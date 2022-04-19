Log in
    CBSH   US2005251036

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

(CBSH)
04/18 04:00:01 pm EDT
70.47 USD   +0.18%
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS : Virtual Meeting Only Format
BU
07:14aCOMMERCE BANCSHARES : Earnings Highlights
PU
06:20aCommerce Bancshares Posts Lower Q1 Profit as Revenue Ticks Down
MT
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders: Virtual Meeting Only Format

04/19/2022 | 07:33am EDT
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced that, due to continuing public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of Commerce’s directors, officers, employees and shareholders, the Company’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders will be held in a virtual meeting format only.

As publicly announced, the annual meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time. Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of February 15, 2022 and their legal proxies and other interested parties may attend the virtual annual meeting at https://meetnow.global/MTNK4PL.

Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date, who have a control number may attend the virtual annual meeting as a “Shareholder” and may vote during, and participate in, the annual meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. For registered shareholders, the control number can be found on their proxy card or notice, or email they previously received. Only one shareholder per control number may access the meeting.

Shareholders and other interested parties who do not have a control number may attend the virtual annual meeting as a “Guest” but will not have the option to vote or ask questions during the meeting.

About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

With $35 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 155 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

1As of March 31, 2022


© Business Wire 2022
