,053,160 2,049,166 Revolving home equity 271,854 264,401 283,568 Consumer credit card 558,102 544,579 586,358 Overdrafts 6,814 14,211 2,978 Total loans 15,686,627 15,459,014 15,640,264 Allowance for credit losses on loans (138,039) (134,710) (172,395) Net loans 15,548,588 15,324,304 15,467,869 Loans held for sale 6,467 8,908 23,697 Investment securities: Available for sale debt securities 13,700,308 14,780,494 13,291,506 Trading debt securities 34,195 31,380 29,002 Equity securities 8,546 9,284 8,678 Other securities 207,989 199,576 176,439 Total investment securities 13,951,038 15,020,734 13,505,625 Federal funds sold 26,000 - 5,945 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 1,450,000 1,825,000 1,300,000 Interest earning deposits with banks 684,994 1,260,813 2,161,644 Cash and due from banks 355,524 326,549 358,122 Premises and equipment - net 397,877 394,028 371,989 Goodwill 138,921 138,921 138,921 Other intangible assets - net 15,853 15,885 14,148 Other assets 860,108 671,651 508,202 Total assets $ 33,435,370 $ 34,986,793 $ 33,856,162 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 11,102,585 $ 11,428,372 $ 11,085,286 Savings, interest checking and money market 16,063,064 16,751,632 14,654,696 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 404,096 422,992 478,838 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 601,488 716,345 1,267,417 Total deposits 28,171,233 29,319,341 27,486,237 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,234,296 2,317,461 2,318,228 Other borrowings 6,025 9,057 2,194 Other liabilities 348,503 367,532 555,673 Total liabilities 30,760,057 32,013,391 30,362,332 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 610,804 610,804 589,352 Capital surplus 2,682,161 2,678,025 2,424,157 Retained earnings 262,363 178,504 304,739 Treasury stock (129,588) (72,293) (53,018) Accumulated other comprehensive income (766,894) (434,400) 220,390 Total stockholders' equity 2,658,846 2,960,640 3,485,620 Non-controlling interest 16,467 12,762 8,210 Total equity 2,675,313 2,973,402 3,493,830 Total liabilities and equity $ 33,435,370 $ 34,986,793 $ 33,856,162

5 COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 ASSETS: Loans: Business $ 5,385,181 $ 5,324,172 $ 5,191,844 $ 5,437,498 $ 6,211,610 Real estate - construction and land 1,225,267 1,134,902 1,228,237 1,168,566 1,088,433 Real estate - business 3,163,508 3,095,068 3,003,459 2,982,847 3,014,955 Real estate - personal 2,825,578 2,808,980 2,785,095 2,775,638 2,804,388 Consumer 2,070,560 2,040,200 2,043,690 2,041,263 2,004,625 Revolving home equity 272,280 273,859 276,464 281,689 287,031 Consumer credit card 537,681 540,844 559,429 566,406 575,725 Overdrafts 5,524 5,178 4,926 5,110 3,735 Total loans 15,485,579 15,223,203 15,093,144 15,259,017 15,990,502 Allowance for credit losses on loans (134,670) (149,685) (162,428) (172,112) (200,801) Net loans 15,350,909 15,073,518 14,930,716 15,086,905 15,789,701 Loans held for sale 7,933 9,383 11,203 16,021 23,389 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 1,119,305 1,103,749 1,009,025 727,566 719,849 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 55,762 51,770 50,777 50,785 50,793 State and municipal obligations 2,126,380 2,077,600 2,095,517 2,039,942 1,966,673 Mortgage-backed securities 7,158,252 7,316,609 7,141,249 7,115,419 6,685,407 Asset-backed securities 4,038,113 3,933,061 3,514,541 3,028,076 2,653,928 Other debt securities 643,463 636,247 629,643 608,642 605,772 Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities (851,110) (174,297) 86,020 230,058 197,124 Total available for sale debt securities 14,290,165 14,944,739 14,526,772 13,800,488 12,879,546 Trading debt securities 43,904 40,686 46,513 32,238 34,955 Equity securities 9,094 9,498 9,171 8,756 4,914 Other securities 195,090 192,311 190,346 183,397 156,984 Total investment securities 14,538,253 15,187,234 14,772,802 14,024,879 13,076,399 Federal funds sold 4,269 1,053 564 792 1,338 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 1,703,569 1,733,887 1,669,835 1,633,205 937,372 Interest earning deposits with banks 1,248,942 2,608,029 2,856,992 2,602,896 2,724,782 Other assets 1,238,493 1,304,400 1,288,323 1,261,277 1,258,989 Total assets $ 34,092,368 $ 35,917,504 $ 35,530,435 $ 34,625,975 $ 33,811,970 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 11,209,680 $ 11,544,701 $ 11,919,268 $ 11,475,113 $ 11,109,198 Savings 1,609,694 1,563,093 1,507,199 1,484,923 1,474,391 Interest checking and money market 14,847,306 14,949,727 13,873,985 13,343,180 13,283,481 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 411,655 429,852 441,920 464,367 491,446 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 648,728 862,232 1,105,480 1,289,665 1,354,685 Total deposits 28,727,063 29,349,605 28,847,852 28,057,248 27,713,201 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 113,128 23,356 20,848 13,606 23,292 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,258,184 2,712,468 2,620,348 2,347,270 2,142,404 Other borrowings 2,029 768 1,078 347 978 Total borrowings 2,373,341 2,736,592 2,642,274 2,361,223 2,166,674 Other liabilities 139,986 505,644 562,102 667,786 527,401 Total liabilities 31,240,390 32,591,841 32,052,228 31,086,257 30,407,276 Equity 2,851,978 3,325,663 3,478,207 3,539,718 3,404,694 Total liabilities and equity $ 34,092,368 $ 35,917,504 $ 35,530,435 $ 34,625,975 $ 33,811,970

6 COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE RATES

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 ASSETS: Loans: Business(1) 3.16 % 2.93 % 3.16 % 3.43 % 3.15 % Real estate - construction and land 4.09 3.76 3.61 3.51 3.56 Real estate - business 3.70 3.38 3.41 3.46 3.49 Real estate - personal 3.27 3.28 3.21 3.27 3.31 Consumer 3.62 3.59 3.65 3.71 3.84 Revolving home equity 3.69 3.48 3.47 3.46 3.43 Consumer credit card 11.32 11.35 11.06 11.29 11.22 Overdrafts - - - - - Total loans 3.72 3.54 3.62 3.74 3.65 Loans held for sale 8.14 6.48 5.10 4.63 4.20 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 4.93 3.42 3.11 5.74 5.52 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 2.39 2.33 2.30 2.30 2.33 State and municipal obligations(1) 2.30 2.29 2.26 2.35 2.41 Mortgage-backed securities 1.99 1.98 1.40 1.53 1.11 Asset-backed securities 1.35 1.13 1.03 1.08 1.25 Other debt securities 1.97 2.00 2.07 2.04 2.06 Total available for sale debt securities 2.08 1.91 1.59 1.80 1.64 Trading debt securities(1) 2.46 1.84 1.54 1.01 1.19 Equity securities (1) 26.90 26.00 27.64 23.92 43.10 Other securities (1) 22.38 5.91 18.39 7.46 11.90 Total investment securities 2.36 1.97 1.82 1.89 1.78 Federal funds sold 1.79 .39 .70 .50 .60 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 1.03 1.24 1.62 2.19 4.46 Interest earning deposits with banks .78 .18 .15 .15 .11 Total interest earning assets 2.86 2.49 2.47 2.62 2.64 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Interest bearing deposits: Savings .04 .05 .08 .08 .08 Interest checking and money market .06 .04 .04 .05 .05 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 .20 .13 .14 .18 .27 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over .29 .20 .14 .14 .20 Total interest bearing deposits .07 .05 .05 .06 .07 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased .79 .12 .11 .10 .05 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase .48 .10 .08 .08 .06 Other borrowings 2.37 .53 - 1.14 .82 Total borrowings .50 .10 .08 .08 .06 Total interest bearing liabilities .12 % .06 % .06 % .06 % .07 % Net yield on interest earning assets 2.79 % 2.45 % 2.43 % 2.58 % 2.60 % (1) Stated on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

7 COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CREDIT QUALITY

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $134,710 $150,044 $162,775 $172,395 $200,527 $150,044 $220,834 Provision for credit losses on loans 7,287 (10,686) (8,474) (5,961) (27,433) (3,399) (37,788) Net charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial portfolio: Business 19 77 90 65 (4,909) 96 (4,913) Real estate - construction and land - - - - - - 1 Real estate - business (1) (7) 6 (5) (85) (8) (65) 18 70 96 60 (4,994) 88 (4,977) Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 2,937 3,372 2,964 2,908 5,155 6,309 14,136 Consumer 633 808 919 496 378 1,441 1,141 Overdraft 425 358 375 243 148 783 301 Real estate - personal (41) 22 (71) (26) (16) (19) (1) Revolving home equity (14) 18 (26) (22) 28 4 51 3,940 4,578 4,161 3,599 5,693 8,518 15,628 Total net loan charge-offs 3,958 4,648 4,257 3,659 699 8,606 10,651 Balance at end of period $138,039 $134,710 $150,044 $162,775 $172,395 $138,039 $172,395 LIABILITY FOR UNFUNDED LENDING COMMITMENTS $24,907 $25,032 $24,204 $22,784 $24,208 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIOS (1) Commercial portfolio: Business - % .01 % .01 % - % (.32 %) - % (.16 %) Real estate - construction and land - - - - - - - Real estate - business - - - - (.01) - - - - - - (.19) - (.10) Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 2.19 2.53 2.10 2.04 3.59 2.36 4.81 Consumer .12 .16 .18 .10 .08 .14 .12 Overdraft 30.86 28.04 30.20 18.87 15.89 29.50 16.67 Real estate - personal (.01) - (.01) - - - - Revolving home equity (.02) .03 (.04) (.03) .04 - .04 .28 .33 .29 .25 .40 .30 .55 Total .10 % .12 % .11 % .10 % .02 % .11 % .13 % CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Non-accrual loans to total loans .05 % .05 % .06 % .07 % .07 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans .88 .87 .99 1.07 1.10 NON-ACCRUAL AND PAST DUE LOANS Non-accrual loans: Business $6,314 $6,756 $7,312 $8,293 $8,839 Real estate - construction and land - - - - - Real estate - business 167 190 214 577 655 Real estate - personal 1,436 1,389 1,631 1,551 1,672 Total 7,917 8,335 9,157 10,421 11,166 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $11,909 $10,670 $11,726 $10,496 $12,338 (1) Net charge-offs are annualized and calculated as a percentage of average loans (excluding loans held for sale).

8 COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. Management Discussion of Second Quarter Results June 30, 2022 For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net income amounted to $115.8 million, compared to $118.2 million in the previous quarter and $162.3 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in net income compared to the previous quarter was primarily the result of an increase in the provision for credit losses, higher non-interest expense and lower securities gains. These decreases to net income were partly offset by higher net interest income and non-interest income. The net yield on interest earning assets grew 34 basis points to 2.79%. Average loans grew $262.4 million compared to the previous quarter, while average available for sale debt securities and average deposits declined $654.6 million and $622.5 million, respectively. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.36%, the return on average equity was 16.29%, and the efficiency ratio was 57.3%.

Balance Sheet Review During the 2nd quarter of 2022, average loans totaled $15.5 billion, an increase of $262.4 million over the prior quarter, and declined $504.9 million, or 3.2%, from the same quarter last year. Compared to the previous quarter, average balances of business loans grew $61.0 million (includes a decline of $45.1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) average loan balances). Average construction and business real estate loan balances grew $90.4 million and $68.4 million, respectively. Period end loans increased $227.6 million compared to the prior quarter. During the current quarter, the Company sold certain fixed rate personal real estate loans totaling $36.6 million, compared to $55.6 million in the prior quarter.

Total average available for sale debt securities decreased $654.6 million compared to the previous quarter to $14.3 billion, at fair value. The decrease in investment securities was mainly the result of lower balances of mortgage-backed securities. During the current quarter, purchases of securities totaled $73.8 million with a weighted average yield of approximately 3.03%. Sales, maturities and pay downs were $715.4 million. At June 30, 2022, the duration of the investment portfolio was 3.8 years, and maturities and pay downs of approximately $2.2 billion are expected to occur during the next 12 months.

Total average deposits decreased $622.5 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter. The decrease in deposits mostly resulted from lower demand deposits and certificates of deposits of $335.0 million, and $231.7 million, respectively. Compared to the previous quarter, total average commercial and wealth deposits declined $672.4 million and $256.2 million, respectively, while total average consumer deposits increased $307.5 million. The average loans to deposits ratio was 53.9% in the current quarter and 51.9% in the prior quarter. The Company's average borrowings, which include customer repurchase agreements, were $2.4 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2022 and $2.7 billion in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income Net interest income in the 2nd quarter of 2022 amounted to $232.4 million, an increase of $23.6 million compared to the previous quarter. On a tax equivalent basis, net interest income for the current quarter increased $23.6 million over the previous quarter to $235.0 million. The increase in net interest income was mainly due to higher income earned on investment securities and loans. The net yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) increased to 2.79%, compared to 2.45% in the prior quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans (tax equivalent) increased $10.5 million, due to higher average rates this quarter. Interest on business, business real estate, and construction loans grew mostly due to higher average rates coupled with higher average loan balances. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 18 basis points to 3.72% this quarter.

Interest income on investment securities (tax equivalent) increased $15.6 million compared to the prior quarter, due to higher rates earned. Interest income earned on U.S. government and federal agency securities increased due to higher rates earned, which included the impact of $4.4 million in higher inflation income from Treasury inflation-protected securities. Additionally, $6.5 million of non-accrual interest was received on the sale of a private equity investment this quarter. At June 30, 2022, the Company recorded a $5.0 million adjustment to premium amortization, which increased interest income to reflect considerably slower forward prepayment speed estimates on mortgage-backed securities, but it was less than the $7.5 million adjustment recorded in the prior quarter. The yield on total investment securities was 2.36% in the current quarter, compared to 1.97% in the previous quarter.

The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits totaled .07% in the current quarter compared to .05% in the prior quarter. Interest expense on deposits increased $627 thousand this quarter compared to the previous quarter, while interest expense on securities sold under agreements to repurchase increased $2.0 million, due to a 38 basis point increase in the average rate paid. The overall rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was .12% in the current quarter compared to .06% in the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income In the 2nd quarter of 2022, total non-interest income amounted to $139.4 million, an increase of $284 thousand compared to the same period last year, and increased $7.7 million compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest income compared to the same period last year was mainly

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. Management Discussion of Second Quarter Results June 30, 2022 due to higher deposit, bank card, and sweep fees, mostly offset by lower loan fees and sales and a fair value adjustment on the Company's deferred compensation plan assets. The increase in non-interest income compared to the prior quarter was mainly due to higher deposit account, sweep, bank card, and other fees.

Total net bank card fees in the current quarter increased $1.3 million, or 3.0%, over the same period last year, and increased $1.8 million compared to the prior quarter. Net corporate card fees increased $1.6 million, or 6.9%, over the same quarter of last year mainly due to higher interchange fee income, partly offset by higher rewards expense. Net debit card fees increased $28 thousand, or .3% and net merchant fees increased $39 thousand, or .8%, while net credit card fees decreased $393 thousand, or 9.6%. Total net bank card fees this quarter were comprised of fees on corporate card ($24.7 million), debit card ($10.5 million), merchant ($4.9 million) and credit card ($3.7 million) transactions.

In the current quarter, trust fees increased $535 thousand, or 1.2%, over the same period last year, resulting from higher private client fee income. Compared to the same period last year, deposit account fees increased $1.6 million, or 6.6%, mainly due to higher corporate cash management fees. Loan fees and sales, mostly mortgage banking revenue, declined $4.2 million, or 56.4%, compared to amounts recorded in the same quarter last year. Consumer brokerage fees increased $565 thousand, or 12.5%, compared to the same quarter last year.

Other non-interest income increased from the same period last year primarily due to higher sweep fees of $2.3 million and income of $2.2 million from a life insurance death benefit. These items were mostly offset by a $3.7 million decrease in fair value adjustment on the Company's deferred compensation plan assets, which are held in a trust and recorded as both an asset and liability, affecting both other income and other expense. For the 2nd quarter of 2022, non-interest income comprised 37.5% of the Company's total revenue.

Investment Securities Gains and Losses The Company recorded net securities gains of $1.0 million in the current quarter, compared to gains of $7.2 million in the prior quarter and gains of $16.8 million in the 2nd quarter of 2021. Net securities gains in the current quarter primarily resulted from net fair value gains of $15.6 million in the Company's private equity investment portfolio, mostly offset by losses of $9.6 million on sales of available for sale securities and a $4.3 million loss on the sale of an investment in the Company's private equity portfolio. The Company received $6.5 million in nonaccrual interest, recorded in net interest income, upon the sale of the investment.

Non-Interest Expense Non-interest expense for the current quarter amounted to $213.5 million, compared to $198.1 million in the same period last year and $205.6 million in the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the same period last year was mainly due to higher salaries expense, data processing and software expense, and travel and entertainment expense. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the prior quarter was mainly due to higher salaries expense, partially offset by lower benefits expense.

Compared to the 2nd quarter of last year, salaries and employee benefits expense increased $11.5 million, mostly due to higher full-time salaries expense, of $4.9 million and an accrual of $5.4 million for special bonuses to be paid to non-incentivized part-time and full-time employees in the 2nd half of 2022. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 4,579 and 4,590 at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Compared to the same period last year, data processing and software expense increased $2.7 million due to higher software amortization, bank card processing fees and increased costs for service providers this quarter. Other non-interest expense decreased $383 thousand, mainly due to a decline of $3.7 million in the deferred compensation adjustment previously mentioned, mostly offset by increases in travel and entertainment expense, loan collection fees, and legal and professional fees of $1.3 million, $430 thousand, and $339 thousand, respectively.

Income Taxes The effective tax rate for the Company was 21.7% in the current quarter, 21.3% in the previous quarter, and 21.8% in the 2nd quarter of 2021.

Credit Quality Net loan charge-offs in the 2nd quarter of 2022 amounted to $4.0 million, compared to $4.6 million in the prior quarter and $699 thousand in the same period last year. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was .10% in the current quarter, .12% in the previous quarter, and .02% in the 2nd quarter of last year. Net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans decreased $638 thousand to $3.9 million.

In the 2nd quarter of 2022, annualized net loan charge-offs on average consumer credit card loans were 2.19%, compared to 2.53% in the previous quarter, and 3.59% in the same quarter last year. Consumer loan net charge-offs were .12% of average consumer loans in the current quarter, .16% in the prior quarter, and .08% in the same quarter last year.

At June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $138.0 million, or .88% of total loans. Additionally, the liability for unfunded lending commitments at June 30, 2022 was $24.9 million, a 10 COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. Management Discussion of Second Quarter Results June 30, 2022 decrease of $125 thousand compared to the liability at March 31, 2022.

At June 30, 2022, total non-accrual loans amounted to $7.9 million, a decrease of $418 thousand from the previous quarter. At June 30, 2022, the balance of non-accrual loans, which represented .05% of loans outstanding, included business loans of $6.3 million, personal real estate loans of $1.4 million, and business real estate loans of $167 thousand. Loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest totaled $11.9 million at June 30, 2022.

Other During the 2nd quarter of 2022, the Company paid a cash dividend of $.265 per common share, representing a 6.0% increase over the same period last year. The Company purchased 846,223 shares of treasury stock during the current quarter at an average price of $67.77.

Forward Looking Information This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. 11 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

