Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBSH   US2005251036

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

(CBSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Commerce Bancshares : Debbie Housh Named Director of Bank Operations

08/23/2021 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Highlights the impact of women in leadership roles at Commerce Bank


Kansas City, MO - August 23, 2021 - David Roller, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Commerce Bancshares, announced today that Debbie Housh, Senior Vice President of Bank Operations, has been promoted to Director of Bank Operations. Housh is replacing Greg Nickle, who is retiring as of September 7, 2021. She is the first woman to be named Director of Bank Operations in Commerce Bank's history.

'Debbie is a complete leader,' said Roller. 'She's deeply passionate about delivering a great customer experience and for developing the teams that she leads. She delivers great results for our customers and our team members, and that in turn delivers great results for the bank. We're excited to have her in this role, and we're confident that Bank Operations is in great hands.'

A 31-year veteran of Commerce Bank, Housh will lead a 500-person team with a wide range of responsibilities, including payment processing, loan servicing, business analysis, software development, trust operations, bank card security, enterprise fraud and more. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and is an accredited payment risk professional. She joined Commerce in 1989 as a Treasury Services Operations Manager and has held various leadership roles before becoming a Senior Vice President of Bank Operations in 2012.

Housh will take over for Nickle, who has been Director of Bank Operations since 2007 and is retiring after a 24-year career at Commerce. 'Greg has done tremendous things for this company over the years,' said Roller. 'He not only has a long track record of improving efficiencies and capabilities in our operations, but he has also done an incredible job of preparing the next generation of talent. He has guided the division through so many important initiatives that ushered in an entirely new era for our company. Bank Operations is very different today than it was when he began leading it, and he's leaving us well-positioned for the future.'

About Commerce Bank
With $33.3 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

Disclaimer

Commerce Bancshares Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 13:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
09:04aCOMMERCE BANCSHARES : Debbie Housh Named Director of Bank Operations
PU
08/18COMMERCE BANCSHARES : CommerceHealthcare HSF® Patient Enrollment Now Integrated ..
BU
08/13COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Bank Veteran Jennifer White Named Director of Commercial P..
PU
08/05COMMERCE BANCSHARES : MO/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
07/30COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.2625 a Share, Payable Sept...
MT
07/30COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock
BU
07/30Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on Septem..
CI
07/23COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Wells Fargo Adjusts Commerce Bancshares' Price Target to $..
MT
07/22COMMERCE BANCSHARES : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.38 (Form 8..
PU
07/22COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC /MO/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 399 M - -
Net income 2021 508 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 1,52%
Capitalization 8 166 M 8 166 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,93x
Nbr of Employees 4 590
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 69,91 $
Average target price 71,43 $
Spread / Average Target 2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Kemper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles G. Kim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David W. Kemper Executive Chairman
David L. Roller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
W. Thomas Grant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.6.41%8 166
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.76%462 327
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.19%339 710
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%241 714
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.11%200 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY57.12%194 726