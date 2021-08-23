Commerce Bancshares : Debbie Housh Named Director of Bank Operations

Highlights the impact of women in leadership roles at Commerce Bank

Kansas City, MO - August 23, 2021 - David Roller, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Commerce Bancshares, announced today that Debbie Housh, Senior Vice President of Bank Operations, has been promoted to Director of Bank Operations. Housh is replacing Greg Nickle, who is retiring as of September 7, 2021. She is the first woman to be named Director of Bank Operations in Commerce Bank's history.

'Debbie is a complete leader,' said Roller. 'She's deeply passionate about delivering a great customer experience and for developing the teams that she leads. She delivers great results for our customers and our team members, and that in turn delivers great results for the bank. We're excited to have her in this role, and we're confident that Bank Operations is in great hands.'

A 31-year veteran of Commerce Bank, Housh will lead a 500-person team with a wide range of responsibilities, including payment processing, loan servicing, business analysis, software development, trust operations, bank card security, enterprise fraud and more. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and is an accredited payment risk professional. She joined Commerce in 1989 as a Treasury Services Operations Manager and has held various leadership roles before becoming a Senior Vice President of Bank Operations in 2012.

Housh will take over for Nickle, who has been Director of Bank Operations since 2007 and is retiring after a 24-year career at Commerce. 'Greg has done tremendous things for this company over the years,' said Roller. 'He not only has a long track record of improving efficiencies and capabilities in our operations, but he has also done an incredible job of preparing the next generation of talent. He has guided the division through so many important initiatives that ushered in an entirely new era for our company. Bank Operations is very different today than it was when he began leading it, and he's leaving us well-positioned for the future.'

About Commerce Bank

With $33.3 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.