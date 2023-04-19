Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBSH   US2005251036

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

(CBSH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:42:16 2023-04-19 pm EDT
54.47 USD   +0.35%
02:02pCommerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock
BU
04/18Tranche Update on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 21, 2005.
CI
04/18Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (nasdaq : CBSH) Announced That the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Will Be Held in a Virtual Meeting Format Only
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock

04/19/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 20, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2023.

About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

With $32 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services through its subsidiaries, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. One of its subsidiaries, Commerce Bank, leverages nearly 160 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

1As of March 31, 2023


© Business Wire 2023
All news about COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
04/18Tranche Update on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October ..
CI
04/18Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (nasdaq : CBSH) Announced That the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting..
BU
04/18Commerce Bancshares Q1 Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
04/18North American Morning Briefing: China Data Helps -3-
DJ
04/18Commerce : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/18Earnings Flash (CBSH) COMMERCE BANCSHARES Reports Q1 Revenue $389.2M, vs. Street Est of..
MT
04/18Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings Per Share of $.95
BU
04/18Earnings Flash (CBSH) COMMERCE BANCSHARES Posts Q1 EPS $0.95, vs. Street Est of $0.93
MT
04/06Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Price Target on Commerce Bancshares to $61 From $72, Maint..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 562 M - -
Net income 2023 472 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,6x
Yield 2023 2,00%
Capitalization 6 770 M 6 770 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 636
Free-Float 93,0%
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 54,28 $
Average target price 58,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Kemper President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles G. Kim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David W. Kemper Director
David L. Roller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Benjamin F. Rassieur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.-20.26%6 770
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.44%414 509
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.73%243 638
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%234 465
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.82%173 296
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.40%157 566
